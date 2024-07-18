BS”D

A wonderful post on X by Chris Martz @ChrisMartzWX, tells you much of what you need to know about “climate change.” Stay on afterwards for explosive information on how government is altering climate data.

“Then one day, I came across my friend Tony Heller's YouTube channel. Soon after, Joe Bastardi's page. The two of them know our weather history better than anyone else and it's not even close. And, I sat down, I listened to what they had to say, and they put things into some much-needed perspective. I then, and only then, began to question what I was taught about the weather becoming more extreme as a result of carbon dioxide emissions. Then I began to think for myself, I began to research. I didn't divert my thinking to other people, I dove headfirst into the data. Bought books, read through the literature (not the Washington Post headlines) and I educated myself.

“The weather we observe today is really no different than it was 30, 50 or 100-years ago and the coupled, non-linear ocean-atmosphere system is far more complex than many scientists make it out to be. The more I research, the less concerned I am. Sure, we impact the environment around us, and that includes the climate. But, this idea that we're in a “climate crisis” just isn't a scientifically supportable statement. The human condition has never been better than it is today, and that is largely thanks to fossil fuels. And, life without reliable and affordable energy such as oil and natural gas is cold, dark and short.

“And, perhaps a more startling revelation is that most climate activists are Marxists masquerading as environmentalists. They advertise as being “green” on the outside, but in reality, they are red on the inside. Watermelons, if you will. It wasn't apparent to me at first, but through my interactions with these green energy scammers on this platform and in real life, I've come to find that the entire movement is just smoke and mirrors for an authoritarian agenda that my values do not align with. I made the mistake of thinking that these people had a common goal of finding truth by means of the scientific method. I gave them an inch, they demand a mile. There's no meeting in the middle with these people. They are champions of DEI until it comes to diversity of opinion. They're disgusting, vile and dangerous.

“Ever since becoming vocal about my position, I have faced threats from hundreds of climate activists. They write into my university emailing my professors trying to get me kicked out before I finish my undergraduate degree. They engage in extortion trying to get me to absorb back into the fold, or else they'll make sure my career is ruined. They've been unsuccessful, and I'm not concerned. But, it just goes to show the lengths these people will go to in order to achieve the outcome they want. They see me, a 21-year-old college student, as a threat to their house of cards. They don't like that someone so young can see through their ….. and is actively educating young people on these matters.

“If there is anyone out there who is on the fence on the issue, I encourage you to keep an open mind. Get your information from a wide array of sources and follow people with differing perspectives, and form your own educated conclusion. But, remain open to new ideas. I am told that my judgement is clouded, but my views changed upon a second close examination of the data. I encourage others to do the same.”

This week, on Expose News:

Viv Forbes … is the chairman of the Carbon Sense Coalition, established to defend the role of carbon on Earth and in the atmosphere, and the executive director of the Saltbush Club. Forbes is also a pasture manager and soil scientist, with a background in geology. Forbes has upset the climate alarmists sufficiently to have earned himself a profile page on De Smog, an activist journalist website that focuses on topics related to climate change and smearing those who speak out against the Globalist narrative in its ‘Climate Disinformation Database’. Explaining how he got into fighting the “carbon crusade” Forbes explained that it was when he attended a meeting of the National Pollution Inventory Committee. “[They were] telling us in the mining industry what we were going to have to report to the government every 6 months about what terrible polluting things we were doing. And they listed all the pollutants and they were listing all the ways and how we were going to have to report all this stuff. And one of the pollutants listed was carbon dioxide. That really hit me like a sledgehammer,” he said. “I’m a farmer. I’m a soil scientist. I understand the carbon cycle,” he said. “I could not believe that even someone so stupid as those in the Department of Climate Change could consider carbon dioxide a pollutant by any stretch of anyone’s imagination. I decided then and there that I was going to have to expose this stupid scam.” The more he learned about the “climate crusade” the more he learned how shallow the whole thing was. “There is no basis for almost any of the claims being made,” he said. “Except, it is true that mankind is affecting the environment … obviously we’re affecting the environment. We’re putting things into the air and into the water. [But] we’re not controlling the climate.” “The carbon dioxide is certainly not one of the things we need to be concerned about,” he added. “There are common features in all of these battles I’ve been involved in. In all sorts of industries, they’re all the same features. On the other side the same philosophies, in many cases the same people [and] the same organisations,” he said. “They are the centralists. The people who want more power. The people who want [who] want to abolish all other sources of power or influence.” Centralism is a political doctrine which emphasises the concentration of power, authority or control in a central entity, such as a government or institution. Synonyms for centralism include authoritarianism, totalitarianism and hierarchicalism. These terms all convey the idea of a centralised authority or structure, where decision-making power is concentrated at the top and flows downward. Forbes continued: “They want to abolish local authorities and replace them with regional authorities. They want to abolish state governments and any sort of federal system. They want to abolish the Upper Houses. They want to even remove most of the power from national governments. “They don’t want anybody to be able to upset, call into question or, heaven forbid, vote on any of the things that they are aiming at. They want to abolish private property and they want to confiscate guns. “They’re all the same people. The same organisations. They all promote the myth of centralised organisation.”

