BS”D

Seeing G-d’s awesome, intricately designed universe tells you plainly that there is a Master Designer.

To think otherwise is simply abandoning all logic. When people do this, they have ulterior motives. Not wanting to be bound by the Creator’s rules for life motivates people to try to rationalize denying Him, G-d forbid. They then feel free to act as they please, no guilty conscience needed.

Studying the intricacies of His creation leads an honest person to greater awareness and appreciation of their Maker.

I received the poster above and a request to publicize it, with the message below, from the organizer, whom I know personally:

I am pleased to share the access details for the upcoming Torah Presentation against Evolution, featuring Professor Daniel Nessim, beginning with opening remarks from Rabbi Eliyahu Brog. The session will take place this Tuesday, June 30, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can join the presentation directly via Zoom using the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81860437473?pwd=sBBjmZL943Vv93GpgZD5egFjN9BY2b.1 You can also dial in by phone. Please use the credentials below: Zoom Phone Number: 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 818 6043 7473 Passcode: 272010 Please spread this invitation far and wide.

Although I do not personally know Professor Daniel Nessim, I do know the person organizing this event, and I know that he is working hard on this project in order to sanctify G-d’s Name publicly.

Please join in spreading the word to whoever may be inspired.

Thank you and G-d bless you!

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