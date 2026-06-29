In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Desert Nomad
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I am with you 100%. Genesis is literal history told us by the only Eyewitness. God created and shaped the universe and everything in it in six ordinary earth rotation days. Evolution is a fairy tale designed by people who do not want to acknowledge God or be accountable to Him for their behavior. It is one of the most destructive ideas ever promoted, and has been the basis for the slaughter of tens of millions of people, and slavery for countless millions more. It is the foundation of what happened to the Jews in Germany. It is the foundation of the horrible "health" practices that destroy us through our tampering with mRNA and transfected DNA, and genetically modified frankenfoods. There is no end to the mischief and evil of that idea. Anyone who presents creation as it really happened, whether from Scripture or from science, or both, is my friend.

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