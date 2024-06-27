BS”D

In February, Justus R. Hope MD told the story of Kevin Hennings, who was supposed to have died of Stage 4 cancer within 20-odd days … now here years later, better than ever, thank G-d. Instead of following doctor’s orders and going obediently to die under hospice care, Kevin used a repurposed drug protocol consisting of Fenbendazole and several other products, (which his doctors did NOT tell him about!) and which his nurse sister laughed at.

This month, Dr. Hope followed up with a Part 2 article on Kevin’s story. I’m going to combine sections of his two pieces here and give you the links to both. Please share them with everyone you know. Together, we can save lives. As an awake MD told me recently when he sent me Kevin’s story, “No one has to die of cancer.”

Dr. Justus R. Hope MD:

When cancer hits, it is personal. The news often devastates the patient and his inner circle of loved ones. Many times, the diagnosis is advanced, and the patient is told there is no hope except, “Get your things in order, say your goodbyes, and hire hospice.” The patient and family obediently follow the advice of their doctor, and soon the dire prediction becomes reality with the death of the patient.

However, there is another way, and Kevin Hennings found it.

Kevin Hennings is one of many Stage 4 cancer patients who was given precisely that dire news. And not only did he beat the cancer, but he also came back stronger and in better health than before he got sick. He decided to do something different. And it paid off.

In Part I of his story, you can see him speaking with comedian Jim Breuer, explaining how he went from a defeated and hopeless victim to a crusader and beacon of hope. Here is the photo from the Breuer interview in my original story.

Within 6 weeks of beginning his repurposed drug protocol, Kevin’s tumor had shrunk 50% and by 12 weeks, a scan proved he had no more evidence of disease.

See Kevin’s protocol towards the end of this article with clickable links for the research backing it up.

Kevin Hennings on May 30, 2024

Here he is now, seven months later beaming hope to all who will listen via his Facebook Page, Beating Cancer. His interview with Jim Breuer was broadcast in November 2023, and we are now in June 2024.

Yet Kevin appears to be years healthier.

I urge all readers to pay close attention to Part I of his story, tune in to his Facebook Page, and follow it. From his advice on the importance of hope, spirituality, and attitude, to his shining example of purpose, it is all pure gold.

Kevin’s story:

When Captain Kevin Hennings, Florida Keys Fishing Guide to the Stars, contracted Stage 4 colon cancer, his world collapsed.

Following his diagnosis in 2019, he abruptly closed his Florida Keys Fishing Business, and entered the Veteran’s Hospital System for treatment. Having served in the US Marines, Hennings was no stranger to life-threatening situations, although this time the danger came from within. He suffered from a 15 cm colon carcinoma that had spread throughout his body.

He shared the dire news with his wife and family, and they supported his decision to undergo the conventional treatments of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. While the official 5-year survival rates are around 13%, Kevin fought the cancer like he would fight a military opponent - to beat it.

Unfortunately, sometime in September of 2021, despite three years of grueling chemotherapy, his medical team informed him that he was going to lose the battle. They told him to begin hospice and prepare for the worst, as they had no further treatment options.

Kevin tells Breuer that after that news, he checked out of the hospital and headed home. He recalled driving down Florida’s I-75 when he felt himself losing hope. He called his two sisters, one a Nurse Practitioner, and the other a Bible-Studying Spiritualist. He spoke to both on a three-way call.

His medically trained sister broke down crying when given the news, while his other sister remained calm, and insisted that he needed a plan, a strategy for moving forward.

Kevin asked her what she suggested [39:09].

She explained that an acquaintance had a friend with Stage 4 colon cancer who had opted out of chemotherapy. Instead, he took Fenbendazole, an antiparasitic agent. And she explained, he fully recovered.

Kevin admits that his first reaction was disbelief, which quickly turned to ridicule and laughter. His medical sister joined him.

“Oh, me and my other sister, the nurse that was on 3-way, we laughed at her - oh we laughed! She’s crazy; she’s a nut. She’s an absolute crazy person, right? She just told me to go take horse dewormer [42:13].”

He continued, “She’s in a cult. And everybody’s taking dog dewormer and horse medicine and this and that [42:23].”

“So we’re laughing at my sister, still plugging south on I-75. I’m on 3-way. Disney sister says try this dog dewormer hahaha. And me and my other sister are laughing and laughing and laughing - because she’s crazy [43:00].”

