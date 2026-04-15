BS”D

Right now, there is a meningitis vaccine campaign going on in England, driven by a fake, government-orchestrated “outbreak.” The vaccine being given is very risky, is not actually protective against the illness, and may cause the very symptoms it’s supposed to protect against. Of course, the meningitis shot is also being pushed - or actually forced - in many other locations worldwide. In NY, kids can’t attend school without it (the first dose is required for 7th grade and a booster is required for 12th grade.)

I’m going to include a lot of fascinating information here about the meningitis vaccine and meningitis, which will turn upside down everything you probably thought you knew about the illness and the shot.

But first I want to tell you about a call I just got (Tuesday) from a mother. Her 12 year old daughter got the meningitis vaccine in March. Days afterward, she could no longer walk. The muscle tone in her back and legs became very poor, to the point that she is in a wheelchair and can’t even go to school. They’ve been to the pediatrician, a neurologist, multiple emergency rooms, etc, and no one has given a diagnosis or done anything that helped. The ER doctor said the girl has “weakness and back pain” and sent her home with a walker and a prescription for PT. Zero admission it’s from the vaccine.

Here is how it happened, as her mother describes: When the girl got the shot, her arm immediately blew up. The next day, it turned black and blue, her face also blew up, and she got a rash. They showed her pediatrician and he insisted that she has “a virus” and the symptoms aren’t from the vaccine. Then, after a few days, she started having bad headaches, dizziness, and intolerance to light. At this point she could still walk. The doctor gave allergy pills, Benadryl, and hydrocortisone cream, assuring them she’d be fine.

As things progressed, her walking became strange. The mother got a second doctor to see the child. He recognized an emergency and told the mother to proceed immediately to the ER.

In the emergency room, the child couldn’t stand, her potassium level was low, and she got heart palpitations and started feeling panicky. The ER gaslighted them, yelling at the girl and blaming her, accusing her of faking her symptoms. The mother describes that she was treated for “allergy” with a medication to flush out her system, which ended up making her much worse.

So they went to another ER. Testing was done but accomplished nothing. The hospital refused to note that her inability to walk was subsequent to a meningitis shot.

When I described her symptoms to a doctor I know, he immediately recognized them as transverse myelitis, a known and not uncommon vax injury. You’ll see further on in this article the mechanisms by which the meningitis shot can cause weakness and paralysis.

The pediatrician who pushed the vaccine on them, (despite being told that the child doesn’t do well with shots, insisting that this shot is “safe” and “a must”), won’t take responsibility or apologize. What he did do was make sure to usher the mother and injured child into the exam room immediately and then straight out of the office, so the mother wouldn’t talk to the other parents in the waiting room, who were about to vax their kids.

Is a devastating reaction to childhood vaccines “one in a million,” or is it more common than you think? Today I received not one, but three firsthand reports just in one day from three different mothers detailing their children’s severe reactions to different shots (the second child became autistic and the third landed in a psych hospital.) I can tell you that horrific adverse events from vaccines are not rare. They’re just not recognized/reported.

Is a decision about the meningitis vaccine simply a matter of weighing the likelihood of a terrible reaction/disability from the vaccine vs. the likelihood of contracting meningitis and becoming severely ill or worse? Or does the vaccine actually offer all risk and zero benefit? I have become absolutely convinced that the latter is true, and I’ll show you the evidence.

Is Meningitis Even Caused By the Bacteria They Claim?

Unbekoming has reviewed the work of Dr. Tom Cowan on meningitis. His startling findings should shock us all to the core. Here is the article link: https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/smaller-and-smaller

Here is an excerpt:

By Unbekoming

In March 2026, Dr. Tom Cowan was working through a 2013 review paper from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on the pathogenesis of meningococcal infection when he made an observation that extends far beyond meningitis.¹ The paper’s central claim — that the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis causes meningitis and septicemia — kept running into the paper’s own admissions. And each time the claim failed, the authors didn’t abandon it. They retreated to a more granular version. When that version failed, they retreated again. Each retreat produced a more sophisticated-sounding sub-claim that would take years to investigate and eventually falsify, by which time everyone had forgotten that the original claim was never established.

The Bacterium That Everyone Carries

Neisseria meningitidis is a real, observable, culturable bacterium. It can be seen under a microscope, grown on a plate, and identified in patient samples. The question is whether it causes meningitis.

The Cold Spring Harbor paper — authored by a University of Paris research group — states the conventional claim directly: Neisseria meningitidisis responsible for cerebrospinal meningitis and septicemia.¹

Then, in the same paper, the admissions begin.

