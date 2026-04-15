In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GLF's avatar
GLF
8d

Well researched and explained-as usual. Thank you! I’m still dealing with my Cipro reaction 3 years later. Has been life changing. But could’ve been worse, so best to stay positive. My heart goes out to this mother and daughter and others like them. Met a mom last year whose daughter developed chronic fatigue after cervical cancer vaccine given at 13. She’s in her early 30’s now. Still has her struggles with it. Mom spoke to head of children’s hospital. Not interested. We need to be properly informed and Brucha you are helping tremendously.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Y G's avatar
Y G
8d

We all owe thanks to Brucha! She puts in loads of hours of research for us, so that we have all the info we need to make our decisions!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brucha Weisberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture