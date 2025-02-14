BS”D

I was privileged to talk over the last week with both Attorney Tricia Lindsay and Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox about the dizzying, history-making events that we’re gratefully witnessing. As USAID is being shorn to a bare skeleton and its breathtaking evil exposed for all to see, I wanted to hear and publish the reactions of these lawyers. I am indebted to each of them for their time and for sharing their perspectives, grounded in G-d and family values.

Watch as we discuss the mind-boggling, insane monstrosities that have been uncovered, what it all means, and what we should be doing.

Interview with Tricia Lindsay, February 7:

https://rumble.com/v6khil4-the-miraculous-demolition-of-usaid-the-head-of-the-snake.html

Interview with Bobbie Anne Cox, February 11:

https://rumble.com/v6khkey-attorney-bobbie-anne-cox-speaks-with-brucha-weisberger-about-usaid.html