The bacterium is “a common inhabitant of the human nasopharynx” — a normal saprophytic organism found in the nose of essentially everyone.¹ Only “a small proportion of colonized subjects” ever develop disease.

Koch’s postulates require that the alleged causative agent be present in all people with the disease and absent from all people without it. Neisseria meningitidis fails this at the threshold. It is present in virtually everybody. Multiple other bacteria are also associated with meningitis. The bacterium cannot distinguish sick from well.

This is the first fork in the road. The theory could be abandoned. It is not.

The Retreat Begins

The paper states that the mechanisms by which the bacterium moves from the nasopharynx to the blood and brain “remain mostly unexplained and will not be approached in this review.”¹

Consider what that means. This is a review paper on the pathogenesis of meningococcal infection. The central question — how a bacterium that everyone carries, and that causes no problems in 99.99% of carriers, occasionally invades the brain and kills someone — is the only question that matters. The paper declines to address it.

The next admission: “The reason why disease occurs in some individuals and not others remains unclear, but human genetic polymorphism is likely to be important.”¹

The bacterium couldn’t explain it. The mechanism couldn’t explain it. So the explanation retreats into the host’s genetics — a speculative claim with no demonstrated causal pathway.

Then smaller still. Not all meningococci have the same “pathogenic potential.” Analysis of multi-locus sequence typing reveals “distinct phylogenetic clonal complexes,” some of which are more likely to be found in sick patients than in asymptomatic carriers.¹ The skunks with the red marks.

Then smaller. Within those clonal complexes, “the presence of a prophage” — a virus-like element that inserts into the bacterial chromosome — “has been responsible for a large proportion of invasiveness.”¹ Now the bacterium is itself allegedly infected by something even smaller, and that’s what transforms it into a killer. No proof. No demonstration. Speculation layered on top of speculation to rescue a model that failed at the first postulate.

And then the paper reveals something that should stop the entire enterprise: “Neisseria meningitidis interacts only with human cells, and there is no animal model of meningococcal sepsis.”¹

The bacterium that supposedly kills teenagers cannot be shown to cause disease in any animal, under any conditions, in any laboratory anywhere in the world. Mouse and rat models show some bacterial survival in fluids but do not produce the disease.

All pathogenesis hypotheses are “derived from post mortem studies of patients who died from meningitis.”¹ The entire model is built on finding bacteria at the scene of damage and concluding they must have caused it. Firemen at the fire.

Bacterium → subtypes → clonal complexes → host genetics → prophage elements. Five retreats from a claim that was never proven, spanning decades of research, consuming careers and funding and institutional credibility — always further from evidence, never closer.

(End quotes.)

Does the Meningitis Vaccine Prevent Meningitis - or Cause Meningitis?

Dr. Jessica Rose PhD MSc exposes a very important paper on meningitis illness clustering after meningitis vaccines, in her March 23 article: https://jessicar.substack.com/p/insane-in-the-membrane-getting-ahead

Excerpt, from Dr. Jessica Rose:

Meningitis is inflammation or swelling of the meninges: the protective membranes covering your brain and spinal cord. Pretty bad stuff!

Read the article entitled: “Meningitis after Vaccination in United States, a Report from the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [1990–2010] (P03.243)”. It was published on April 23, 2012 in the journal Neurology and it concludes that meningitis cases reported to VAERS post vaccine were probably the result of the vaccine.

The unbalanced distribution of reports of meningitis in the first 6 weeks after vaccination is suggestive of the possibility that some cases may be triggered by vaccination.

Here’s a bullet point summary for you:

Significant number of meningitis reports post-vaccination - From 1990 to 2010, the VAERS database (CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) recorded 722 cases of meningitis following vaccination in the United States, with a mean patient age of 9.3 years (range 0.1–74.7 years). Many cases were serious, including 76% requiring hospitalization and 6.9% resulting in disability. Timing suggests possible association - Among cases with known vaccination dates, meningitis onset occurred within 6 weeks in 57.5% (415 cases) and within 2 weeks in 45.2% (327 cases), showing a clustering soon after vaccination rather than a uniform distribution over time. Reports linked to multiple routine childhood vaccines - The highest number was after Hib vaccine (314 cases, 43%), followed by hepatitis B (115 cases, 15.9%), oral polio (114 cases, 15%), DTP (104 cases, 14.4%), DTaP (89 cases, 12.3%), pneumococcal conjugate (88 cases, 12.1%), MMR (84 cases, 11.6%), and IPV (67 cases, 9.2%). The authors conclude that this unbalanced early-onset pattern is suggestive that some cases may be triggered by vaccination.

So lots of cases of meningitis in temporal proximity to vaccination and many were linked to other vaccines as well.

