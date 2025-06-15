BS”D

If you received this by email, please click the title above to read the article in the browser, to see many of the powerful slides used in the presentation. Please read until the end for links to very important studies.

CANCER TREATMENT – A BETTER WAY

Last November, I got a call from Tzipora. She was very hesitant and let me know that she was only reaching out because our mutual friend had repeatedly urged her to. Tzipora told me that she had terminal cervical cancer and was undergoing chemo, but had been told she would die. She was weak and had lost a lot of weight, was in a lot of pain, and spent most of the time sleeping. I spoke to Tzipora for a while and told her of the safe and often highly effective products that she should start taking, and encouraged her that she was NOT doomed to die; others had recovered from similar situations. Tzipora was really too sick and weak to be taking care of herself. It was a miracle that in her state she managed to order the products and start them. When she ran out, I helped her get a new supply. I didn’t hear from Tzipora for a while after that and I was quite worried about her. To my delight, in March, Tzipora gave me amazing news – thank G-d, she had regained her weight, she felt energetic and great, had even traveled to Florida, and her scan results, which she shared with me, showed that some tumors had shrunk and other tumors had totally disappeared! Tzipora mentioned that when she went for chemo, she noticed the stark contrast between how healthy she looked and how bad everyone else there looked.

Tzipora has her life back, praise G-d.

Tzipora is a real person and this story just happened. It’s an amazing feeling to be G-d’s messenger to help save a life.

You can be His messenger, too.

The information here is what I’ve learned from multiple doctors and researchers that I’ve been privileged to get to know and learn from. Every story that I’m going to tell you today is a story that I was personally involved with – being in contact with either the patient themselves, or their family member. Thank G-d there are many more stories, too, but it’s impossible to tell all of them.

In the fall of 2023, Shoshana called me. Her sister in law had been diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. It had spread, and doctors did not hold out hope for her. They said they were only going to do palliative chemo – which means they knew they couldn’t cure her. I consulted with a doctor with an excellent track record and gave Shoshana recommendations for her sister in law. Ultimately though, the family was too afraid to follow through with most of the suggestions, and the only thing the patient took was Valasta. Fast forward, several months later I was told she had major surgery to take everything out. That hadn’t even been an option before. When they opened her up, the tumor was much smaller than they thought. And then in the spring – six months from her original terminal diagnosis – I got the call that Shoshana’s sister in law was pronounced cancer-free, thank G-d!

Here is another story. Rebecca just shared recently on my group that her father had been diagnosed with squamous cell esophageal cancer in December. He changed his diet and did parts of the protocol we recommend, Randy’s protocol, in addition to the conventional treatment. Thank G-d his tumor has now disappeared entirely and the planned surgery was cancelled. He also hasn’t had the usual side effects of the chemotherapy and the radiation that he’s undergone, and he feels great.

One more story for now: a Rabbi I’m in contact recently called to give me an update on one of his students whom he’d asked me to try to help. This man, we’ll call him Nachman, had Stage 4 colon cancer, metastasized to the liver, lungs, abdomen, chest, thyroid, and lymph nodes. He is being treated with chemo but wanted something to increase his chances of survival. After not even three weeks on Valasta and Randy’s protocol, Nachman reported that his bloodwork was very good – his oncologist called it “rock solid.” One month after starting everything, he had a CT scan which showed shrinkage of many of the tumors, thank G-d! I spoke to Nachman and he told me he’s willing to talk to anyone who needs convincing to give this a try.

Tzipora’s and Rebecca’s and Shoshana’s sister in law’s and Nachman’s stories are echoed by so many other patients and their families.

People who amplify the cancer-fighting effects of chemo or radiation with powerful safe medications and supplements we recommend, are at the same time are supporting their bodies to not be harmed as much by the chemo or radiation. They tend to have much better outcomes. Not only are we seeing it with our own eyes, we have the studies and reports that tell us the same thing. The chemo or radiation is much more likely to work, and it works more quickly. Its effectiveness is enhanced. And the patient’s side effects are at the same time minimized. The nausea is minimized. They have more energy. Their liver is protected, their bloodwork is better, they’re less likely to need blood transfusions or become anemic.

And yes, the same exact beneficial effects of our protocol hold true if the patient is not receiving chemo or radiation, but is instead receiving immunotherapy, or targeted therapy, or whatever it is.

