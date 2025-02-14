Exclusive: Two Fascinating Interviews I Did With NY Lawyers on the Demolition of USAID, and More
Attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Bobbie Anne Cox each provided important insights into what is happening and what we need to do.
I was privileged to talk over the last week with both Attorney Tricia Lindsay and Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox about the dizzying, history-making events that we’re gratefully witnessing. As USAID is being shorn to a bare skeleton and its breathtaking evil exposed for all to see, I wanted to hear and publish the reactions of these lawyers. I am indebted to each of them for their time and for sharing their perspectives, grounded in G-d and family values.
Watch as we discuss the mind-boggling, insane monstrosities that have been uncovered, what it all means, and what we should be doing.
Interview with Tricia Lindsay, February 7:
Click this link to watch:
https://rumble.com/v6khil4-the-miraculous-demolition-of-usaid-the-head-of-the-snake.html
Interview with Bobbie Anne Cox, February 11:
Click this link to watch:
https://rumble.com/v6khkey-attorney-bobbie-anne-cox-speaks-with-brucha-weisberger-about-usaid.html
Enjoy, share, and please leave a note in the comments.
Thank you dear Brucha! I have great admiration for these two freedom fighters. I really look forward to listening to these interviews.