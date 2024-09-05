BS”D

For many people, visiting their local pharmacy every fall for their annual flu shot is a ritual, one which they don’t stop to question.

But getting a flu shot should not be an “article of faith.”

Vaccination isn’t a commandment, is it?

There are major questions we should be asking:

•Is the flu vaccine effective at its stated goals of reducing hospitalization and death?

•Are there significant risks to getting the the flu vaccine?

•Do the benefits outweigh the risks?

In other words - do the shots work so well, and involve such minimal risk, that they create a net reduction in suffering and mortality? This is critical to know, as we certainly would not want to be increasing risk of serious illness or death.

Unfortunately, many people are getting flu vaccines automatically, not even thinking to question whether they actually work or not, nor whether they may cause very serious adverse effects.

🛑Does the flu shot prevent hospitalization and death?

Large bodies of evidence turn the common assumption on its head. Here are some key pieces:

•Robin Whittle, author of the nutritionmatters substack, highlights a fascinating 2020 study that was conducted on the data of over 7 million people in England and Wales spanning more than a decade, showing no benefit at all from flu shots - neither in hospital admission rates nor in death reduction - and if anything, negative efficacy (being vaccinated made things worse.) In fact, the findings were precise enough to discredit many previous studies.

Anderson et al. 2020 show that influenza vaccination of 60 to 70 year olds in England and Wales has no discernible positive impact on hospitalisation or deaths

Anderson et al. devised a powerful analysis based on an particular circumstance: In England and Wales, government policies lead to a very sharp rise in the proportion of people who are receive influenza vaccines once they turn 65.

Anderson et al. 2020: The Effect of Inﬂuenza Vaccination for the Elderly on Hospitalization and Mortality - An Observational Study With a Regression Discontinuity Design, Annals of Internal Medicine, 2020-04-07 www.acpjournals.org/doi/abs/10.7326/M19-3075 (paywalled, but see Alexandra Elbakyan’s Sci-Hub sci-hub.se/10.7326/M19-3075) analysed huge datasets from England and Wales, covering 9.6 million patient years (vaccination rates by age), hospitalisation data and mortality statistics covering 7.6 million deaths.

This research is simple, elegant, and with these huge datasets over more than a decade, extremely powerful (that is, able to reliably detect even small effects). No such effect is found.

https://nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/influenza-vaccines-do-not-reduce

… Anderson et al.’s observations and analysis are robust and free of many confounders which reduce the reliability of most other research approaches. This research contradicts the popular belief and and official position that influenza vaccination significantly reduces severe symptoms and so hospitalisation and death. In the 20 months since its publication, I found no article which criticises this article’s research methodology or analysis.

Igor Chudov provided this summary page from the Anderson study:

•Igor Chudov, in a November 2022 article, highlights surprising information on flu vaccine efficacy directly from the October 2022 CDC ACIP meeting. He noted ironically that almost every ACIP presentation, when looked at critically, actually highlights failures of various vaccines.

Take, for example, the “influenza vaccine.” The presentation prepared by and for CDC, compiled by Jessie Chung et al., shows data on the performance of “the influenza vaccine” in the 2021-2022 season. The study uses a “test-negative design” and is not a randomized trial. (James Lyons-Weiler and Justin Hart discussed many times how CDC prefers this method to hide the underperformance of vaccines). But even that method could not hide the utter ineffectiveness of the flu vaccine.

It shows that influenza vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing hospitalization is statistically indistinguishable from zero and is even negative for older people.

“Negative efficacy” means that the data is showing that the flu vaccine makes a person more likely to get sick. This is particularly tragic, as older people are the ones who are more vulnerable to effects of the flu and are most urged to get vaccinated.

The presentation further admits that previous seasons also showed that the flu vaccine was ineffective:

igorchudov.substack.com/p/influenza-vaccine-is-perfect-example

•Dr. Peter McCullough MD commented on an important Japanese study of influenza vaccine efficacy in elderly people. Vaccination did not reduce hospitalization:

Influenza Vaccine Fails to Stop Hospitalization and Death

Large Japanese Study Shows No Benefit on Hard Outcomes

Influenza vaccination has become a mainstay in American medicine largely as measure to protect the elderly. However in recently decades the FluShot has been pushed on healthcare workers, the general adult public, and starting in 2017 the CDC ACIP Panel stated: “Routine annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all persons age 6 months and older who do not have a contraindication.” I wondered if the FluShot even did what it was supposed to do originally in the elderly—protect against hospitalization and death. I was disappointed by real world data. Uemura and coworkers from the Department of Biostatistics & Bioinformatics, Interfaculty Initiative in Information Studies, University of Tokyo, Japan reported on 83,146 individuals who were aged 65 years or older at baseline and were followed up between April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2020.