Thank G-d, the Creator in His kindness has created truly lifesaving products – now what is needed is for more people to know about them.

THAT’S WHY IT IS CRITICAL THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT CANCER.

Probably everyone here knows someone that is currently undergoing treatment, or has had cancer already. Or in the future you will almost certainly cross paths with someone who needs that information. We ALL need to become at least a bit familiar with how to help a cancer patient, just like we all need to learn CPR.

Unfortunately there is now an explosion of new cancer cases. But thank G-d, at the same time, He has provided cures which we did not know about before.

WHAT CAN AN ORDINARY PERSON DO, ANYWAY?

A lot!

You can spread the word. You can educate people you know, so they’ll get proper treatment EARLY, AND NOT wait till their bodies are badly damaged and their chances are slim.

It starts with understanding what cancer really is, and what it’s not.

WHAT IS CANCER?

Cancer is one of the most misunderstood diseases. People usually think in terms of the Pharma paradigm, and assume that anything effective against cancer must come in the form of a chemo infusion from an oncologist; that it must be something that makes the patient feel sick, in order to “work.” But that understanding is really missing the whole point of what cancer IS.

CANCER IS REALLY A METABOLIC DISEASE. That means, like heart disease and diabetes, cancer is a “lifestyle” disease. It’s a LACK OF HEALTH IN THE BODY. This means that a person is NOT doomed to cancer even if family members had it. Cancer can be triggered by chronic inflammation in the body, by deficiencies, by bad diet, by chemical toxins one is exposed to, injected with, or ingesting, by lack of adequate oxygen in the cells, and by an acidic environment in the body.

A diagnosis of cancer means that the person’s health was really not OK – that their body’s immune system failed. There’s A REASON they got the cancer. It’s not like a car, where maybe the brake pad wore out, so you take it out and replace it, and everything is fine. Our body isn’t a car. The body is ONE WHOLE. When something goes wrong in one place, it means there’s a systemic issue, and if that isn’t addressed, we’re asking for trouble, G-d forbid. Here’s a very common example, sadly, from so many calls that I get: A woman is told that she has very early stage breast cancer in one breast. The solution that she’s strongly pushed to do, by the surgeons and oncologists who make their living from women like her, is a double mastectomy, breast implants, and chemo, and 6 month checkups forever. No thought is given to the true underlying reason she developed cancer, and how to keep it from recurring, except claiming “it’s genetic” or “it’s hormonal”. As if, G-d forbid, He didn’t make her body right, so doctors just have to cut out some pieces and add some chemicals, to fix it?

Now, I’m NOT saying that she doesn’t need any conventional treatment, but I’m asking you, how are ANY of those things going to make her a healthier person? NONE of those “solutions” correct any of the problems in her body which caused the cancer in the first place, and in fact they actually are likely to worsen it. Chemo, with its toxic chemicals, and lowering the immune system, surgery with the immense stress on the body, and the implants with the chemicals they leach into the tissues. The conventional treatments may be needed, and I’m not saying not to do them – but you CANNOT do them ALONE and expect long term health to result, unless by a miracle.

We ALL have cancerous cells floating about our bodies, every day - but with the Creator’s kindness, our immune system takes care of them. What happens when the body’s cancer defense immune system fails – whether because of a toxic exposure overload, a severe deficiency of needed nutrients, a chronic lack of oxygen in the cells, a chronic state of high acidity in the body, or inflammation, or all those combined? The result can be cancer – of course, only if that’s what G-d decrees.

Once you recognize the cause, it’s easy to understand that the answer CANNOT simply be chemicals, or radiation, or cutting out the tumor. Those things may indeed be necessary because of the emergency nature of the problem – but to expect health to be restored solely from poisoning or burning or cutting is ludicrous. Even if the cancer goes into remission, it’s likely to come back. The underlying cause was not addressed, and the immune-destroying treatments, poisons, and radiation – given without any nutritional support and protection - made the body only that much weaker, more toxic and inflamed, and more susceptible.

The correct way to look at cancer treatment, or treatment of any illness, is that G-d created the body with infinite, unbelievable, amazing wisdom, without mistakes. Our body is one synchronized whole, with all the parts working together in a breathtaking symphony; all the parts are very important to health and longevity, and our bodies have the innate, Divinely given ability to heal and be healthy, simply given the proper, logical, ingredients and support. In other words, true health cannot possibly come in a chemical vial or by a knife.