More stunning revelations:

The US government has been caught manipulating climate data. This has been going on for the last 20 years. KUSI meteorologist, Weather Channel founder, and weatherman John Coleman explains the science and the US government involvement in the Global Warming controversy.

WATCH THIS VIDEO from 2010:

Please try watch the video, but if you cannot, here is an auto-generated transcript, which I edited for punctuation and clarity to the best of my ability (I apologize for any slight errors that may exist.)

“Temperature readings have been manipulated at the primary climate data centers in the United States, in order to support the global warming agenda.

“Now, that's a strong new statement that's never been said on television before, but I want to emphasize that after a thousand hours or more of research, a computer programmer and a certified consulting meteorologist found that temperature data has been manipulated at US government climate centers. The altered temperatures seem designed to support the global warming agenda.

“This is breaking news. The two key centers involved are the National Climate Data Center at Asheville North Carolina, and the NASA Goddard Institute of Space Studies at Columbia University in New York City.

“Here’s what this means: When you see a news report that the government has found that a certain month or season of the year was the warmest in history, or that five of the warmest years on record were in the last decade, don't believe it. Those reports are based on manipulated data.

“This information from the US parallels what we learned in late November from the huge leak at the East Anglia University Climate Center in England.

“There are four key revelations about the US data centers: First, the computer programs used at those centers to calculate world temperature averages have been dramatically altered so that the final computer product no longer averages actual temperatures from actual locations. Instead, those researchers are pulling numbers from locations which may be hundreds of miles away and applying them to that area.

“Secondly, the number of weather observation points has been dramatically reduced from about 6,000 to only about 1,000.

“Third, the vast majority of the weather stations that were eliminated were those in cooler locations at higher latitudes and elevations.

“And fourth, the temperatures themselves are being altered by so-called homogenization, a process that seems to always result in warmer output readings.

“So, who are the men behind these stunning discoveries? E. Michael Smith, a computer programmer from San José, California, and certified Consulting Meteorologist Joseph Deo from Hudson, New Hampshire.

Michael, you apparently have really discovered some significant problems with the American temperature data set, the one that our US government uses to proclaim that this month or this year is the first, or fifth, warmest in all history. Are you telling me that those proclamations are based on bad data?

“Yes, largely because the cold thermometers have been removed from the temperature data series.”

I don't exactly understand, but I want to begin with: Why did you get interested in this issue to start with?

“Well, I had been looking at the global warming issue, and thought it it should be looked at, to find out why it was happening. The more I looked, the more I found out it wasn't happening. When I looked in the data, I found a pattern of deletion of thermometers that was surprising, to say the least.”

What do you mean by that?

“At the peak, there were about 6,000 thermometers in the data series, and then around 1989 to 1990 it suddenly plummeted to around 1500.

“So, let's let's clear this up. Now, you are talking about around the entire globe of the world, planet earth, there were about 6,000 points where they were measuring the temperature and reporting it, and it was going into this data set.”

“That’s correct.”

And this was around 1970, and you're saying by 1990 they'd stopped taking the temperature at most of those places; you only had 1,500 left.

“Well, in most of those places someone was still measuring the temperature. You still had people in in China and the United States thinking they're taking the temperature. But when that temperature measurement went to the NCDC - National Climate Data Center - they dropped it from the data set.

“So, the global historic climate data set - what everyone uses for these maps - the data flows in, but it never flows out. So, now we have data sets in the 1990s, based on let's say 1500 temperatures, and previous years, on 6000.”

And were they comparing one to the other - that's apples and oranges, isn't it?

“I think it's worse than apples and oranges, but that's the metaphor. They were comparing a period from 1950 to 1980, where they had thermometers in cold places, with a current set of temperatures, where they had deleted the thermometers from the cold places.”

“Now, wait a minute, not only did they delete, but they deleted in a pattern?

“Yes. So, for example, in California, in the GHCN data set, there are four surviving thermometers: one at San Francisco Airport, and three down near LA. How do you measure the snowy Sierra Nevadas when your thermometer is on the beach in San Diego, or the temperature in Fresno, Bakersfield, or Death Valley, or any of them? Yes, they simply do not exist in the data set.”

And is this true all around the world?

“They exist in the baseline, but they don't exist in the current temperatures, and yes it's true around the world.

“One of the more startling ones I ran into is Bolivia. There's a wonderful baseline for Bolivia - a very high mountainous country - right up until 1990, when the data ends. And, if you look on the November 2009 anomaly map, you'll see a very red rosy hot Bolivia. How do you get a hot Bolivia when you haven't measured the temperature for 20 years?

Well, how do you?