Uemura K, Ono S, Michihata N, Yamana H, Yasunaga H. Duration of influenza vaccine effectiveness in the elderly in Japan: A retrospective cohort study using large-scale population-based registry data. Vaccine. 2023 May 5;41(19):3092-3098. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2023.03.066. Epub 2023 Apr 10. PMID: 37045684.

…. the incidence of hospitalization for influenza did not differ significantly by vaccination status (HR, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.53-1.18; P = 0.249). These data suggest the massive effort on vaccination in the general population is a waste of time and effort.

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/influenza-vaccine-fails-to-stop-hospitalization

🛑If the flu shot does not lessen hospitalization and death rates from flu, is it innocuous, or can it actually cause hospitalization and death?

I searched the VAERS system a year ago using the medalerts.org engine, and found many thousands of hospitalizations and deaths reported in the database following flu vaccination. Remember that the Harvard study found that VAERS only captures a tiny percentage of vaccine-related adverse events. Therefore, there is no doubt that the 16,788 hospitalizations associated with the flu shot reflect at least ten times that amount (167,880) and very likely, much, much more.

We know, also, that the 2,360 flu vaccine-associated deaths on VAERS are in reality at least 23,600 flu vaccine-associated deaths - and likely much more, based on the Harvard study documenting the under-reporting factor.

NONE of these deaths are justifiable in any way, being that the flu vaccine is not preventing death from the flu, as the CDC data and the multi-year Japanese and UK studies clearly demonstrate. Therefore, individuals who take the flu shots simply increase their overall hospitalization and death risk, rather than decrease it.

🛑Why would the flu shot cause adverse effects?

Here are some of the reasons:

•Thimerosal

There are many toxic ingredients in vaccines. One of the ingredients in the multi-dose flu vaccine vials is mercury, listed as “thimerosal.”

The list of vaccine ingredients can be seen on the CDC website.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

Mercury can accumulate in the brain and cause neurotoxicity. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/21350943/

Thimerosal is a compound made up of approximately 50% mercury. Mercury is the second most poisonous element known to man (next to uranium). It is a known developmental toxin and it has also been proven to be toxic to kidneys, skin, sense organs and the immune system itself. A hazmat crew is required when less mercury than is contained in one vaccine is spilled. http://www.epa.gov/mercury/spills/index.htm

As a neurotoxin, mercury induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, and causes cellular degeneration and cell death. Mercury is linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism.

Nervous system mercury toxicity can cause erethism (“mad hatter syndrome”) with symptoms of shyness; laughing, crying, and dramatic mood swings for no apparent reason; nervousness, insomnia, memory problems, and the inability to concentrate.

Other neurologic symptoms may include encephalopathy (non-specific brain malfunction), nerve damage, Parkinsonian symptoms, tremor, ataxia (loss of balance), impaired hearing, tunnel vision, dysarthria (slurred speech), headache, fatigue, impaired sexual function, and depression.

Kidney toxicity leads to proteinura (protein in the urine) and acute renal failure.

Gastrointestinal symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and colitis.

Skin toxicity causes allergic dermatitis, chelitis (cracked corners of the mouth), gingivitis (gum disease), stomatitis (sores in the mucous membranes of the mouth) and excessive salivation.

Does the type of mercury used in vaccines remain in the body?

The suggestion that the type of mercury (ethyl) in Thimerosal is less toxic than the type of mercury (methyl) in fish is a scientific fallacy. Ethyl mercury is actually more toxic to the kidneys, and equally toxic to other parts of the body, as methyl mercury.

All forms of mercury are highly toxic. When used in a vaccine, the mercury’s toxicity does not magically disappear. In fact, the mercury in a vaccine poses special dangers because it is injected, and because of its synergistic effects combined with the other vaccine materials.

Ethylmercury was claimed to be harmless compared to methylmercury because it does not stick around in the bloodstream for very long. A study proved that ethylmercury clears from the blood in roughly a week, while methylmercury remains in the blood for 54 days. That superficially supported the argument that ethylmercury is excreted from the body quickly.

However, a subsequent study disproved the assumption that ethylmercury is safe.

Thomas Burbacher demonstrated where the mercury was actually traveling within the body. Researchers fed one group of monkeys methylmercury and injected another group with ethylmercury. They found that indeed, the ethylmercury left the blood almost immediately. However, when they killed the animals and performed autopsies, they discovered that the mercury was crossing the blood brain barrier and getting into the brain. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1280342/

•Other toxic ingredients

Yes, I double checked, and those ingredients (in different combinations) are in flu shots:

•Impaired blood flow

Vaccines often create microclots, causing impaired blood flow, which can lead to organ damage, strokes and microstrokes, causing unnoticed neurological injury and brain damage.

The topic of ischemic impairment caused by vaccines is a major and critically important body of knowledge. You can start learning about it here: www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-makes-all-vaccines-so-dangerous, and here: https://vactruth.com/2009/07/21/dr-andrew-moulden-interview-what-you-were-never-told-about-vaccines/ (unfortunately, Dr. Moulden has since been killed.)

On a personal note, a friend of someone I know well called me to inform me that among his circle of friends and relatives, he personally knows ten people who developed psychiatric disorders and were started on psychiatric medication directly as a result of flu shots. He made this observation himself.

Having recently read and republished a landmark article by A Midwestern Doctor on neurological injury caused by vaccination, which frequently results in psychiatric issues, everything makes sense now.

🔸Neurological damage from flu vaccination is a largely unrecognized and devastating adverse effect, which deserves much more publicity.

🛑Flu vaccines in pregnancy are strongly associated with pregnancy loss

From flu vaccine package inserts, safety of administering the flu vaccine during pregnancy is based on:

- Flublock: "Available data on Flublok Quadrivalent and Flublok administered to pregnant women are INSUFFICIENT to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnant women."

- Flucelvax: "There are INSUFFICIENT DATA for Flucelvax Quadrivalent in pregnant women to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy."

- Flulaval: "There are INSUFFICIENT DATA on Flulaval Quadrivalent in pregnant women to inform vaccine- associated risks."

- Fluzone: "Available data with Fluzone Quadrivalent use in pregnant women are INSUFFICIENT to inform vaccine- associated risk of adverse developmental outcomes."



Vaccine package inserts: https://www.immunize.org/fda

A study published in the journal Human and Environmental Toxicology (HET) of VAERS records for the 2009 pandemic (that never occurred) recorded a 4,250% increase in fetal death among those that received the flu vaccine in 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimesters. The CDC tried to cover up these statistics and is still denying the truth. Read the full article and undeniable proof at the link below. H1N1 vaccine inserts states “It is also not known whether these vaccines can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women or can affect reproduction capacity.’’

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=comparison+of+vaers+fetal-loss+reports+during+three+consecutive+influenza+seasons

A CDC study shows up to 7.7 times the risk of miscarriage after receiving the flu vaccine.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28917295

https://www.statnews.com/2017/09/13/flu-vaccine-pregnancy-miscarriage/

🛑Flu vaccination in children causes immunosuppression and increased risk of infection and hospitalization

My daughter, who has children of her own, made the observation that people she noticed getting the flu were those who were vaccinated, while the unvaccinated weren’t getting sick. What she noticed was actually borne out in this study, showing that flu vaccination increased children’s chances of contracting upper respiratory tract infections: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/22423139/

In fact, a 2009 study showed that children who got the flu shot were three times as likely to be hospitalized with the flu: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090519172045.htm

Severe flu shot injuries have been happening, mostly unrealized, for a very long time, and the effects can be severe:

One of my subscribers, who lost a child to the RSV monoclonal injection, also has a daughter who was injured by the flu shot. She recounted:

“Unfortunately I have an only daughter born a year after my son passed away, who was injured from a flu vaccine at 2 1/2 years. She became paralysed in one leg and completely stopped walking, regained slight mobility, relapsed etc. We did many treatments for her. Currently she walks with a limp but can't run, has an improper balance and has a blockage in her brain that shows up in learning, which we were told is vaccine toxins and is typical of those injured from vaccines.

“The funny thing is when I arrived at the hospital with her, all the staff - doctors, nurses, students etc.- asked me - individually - if she recently had a flu shot. I answered all tall & proud “of course! I am a responsible mother and follow the protocols religiously!” It still didn't occur to me that this caused it, because Hey Vaccines Are Safe! Even after my experience with my baby I was still naively believing doctors, because “doctors know best.”

Last fall, at the urging of my friend who is in the healthcare field, I wrote an article titled: Urgent warning regarding FLU vaccine - terrible IMMUNE SUPPRESSION effects are being seen in kids who got the flu shots in our community.

My friend was desperate to get the word out about what she was witnessing. Little children were coming in with MONONUCLEOSIS after getting the flu vaccine.

What was particularly frightening to me was that the immune suppression reminded me of the effects of the covid jab.

Here’s what my friend told me last fall: “Seeing a crazy amount of mono in very very young children, 2 year-olds! It’s almost unheard of, and every one of them had the flu shot that I’ve seen.”

“I’ve been seeing mono, Epstein Barr… every type of virus in the last few weeks, amongst very young kids who took the flu shot.”

This was déjà vu. Remember how people who got the covid shots would frequently come down with all manner of viruses all of a sudden, like herpes… because their immune systems were so suppressed?

Could the “flu vaccine” contain something worse than usual now? Could they have put in covid vaccine components? It’s horrible to contemplate, but from reports I have heard, I do believe this is likely the case.

It is especially tragic for all the parents who’ve given it to babies and preschoolers here in NY, where the law requires yearly flu shots for day care and preschool attendance.

🔸If the flu vaccine doesn’t work, IS there anything to be done to alleviate suffering, hospitalization, and death from the flu?

YES.

Maintaining a high blood level of Vitamin D enhances immunity more than any vaccine could ever hope to accomplish.

Robin Whittle notes:

There is a well-known seasonality of influenza in countries 30 degrees or more from the equator.

From Cannell et al. 2006: Epidemic influenza and vitamin D. (Redrawn from the original in Hope-Simpson 1981.)

Robin notes that the seasonality of the flu is “caused primarily by moderate fluctuations in population average 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels. Proper D3 supplementation can easily boost these levels, all year round, well above ordinary unsupplemented summer levels - to 50ng/ml 125nmol/L or more, which is what the immune system needs to function properly. This should be encouraged and supported for the entire population, on a voluntary basis, to generally attain 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels well above current average summer peaks.”

Build up your immunity in advance by ensuring you have a Vitamin D blood level of at least 55-90, preferably in the higher range.

Take your Vitamin D3 with Vitamin K2, and ideally use a food-based brand, such as Enzymedica. Consume it together with fat for better absorption.

https://www.iherb.com/pr/enzymedica-vitamin-d3-vitamin-k2-60-capsules/115983

Note, an ideal Vitamin D level is also one of the top ways to protect yourself against cancer. See Dr. Paul Marik’s monograph, “Cancer Care,” available on Amazon. Why isn’t the CDC telling us this all-important information?

Additionally, it is very important to understand that the same “covid” treatments that we have come to know about, work very well for flu. There is no reason to test, and the tests are meaningless. The proper treatments are the same - and I do NOT mean the nasty, dangerous Paxlovid or Tamiflu.

Please share this article to, G-d willing, save lives.

With much appreciation to my friend who contributed significantly to this article. She wishes to remain anonymous.

Some important studies:

•Abnormal Brain Connectivity Spectrum Disorders Following Thimerosal Administration http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1559325817690849

•Thimerosal-Derived Ethylmercury Is a Mitochondrial Toxin in Human Astrocytes: Possible Role of Fenton Chemistry in the Oxidation and Breakage of mtDNA https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3395253/

•Mercury from thimerosal found in breastfed baby's hair indicating acute exposure to thimerosal in vaccines: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21575620

Mercury Exposure and Children’s Health

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3096006/

Increased risk for an atypical autism diagnosis following Thimerosal-containing vaccine exposure in the United States: A prospective longitudinal case-control study in the Vaccine Safety Datalink https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28595786

For even more information, here are links suggested by ICAN:

“Here is some info about the flu shot that ICAN and its legal team have put together that may be helpful: https://icandecide.org/article/influenza-flu-shot/

https://icandecide.org/article/ican-supported-action-results-in-ma-withdrawing-its-flu-shot-mandate/

Here is an article that was included in our insiders guide about the flu vaccine.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-flu-vaccines-so-often-fail?cookieSet=1

Episode 24 at the 22:52 mark we discuss flu vaccine being linked to miscarriages here: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/episode-24-jimmy-kimmel-the-hypocrite/

Episode 39 we discuss the flu vaccine: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/flu-shot-and-the-elderly/

In episode 177 at the 57:10 mark we discuss this vaccine: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/covid-19-connecting-the-dots/

Episode 270 at the 47:51 mark we discuss this further: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/acts-of-malice/.”

