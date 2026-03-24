BS”D

When K. contacted me saying that she was feeling very blue since she’d given birth, I knew I needed to get help for her. This normally cheerful, upbeat, positive-vibes woman said that she was feeling low, weepy, anxious, and snappy, and having trouble connecting to her baby. This was particularly surprising as she did not have risk factors that one would expect to find: she has a wonderful support system and a loving, doting husband and family. K. had a natural uncomplicated birth with no epidural (yes, the fentanyl is a risk factor) nor or any other interventions, and neither she nor the baby received any shots. She was breastfeeding beautifully. No hormonal birth control, either (thank G-d, as that would likely have made the situation get even worse.) K. reported that the sadness had started right after the baby was born.

The baby was also sad. She would cry for hours at night, and Mom wouldn’t get enough sleep, as she found it hard to sleep during the day. Why was baby sad? We didn’t have a clue. Baby was already two months old.

I turned to one of the most knowledgeable people that I’m fortunate to know, and got her onto a 3-way call with the new mother. Then, I got additional input from another expert. Here are all the recommendations Mom got:

•Increase protein intake (it was way too low), as well as saturated animal fats like eggs and butter.

•Cut out grains that are fortified with folic acid (synthetic folate, which prevents many of us from absorbing the actual folate we need for proper cognition and emotions.)

•Garden of Life Mood+ Probiotic with Ashwaganda

•Vimergy methylated B complex

•Vimergy magnesium glycinate

•Sports Research Vitamin D3 with K2

•Valasta brand astaxanthin

•Progeleven bioidentical natural progesterone cream

•Wishgarden Postpartum Emotional Blues herbal formula

•Get more sleep, one way or another

Amazingly, thank G-d, within days of starting only part of the supplement protocol - just the items she was able to get immediately - K. felt like a different person AND her baby became a very happy baby! She had started Progeleven, magnesium glycinate, D with K, and Garden of Life mood probiotic when she saw the drastic difference, and it seemed to her that the Mood probiotic was the most responsible. When she misses taking the probiotic, she feels low again, and it takes her a few days to get back to baseline. Since then, she’s added the rest of the protocol as well.

It was absolutely fascinating that Mom’s emotional state had such an impact on baby. Of course, a happier baby then resulted in more adequate sleep for Mom.

Interestingly, soon afterwards I spoke to another woman who told me that she had suffered through two years of the same emotional torment after giving birth, not knowing where to turn for help. Finally, she was aided by craniosacral therapy. Mom #2 said that old traumas can surface post-birth and cause depression, as was the case for her.

On a sadder note, I also spoke with the family member of yet another woman, who has been suffering for many years from disabling depression and anxiety ever since an acute mental health episode after her last birth. She is already on one psych drug. This mother is unable to get out of bed or function. Her fancy cash-only psychiatrist wanted to add lithium, but she hesitated. He also wanted her to undergo a certain therapy. In order for the therapy to be covered by insurance, she had to see a doctor under insurance. The appointment was over zoom, but this intelligent doctor actually ordered bloodwork. When the results came back and he saw the very sorry state of her body, the “simple” insurance doctor gave an absolute NO to the proposed therapy, saying it would kill her, and she needed to get her health in order first. I connected Mom’s relative to a nutritional expert who was horrified when she viewed the bloodwork: Her Vitamin D levels were abysmal, and her liver function wasn’t good. Her ferritin, which should ideally be 80, was at 7! Her iron was 16 (optimal ranges are 85 -130.) Her iron sat, which should be about 50, was 3! Her brain just wasn’t getting its required oxygen. In the expert’s words, “there’s no reason she should be functional.” Mom also showed signs of severe thiamine deficiency. No wonder this poor woman couldn’t think coherently or get out of bed! How could her “top” doctor have overlooked the most basic needs for proper functioning of her body, and instead promoted a risky drug and treatment that would have done nothing for her underlying causes? I’m sorry, but I call that criminal negligence on his part. I hope that G-d willing we will soon hear good news from this family as well.