SO, WHAT IS THE ANSWER?

Of course, once we understand what cancer IS, we recognize that the answer to cancer MUST involve correcting the lacks that brought it on. Real cures need to involve restoring real health. So the answer has to include a healthful, nourishing diet that is not cancer promoting. A true cure, of course, needs to involve strengthening the body’s own immune system to fight the cancer, correcting Vitamin D deficiency, bringing oxygen to all the cells, helping the body maintain a healthy alkaline environment that’s not conducive to cancer growth, and helping the body get rid of toxins.

But of course this approach DOES involve the PATIENT taking a more active role in being in charge of their health. This is a very different path than what many people are accustomed to. Typically, the patient is passive, simply following whatever the doctor and the medical help organization recommend. The research is left to them, and the orders are followed to the T. Keep eating whatever you want, they’re told, show up for chemo infusions or radiation treatments, don’t do ANYTHING else other than what WE tell you; trust us blindly. And most people do exactly as they’re told – and many have very poor outcomes, may G-d have mercy.

But there is a different path. A path in which conventional medical treatment is still utilized for what it has to offer, but the patient becomes an active, informed participant, researching truth, and helping themselves heal even if their doctor is uneducated and unsupportive. YOU DO NOT NEED YOUR DOCTOR’S PERMISSION TO SAVE YOUR LIFE – believe it or not, those words were uttered by an oncologist, Dr. William Makis.

I want to make it clear that there are many cures for cancer that G-d has, in His kindness, built into creation. There is not just ONE CURE FOR CANCER. It would not be possible to talk about all of the cures today, and I don’t know all of them. So I’m just going to focus on certain top treatments that I am very well acquainted with and which are very doable and quite affordable as well.

I want to clarify that I do not sell anything and I do not earn a commission on anything.

The cancer treatments that I want to talk to you about are pretty surprising in their simplicity. There is SO much to do to increase the chances of survival and the quality of life, and it isn’t so hard, and doesn’t have to be so expensive.

WHAT ARE THE COMPONENTS OF THE PROTOCOL WE RECOMMEND?

#1: Diet

It’s really important to clean up the diet and make it healthy, chemical-free and low carbohydrate, because cancer feeds off of sugars. A nontoxic and nourishing diet is critical. We recommend eating proteins and vegetables that grow above the ground – staying away from grains, sugars and sweets, potatoes, processed foods, and unhealthy oils. Then, there are different ways of helping the body become more alkaline. One option is to consume wheatgrass juice and other green juices, which are also available in convenient powders. (For example, Dr. Berg’s Green Powder Superfood or Garden of Life Raw Organic Green Superfood Powder.) Another idea is two or three fresh lemons daily, squeezed in water. Some experts, like Dr. Richard Urso, advocate a small amount of baking soda in water twice a day on an empty stomach, for cancer patients, which creates an alkaline environment in the bloodstream.

#2: Valasta

https://valasta.net/

Second of all, we recommend an amazing product called Valasta, which is a super potent astaxanthin and fights cancer in at least eight different ways. Astaxanthin is a well known superfood, derived from algae – and Valasta is the patented, potent brand of astaxanthin, which is truly effective. We recommend that all patients take Valasta, because thank G-d we see such miracles with it. Valasta can be taken together with any other treatment the patient is doing. IT DOES NOT INTERFERE and it makes it much more effective.

Valasta was invented by a scientist, Sam Shepherd, who was looking for a cure for his own incurable cancer – and he did cure himself, thank G-d. There are many studies on astaxanthin’s effectiveness against cancer – but the regular astaxanthin supplements don’t work, because during the drying and extraction process, the glucose molecule – which is critical to the astaxanthin’s potency – falls off. Sam Shepherd worked to find a way to reattach this molecule, and he also suspended the astaxanthin in a fat molecule for better absorption. The result is an astaxanthin supplement that really works.

Valasta induces death of cancer cells, suppresses metastasis, and inhibits tumor growth. Valasta also can inhibit tumor stem cells, and is the strongest natural anti-inflammatory known. In fact, Valasta is the only natural product that has a patent on it for treating cancer. Not only does Valasta often help with the cancer itself, but it is very effective at reducing the side effects of chemotherapy such as nausea and weakness, protecting the liver and other organs from chemo damage, and protecting the body from radiation damage. Thank G-d, miracles are being seen. Nothing works for everyone – but Valasta helps so many, that it should definitely be part of every patient’s protocol.