Dr. Jessica Rose subsequently drills down into the scientific mechanisms of the meningococcal vaccines and their risks in the remainder of the article and in her following piece, https://jessicar.substack.com/p/your-nose-bacteria-are-smarter-than, where she warns against the very real risk of autoimmunity.

Why the Meningitis Vaccines Can Cause Severe Illness, in Layman’s Terms

Jon Fleetwood documents, in a series of three easy-to-understand articles, just why the meningitis shots are so very dangerous:

By Jon Fleetwood:

Meningitis Vaccines Are Manufactured with Toxins and Formaldehyde

FDA inserts list symptoms after vaccination that match the clinical symptoms of meningitis.

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/meningitis-vaccines-are-manufactured

Meningitis vaccines routinely administered to adolescents across the United States—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are manufactured using bacterial systems that produce toxins, combined with toxin-derived carrier proteins, and processed using formaldehyde, according to FDA prescribing documents.

At the same time, those same FDA inserts list post-vaccination adverse events that mirror the clinical presentation of meningitis, including fever, headache, malaise, vomiting, irritability, and neurological symptoms.

All three vaccines—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are meningococcal conjugate vaccines, meaning they are built using:

Bacterial components from Neisseria meningitidis

Carrier proteins derived from bacterial toxins

Chemical processing steps involving formaldehyde

Endotoxin Exposure During Production

The manufacturing process requires growing Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.

These bacteria inherently produce lipooligosaccharide (LOS) endotoxin, a potent inflammatory toxin.

Meaning:

During production, toxin-containing bacterial cultures are present

Downstream purification is required to reduce endotoxin levels

Toxins are present during manufacturing by design.

Moreover, high doses of LOS in the bloodstream can cause endotoxemia, leading to severe inflammation, fever, cytokine storms, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and potentially death, as seen in meningococcal disease.

Meningitis B Vaccine Contains Chimeric Bioengineered Bacterial Proteins and Aluminum—96% Adverse Reaction Rate, 29% Experience Severe Reaction

FDA admits jab “may not protect all vaccine recipients.”

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/meningitis-b-vaccine-contains-chimeric

Excerpts:

The meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine BEXSERO contains bioengineered bacterial proteins—including chimeric (“Frankenstein”) antigens—and aluminum, while FDA regulatory documents and clinical trial data show that up to 96% of recipients experience adverse reactions and as many as 29% report reactions severe enough to interfere with normal daily activity.

These findings come from multiple primary sources, including the FDA’s full prescribing information, the manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, a large clinical study, and federal toxicology data from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

The FDA and manufacturer documents show that the MenB vaccine can produce fever, headache, vomiting, irritability, seizures, and neurologic events—symptom categories that overlap with the clinical presentation of meningococcal disease itself.

Each Dose Contains Aluminum With Documented Systemic Distribution

FDA Prescribing Information

Each dose contains:

1.5 mg aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum)

CDC/ATSDR Toxicology Data

Federal toxicology data shows aluminum introduced into the body:

Distributes to multiple organs, including bone, liver, kidneys, and brain

Can persist with long biological half-lives, including extended retention in tissues

Has documented effects on the nervous system, identified as a sensitive target of aluminum exposure

Injected aluminum is not confined to the injection site—it can circulate through the body, accumulate in organs, and remain for extended periods, including in tissues associated with neurological function.

Serious Adverse Events Include Anaphylaxis and Neurologic Conditions

FDA Postmarketing and Trial Data

The FDA reports:

“50 individuals (0.3%) reported serious adverse events… including… anaphylaxis… considered related.”

Clinical trial data also identified:

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

Type 1 diabetes

Coeliac disease

A neurologic event was reported in the clinical study and assessed by investigators as potentially related to vaccination.

“Serious adverse events judged by the investigator to be causally related were reported for one participant in the MenABCWY group (neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder)…”

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system—especially the optic nerves and spinal cord—causing inflammation, demyelination, and often severe vision loss, paralysis, or other neurological deficits.

Manufacturer Patient Insert

Lists additional serious events:

Seizures (including febrile seizures)

Kawasaki disease

Collapse and reduced responsiveness

Severe allergic reactions affecting breathing

Beyond common side effects, there are documented cases of serious systemic and neurological events, including severe allergic reactions and immune-related conditions.

MenB Vaccine Aluminum Doses Overlap Equivalent mg/kg Levels That Produced Motor Neuron Death, Brain Inflammation, and Neurodegenerative Brain Changes in Peer-Reviewed Mammalian Study

Mice given aluminum hydroxide at Bexsero-equivalent mg/kg doses exhibited motor neuron death, brain inflammation, neuronal aluminum accumulation, and neurodegenerative changes.