Addition: A doula I know who read my article wrote to me that she is constantly dealing with “postpartum depression,” which evidently can often be more accurately described as “postpartum depletion.” Here is a book about postpartum depletion that she highly recommends: https://www.droscarserrallach.com/book

Yesterday, Amandha Vollmer published an article on how to help a colicky baby. I think it’s extremely valuable information and must be shared. I want to note, though, that NONE of the root causes of colic that Amandha identifies in her article were present in the baby with the extreme crying in the first story above. In that case, helping Mom resulted in a cured baby.

Below is the first part of yesterday’s article by Amandha D. Vollmer. The link to her original follows.

Colicky Baby? It Might Be the Spine

A Literature Review of Chiropractic Management of Infantile Colic and More Resources for Parents

By Amandha D. Vollmer, March 23

When I was a baby, I had 2 full years of colic. From my own study later in life, I put the pieces together that the cause of my condition was a combination of my first vaccines, as they all damage the gut and nervous system, as well as being given formula instead of breastmilk. My first experience earthside was gut-wrenching pain, and my parents were struggling to figure out what to do. My dad would drive me in the car and put me on the rocking dryer to help soothe me.

When my daughter was born in 2011, she also developed symptoms of colic, and I was surprised. She was exclusively breastfed and born at home with zero interventions. Right away, my mind went to food. I had made myself a massive amount of purple cabbage soup to get me through my birth recovery time and was eating it multiple times a day. I soon figured out that my girl was not yet ready for anything cruciferous. I had to cut out broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, garlic, and onions to prevent her little belly from bloating and my own tired arms from rocking her all night. Exercises to pump her legs, valerian root tea and homoeopathic allium and nux vomica worked the best for her, while I was figuring out my diet via elimination.

In her case, it was quick-lived, thank the heavens.

When I opened my store in 2012, I first focused on helping other families with their babies and saw the same issues with colic again and again. I was able to whittle down causes to one or multiple of the following issues: vaccination, formula feeding, improper latch when breastfeeding, and traumatic births affecting the spine. Based on their history, I was able to help many babies overcome colic. I want to share some of this information with you here, so you can help your baby or a new family if they are going through this overwhelming experience.

Colic Treatment by Chiropractic Adjustment

Differential compliance instrument in the treatment of infantile colic: A report of two cases. Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, 1990

Case 1:

A 6-week-old female infant crying almost continuously since birth, which the mother described as frequent daily crying throughout the day and night. The infant slept approximately 3 hours a night and had about 15 minutes of rest 3–4 times per day, or brief periods of feeding or riding in a car.

Her pediatrician diagnosed the infant with infantile colic, and the mother brought the infant for chiropractic evaluation after a nurse suggested that adjustments might help.

After a single adjustment, the child rested for 11 hours during the following 24-hour period and slept for 9 uninterrupted hours during the night. The infant awakened smiling and laughing.

Case 2:

A 29-year-old woman was treated for the first 4 months of her pregnancy until she discovered she was pregnant. At that time, she discontinued all medications except Zyrtec, which she continued throughout her pregnancy.

The child was diagnosed with acid reflux as a result of crying day and night, unrelieved by normal parenting behaviours. Parents reported the infant was prescribed Zantac. On entrance to the office 3 weeks later, the parents stated the crying had progressed to about 14 hours per day despite these interventions.

After 4 consecutive daily adjustments, crying was reduced to 7 hours; uninterrupted sleep increased to 5 hours (from 3 hours before care), and total sleep in a 24-hour period increased to 13 hours (from 5 hours before care).

After 9 adjustments over 2 weeks, the infant was crying an average of only 2 hours per day, was sleeping 5 hours per night, and was averaging 14 hours of total sleep per day. The baby no longer screamed but smiled and remained awake without crying for long periods and responded appropriately to normal parenting efforts. On subsequent follow-up, the infant required fewer adjustments as needed. However, the previously reported colicky behaviours, such as inconsolable crying and clenching of fists, did not return.

The short-term effect of spinal manipulation in the treatment of infantile colic: A randomized controlled clinical trial with a blinded observer

Wiberg J.M., Nordsteen J., Nilsson N. Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, October 1999, Vol. 22, No. 8, pp. 517–522.

This is a randomized controlled trial that took place in a private chiropractic practice and the National Health Service health visitor nurses in a suburb of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Changes in daily hours of crying were recorded in a colic diary.

Hours of crying reduced by 1 hour in the Dimethicone group compared with 2.4 hours in the chiropractic group by day 4–7. On days 8 through 11, crying was reduced by 1 hour for the Dimethicone group, compared with 2.7 hours in the chiropractic group.

In the 12 days of the study, the children under chiropractic care had a 67% reduction in crying, while the group treated with drugs had a 38% reduction in crying. The mean number of adjustments given during the two-week study was 3.8.

From the popular press:

“Chiropractic Care Conquers Colic”

December 1998 issue of Country Living’s Healthy Living, Page 53.

An inconsolable newborn finds comfort after six sessions with a chiropractor: Nicholas Roe tells the family story.

Following the first adjustment, the child was more reactive and colicky, but mom followed the instructions given to her by the DC, and the baby calmed right down. “We had five more sessions with Stephen. Each lasted 20 minutes, and Lucy (the infant) really seemed to enjoy them. It completely changed what was fast becoming a nightmare.

A six-week-old baby with colic.

International Chiropractic Pediatric Association Newsletter, June 1997.

A six-week-old baby with colic who could not sleep for more than one hour at a time and could not hold food down was brought in for chiropractic care.

A subluxation at C1 was corrected. After the first adjustment, the infant fell asleep before leaving the office and slept for 8 hours straight. The baby gained two pounds in one week.

The child was seen three times per week for two months, thereafter once a week. The colic symptoms never returned.

Chiropractic management of an infant experiencing breastfeeding difficulties and colic: a case study.

Schaeder, W.E.

Journal of Clinical Chiropractic Pediatrics, Vol. 4, No. 1, 1999.

This is the case of a 15-day-old emaciated male infant experiencing an inability to breastfeed and colic since birth.

The infant was irritable, cried continuously, and vomited after feeding. The mother reported the infant was given a Hepatitis B vaccination within hours after birth. The pediatrician prescribed formula, but the baby reacted poorly to it.

During the examination, the infant continuously cried, with high-pitched screams and full-body shaking. The child had a distended abdomen with excessive bowel gas.

After the first adjustment (to C1), a significant reduction of crying, screaming, and shaking occurred. On the second visit, vomiting before and after feeding had ceased. The infant reported complete remission of abdominal findings. The baby had been successfully breastfeeding since the last visit. No adjustment was needed.

The baby had been symptom-free for 5 days and received a second Hepatitis B vaccination. All symptoms returned to a severe degree, plus a low-grade fever. Adjustment was given, but there was no reduction of symptoms. The patient was adjusted three more times over the next week with minimal reduction in symptoms. By the eighth visit, eight days after receiving the vaccination, the child began to show marked improvement, and by the 19th visit, no symptoms were noted, and no adjustment was given. Seven days after vaccination, there was a return of all symptoms; by the 13th visit, symptoms were resolved.

Dr. Koren comments: the high-pitched screaming the child exhibited is a neurologic cry (cri-encephalique) which is due to irritation of the central nervous system. Children who react this way should not be vaccinated again. The MD who vaccinated this child did not follow protocol. The author should have discussed the possibility of vaccine damage with the mother so she could make an informed choice regarding the vaccination of her child.

Colic with projectile vomiting: a case study

Loon, Meghan.

Journal of Clinical Chiropractic Pediatrics, Vol. 3 No. 1, 1998, 207–210.

This is the case of a three-month-old male medically diagnosed with colic and projectile vomiting increasing in severity over the previous two months despite medical intervention.

Care consisted of chiropractic spinal adjustments and craniosacral therapy, with the resolution of all presenting symptoms within a two-week treatment period. Proposed cranial and spinal etiologies are discussed, as well as the connection between birth trauma and non-spinal symptoms.

Chiropractic care of infantile colic: a case study

Wiberg LZ and Azoed A.

