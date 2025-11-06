In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Thanks Brucha. Have been using topical DMSO, may need to look deeper into this. Re cure for Alzheimer's in general, Look up Dale Bredesen's book "The End of Alzheimer's". He's gotten amazing results for over 10 years. I used to be a PT/OT aide in a Memory Care facility. Was so excited when I read this book in 2015 or so. Told our Director, and she immediately said, "If we cure Alzheimer's I'm out of a job", and had no interest in reading it. Good book for sure

Apparently, using raw honey before bed and another ingredient (I need to get back to you on that) DOES help with memory loss.

I’ve also read that detoxing your body of heavy metals is another way to prevent brain fog, and other brain issues …

The drug leucovin, which treats autism and quite successfully for some children perhaps can be used for the elderly. Just something I’m

Researching now …

Lastly, I have extensive research claiming that atorvastatin and other similar drugs create/ accelerate dementia. Our brain cells need healthy fats … it’s recommended to eat avocado … 🥑 and stop taking cholesterol medicine. Simply, our brains and synopses NEED cholesterol to

Work properly like a well oiled engine. 🙏🏻❤️