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/menb-vaccine-aluminum-doses-overlap

Excerpt:

As Meningitis B vaccines are being pushed in the U.K. in response to a reported outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) product insert confirms that each 0.5 mL dose of the meningococcal Group B vaccine Bexsero contains 1.5 mg of aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum).

Under the standard multi-dose regimen, this results in a cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure of 4.5 mg per recipient.

When normalized by body weight, that cumulative exposure translates to approximately:

64 μg/kg (70 kg individual)

90 μg/kg (50 kg individual)

180 μg/kg (25 kg individual)

These levels fall within—or exceed—the lower cumulative dosing range examined in a 2009 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, which evaluated the biological effects of injected aluminum hydroxide in a mammalian model.

Study: Neuropathology at Overlapping μg/kg Exposure Levels

In the study, animals received repeated injections of aluminum hydroxide reaching ~100 μg/kg cumulative exposure, a range that overlaps with the weight-adjusted exposure from a full Bexsero series.

At that level, researchers reported:

Significantly increased apoptosis of motor neurons

Neuroinflammation in the spinal cord and motor cortex, including: Reactive astrocytosis Microglial activation

Intracellular aluminum accumulation within motor neurons

Hyper-phosphorylated tau protein, a marker associated with neurodegenerative disease

At higher cumulative exposure (~300 μg/kg), the study further documented:

Impairments in locomotor activity

Deficits in spatial memory performance

The study abstract reads:

“Aluminum-treated mice showed significantly increased apoptosis of motor neurons and increases in reactive astrocytes and microglial proliferation within the spinal cord and cortex. Morin stain detected the presence of aluminum in the cytoplasm of motor neurons with some neurons also testing positive for the presence of hyper-phosphorylated tau protein, a pathological hallmark of various neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia. A second series of experiments was conducted on mice injected with six doses of aluminum hydroxide. Behavioural analyses in these mice revealed significant impairments in a number of motor functions as well as diminished spatial memory capacity. The demonstrated neurotoxicity of aluminum hydroxide and its relative ubiquity as an adjuvant suggest that greater scrutiny by the scientific community is warranted.”

Dose Comparison: Direct mg/kg Overlap

The study’s lower-dose arm (~100 μg/kg cumulative aluminum hydroxide) sits within the same order of magnitude—and in some cases directly overlaps—with the cumulative exposure range produced by a standard 3-dose Bexsero regimen.

This establishes a direct comparison on a μg/kg basis using the same compound (aluminum hydroxide).

Meaning that, on a body-weight–normalized basis, a full Bexsero regimen delivers cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure in the same range as the doses in this study where motor neuron death, neuroinflammation, and neurodegenerative changes were observed in mice.

Is There Truly A Meningitis “Outbreak” in the UK?

Joel Smalley published this expose in March: metatron.substack.com/p/the-kent-meningitis-scare

Excerpt:

The Kent Meningitis Scare

Problem, reaction, solution - it’s playbook time again.

Earlier this month, headlines warned of a meningitis outbreak sweeping through Kent’s university population. Students were urged to get vaccinated. (Some) Parents panicked. Public health machinery mobilised at (warp)speed.

It mobilised, one might note, with remarkable readiness. The previous year, UK schools had participated in Exercise PEGASUS — the largest pandemic simulation in British history — drilling the exact infrastructure of outbreak response that was now being activated for real. The rehearsal preceded the performance. Sound familar?

But beneath the scaremongering, some were once again quietly asking questions grounded not in reassurance or denial, but in mathematics.

Was the outbreak real, or was the surveillance system diagnosing itself?

My friend, Professor Martin Neil, is a Bayesian mathematician. He examined the diagnostic foundations of the Kent cluster and found them structurally unreliable. His analysis centres on a straightforward statistical problem: when you apply broad symptom-based case definitions and single-gene PCR testing to a university population, you are testing a group where the base rate of true invasive meningitis is extremely low, but where three confounding factors converge:

the symptoms used to flag suspected cases — headache, fever, stiff neck, fatigue, nausea — overlap heavily with hangovers, common colds, and routine viral illness. In a student population, these symptoms are near-ubiquitous during term time; background carriage of meningococcal bacteria in young adults is high. Carrying the bacterium is not the same as being ill with meningococcal disease. PCR tests detect the organism’s DNA. They do not distinguish between harmless nasal carriage and genuine invasion of the bloodstream or meninges; no diagnostic test is perfect. Even with high specificity, when the true prevalence of invasive disease is very low, the mathematics of conditional probability - Bayes’ theorem - dictate that a significant proportion of positive results will be false positives.

