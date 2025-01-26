BS”D

I admit, I hesitated to put this out because I generally prefer not to promote anyone for public office. Everyone has flaws, and only G-d knows the future. However, we have a unique opportunity at this moment to perhaps change a lot of things that are very wrong in this country, and we have to try.

Right now, this means doing our best to put someone in place as Secretary of Health and Human Services who has consistently voiced public opposition to the Pharma corruption and evil. Robert F. Kennedy has been nominated for the position, but the “establishment” is, of course, doing everything they can to block his appointment. Of course they would, as the Secretary of HHS is an extremely powerful position which oversees many government agencies that have been the root of great evil, including the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

Now, Robert F. Kennedy’s confirmation hearing in the Senate is set for Wednesday, January 29.

If G-d wills it, RFK could be a messenger to help alleviate the suffering of so many millions.

Consider, among countless ongoing travesties:

•Too many parents and kids have had their lives turned upside down because they are presented with a terrible choice: no shot, no school. They have no way out of vaccines that they know are hazardous to them. Entire families are in chaos and agony because of children being unable to attend school due to barbarian vaccine mandates.

•Toxic vaccines are being pushed into the arms of newborns, children, unsuspecting pregnant women, and seniors, with false assurances of safety. The toll of death, disability, and suffering is immeasurable.

•Poisonous drugs flood the market, the FDA having joined forces with the drug makers in regulatory capture that’s beyond belief.

What can each of us do?

Contact your senators and urge them to vote in support of Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Curtis Cost has put together an article with clear instructions on how to contact your senators.

From Curtis:

Here is a simple step by step on how to identify your U.S. Senator, several ways of reaching out to your senators, and two sample letters that you could use to send to your senators.

How to find your 2 U.S. Senators:

1. Click the link: Stand For Health Freedom: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/ 2. Click Resources at the top of the website page 3. Click Find your legislator 4. Enter your zip code 5. Enter your mailing address 6. The next screen that pops up will be a list of your representatives starting with the name of the President, then the Vice President followed by the 2 U.S. Senators who represent your state. 7. When you click on one of your senator’s names, it will provide several phone numbers, fax numbers and social media websites where you can reach your representative. Please see the sample below:

SAMPLE LETTER 1

Dear Senator:

My name is:

I am one of your constituents.

I live at: Address

Phone

Email

I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an ideal candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing decades of experience as a dedicated advocate for public health, environmental protection, and government transparency. His ability to address complex health challenges with integrity and independence has earned him respect across political lines.

Kennedy’s leadership has consistently focused on protecting vulnerable populations, safeguarding public health, and promoting accountability in public institutions. His strong commitment to evidence-based policies and willingness to engage diverse viewpoints make him uniquely qualified to restore trust in the nation’s health agencies.

As Secretary, Kennedy would work tirelessly to modernize the healthcare system, improve health equity, and rebuild public confidence in HHS, reflecting the values and priorities that senators and congress members hold for the American people.

SAMPLE LETTER 2

Dear Senator:

My name is:

I am one of your constituents.

I live at: Address

Phone

Email

I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Over a period of decades, he has demonstrated his commitment in fighting for the rights and safety of ordinary Americans. For these reasons, I think that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be an excellent choice for this position.

Please use one of these sample letters, or one that you create, to reach out to your U.S. Senators. Please also share this far and wide with your networks and encourage them to do the same. We need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become Secretary of Health and Human Services and you can help make this happen.

Thanks,

Curtis Cost

Here is a video recording of a zoom forum Curtis Cost organized with activists last week. You can share it to help inspire others to reach out to everyone they know, and request that they contact their senators, too:

There are only a couple of days to work on this, so it’s of immediate urgency.

May G-d send the right messenger to topple the Pharma evil (and all other evils), quickly. Most of all, we need to pray to the Creator for His help.

Curtis Cost’s original article:

