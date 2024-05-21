BS”D

On May 19, I was privileged to talk with Dr. James Thorp MD about the staggering harms to pregnant (and non-pregnant) women, and to their babies, that he’s seen in his practice. He elaborated on the criminal collaboration and murderous coverup of the known devastating effects, as government agencies orchestrated with medical associations to have doctors recommend the shots to all.

Dr. Thorp, a previously standard physician who always trusted in the regulatory agencies and recommended the usual vaccines, talks passionately about his 180 degree change of perspective, as the standard medical world and the government have lost every ounce of his trust.

The ramifications of the truths he and his lawyer wife have discovered apply to every person who values their life - whether of child bearing age or not.

Click link below picture:

https://rumble.com/v4wck6u-dr.-james-thorp-live-on-lev-aharon-bikur-cholim.html

From Dr. Thorp:

1) What are the most accurate data sources that exist that allow one to determine the effects of the C19 vaccines in pregnancy?

Answer: there are 4 irrefutable sources, two from Pfizer and two from US government (watch the interview above.)

2) How did 60,000 OB-GYN physicians, along with their three medical governing organizations (American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists-ACOG; American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecologist- ABOG; and The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine- SMFM) all decide at the exact same time that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe, effective, and necessary in pregnancy??

Answers:

https://www.abog.org/about-abog/news-announcements/2021/09/27/statement-regarding-dissemination-of-covid-19-misinformation

https://www.americaoutloud.news/foia-reveals-troubling-relationship-between-hhs-cdc-the-american-college-of-obstetricians-and-gynecologists/

See Maggie Thorp JD & Jim Thorp MD other 16 articles published on America Out Loud News Platform in past 18 months, documenting rampant governmental pharmaceutical corruption:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/jim-thorp-md-and-maggie-thorp/

3) How did the Hospitals get captured, and why I was fired from SSM Health on June 29, 2023?

Answer:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/covid-19-government-relief-funds-turned-the-healthcare-industry-on-its-head/

4) How did faith leaders get captured to pushing the lethal COVID vaccines from their pulpits?

Answer:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/us-government-coerced-leaders-of-faith-to-push-covid-19-vaccines-on-americans/

5) How did all the major retail pharmacies get captured to push the COVID 19 vaccines, and prevent the doctors from prescribing safe and effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?

Answer: this just went viral today:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-government-cartel-paid-billions-to-walgreens-and-cvs-not-to-fill-ivermectin-the-question-is-why/

Here is part of the explosive pharmacy article above, by Dr. James Thorp MD and Maggie Thorp JD:

Pharmacies Were Incentivized to Follow the Government’s Lethal COVID-19 Narrative

As it always does, the truth eventually wins out. Americans are waking up to the sobering truth that the COVID-19 “vaccines” have inflicted widespread disability and death, even if they are hesitant to admit the actual numbers of those injured and killed.13Americans are also waking up to another distasteful truth (which we have written about many times before)14 – the U.S. government targeted and paid off “trusted” sources to purposefully spoon-feed bad and even dangerous information to everyday Americans.15 These “trusted” sources chose profits over people.

A host of influential private voices in every sector of American life were on the government take. As we expose for the first time in this piece, we now know these “trusted” voices included two leading pharmacy companies around the country. Some of these very pharmacies claim, even today, that they are prohibited from filling Ivermectin for COVID-1916 and refuse to fill doctors’ prescriptions for Ivermectin.17

Some of these pharmacies brazenly pushed the government’s COVID-19 shots while balking at filling prescriptions for Ivermectin – even though during mass Ivermectin treatment in another country, excess deaths fell by a mean of 74% over a 30-day period, as reported in one 2021 study.18 In July of 2022, Walgreens ran a public-relations propaganda piece, highlighting a trusted “Walgreens healthcare supervisor” sharing the relief he felt over the fact that his 3-year-old daughter had finally received the COVID-19 shot.19 Walgreens would run another shameless propaganda piece in October of 2022, featuring then-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci getting his COVID-19 booster at a Walgreens pharmacy.20 Coincidentally, just before the Walgreens booster infomercial featuring Fauci ran, CVS had run its very own similar COVID-19 booster infomercial – this one picked up by mainstream media21 – showcasing then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky getting her bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS in Massachusetts.22

Coincidence? Hardly. Our research reveals that both Walgreens and CVS were recipients of large monetary contract awards from the federal government for their work related to COVID-19. Had these pharmacies readily filled or promoted Ivermectin – an inexpensive drug frowned upon by the medical establishment which potentially threatened the government’s COVID-19 narrative – this would likely have interfered with COVID-19-related contract money these pharmacies stood to receive from the federal government.

The contracted work appears to have included providing COVID-19 testing and administering vaccines, but also could have included filling prescriptions for government-sponsored medications like Paxlovid.23 In short, the pharmacies would have likely missed out on some of their share of the $5 trillion of government money handed out like chump change during the pandemic.24

How Much Did These Pharmacies Stand to Earn? Two Government Websites Show Billions

Two separate government websites reveal billions in COVID-19-related government contracts were awarded to the nation’s two largest pharmacy companies: CVS and Walgreens.25Some of these government contracts appear to be ongoing today.

According to one U.S. government website, in June of 2022, CVS was the recipient of a government contract award with a potential worth of over $2.1 billion.26 Transaction descriptions on the website show some of the money paid to CVS was for ICATT 27 – a CDC program providing COVID-19 testing and vaccine services.28 As the CDC’s website notes, “ICATT pharmacy sites provide vaccine services, while a subset of ICATT pharmacy sites provide both testing and vaccine services.”29

The $2.1 billion contract award CVS received in June of 2022 might help to explain why CVS ran a propaganda piece just a few months later, featuring then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky visiting a CVS to receive her COVID-19 bivalent booster.30

If $2.1 billion in potential government contract money is not shocking enough, a different government website shows a similar federal contract with CVS, this one having a potential worth of $3.4 billion through 2025.31

Walgreens has also been on the government take. Two separate government spending websites show over $800 million in federal contract award money was awarded to Walgreen Co. in 2021:

Site 1: USASpending.gov32

Site 2: Federal Procurement Data System (fpds.gov)33

One of these government websites also shows federal government awards to Walgreen Co. topped $1 billion in 2022.34 This might help explain why Walgreens ran propaganda pieces pushing COVID-19 shots in kids at its pharmacies,35 and shamelessly showcased then-NIAID director Anthony Fauci receiving his COVID-19 booster at a Walgreens in October of that same year.36 Both of these Walgreens propaganda pieces were attributed to Walgreens’ affiliate, Walgreens Boots Alliance,37 which claims a presence in eight countries through its various consumer brands and disturbingly also “has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.”38

Drug dealing, it seems, has always been a lucrative business, especially when the drug lord of your cartel is the federal government. Why in the world would any supplier want to promote or prescribe a cheap and readily available drug – like Ivermectin – if doing so would throw a wrench into potential billion-dollar cash-cow contracts with the federal government? The simple answer: If the supplier values its profits over patients, it wouldn’t.

In light of mounting calls for accountability, the backup plan for those who pushed the government’s lethal narrative may now be – like Cuomo – to admit mistakes were made and play dumb while trying to frame the human carnage as limited (as the New York Times recently attempted to do).40

For the rest of the article and the references, please see the link to Dr. Jim and Maggie’s original piece: https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-government-cartel-paid-billions-to-walgreens-and-cvs-not-to-fill-ivermectin-the-question-is-why/

Be sure to look out for Dr. Thorp’s upcoming new book, which should be available for pre-order within a week:

Please share this life-changing information everywhere you can!

Share