After he hung up, the reality hit. He started to process what she had just said. His boisterous laughter turned to silent reflection. With the utmost seriousness, Kevin describes hearing nothing but the sound of the road as he faced death.

“Then we get off the phone and the radio is off. And all I hear is just the sound of rubber on the road just running south. And my thoughts are by myself. And I’m crying man. I’m a Marine. I’m a Warrior. It’s time. Let’s go, right? But I just met with the social worker that was setting hospice up for me. And there’s never been a moment that was more real, and I didn’t know what to do [43:43].”

He immediately called his sister back for help.

“And I said, ‘Hey Shelly, you got the number to that guy?’ I was choking back the tears just to call her [43:57]. I couldn’t even see the road in front of me.”

“I was a mess - because it got real. You know, all the fun and games, the laughing - you’re crazy, haha - but then the silence set in and I’m still going south, and it was like another 30 or 40 miles I passed. And I have to still deal with hospice when I get home [44:25].”

She gave me the guy’s phone number, and I called him right then. Mile markers are flipping on I-75. And the guy’s name is Brent. And I say, ‘Hey, you don’t know me man. But my name is Kevin, and I just got sent home to die. And I would really love to talk to you about what you did to avoid that [45:00]’.”

However, to Kevin’s surprise, Brent was hammering on a roof under the hot Florida sun and had to call him back after work. Brent answered, “I’m on a roof right now and I can’t hear. Can I give you a call back?”

Immediately, Kevin realized the story was true. Not only was Brent cancer free, but he was healthy enough to roof under the blazing September Florida sun.

Kevin recalls his elation. “I can’t even steer my truck. I’m so weak. This guy’s swinging a hammer on a roof laying cement concrete or whatever.”

Kevin pleaded, “I said, please, please call me man, please. And sure enough, by the time I reached the bridge to Marco Island, he called.”

Brent called and said, “Listen, take it if you want. Don’t take it if you don’t want. But here’s some resources.”

Kevin explains that he received enough information to find all the necessary tools he needed concerning the Fenbendazole protocol. Kevin took a combination of 5 drugs/supplements.

“It’s a breakdown of five different things. It’s Fenbendazole and I take the paste. I also take the Curcumin which is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. And I take cimetidine which is the active ingredient in Tagamet. Everything, you can get on Amazon.”

Many FDA-approved medications like Cimetidine have anti-cancer properties. Many over the counter supplements do as well. Fenbendazole is the veterinary version of the FDA approved drug Mebendazole. Dr. Marik discusses the anti-cancer properties and studies of Curcumin, Cimetidine, and Mebendazole in his book, Cancer Care.

Joe Tippens made Fenbendazole famous after he wrote about his astounding and nearly immediate recovery from terminal small cell lung cancer after taking it along with CBD Oil, Vitamin E, and Curcumin - now collectively known as The Tippens Protocol.

Kevin explains that he added Medicinal Mushrooms to the mix due to its positive effect on the immune system. In researching my book, The Repurposed Drug Revolution, I spoke to Dr. Raymond Chang, a Sloan Kettering-trained Oncologist who regularly employs such mushrooms in his treatment plans. Dr. Paul E. Marik has written extensively about the anti-cancer properties of these as well. Dr. Marik’s book, Cancer Care discusses dosages of repurposed anti-cancer drugs.

Late in the interview Kevin admitted he was concerned about his immune system due to the fact he had undergone three pandemic vaccinations. That is one reason he preferred Curcumin.

Dr. Marik and I both emphasize in our books that Curcumin to be most effective must be in a bioavailable form and most products are not. The formulations that contain Nano-Curcumin seem to provide the best bioavailability according to the studies.

In addition to Curcumin, Kevin takes Annatto, the richest source of Vitamin E tocotrienols. He also takes active hexose correlated compound (AHCC) which is a proprietary extract derived from the mycelia of shiitake (Lentinus edodes) mushrooms.

“So AHCC is active hexose correlated compound, a collection of mushrooms, and that’s supposed to maximize your immune system. So, I took that for my immune system. But all the five things, all five ingredients, AHCC, Fenbendazole, Cimetidine, Annatto, and Curcumin - all of those five things - and it is posted on Beating Cancer Today on the group page on Facebook - you can see the ingredients [53:22].”

He cites a clinical trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center from the 1980’s where all 36 patients who took Cimetidine were cured of their cancers.

Within 6 weeks, a scan showed his terminal cancer - the one that was supposed to kill him within a few weeks - had shrunk by 50%, and by 14 weeks another scan revealed it to be completely resolved. Within three- and one-half months, Kevin was cancer free, just like Brent.

