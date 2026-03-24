In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Mar 24

Poat partum depression is a red flag that perimenopause and menopause will not go well. Just like in perimenopause estrogen and progesterone can get very high and suddenly they are gone. That is exactly what happens once the baby is delivered... those levels crash. For some breastfeeding moms they make enough oxytocin to mitigate some of this, but for others they need more help than oxytocin but that should certainly be part of the protocol... supplemental bioidentical oxytocin. Be that as it may, their entire hormonal and metabolic profile needs to be supported. Almost no one is trained to help women through this travail.

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Jody Eddings's avatar
Jody Eddings
Mar 24

I am a layperson not at all knowledgeable really, but I believe I recall, from a radio show years ago, Dr John R Lee, explain the crash of progesterone upon delivery.

I think I recall he said a pregnant woman makes around 300 mg of progesterone a day.

And that a transdermal progesterone cream dose is about 25-40 mg’s. Quite a difference. And restoring that some, could also help.

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