Journal of Clinical Chiropractic Pediatrics, Vol. 3 No. 1, 1998, pp. 203–206.

This is the study of an 11-month-old boy with severe, complicated, late-onset infantile colic. He was unable to consume solid foods for a period of four months and suffered from severe constipation, muscular weakness, and lack of coordination. The baby was unable to crawl, stand, or walk and was greatly unresponsive to his surroundings.

The child had been under medical care at the Rochester Medical Clinic, with no improvement in his condition.

Following upper cervical specific chiropractic adjustments for a subluxation of the first cervical vertebra (atlas), there were immediate improvements in muscle strength, coordination, responsiveness, and ability to consume solid foods without vomiting.

Systemic effects of spinal lesions

Bissonette MS, DeBoer KF.

In Principles and Practice of Chiropractic, 2nd edition, Appleton and Lange, East Norwalk, CT, 1992.

The authors review various clinical presentations associated with spinal dysfunction, including gastrointestinal disturbances, cardiac arrhythmia, colic, constipation, dysmenorrhea, high blood pressure, low blood sugar and hyperinsulinism, migraine, pulmonary diseases, ulcers, and other visceral disorders.

Chiropractic management of an infant patient experiencing colic and difficulty breastfeeding: a case report.

Cuhel JM, Powell M.

Journal of Clinical Chiropractic Pediatrics, 1997 2(2): 150–154.

A 12-day-old infant was brought to the chiropractor.

Subluxations were found at the occiput and atlas. The infant showed visible signs of distress on palpation of the right cervical soft tissue structures.

A chiropractic adjustment was performed to the atlas, and the mother was able to breastfeed the infant at the office immediately following the adjustment, with no problems nursing on the right breast.

However, additional chiropractic adjustments met with limited success. The mother was advised that the injections of Depo-Provera were interfering with breastfeeding and bowel function. She did not receive the next injection as scheduled. Shortly thereafter, breastfeeding and bowel function normalized.

Infantile colic treated by chiropractors: a prospective study of 316 cases

Hewitt N., Nilsson N., and Jacobsen J. (1989)

Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics 12:381–388.

Seventy-three chiropractors adjusted the spines of 316 infants (median age 5.7 weeks at initial examination) with moderate to severe colic (average 5.2 hours of crying per day).

The mothers used a diary to record crying and the infant’s response to care. Ninety-four percent of the children showed a satisfactory response within 14 days of chiropractic care (usually three visits). After four weeks, the improvements were maintained.

One-fourth of these infants showed great improvement after the very first chiropractic adjustment. The remaining infants all showed improvement within 14 days.

Note: 51% of the infants had undergone prior unsuccessful treatment, usually drug therapy.

Infantile colic and chiropractic

Nilsson N.

European Journal of Chiropractic 1985; 33 (4): 264–65.

In this study, a retrospective uncontrolled questionnaire of 132 infants with colic, 91% of the parents reported an improvement after an average of two to three adjustments and within one week of care.

Vertebral subluxation and colic: a case study

Wagner GR, Schoepp PD.

Journal of Chiropractic Research and Clinical Investigation 1991; 7:75–76.

A three-month-old female suffering from colic with resultant sleep interruption and appetite decrease received three adjustments with two weeks between adjustments. The areas adjusted were T7 and upper cervical area. Colic symptoms were relieved.

Chiropractic adjustments and infantile colic: a case study

Sheppard CA.

Proceedings of the Fourth National Conference on Chiropractic and Pediatrics. International Chiropractors Association. Arlington, VA 1994: 65–71.

This is the case story of a five-week-old male infant delivered with vacuum extraction.

Gas and flatulence were presented. The child was adjusted at C1 and T9, and his condition improved greatly after each adjustment.

Kinematic imbalances due to suboccipital strain in newborns

Biedermann H.J.

Manual Medicine 1992; 6:151–156.

Dr. Biedermann, at the time of this paper, had treated more than 600 babies for what he determined to be upper cervical subluxation.

135 infants were reviewed in this case series report whose upper cervical subluxation was associated with crying, loss of appetite, and other symptoms of CNS disorders. Other symptoms included swelling of one side of the face, asymmetric development of the skull and hips, crying when the mother tried to change the position of the baby, and extreme sensitivity of the neck to palpation.

Most patients in the series required one to three adjustments before returning to normal.

Upper cervical subluxation always produced symptoms; one session is sufficient in most cases. Manipulation of the occipito-cervical region leads to the disappearance of the syndrome. Some of the cases included:

Case #1: A 4-month-old girl who always slept on her left side; the left side of the neck was extremely sensitive to palpation, and left lateral flexion of the cervical spine was reduced. A single C1 adjustment corrected motor activity, and the child now has normal sleeping patterns.

Case #2: A 5-month-old boy with torticollis, reduced left arm use, and asymmetrical development of the skull. A single C1 adjustment and several months later, symmetrical development was noted.

Case #3: A 6-month-old girl who was colicky with retarded motor development and recurrent fever. Could not turn head to left. Within hours of her first adjustment, she spontaneously turned her head to the left. Her health returned to normal.

The side-effects of the chiropractic adjustment

Shaw A.

Chiropractic Pediatrics Vol. 1 No. 4 May 1995.

E.J., male age 4 months, suffered from uncontrolled crying and screaming during all waking hours for months.

There was an immediate resolution of behavior following the first adjustment of C0/C1.

On 5/1/91. To date (2/10/94), the child is a normal, healthy baby.

Birth trauma results in colic

Roux LL.

Chiropractic Pediatrics Vol. 2 No. 1, October, 1995.

This 9 ½ month old female child was diagnosed as colicky: paroxysmal abdominal pain and frantic crying. The child was adjusted C1 on the right side (using an adjusting instrument). T4–T5 was manually adjusted, and the sacrum was instrument adjusted. The following day, the mother reported that the infant had slept through the night, a consistent 12 hours, and woke up happy and playful.

Treatment of infants in the first year of life by chiropractors. Incidents and reasons for seeking treatment.

Münck LK, Hoffman H, Nielsen AA.

Ugeskr Laeger 1988; 150:1841–1844.

The authors performed a retrospective survey of 162 children cared for by doctors of chiropractic in their first year of life.

The conditions seen by DCs were:

• Infantile colic – 73%

• Curvature – 8%

• Bronchitis – 3%

• Allergy – 2.5%

• Sleep disorder – 1.8%

• Middle ear inflammation – 1.8%

• Eczema – 0.6%

Sources

Differential compliance instrument in the treatment of infantile colic: A report of two cases (JMPT record)

https://www.jmptonline.org/article/S0161-4754%2802%2934435-X/abstract

(ScienceDirect page for the same JMPT record)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016147540234435X



The short-term effect of spinal manipulation in the treatment of infantile colic: A randomized controlled clinical trial with a blinded observer (JMPT abstract page)

https://www.jmptonline.org/article/S0161-4754%2899%2970003-5/abstract

(Free PDF copy found online, same PII shown on the PDF)

https://www.dcscience.net/Wiberg_et_al_1999.pdf

(Secondary index entry, useful for quick bibliographic confirmation)

https://reference.medscape.com/medline/abstract/10543581



Infantile colic treated by chiropractors: a prospective study of 316 cases (Europe PMC record)

https://europepmc.org/article/MED/2486187



Treatment of infants by chiropractors during the first year of life. Pattern of contact with the therapist (Ugeskr Laeger 1988, Europe PMC record)

https://europepmc.org/abstract/MED/3413855

(Another database record with the colic 73% detail in the abstract)

https://dbpop1.popline.org/node/315970



https://chiropracticessence.com/colic/

Alcantara, Joel, Joey D. Alcantara, and Junjoe Alcantara. “The Chiropractic Care of Infants with Colic: A Systematic Review of the Literature.” Explore: The Journal of Science and Healing, vol. 7, no. 3, May–June 2011, pp. 168–174. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.explore.2011.02.002.

For more resources on helping a breastfed baby with colic and on preparing formula at home if necessary, please see Amandha’s original article: https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/colicky-baby-it-might-be-the-spine

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