“[47:00] That day, he handed me that stuff, September 2nd, 2021. I started taking it that day. I started taking it blindly off of faith because I saw God’s plan unfold in front of me, and my decision was made. I didn’t do any more digging.”

My 40 years of experience as a practicing physician has taught me several things:

The first is that we have been lied to by Big Pharma. As I said in the dedication to my book, I was angry about the deception and angry at the system. That system had misled me in my medical education, and it had misled my father with his pancreatic cancer’s toxic treatment, as it had to so many of my dear friends and patients. And it continues to steamroll along. The second is that repurposed drugs and supplements are not just a useful addition to standard treatments for cancer, but they in many cases - especially late stage and Turbo Cancers - may be far superior to standard care. The third and most important thing I learned is this. Prayer is powerful. Faith is powerful and in some cases is the deciding factor. And that is precisely what Kevin found.”

There is hope even after the most devastating news of a terminal cancer diagnosis. But you and your family must be willing to accept that your physicians might be wrong and that there is more to do than what they are telling you.

“[47:48] So I took this leap of faith. I started doing it on September 2, 2021. Six weeks later I still had a scan on the books [scheduled at Moffett] and I’m starting to eat, starting to gain some weight - I’m starting to actually hold some weight.”

He went on to explain that previously he could not venture far away from bathrooms due to his urgent bowel issues. However, that all changed with taking the Fenbendazole cocktail.

“I was regulated. I was actually able to leave the house, like I wasn’t a slave to plumbing anymore [49:07].”

Following the first scan, six weeks later, after the medical establishment had told him to go home, hire hospice and prepare to die, the scan showed “50% less disease.” They took the credit and explained it was ‘due to residual effects from the chemotherapy [49:20]’. Kevin added that they warned him the cancer was bound to return anyway.

“So, eight more weeks I have another scan. ‘No evidence of disease’ [49:58].”

After the interview Kevin discussed his new purpose in life. His mission is to get the word out and he does so in his Podcast - Beating Cancer Today.

Kevin’s Protocol

This is Kevin’s protocol with links to multiple published medical journal studies:

FENBENDAZOLE 1000mg daily for 25 days on and then 5 days off (in the form of PASTE) and continue repeating until NED

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7533386/

http://i2b.us/fenbendazole-from-md-anderson-to-joe-tippens/

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/.../article24793200.ece

https://lifeboat.com/.../how-joe-tippens-beat-terminal...

TAGAMET/CIMETIDINE 600 mg twice a day (3 pills morning & night)

https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/7686

https://www.lifeextension.com/mag.../2002/7/cover_cimetidine

AHCC - 3 tabs morning and 3 nightly (1500mg/twice a day)

https://www.mskcc.org/can.../integrative-medicine/herbs/ahcc

CURCUMIN - 400mg soft geltab 3 times a day

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0225660

ANNOTTO - 300mg/ three times a day

https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article/34/6/1352/2463249

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/annatto

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26875492/

DIET - It’s all-important! Don’t feed the cancer!

And let us not forget about the crucial role of diet. As Dr. Thomas Seyfried has found in his research, it is our toxic diets that contribute to the rise in cancer, not so much our genes. This means our consumption of sugar and processed foods is driving the disease of cancer, which is truly a disease of metabolism.

Boston College Professor Thomas Seyfried

And fat is not the enemy, sugar and processed foods are. This is another lie recently exposed in this discussion by Joe Rogan.

Cancer patients should not be guzzling sugar-rich drinks “for calories.” Instead, they should follow a ketogenic, low-carbohydrate diet loaded with phytonutrients. Examples include daily broccoli, cauliflower, and brussel sprouts. Add stir fries with cabbage, garlic, and black pepper spiced with onions and turmeric. Liberal intake of turmeric, curcumin, ginger, green tea, and fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, is key. For more on this, consult Dr. Paul E. Marik’s Cancer Care.

As Hennings points out, hope exists as long as you draw breath. And as long as you have a functioning brain and soul, use them to help yourself. Think critically, have faith in God, and never give up. Start with tuning in to Kevin Hennings’ Facebook Page every day.

Sources: Part 1:

https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/celebrity-beats-stage-4-cancer-with-repurposed-drugs/article_89f7aee8-c608-11ee-a835-fbef47f5fc62.html

Part 2: https://justusrhope.substack.com/p/kevin-hennings-beats-stage-4-cancer