Note: When ordering Valasta on the website, use discount code 1234 and choose the 100 ml size in olive oil. Be sure to get guidance as to effective dosage and how to build up to it. Typical adult cancer dosages are often at least 16-20 pumps daily. Taking Valasta with meals is very important for efficacy.

#3: Randy’s Protocol

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRp7Kf57OYJfM3m4t56AvKQylVMhGVmrPWS9Pl8tNYLMKbndXzK0Duwebg15JdzPZLUCE3wSd7qj5XH/pub

We recommend a set of treatments that’s called Randy’s protocol, after the researcher who put it together. Randy’s protocol contains ivermectin as well as many specific supplements that are all heavily documented cancer fighters - including berberine, tocotrienols, mushroom blend, a special Omega 3 with high EPA and DHA, turmeric, high dose melatonin, milk thistle, Vitamins D and K, HMB, DMSO, plus other things. The protocol is like a puzzle - each component was carefully chosen because it blocks a pathway that cancer uses to grow or a harm it does to the body.

To see the entire protocol, please click the google document link above. Here are just SOME of the components in the protocol and what they do:

•Ivermectin is quite a wonder drug. It has 15 mechanisms of action against cancer. Ivermectin can inhibit cancer metastasis and proliferation, and cause cancer cell death. Ivermectin can kill cancer stem cells, which, by the way, chemo does NOT. This is critical, because if left alive, those stem cells allow cancer to recur. Ivermectin can also sensitize cancer cells to chemotherapy, making the chemo effective when it otherwise wouldn’t work well. Ivermectin can help with cancer pain, and is anti-inflammatory.

•Berberine blocks cancer from utilizing the glucose, glutamine, and fat that the patient consumes as fuel to grow.

•Tocotrienols attack cancer stem cells, stop cancer spread, and promote cancer cell death.

•The special medicinal mushroom blend stimulates the body’s own immune system to fight the cancer.

•The Omega 3 with high EPA and DHA is highly anti inflammatory and helps stop the cancer weight loss, while helping patients with their appetite as well.

•Turmeric targets cancer stem cells, stops inflammation, and stops cancer spread.

•The high dose melatonin fights cancer in 39 different ways, including promoting cancer cell death, and stimulating the body’s immune system to fight the tumor, and making the cancer cells less chemo resistant – that means, more sensitive to the chemo, so it works better.

•The milk thistle helps detox the body, is anti inflammatory, protects the liver from harm, and can even help renew liver function if it’s already been damaged – while it also fights the cancer, too.

•Vitamin D is a major cancer fighter, stopping cancer cell spread and triggering cancer cell death. A low level of Vitamin D in the blood is highly correlated with cancer.

•Vitamin K is very important to take with Vitamin D for the Vitamin D to do its job properly, and the Vitamin K is a powerful cancer fighter itself, promoting cancer cell death and inhibiting cancer cell growth and spread.

•HMB gives patients strength and energy, helps stop cancer weight loss, has direct anti-tumor effects, is anti inflammatory, and helps the body’s immune system to fight the cancer.

•DMSO is an amazing substance which helps all the other treatments get absorbed better, in addition to inhibiting cancer cell proliferation, stimulating a tumor-suppressing protein in the body, working as a powerful anti inflammatory, and protecting against radiation damage.

The protocol is the outcome of thousands of hours of toil by researcher Randy Howe, who has thank G-d been helping people for 5 years, and has a lot of success stories. Randy never takes a penny, nor does he sell anything or earn any commission. Helping people with cancer is not his income; it’s his side thing that he does because he gets happiness from helping others.

It’s important to know that Randy Howe is far from alone in utilizing many of these proven products to help beat all types and stages of cancer. Randy has done something unique in putting these things all TOGETHER and making a user friendly and very accessible protocol – and offering support and guidance with it at no charge – but many other researchers, doctors, and practitioners are utilizing many of these products successfully with cancer patients or recommending them based on their extensive research. There are numerous scientific studies backing up each item, which Randy has collected and shared with us. (Please contact me if you would like those hundreds of research links.)

Randy Howe makes it clear that he does not recommend using this protocol alone, but rather in conjunction with whatever standard therapy the patient is doing. There are certainly times that these treatments have worked on their own, but Randy says that the chances of success are higher when combined with conventional.

