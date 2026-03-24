In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
Mar 24

Thanks Brucha. What amazes me is that anybody can suppose that injecting babies and others with heaven knows what ( anything at all) can be good for them. This is just modern day medical barbarism of the traditional superstitious sort that has been killing the healthy ( and sick) since the dawn of medicine. The rule must and should be no medicine unless you are sick and only then or the shortest possible time to control symptoms while natural processes we do not understand lead, hopefully, to a return to good health. Drugging the healthy to prevent ill health is an insurance scam, always has been and always will be.

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1 reply by Brucha Weisberger
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
Mar 24

Thank you! Great studies presented that provide actual data from vaccinated vs non-vaccinated.

There is no way round those published studies except to lie or through omission.

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