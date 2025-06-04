In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seeds's avatar
Seeds
4d

Many highly credible people claim that governments are in bed with organised crime.

There is no real war on drug, human (including children) and arms trafficking.

The sex slave trade (including children) is supported from the top.

This is why these evils are never effectively dealt with.

There is no real political will to deal with them, despite misrepresentations to the contrary.

Where does medicine fit in?

Another criminal cartel?

There are good doctors and politicians.

We just need to get rid of the baddies and support the goodies.

Goodies who sleep with baddies are not goodies.

Doctors and politicians have long been participating in organised crime.

They are either criminals or criminally negligent.

We can face the facts and act accordingly.

Or go on suffering and dying until we do.

Our choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brucha Weisberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture