In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Na'amah Devine's avatar
Na'amah Devine
7d

https://substack.com/@naamahdevine18/note/c-256592466?r=ch4sj

Seems it'll be mainly people who took the previous jab getting this virus...

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Hannah W's avatar
Hannah W
7d

Okay then. I just queried the Google AI right now with the question:

"how many fatalities were recorded from the hantavirus between 1920 and 2020?"

Its answer:

"The virus was recognized as early as the 1930s in Russia, with over 3,000 cases recorded during the Korean War (1950–1953). While mortality rates were high, they have declined from roughly 5% in the early 1980s to around 1% by the 2000s due to better treatment."

So much for "30% fatality rates" and "no known treatment".

Busted!

Save this bit of objective history, and pass it around before the narrative changes!

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