Some examples of doctors who are using or promoting many of the treatments I mentioned for cancer are Dr. William Makis, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Pierre Kory, and Dr. Paul Marik. Dr. Urso told me he has a two-thirds success rate in helping patients who come to him after other doctors gave up on them. Dr. Makis said he has a 75 percent success rate with his patients.

Note: On the cancer information and support groups I run, we have our very own doctor, who is helping patients with guidance on these integrative treatments, at no charge. Randy Howe is on these groups as well, giving generously of his time to answer questions and provide help, at no cost.

Here is the link to Group 2, (as Group 1 is pretty much full):

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JdK9WYRfDHe69ib3leh4OO

I want to mention that the treatments I mentioned above are not always enough, and there is much more that can be done as well – but time and space are limited here.

There is a critical point that I must stress, though, which is the importance of proper elimination of toxins. It’s crucial to keep the patient’s bowels moving every day. Unfortunately, chemo and other treatments can make people very constipated. When that happens, the toxins are not being eliminated from the body, which is sadly feeding the problem. One product which helps many patients have bowel regularity is Dr. Schulze’s Intestinal Formula #1, available on Amazon.

#4: PRAYER TO THE CREATOR IS THE MOST IMPORTANT COMPONENT OF THE PROTOCOL AND THE TRUE KEY TO HEALING.

WHAT CAN YOU DO IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO NEEDS HELP?

You can contact me if you would like me to send you information, and connect you to sources of help.

You can read some books which will give you a broader understanding of proper cancer treatment. I recommend How To Starve Cancer by Jane McLelland, World Without Cancer by G. Edward Griffin, The Cancer Industry by Ralph Moss, and Cancer Care by Dr. Paul Marik.

On my website, truth613.substack.com, you can read many testimonials and articles, and watch my interviews with Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Leonel Mondragon, Dr. William Makis, Rabbi Yaakov Kairy, and researcher Randy Howe, about effective cancer treatment. You can also listen to these interviews on my hotline. The number is 929-277-2700.

Thank G-d, there are patients, and relatives of patients, who are willing to talk to anyone who would benefit from hearing about their experiences, and I could connect patients or relatives who wish to speak with them.

Here are some more of the stories that I’ve merited, thank G-d, to be involved with:

Zev lives in northern Eretz Yisrael. He was diagnosed last November with Stage 4 prostate cancer which had metastasized to his bones and lymph nodes in his pelvis. He was scheduled for hormone therapy and chemotherapy but had not yet received either one. By the end of December, his legs were swollen, and his wife was extremely concerned. I knew that was a bad sign. Thank G-d, I connected them with people in Eretz Yisrael who were able to help. Zev immediately got onto Valasta and many other integrative cancer-fighting products. His protocol includes ivermectin, fenbendazole, DMSO, milk thistle, Vitamins D and K, berberine, Omega 3, and Essiac tea. Three weeks later, Zev’s wife reported that he was doing well. In fact, his swelling started going down prior to his receiving any conventional treatment, and he was feeling good. Zev then received a hormone shot, and thank G-d, within a month after starting our protocol, the swelling in his legs had almost completely gone away, his PSA had dropped from 222 to 27.9, and he was working out 5 days a week.

Thank G-d, Zev continues to do wonderfully, with his PSA now having dropped all the way down to 2, and he is not experiencing the typical side effects of the hormone therapy or the chemo. Zev follows a very clean animal-based diet, remains on the integrative treatments, plus conventional treatment he started afterwards, and he is full of energy and feeling great. Zev’s wife is glad to speak to people.

My friend Dina had a breast mass that had rapidly doubled in size, and which the scan showed measured 1.1 by 1.8 centimeters. Due to various factors, there were 5 weeks that elapsed from the scan until she went for a biopsy. During this time, for one solid month, Dina took high doses of Valasta, took almost every single thing on Randy’s protocol, followed a very clean semi keto diet very strictly, and most importantly of all, she davened like never before. When Dina got to her biopsy appointment, the first thing they did was a new scan, and THERE WAS NOTHING THERE. Thank G-d, the entire mass had disappeared! Of course, Dina remains on a careful diet and a maintenance protocol, which is very, very, important.

