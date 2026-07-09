In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jody Eddings's avatar
Jody Eddings
6dEdited

Thank you for sharing this!

It is helpful to sort through Pharma’s ‘party line’ - which is not easy!

#2 - Hormones - I’m so glad AMD notes -supplementing- progesterone (vs Rx progestin). Progesterone (transdermal cream) increased my mom’s bone density within 6 months of use and testing. And (bonus) resolved her incontinence. And (bonus) returned pigment to her gray hair.

Ref - (the late) Dr John R Lee - books.

#7 - Toxins - I’m so glad to see this - and ALUMINUM included. I’m now detoxing Aluminum, using Silica, found high in FIJI water, at 93 mg’s per liter (and in BPA-free bottles). Silica binds tightly to Aluminum in the body (and bones!) and is then excreted. And - looking at my exposures to AL - I discovered that the makeup I’ve been using DAILY for about 30 YEARS - contains Aluminum! Among other things - cookware, antiperspirant, candy colorants (M&Ms), coffee pot heating element, my air fryer basket inserts (to the trash), pets water dish, the list is long! (AL is NON-magnetic)

Ref - Christopher Exley, and or Dennis N Crouse, books and Substack.

Reply
Share
Chaya Yehudis Dank's avatar
Chaya Yehudis Dank
6d

Wow!! Ty Good Shabbos

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brucha Weisberger
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brucha Weisberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture