BS”D

It seems that the ugly, wicked Sodomites who think they control the world are on to their next power trip. “Hantavirus” is suddenly a big thing, with an “outbreak” of the “highly fatal virus” on a cruise ship, and suddenly, “breaking news” as “first cases discovered” in one country after another.

The playbook is so very predictable by this point that it’s really difficult to imagine that many will be gullible enough to fall for the hoax again.

But, they surely have an evil plan in place, so I have three earnest requests: 1) Pray to the Creator to save humanity from their clutches. 2) Warn everyone you know that the hantavirus scaremongering is a complete fraud. 3) Do NOT go to the hospital, isolate, stop going about your life, or do ANYTHING else they tell you to do! The Sodomite coordinators themselves are the “virus!”

We have nothing to fear from their pretend “threat.” (As Sasha Latypova explains, “the illness exists, it is a poisoning with rat feces, usually in extremely blighted living conditions, with extremely poor hygiene, dirt floors and massive rat infestation.”)

Sasha shows that whatever is “found” in the “tests” for hantavirus is meaningless:

More on that below.

My concern is not about the “virus,” but about a repeat of what they did by covid - somehow they poisoned many people, causing them to develop extreme fatigue, loss of smell, low oxygen saturation, pneumonia, etc. When people went to the hospital, they had a good chance of being killed by lack of proper treatment, by toxic drugs, and by getting put onto a ventilator. Guess what they claim are the only treatments available for “Hantavirus?” A ventilator and an ECMO (heart-lung) machine! That’s why I’m saying that we need G-D’s great compassion, and we need to not comply with their plans.

Remember, most people placed on ventilators in the spring of 2020 died.

Here is what I have compiled on “Hantavirus,” from many sources.

My first encounter was a New York Times email last Wednesday, May 6, titled “The Cruise From Hell,” which NYT ever so thoughtfully did not paywall. Clearly, they wanted everyone to read the scare:

NYT cruelly primes for panic while telling you not to panic:

It’s the plot of a horror movie: A mysterious virus creeps through a luxury cruise ship that’s following the spring migration of ocean birds out of the Antarctic. The bug, which can cause lung and kidney failure, isn’t supposed to be able to leap between humans. Except maybe it can? Three passengers are dead, and four more have fallen ill. The hantavirus crisis aboard the Hondius has been unfolding for nearly a month, and the uninfected passengers have been stuck aboard the whole time. The ship now sits at anchor near Cape Verde, off the west coast of Africa, and was supposed to sail to the Canary Islands yesterday. Spanish officials said the vessel would need to be inspected before they could decide where exactly it might go. Officials from Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship’s operator, said they had locked down the cruise with “isolation measures, hygiene protocols and medical monitoring.” The World Health Organization advises against panic. “Based on the current information, including how hantavirus spreads, W.H.O. assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low,” the agency said yesterday. Still, yikes. Can you imagine?

NYT continues:

I reject all that. I know in my bones that it’s phony. If you are old enough to remember 2020, every single piece of the story above should feel like something you lived through already. Because you did. The “infected” ship seeking harbor (Grand Princess, March 2020.) The forced quarantine. The never-before-heard-of bug, supposedly coming from the animal kingdom, suddenly “jumping between people.” The “symptoms,” which are symptoms of anything. The mind-boggling claimed fatality rate. “There is no treatment” but a ventilator “if things get bad.” The authorities initially assessing the risk as low (thus allowing travel, only to claim later that travelers spread the infection.) And, as you’ll see soon, the fake PCR diagnoses, and the vaccines just about ready to go, even faster than last time.

(What would we do without PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES? We ought to be so grateful!)

More familiar, sneaky, NYT fear-priming:

As Celia Farber pointed out, Jake Rosemarin is a paid actor. The Evil Ones employed plenty of those in the 2020 scam. Here’s another one:

The “Raw Egg” panic spreader below is definitely a government agent or bot. He can talk like an authority and spike fear, without having to back himself up with sources. He wishes Covid had been worse:

“Travelers spreading outbreak” again. Hazmat suits again. Contact tracing again. “Staying safe” again:

Why do they reuse the same tired plots? Seriously, they have zero imagination!

Remember, last Wednesday NYT said that hantavirus isn’t supposed to spread person-to-person, but maybe now it is? Well, by Thursday, the Telegraph headlines had already decided that it does! Through coughs and sneezes!

Wow, “science” moves fast! Except it’s fake.

You should know that the Telegraph is making false claims.

There is no reliable study showing “hantavirus” can spread between people. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9574657/

The Hantavirus Vaccines

If you aren’t laughing yet at how gullible they expect us to be, you will be now:

Nicolas Hulscher MPH reports:

… few are aware that there are currently 13 documented hantavirus vaccine and gene therapy programs in active development:

6 DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID) — many of them “needle-free” jet-injector versions

3 mRNA “vaccines” (Moderna + Korea University, Chinese research team, VIDO Canada)

2 viral vector “vaccines” (UK institutions + VIDO Canada)

1 inactivated vaccine (Hantavax — already licensed and used in South Korea)

1 protein subunit vaccine (VIDO Canada)

The US Army hantavirus DNA “vaccines” are not vaccines. They are literally plasmid DNA gene-therapies. Each one contains lab-made circular DNA (plasmids) carrying the hantavirus M-segment genes that code for the virus’s surface glycoproteins (Gn and Gc). When injected (often with a needle-free jet injector or electroporation device), your own cells absorb the DNA, read it like a blueprint, and start manufacturing the pathogenic hantavirus proteins themselves.

Yep, no less than THIRTEEN hantavirus vaccines, just about ready to go, for an illness you’ve never heard of before.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-vaccine-cartel-and-us-army-are

But their plans aren’t funny:

The PCR Test

To complete the plot, of course, a fake PCR test that is guaranteed to diagnose with hantavirus:

If you like science, read all about it here: https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/hantavirus-pcr-test-sequences-repeatedly

Who Says That Anyone Actually Died?

Additional layers of this lunacy to think about:

As Celia Farber pointed out, how do we even know what actually happened on the ship, outside of the media’s breathless reports?

… the dead passengers? They have no names. If you’re a reporter, you can just say “Dutch man,” “Dutch wife” and “German passenger.” Did these people really exist? Really die? How would we know?

Spain has now accepted the “infected” ship, as the (murderer) WHO head Tedros requested, and praised PM Sanchez for, gushing about his “meeting his moral duty.”

Sadly, I imagine that Evil Tedros plans to make the place the ship docked into the “locus” of “contagion” theater that he will stage. All he needs to do, G-d forbid, is poison some of the local population. He could do it by spraying from the air. He could put chemicals in the water or the food. Bingo, they “caught hantavirus” from the ship’s passengers.

With a claimed “incubation period” of up to a month (or more) (!!) and an astronomical “fatality rate,” the hantavirus nightmare is a perfect, never-ending tool for totalitarian lockdowns and control.

Here is Sasha Latypova’s article discussing “unconstitutional law” that allows CDC to capture and imprison people (and kill them) without any due process or accountability on pretenses of “quarantine:”

Hantavirus is a fake, don’t fall for it. Republishing Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2

The government’s ability to declare pandemics based on nothing enables imprisonment without due process and must be nullified.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hantavirus-is-a-fake-dont-fall-for

What do you wish you had known in advance at the end of 2019, in 2020, and 2021?

Now you know it, so scream it from the rooftops:

•Pray to the Creator to save humanity from the evildoers’ plans.

•Do not believe their fear campaigns!

•Do not isolate, lock down, or comply with any of their orders!

•If G-d forbid anyone gets sick, do NOT turn to a hospital for treatment. Do NOT allow yourself or a loved one to be put on a ventilator.

•Do NOT accept injections of any sort!

May G-d protect us from their plans!

Share