Esther had triple negative breast cancer and ended up in Stage 4 after chemo, radiation, and surgery failed her. Thank G-d, with ivermectin, Valasta, and other components of the protocol, in addition to immunotherapy, she recovered.

Zehava’s husband has lung cancer metastasized to his brain, and he was not doing very well despite the treatments that he was on. She and her husband felt the need to get their doctor’s permission to use Valasta, and the doctor kept resisting it. Finally, finally, after a lot of effort, including sharing the research articles, around the beginning of February, he agreed. After her husband had been on Valasta for about 6 weeks, Zehava reported to me that the primary lung tumor and the metastases were smaller and weaker. After two months, before Pesach, she told me that her husband’s brain MRI showed no new lesions, and that, thank G-d, the previous lesions had decreased in size.

Naomi had thyroid cancer which had recurred for the 3rd time. The first two times, she had treated it purely conventionally, and it had come back. This time, she wanted to do something different, and she went straight to Randy’s protocol without conventional. After two months, her scan showed that the cancer was gone. Naomi shared with me her before and after scan reports. Naomi is glad to talk to people.

Rivka’s husband has a rare benign brain tumor called an acoustic neuroma. “Benign” doesn’t mean safe, or easy to treat. Unfortunately, the conventional treatments had only made it worse, as it grew back and was growing faster than before, causing him tremendous headaches and suffering until he could barely function. Thank G-d, after starting Valasta he has experienced tremendous relief, and now barely has headaches anymore.

Sarah’s husband has been on chemo for many years, which has miraculously been keeping his cancer at bay. However, he was always tired, and had developed hearing loss from the chemo. Thank G-d, after being on Valasta for a little while, Sarah reported that her husband is forgetting to wear his hearing aids, because his hearing is better, and that he is feeling more energetic.

Amanda’s mother was diagnosed in September with glioblastoma. She had surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, but the glioblastoma grew back, and she needed a second surgery in February. In December, she had started Randy’s protocol, and after the recurrence, Randy recommended additional items. Her mother also keeps to a very low carbohydrate healthy diet, with no sugars or junk food, focusing on poultry, fish, a little beef, and a variety of green juices daily. In March, she added Valasta to her regimen. In late April, Amanda reported that they had recently started intra-arterial chemotherapy, and that, thank G-d, her mother had just achieved her first clean MRI scan.

Leah’s husband is thank G-d, an elderly man, and for years had been under observation and treatment for chronic bladder cancer which they were told would never be cured. When in March 2024 the doctor raised doubts about the latest biopsy results and wanted to repeat the invasive procedure and possibly then intensify the treatment, Leah and her husband consulted a more open minded doctor they knew and chose a different path. They started him on a protocol including ivermectin, fenbendazole, Valasta, Essiac tea, and Vitamin D and K. Thank G-d, his cancer vanished. Leah is happy to talk to people.

Goldie’s relative is a very young woman who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Goldie was already very informed, so she immediately started her relative on high dose Valasta, and then on ivermectin, fenbendazole, and many parts of Randy’s protocol. The young woman then started chemo too, and continued all the integrative treatments at the same time. She shocked the doctors with how quickly her bloodwork stabilized and how fast her tumor shrunk. She didn’t have the usual chemo side effects, either, nor did she get anemia from chemo, as so many do. After greatly shrinking the tumor, she went on to have surgery, and the surgeon was able to get “gold standard” clean margins. The young woman was thank G-d pronounced cancer free and is doing great – and of course staying on a maintenance protocol. Goldie is happy to speak with anyone who can benefit.

I want to state emphatically that the One Who gets credit for all these recoveries is, of course, the Healer of all flesh, G-d alone, and no human and no medical treatment have any power of their own.

We are NOT IN CHARGE. Today we discussed, G-d willing, potentially lifesaving cancer treatments – but ONLY G-d can make them work. Prayer is the REAL KEY!

Also, we can only do our efforts, and while these products have a very good chance to be very effective, nothing works all the time.

All we can do is to TRY OUR BEST; that is our obligation. We cannot control the outcome.

We are NOT in control over how long we live; over whether a cancer patient makes it, or not – but we have to give it all we’ve got, and then know that the results are up to G-d. Time after time, I see that if a patient was meant to live, He arranged for them to learn about lifesaving treatments, and if they weren’t meant to live, then even if they had the treatments in front of them, they were prevented from taking them in one way or another. BUT WE HAVE TO TRY OUR BEST TO HELP SAVE LIVES – that’s our obligation – and the rest is up to G-d. He commands us to choose life. Sadly, there are other, tragically mistaken ways of thinking out there. It’s truly heartbreaking how some people choose to give up and die, and NOT do everything they can to save themselves or their relatives. Often, they are just uninformed that there are things to try that can fight the cancer while enhancing quality of life.

So please spread the word! These are excellent and powerful interventions, by which you could be merit to save the life of your friend or relative, or to greatly improve their quality of life and reduce their suffering. So please, try to share this information with others.

CRITICAL CONCLUDING POINTS:

1) DON’T LET UNEDUCATED DOCTORS SCARE YOU OFF OF EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS

Doctors are NOT educated about the role of diet in cancer, about cancer being a metabolic disease, and about the types of treatments that we have discussed today. They usually mean well, but their training has biased them against these things very heavily. The reason being, that the medical schools are funded by the pharmaceutical companies, and representatives of the pharmaceutical companies even sit on the board of hospitals like Memorial Sloan Kettering. So there is a huge conflict of interest, because each type of cancer alone is a multi-billion dollar profit maker for the pharma companies. Cheap, safe, and effective treatments are their nightmare, so doctors certainly aren’t educated in them. More than that, any integrative treatment which poses a threat to pharma is vilified online and in the media by these same cartels. In this atmosphere, you have no choice but to find your own ways of learning the truth, and realize that if your doctor says “your diet won’t make a difference,” or “only take what I tell you, nothing else,” as much as you like and trust him, he's uninformed and misinformed – so you need other sources of information if you want yourself or your loved one to stand the best chance.

In fact, one of the most common things that we have to disprove is when doctors tell people that products in our protocol will “interfere with the chemo or radiation working.” That is absolutely not true. The warning that scared doctors off was based on a falsehood: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16484715/



“In September 2005, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians published a warning by Gabriella D'Andrea, MD, against the concurrent use of antioxidants with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. However, several deficiencies of the CA article soon became apparent, not least the selective omission of prominent studies that contradicted the author's conclusions.”

To the contrary - in fact, as I explained earlier, the products we recommend will ENHANCE the effectiveness of the chemo and/or the radiation, while protecting the body from the devastation those treatments cause. The outcome is INCREASED ODDS OF SURVIVAL. There is actually a meta-analysis of 50 clinical trials involving a total of over 8,000 patients, proving that supplementation during chemo or radiation did NOT decrease their effectiveness, but enhanced it, and resulted in a higher percentage of better outcomes and increased survival.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17283738/

“Conclusion: Since the 1970s, 280 peer-reviewed in vitro and in vivo studies, including 50 human studies involving 8,521 patients, 5,081 of whom were given nutrients, have consistently shown that non-prescription antioxidants and other nutrients do not interfere with therapeutic modalities for cancer. Furthermore, they enhance the killing of therapeutic modalities for cancer, decrease their side effects, and protect normal tissue. In 15 human studies, 3,738 patients who took non-prescription antioxidants and other nutrients actually had increased survival.”

•https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1550318/

The above article documents that the cancer-killing effects of radiation are improved by the addition of treatments that interfere with angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation, which is a critical mechanism by which tumors acquire the necessary nutrients and oxygen to sustain their growth.) Impeding angiogenesis means impeding the tumor’s ability to establish an adequate blood supply and restricting its growth. Many of the products in our protocol impede angiogenesis.

Remember, please, that lessening the side effects of chemo or radiation, as thank G-d, the protocol does, is not just something that’s “nice but optional.” The side effects of chemo often lead to death. For example, weakened immunity can cause fatal infections, and lack of appetite and nausea can lead to a spiral of weight loss and malnutrition which can be literally deadly. Infection and malnutrition are two top causes of death in cancer patients. Of course, conventional treatment also sometimes causes organ damage. So, getting a patient who is undergoing treatments onto these products – which are so protective of the body – is imperative for this reason as well. It’s not just a matter of beating the cancer; it’s also about making it through the treatment alive – and also, of course, about the cancer not coming back. The items we recommend help, G-d willing, with ALL of these goals.