Martin’s calculations, using assumptions he describes as “generous” to UKHSA, show that the posterior probability of true invasive meningitis remains extremely low even after a patient presents with compatible symptoms and returns a positive PCR. The early inflated case counts, he argues, are not a failure of execution but a predictable consequence of the surveillance design itself. The later “downgrading” of cases is not reassuring correction — it is the system catching up with its own false-positive rate.

The pattern is familiar by now (assuming you did not sleep through the early part of this decade): cast a wide net in a population full of noise, count everything the net catches, and the outbreak announces itself.

Into this environment of elevated case counts and media coverage, mass vaccination campaigns were inevitably deployed (money), particularly targeting the B strain of meningococcal disease with newer vaccine formulations (even more money).

The MenB vaccine was only added to the infant schedule in 2015, which means the entire university-age cohort had never received it. An unvaccinated population, a declared outbreak, and a government ready to act: the conditions for a rapid mass rollout were structurally complete. How convenient?

(End quote.)

Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD, has arrived at the same conclusions:

Exercise Pegasus Followed By Meningitis in Kent. One Coincidence Too Many?

drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/exercise-pegasus-followed-by-meningitis

Excerpts, lightly edited:

A coincidence is often defined as an apparent connection between events without a clear cause. But when similar patterns repeat across time, place, and circumstance it becomes harder to dismiss them as random. At what point does coincidence begin to look like something else entirely?

Over the past two decades, several striking overlaps between simulation exercises and real-world events have prompted exactly this question.

Fast forward to Event 201, held in October 2019. This global pandemic simulation modelled the spread of a novel coronavirus. The scenario included rapid international transmission, disruption to supply chains, economic fallout, and challenges around public communication. Within months, the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, also a coronavirus, allegedly spreading globally through travel networks, overwhelming healthcare systems, and leading to the reshaping of economies. Again, the overlap was broad rather than exact, but difficult to ignore.

More recently, the UK conducted Exercise Pegasus, described as the largest pandemic preparedness exercise in its history. Led by the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency, Pegasus ran between September and November 2025.

It modelled a fictional, highly infectious enterovirus, one capable of causing severe complications, including meningitis. Notably, Kent and Medway were directly involved in the exercise through their local resilience forum.

Just months later, in March 2026, Kent allegedly became the centre of a real meningitis outbreak.

Thirty-four cases were quickly identified (23 confirmed and 11 probable), with two deaths - these figures were subsequently reviewed and downgraded. The majority of cases were linked to meningococcal group B (MenB). The outbreak primarily affected young adults and students, with cases traced back to a nightclub in Canterbury. While meningitis is not uncommon in the UK, annual figures fluctuate between roughly 300-350 cases, the clustering, speed, and concentration of this outbreak have drawn significant attention.

The parallels with Pegasus are not exact. The exercise modelled a viral pandemic; the real outbreak is bacterial. Pegasus was national in scope; the outbreak is localised. But the overlap remains: a recent large-scale simulation involving a disease capable of causing meningitis, followed by a real meningitis outbreak in the same region (Kent) within months.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But the pattern is familiar.

The public health response has been swift. More than 10,000 doses of precautionary antibiotics, primarily Ciprofloxacin, have been distributed to contain the spread.

The UK also offers a MenB vaccine, which is understood to reduce the severity of illness, though it does not necessarily prevent transmission. As a result, antibiotics remain a key intervention.

However, this raises a more complex question. Ciprofloxacin, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, is known to carry risks of serious side effects affecting tendons, muscles, joints, and the nervous system. In rare cases, these side effects can include symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, fever, nausea, and confusion that closely resemble early meningitis.

This presents a paradox. Could a large-scale precautionary antibiotic rollout increase the number of suspected meningitis cases, not through infection, but through side effects that mimic it? And if so, could this amplify public fear and complicate case identification?

While these events unfold, another development sits quietly in the background.

In June 2024, the World Health Assembly adopted significant amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). These changes expanded the definition of a “pandemic emergency” to include not only actual widespread disease, but also situations deemed “at high risk” of becoming one. In effect, this allows for proactive declarations based on projected threats, rather than waiting for full-scale outbreaks to materialise.

The amendments came into force on 19 September 2025 for countries that did not formally reject them. Notably, 11 countries, including the United States, opted out. Other country governments are now bound by the updated framework that gives dictatorial powers to the World Health Organisation in the event of real or potential emergencies.

The increased powers of the WHO raises an important question:

In a world where simulations model risk, and regulations allow action based on potential rather than certainty, how do we interpret events like Pegasus and the Kent outbreak?

(End quotes.)

PARENTS BEWARE.

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