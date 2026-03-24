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Last October, An Inconvenient Study aired. This film described the Henry Ford birth cohort study by Dr. Marcus Zervos MD, (a promoter of vaccination), which unexpectedly found worse health outcomes among vaccinated children. (Oops.) This was the latest among many other studies reflecting the same outcomes.

Here is the Henry Ford study:

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Entered-into-hearing-record-Impact-of-Childhood-Vaccination-on-Short-and-Long-Term-Chronic-Health-Outcomes-in-Children-A-Birth-Cohort-Study.pdf

Here is the film, for anyone who missed it:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

All 12 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies Found the Same Thing: Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier

By Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher MPH, December 19 2025

Nicolas writes: I joined Del Bigtree in studio on The HighWire to discuss what the data now make unavoidable: the CDC’s 81-dose hyper-vaccination schedule is driving the modern epidemics of chronic disease and autism.

This was not a philosophical debate or a clash of opinions. We walked through irrefutable, peer-reviewed evidence showing that whenever vaccinated and unvaccinated children are compared directly, the unvaccinated group is far healthier—every single time.

Please click Nicolas’s original article link to watch his 21 minute video, which I was unable to copy into this article: https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/all-12-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated

Reanalyzing the Largest Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Birth-Cohort Study Ever Conducted

At the center of our discussion was our peer-reviewed reanalysis of the Henry Ford Health System vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth-cohort study (Lamerato et al.)—the largest and most rigorous comparison of its kind ever conducted.

Read full story

The original authors relied heavily on Cox proportional hazards models, a time-adjusted approach that can soften absolute disease burden. Even so, nearly all chronic disease outcomes were higher in vaccinated children.

Our reanalysis used direct proportional comparisons, stripping away the smoothing and revealing the full magnitude of the signal.

All 22 chronic disease categories favored the unvaccinated cohort when proportional disease burden was examined

Cancer incidence was 54% higher in vaccinated children (0.0102 vs. 0.0066)

When autism-associated conditions were grouped appropriately—including autism, ADHD, developmental delay, learning disability, speech disorder, neurologic impairment, seizures, and related diagnoses—the vaccinated cohort showed a 549% higher odds of autism-spectrum–associated clinical outcomes

The findings are internally consistent, biologically coherent, and concordant with every prior vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study, all of which show drastically poorer health outcomes among vaccinated children

The 12 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies Regulators Ignore

In the McCullough Foundation Autism Report, we compiled all 12 vaccinated vs. unvaccinated pediatric studies currently available. These studies span different populations, countries, study designs, and data sources.

Every single one reports the same overall pattern. Across all 12 studies, unvaccinated children consistently exhibit substantially lower rates of chronic disease, including:

Autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders

ADHD, tics, learning and speech disorders

Asthma, allergies, eczema, and autoimmune conditions

Chronic ear infections, skin disorders, and gastrointestinal illness

This level of consistency across independent datasets is precisely what epidemiology looks for when assessing causality. It also explains why no federal agency has ever conducted—or endorsed—a fully vaccinated vs. fully unvaccinated safety study.

Subsequently on December 24 2025, Nicolas Hulscher published an additional article with with a critical related study:

BREAKING STUDY: Infant Vaccination Increases Death Risk by Up to 112% vs Unvaccinated

Louisiana Department of Health death records reveal that infants vaccinated at 2 months are far more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.

A new study by Drs. Karl Jablonowski and Brian Hooker of Children’s Health Defense titled, Increased Mortality Associated with 2-Month Old Infant Vaccinations, analyzed linked Louisiana Department of Health immunization and death registry data to evaluate whether routine 2-month infant vaccinations (administered at 60–90 days of life) are associated with mortality in the subsequent month (90–120 days).

Using individual-level records from 1,225 infants who later died before age three, investigators compared infants vaccinated in the 2-month window with those unvaccinated during the same period, while holding age-at-death constant.

Infants vaccinated at 2 months showed consistently higher odds of death in the following month, with statistically significant risk increases spanning individual vaccines, cumulative exposure, sex, race, and combination products.

Most alarming, infants who received all six recommended 2-month vaccines had a 68% higher odds of death overall (OR = 1.68; p = 0.0043), with the risk surging to +68% in Black infants and +112% in female infants (OR = 2.12; p = 0.0083).

Mortality risk increased with cumulative vaccine exposure (dose–response)

A clear cumulative risk pattern emerged as more vaccines were administered at the 2-month visit:

All five 2-month vaccines (DTaP, rotavirus, HIB, polio, and pneumococcal vaccines) compared to unvaccinated infants:

+60% (OR = 1.60; p = 0.0084 — statistically significant)

All six recommended vaccines (DTaP, rotavirus, HIB, polio, pneumococcal, and HepB vaccines) compared to unvaccinated infants:

+68% (OR = 1.68; p = 0.0043 — statistically significant)

Subgroup analyses also showed even stronger cumulative effects:

Black infants (6 vaccines): +68% ( OR = 1.68; p = 0.0311 — statistically significant )

Female infants (6 vaccines): +112% (OR = 2.12; p = 0.0083 — statistically significant)

This cumulative analysis—summarized in the paper’s abstract and Figure 6—represents one of the study’s central findings.

Individual 2-month vaccines were consistently associated with higher mortality

Compared with infants unvaccinated at 2 months, those receiving individual vaccines showed increased odds of death in the following month:

DTaP: +42% (OR = 1.42)

Hepatitis B: +29% (OR = 1.29)

Hib: +35% (OR = 1.35)

Polio: +32% (OR = 1.32)

Pneumococcal: +41% (OR = 1.41)

Rotavirus: +74% (OR = 1.74; 95% CI 1.26–2.41; p = 0.0005 — statistically significant)

For every vaccine examined, mortality was lower among infants who were unvaccinated during the same age window.

Female infants bore the greatest statistically significant risk

Sex-stratified analyses revealed that females consistently experienced far greater mortality increases than males:

DTaP: +98% in females ( OR = 1.98; p = 0.013 — significant ) vs +10% in males

Hib: +87% in females ( OR = 1.87; p = 0.019 — significant ) vs +6% in males

Polio: +77% in females ( OR = 1.77; p = 0.036 — significant ) vs +5% in males

Pneumococcal: +85% in females ( OR = 1.85; p = 0.020 — significant ) vs +14% in males

Rotavirus: +89% in females (OR = 1.89; p = 0.0088 — significant) vs +62% in males (OR = 1.62; p = 0.0277 — significant)

Combination vaccines produced the strongest mortality signals

Marketed combination products showed some of the largest and most statistically robust effects:

Pediarix® + Hib: +40% overall +96% in females ( OR = 1.96; p = 0.0295 — significant )

Pentacel® + HepB: +32% overall +84% in females (increase noted; borderline or non-significant)

Vaxelis®: +153% overall ( OR = 2.53; p = 0.0054 — statistically significant ) +150% in females +122% in Black infants



Vaxelis®, an 11-antigen combination vaccine containing aluminum adjuvants, exhibited the largest mortality association in the entire analysis .

CONCLUSION

Not only do the vaccinated experience far higher rates of chronic disease than the unvaccinated across all 12 comparison studies, but they now also appear to die at higher rates.

Using official state records, this study shows that infant vaccines increase the risk of infant death compared to the unvaccinated—exposing a claim long used to shut down inquiry: that population-level harms are “undetectable.” They are detectable. And here, they were.

Mortality risk rose with cumulative exposure, disproportionately affecting female and Black infants, and reached statistical significance across multiple analyses. Replication across all states is no longer optional—it is a scientific and ethical imperative.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-infant-vaccination

Back to Nicolas’s December 19 article:

Flu Shot Failure

We also addressed the persistent failure of seasonal influenza vaccination.

A large Cleveland Clinic cohort study of 53,402 employees followed participants during the 2024–2025 respiratory viral season and found:

82.1% of employees were vaccinated against influenza

Vaccinated individuals had a 27% higher adjusted risk of influenza compared with the unvaccinated state (HR 1.27; 95% CI 1.07–1.51; p = 0.007)

This corresponded to a negative vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% CI −55.0 to −6.6%), meaning vaccination was associated with increased—not reduced—risk of influenza

When vaccination exposure increases, chronic disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and inflammatory illness increase with it. When children are unvaccinated, they are measurably healthier across virtually every outcome that matters.

The science needed to confront the chronic disease and autism epidemics already exists. What remains is the willingness to acknowledge it.

Both of the above articles were authored by Nicolas Hulscher MPH and published on Focal Points substack. Please subscribe for more great information.

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