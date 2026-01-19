BS”D

I’m excited to share this collection of things I’ve gathered that can G-d willing help with focus, behavioral issues, autism, and more. I’ve used many of them with my own family. I don’t sell or earn a commission on any of the products.

Please note that of course, there is nothing that helps everyone who tries it, so you may need to experiment to see what helps your child. It seems from my experience that the strongest results are obtained by combining multiple items, so I like to use 4 or 5 things. For example, last year I used Valasta, both Root Brand products below, and Monolaurin for a child, and saw and huge and immediate improvement. I slacked off after a while and I finally am trying to get back on track. I started with the Neuralli PS128 probiotic and saw a big improvement in two important aspects within a week and a half.

Part 1: Items that are easy to give:

Section A: Things I’ve given to my own family:

1) Valasta, an extremely bioavailable form of astaxanthin, is very good for helping the body get to homeostasis - its proper state of health - so it’s beneficial for many health issues. It’s been seen to help with focusing and behavioral issues, autism, anxiety, and other neurological problems.

Astaxanthin for neurological health: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6680436/

Valasta should be taken after a meal containing some fat, for best absorption. It can be taken in capsules, added to yogurt, or squirted straight into the mouth.

Website: www.Valasta.net Discount code 1234

For best guidance, email valastainfosharing@gmail.com for the ideal dosage based on the person’s weight, and individualized instructions on how to go up slowly until the full dosage is achieved.

2) Root Brands Clean Slate is for detox. The website explains that Clean Slate uses bioavailable silica to detox heavy metals and other toxins.

https://therootbrands.com/product/clean-slate/

The dose is 10 drops daily. Start low and work up. You can put the drops into grape juice, etc.

3) Root Brands Zero In is for focus.

The website explains that it increases the production of neurotransmitters and boosts concentration and mental acuity. The kids that I’ve given it to tell me it increases their focus at school. My friend told me the feedback she received about major improvement with an autistic child.

The dose is 1/2 to a whole capsule.

https://therootbrands.com/product/zero-in/

4) Ultralaurin brand Monolaurin, made from coconut, can help with PANDAS and autism.

https://a.co/d/diyn7sD

I recommended it to a parent of an autistic child and was told it made a big difference.

I found this informative website which discusses PANDAS and other neurological issues and explains Monolaurin: https://dralexrinehart.com/articles/treatment-pandas-neuro-immune-conditions/

Monolaurin is derived from lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid found in abundance in coconut oil and human breast milk. It is recognized for its ability to disrupt the lipid envelopes of various bacteria, viruses, and fungi (such as Candida.)

I started a child with 1 scoop in applesauce and built up to 3 scoops. I found that it worked well to give it added it to a thick smoothie.

5) Specific Probiotics - especially Neuralli (PS128), a strain patented for autism and Parkinson’s. It’s helping with ADHD, anxiety, and other neurological issues. PS128 supports gut microbiome-to-brain signaling.

I noticed results within a week and a half, in a child I gave Neuralli PS128 to.

There are 9 clinical studies on PS128, in which it proved beneficial for autism, ADHD, and Parkinson’s: https://benedlife.com/pages/published-research-ps128

You can buy Neuralli PS128 from the website: https://benedlife.com/products/neuralli

However, this person sells it at a discount: Mr. Orlander: +1 (718) 807-7274. He can also tell you the stories about the results he’s seeing.

6) Lithium Orotate is low dose nutritional lithium, a completely different product from the dangerous prescription lithium. It can be very helpful for ADHD, anxiety, autism, cognitive issues, and decreasing aggression.

https://www.psychiatryredefined.org/lithium-supplementation-adhd-studies/ https://www.psychiatryredefined.org/low-dose-lithium-anxiety/

Double Wood is a good brand of lithium orotate: https://a.co/d/9sBaVfp

Section B: Products I haven’t tried yet with my child/ren but am very interested in:

7) Agape Liquid Multivitamin/Mineral (certified kosher.)

Agape is a unique very high quality, highly absorbable liquid multi containing 25 vitamins and minerals. The website explains that Agape is based on ASU’s 2013 Study Summary of Dietary, Nutritional, and Medical Treatments for Autism – based on over 150 published research studies. Agape includes methylation support to enhance B12, folic acid, and glutathione metabolism.

The website also explains that Agape provides mitochondrial support for optimal neurological functioning. According to reports, Agape can help with autism, ADHD, brain fog, etc. I was told that Dr. Michael Gabriel MD (in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn) who treats kids with vaccine injuries recommends Agape to all his patients. https://www.awakennutrition.com/

8) Vassaburg Kosher Cod Liver Oil

The website says that it’s known for helping with sensory regulation and increasing calm and focus.

https://vassaburg.com/product/kosher-cod-liver-oil/

9) Nurture and Clarity herbal formula for ADD/ADHD: In Eretz Yisroel this formula is sold under the name “Ricuzit.” In the US it’s called Nurture and Clarity. I have PDFs detailing a double blind study that was conducted showing the product’s efficacy, compared against a placebo. Importantly, Nurture and Clarity nourishes the brain, rather than “medicating” it.

Here is the website: https://www.adhd-clarity.com/shop. Email: info@adhd-clarity.com

10) CDS: I’m told that Kerri Rivera cured her child of autism. She has a website, etc, helping parents of autistic children. Here is more information:

(Modesty alert for the cover of this booklet) https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/23-Autism_Recovery_Guide_for_Parents_Kerri_Rivera_June_2023_updated.pdf

Also: https://theuniversalantidotetestimonies.substack.com/p/autism-cured https://theuniversalantidotetestimonies.substack.com/p/reversing-autism

Part 2: Other Important Resources:

•Cranio sacral therapy helps realign the body so that important pathways aren’t obstructed. It improves the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and promotes healing by clearing blocked pathways for the central nervous system.

I am told that CST makes other treatments that one is doing work more effectively. CST helps some children with many different issues including behavior and handwriting.

•Raindrop therapy with Young Living essential oils: I’ve received personal testimonials about these oils helping very much with autism and with PANDAS.

I have the contact information of a woman who I spoke with, whose two children with autism have made tremendous strides over a period of years, with the older one recovering to such a great degree that he was actually able to start dating for marriage! The Raindrop therapy was a huge part of their healing, she explained.

Here’s a website I found for Young Living: https://www.youngliving.com/raindrop/index.html

•SCD (Specific Carbohydrate Diet) was the second modality that the mother in the above story said was very important to helping her children.

•Biomagnetic therapy - this is the third modality that she told me was part of healing her children.

•Chelation therapy - there is a very specific type that I am told is safe and beneficial (as opposed to the others.) I have the contact of the woman who can give guidance with it; she cured her own son of autism with this modality many years ago.

•Dr. Klinghardt in Washington State has tremendously helped autistic children. (425) 419-4523

•Leucovorin helps some people with autism. This website explains Leucovorin well: https://tacanow.org/family-resources/leucovorin-for-autism/

From the website:

Leucovorin is a prescription high-dose calcium folinic acid. It is vitamin B9, but this is NOT the same as folic acid. (Please note that folic acid is detrimental to those with Cerebral Folate Deficiency because it blocks folate receptors.) In autism, Leucovorin is used to treat low folate levels in the brain. This is called “Cerebral Folate Deficiency (CFD)” and it happens when there is low folate (vitamin B9) in the brain but normal folate levels in the blood. Individuals with autism may have an autoimmune condition where blocking or binding folate autoantibodies block folate from getting into the brain, resulting in developmental problems and more.

•Homeopathic treatments have helped some children with autism and other issues. They must be done with the guidance of a trained practitioner. Since homeopathic remedies are in the form of tiny sweet pellets, they can be especially useful for children, especially “neurodivergent” children, who refuse other supplements.

May G-d send everyone an immediate and complete healing!

Share