In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

KT-SunWillShineAgain
KT-SunWillShineAgain
1d

Thank you!

FYI: In addition to CST (cranial sacral therapy), there is also a next generation physical therapy called 'counterstrain therapy'. Go to www.counterstrain.com for more information . Its very gentle, painless and can help with head injuries, trauma, vascular problems, pain.

Also, remember to reduce and if possible remove energetic pollution such as synthetic EMFs from a variety of sources: WiFi router, wireless devices which includes most new home wifi or smart appliances, smart meters, cellphones, watches, smart printers, TVs, etc.

Dina Barzilai
Dina Barzilai
8h

When I went to a very good chiropractor after several accidents, I actually noticed my ADHD focusing issues getting better, i was able to sit and listen to someone and know when to speak and when to wait..it's hard to explain, but my timing is off, and it is hard to be in sync smoothly in a conversation. Chiropractic really helped even though I wasn't going for ADHD. They did do Cranial Adjustments, called Turner Style. I don't know that it would help everyone, but I definitely noticed an improvement I wasn't even expecting.

