Today, in response to (thank G-d!) yesterday’s collection of cancer treatment success stories among people I know personally, someone reached out to me asking about breast cancer stories.

Yes! I do know a patient who had Stage 4 breast cancer and is doing great now (as far as I understand, thank G-d her cancer is gone, using a combination of Valasta, ivermectin, and more, in addition to conventional treatment she received.) I also know someone who had a growing mass and for a month until she went for a biopsy, used high dose Valasta and Randy’s protocol (ivermectin plus much more) and THANK G-D the mass totally disappeared before it could be biopsied. I wrote up her story in my February 6 article.

I looked on oncologist Dr. William Makis’s website and found LOTS of stories. Just going back over February-March in his articles, here are six great breast cancer testimonials. Being pressed for time right now and not having asked Dr. Makis if I can republish the full articles, I simply took screenshots of the headings and I’m including the links to the full stories.

If someone you care about is struggling with cancer, you can join the WhatsApp group I have, where thank G-d many people are able to obtain information on integrative treatments which can be used together with whatever conventional treatments are being done, to G-d willing increase chances of success while decreasing harm and side effects of the standard treatments. Don’t wait until late in the game. https://chat.whatsapp.com/KeGxb1et09xJgexoGU2191

If you want to consult with Dr. Makis, his email is makisw79@yahoo.com.

This first one is the most amazing of all. It’s truly “Back from the Brink” - a 35 year old Stage 4 breast cancer patient goes from “given little time to live” to “no active disease” in 6 months:

95 percent tumor reduction after 4 months:

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-mebendazole-testimonial-e39

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-mebendazole-testimonial-8f5

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-51-year

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-mebendazole-testimonial-9da

🛑Valasta testimonials:

🛑Interview with researcher Randy Howe about his protocol:

🛑Interview with Oncologist Dr. William Makis: https://truth613.substack.com/p/recording-of-fascinating-program