Some information about chemo-induced organ damage:

2) DON’T WAIT UNTIL IT MAY BE TOO LATE

Please don’t wait until the last minute to try these integrative things. It’s often too late by that point, once the body has been so damaged and weakened and the cancer is so advanced. Starting integrative therapies from the very beginning, along with whatever conventional treatment is being done, to avoid much of the devastation to the body of the conventional treatments, and to minimize chances of disease recurrence, is the way to go.

3) DON’T STOP INTEGRATIVE TREATMENTS WHEN YOU GET THE GOOD NEWS

When the patient gets an all-clear, in G-d’s kindness, that is NOT the time to let down one’s guard and stop the integrative treatments. They must be kept up for a certain amount of time exactly as before, and then afterwards a maintenance protocol must be kept, to avoid recurrence, Heaven forbid.

4) CHEMO DOES NOT KILL CANCER STEM CELLS

On this note, I also must emphasize that chemotherapy does NOT kill the cancer stem cells, because chemo targets rapidly dividing cells, and the stem cells are not rapidly dividing. This is one reason why someone who is treated with chemo alone, and not the integrative products alongside it, will be very likely to relapse. I find that many doctors are NOT upfront with patients about their likelihood of a relapse and they lead them to believe that once they finish their treatments and are declared NED, they’re good to go, for life. But way too often, this tragically not the case. Of course, this is another reason why it is so important to combine the protocol we suggest with the conventional treatment one is doing, rather than doing conventional alone. Valasta, ivermectin, turmeric, and tocotrienols DO target the cancer stem cells.

For more information about cancer stem cells and relapse:

5) MANY CHEMO DRUGS DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD, SO DO YOUR RESEARCH

Research the doctor’s recommendations to be sure he’s not just making money at the patient’s expense with treatments that are unnecessarily harsh. Chemos are NOT all equal. Harsher side effects don’t mean more effective. For example, there was a patient with pancreatic cancer whose tumor markers were sky high – 55,000. He was going to get a chemo regimen that would have had terrible side effects. A very knowledgeable researcher recommended instead a different chemo protocol which he had developed, and the patient had zero side effects – as his tumor markers fell all the way from 55,000 to 5,000 in just two rounds, and then down to 2,500 after the third round.

Patients and their family members have to become informed consumers and be courageous enough to ask for less toxic alternatives. Protocols are not necessarily developed based on the patients’ best interest - there is a LOT of money involved. Doctors are often NOT honest about the side effects. If they would be totally transparent about exactly what negative effects a patient could expect, and what the chances are that the patient would benefit, there would definitely be many treatments that would be refused. SOME chemos were found in a retrospective analysis to not increase lifespan at all, or even to actually decrease it. So you must really do research to be sure you are getting lifesaving treatment from the doctor, and not the opposite.

Here is more information:

•Cancer Drugs Reimbursed with Limited Evidence on Overall Survival and Quality of Life: Do Follow-Up Studies Confirm Patient Benefits? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10480259/

This article explains the study above:

“A new study in the journal Clinical Drug Investigation finds that many of these chemotherapy treatments are completely ineffective, failing to improve the quality of life or extend the lifespans of cancer patients. Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that approximately two out of three cancer drugs prove to be useless for patients after examining the eventual outcome on patients in terms of longevity and quality of life measures. They found that only seven of the 22 drugs had at least one study which showed a clear benefit for cancer patients. Randomized controlled trials on the other 15 failed to show any measurable benefits for those with cancer. Only one out of the 22 drugs in the study showed an ability to both improve the quality of life and extend lifespans for patients. Some of them actually make things worse with respect to longevity and quality of life. [For] two drugs, axitinib and everolimus, the pooled effect estimate showed a significant negative impact on OS (longevity)”.

6) WATCH OUT FOR MISINFORMATION

In the same vein, there is a lot of misinformation that is spread about lifesaving products, which is simply untrue. For example, there’s a longstanding myth promulgated that milk thistle can’t be used with hormonal cancers, which is absolutely false. We are constantly having to dispel different fake rumors – it seems like there’s always a new one cropping up - and it’s really heartbreaking when we see people scared off of powerful and safe products that could help them, for no valid reason. So, again, research from sources that are truly informed and give truth – not ones connected by the back door to Big Pharma affiliates, or those who have no actual hands-on experience with the integrative treatments.

G-d willing, I can connect people to experienced experts and to other patients who have been helped, and can also share the powerful studies we have. I never charge a dime for helping anyone.

May G-d send a complete healing to all the sick.