“They take the temperature from places up to 1200 kilometers away, and copy it in. They fill in with what they've got, and what they've got is the beach in Peru, and the Amazon jungle.”

Now, you're telling me that they've cut off temperatures - let's say the Northwest Territory, Northern Canada, have those dropped out of the data set?

“There is no longer any surviving thermometer in the Northwest Territories, or Yukon - those are filled in from somewhere else. Which, because there's none in the Arctic either, has to be somewhere more southernly, or closer to the ocean where it's warmer.”

I now turn to Joe Deo, and I need to tell you that Joe and I are friends and colleagues. We have a long relationship. Joe helped with my forecasting when I was on Good Morning America back in the 1970s, then he was my director of meteorology at The Weather Channel. Joe says he was not surprised at what E. Michael Smith discovered.

“Increasingly in recent years, there's been a discrepancy that's grown between the satellite assessment of global temperatures and the landbased assessment.

“For example, in June of this year, the National Centers announced that it was the second warmest June in 130 years for the planet, while the satellite told us it was the 14th or 15th coldest year in 31 years that they've been keeping records. Obviously, both can't be true.

You're talking about points on the planet where there are thermometers, where the thermometer is read, and that is put into the computer network and becomes part of the database. Those are observation stations. You're saying that around planet earth, 6,000 of them were going into the database in the 70s, and that has been reduced by over 75%, down to a thousand, right? Why has that been done?

“We can only surmise that it was done to show more warming, because of the way it was done, country by country. I would like, if you could, to take a US state - let's take California as an example. It has coastline, has the Central Valley, has the big Sierra mountain range, and certainly highly diverse weather, from one of those regions to the others. In California, and in fact for the rest of the world too, they seem to have a disdain for mountains.”

Are we comparing this data, from these thousand stations, with the data from the 6,000, or did they go back and recalculate all the old data?

“No, unfortunately, what what they've done is they they did their average based on the old network, with all its cold stations, and they're taking only the current data and comparing that to the averages from from before, and ensuring that you're going to find warming.”

Joe, this is the United States government - how can they do this?

“We ask ourselves that question every day. How how can they do this? How can the Hadley Center do this? How can the NASA Center allow this to to happen? Follow the money, I guess, is the answer.

“As shocking as this manipulation is, it's not the first to surface. The emails leaked or hacked from the East Anglia Climate Center in England showed extensive similar efforts to make the data show warming where none existed, and back in 1999 a research meteorologist, named Michael Mann, produced this chart showing temperatures holding steady from the year 1,000 to about 1980 - and then suddenly skyrocketing. The chart line is said to resemble a hockey stick. But then, two researchers looked into the program Dr. Mann used, and discovered his computer program would produce a hockey stick no matter what data was in the input. That scientist, Michael Mann, now on the faculty at Penn State University, surfaced in November in ClimateGate. One of his emails talked about what he did to hide the decline.” (end of video.)

In Unbekoming’s recent article, he quoted star investigative journalist Elizabeth Nickson, and wrote:

Canadian Journalist Elizabeth Nickson digs deeply into Jacob Nordangard’s epic book, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game. Every scurrilous, freedom-sapping organization in America has been founded or funded by Rockefeller money. In 1973, with the founding of the Trilateral Commission, their plan kicked into high gear to capture all the resources of the world.

The Rockefeller legacy was started with “Devil Bill”. As I wrote in Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order,

Dr. William Levingston was actually an itinerant salesman with a phony name who created a concoction of oil and laxative and branded it as a cure for cancer. Since cancer was a dreaded and usually fatal disease, people would buy and try literally anything for a cure. He would explain that if his miracle cure was strong enough to beat cancer, then it would most certainly take care of a whole lot of other diseases as well! When William came to a new town, he would mesmerize and trick people into buying his “miracle cure.” As soon as anyone questioned the his phony operation, he would ride out much faster than he had originally arrived. William was indeed a fraud and a con artist, but he somehow always managed to escape arrest or lynching. He died in 1906 at the ripe old age of 95. Earlier in life, he reportedly bragged “I cheat my boys every chance I get. I want to make ‘em sharp.” However, Levingston’s name was indeed a fraud. His real name was William Avery Rockefeller, Sr. and one of those ‘sharp’ sons was John D. Rockefeller, who was soon to become the richest man in America and grandfather of David A. Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission in 1973. The entire fraud being perpetrated by the United Nations, with its deep roots into the Rockefeller family and with its modern genesis in the Trilateral Commission and Technocracy, smacks of the Rockefeller snake-oil legacy dating all the way up the family tree into the 1800s. The structure of today’s con is the same even if the scale of it is far greater: Utopia is yours if you simply give up control over all your production and consumption, i.e., the entire economy of the world! Unfortunately, people are just as gullible today as they were back then. – Technocracy News & Trends Editor Patrick Wood

Here are some articles from Elizabeth Nickson, exposing the horror of what THEY plan to do to US, using climate change as a pretext:

