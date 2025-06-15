In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

4d

What about Essaic tea?

It's available in powdered form, extract and of course liquid brewed essaic tea. And it's can be taken with and complements/enhances cancer treatment protocols.

Something about the combination makes huge difference and helps shrink tumors per a close relative who has been battling cancer.

It does seem that there is an epidemic of cancers now, and that if one sees ourselves as being poisoned from so many sources especially the vaccines, its very important to detox but in harmony with the body.

4d

Thank you for this info and your time putting this together. Thank you and blessings to you and all those battling cancer(s).

Many cancer patients freak out and unfortunately accept the doctor's prognosis that they have less than 2 weeks/months/years to live without treatment. Often the patient will die in that time frame-- don't accept the death sentence. Those who reject their cancer death sentence live longer.

I would also put on the list another parasite detox extract that contains powerful anti-cancer properties from these natural herbs:

1) green-black walnut hulls

2) cloves

3) sweet wormwood

These herbs detoxify especially when combined together, and can improve both one's immunity and gut health.

There are some 'parasite detox' products (preferably liquid) out there that help made by Zuma nutrition which has helped me detoxify liver/tonify spleen/detox kidney.

