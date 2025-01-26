Helping RFK Become Secretary Of Health And Human Services
We have a unique opportunity now. Let’s pray, and try our best. Contact your senators! Here is how.
BS”D
I admit, I hesitated to put this out because I generally prefer not to promote anyone for public office. Everyone has flaws, and only G-d knows the future. However, we have a unique opportunity at this moment to perhaps change a lot of things that are very wrong in this country, and we have to try.
Right now, this means doing our best to put someone in place as Secretary of Health and Human Services who has consistently voiced public opposition to the Pharma corruption and evil. Robert F. Kennedy has been nominated for the position, but the “establishment” is, of course, doing everything they can to block his appointment. Of course they would, as the Secretary of HHS is an extremely powerful position which oversees many government agencies that have been the root of great evil, including the FDA, CDC, and NIH.
Now, Robert F. Kennedy’s confirmation hearing in the Senate is set for Wednesday, January 29.
If G-d wills it, RFK could be a messenger to help alleviate the suffering of so many millions.
Consider, among countless ongoing travesties:
•Too many parents and kids have had their lives turned upside down because they are presented with a terrible choice: no shot, no school. They have no way out of vaccines that they know are hazardous to them. Entire families are in chaos and agony because of children being unable to attend school due to barbarian vaccine mandates.
•Toxic vaccines are being pushed into the arms of newborns, children, unsuspecting pregnant women, and seniors, with false assurances of safety. The toll of death, disability, and suffering is immeasurable.
•Poisonous drugs flood the market, the FDA having joined forces with the drug makers in regulatory capture that’s beyond belief.
What can each of us do?
Contact your senators and urge them to vote in support of Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Curtis Cost has put together an article with clear instructions on how to contact your senators.
From Curtis:
Here is a simple step by step on how to identify your U.S. Senator, several ways of reaching out to your senators, and two sample letters that you could use to send to your senators.
How to find your 2 U.S. Senators:
1. Click the link: Stand For Health Freedom:
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/
2. Click Resources at the top of the website page
3. Click Find your legislator
4. Enter your zip code
5. Enter your mailing address
6. The next screen that pops up will be a list of your representatives starting with the name of the President, then the Vice President followed by the 2 U.S. Senators who represent your state.
7. When you click on one of your senator’s names, it will provide several phone numbers, fax numbers and social media websites where you can reach your representative. Please see the sample below:
SAMPLE LETTER 1
Dear Senator:
My name is:
I am one of your constituents.
I live at: Address
Phone
I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an ideal candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing decades of experience as a dedicated advocate for public health, environmental protection, and government transparency. His ability to address complex health challenges with integrity and independence has earned him respect across political lines.
Kennedy’s leadership has consistently focused on protecting vulnerable populations, safeguarding public health, and promoting accountability in public institutions. His strong commitment to evidence-based policies and willingness to engage diverse viewpoints make him uniquely qualified to restore trust in the nation’s health agencies.
As Secretary, Kennedy would work tirelessly to modernize the healthcare system, improve health equity, and rebuild public confidence in HHS, reflecting the values and priorities that senators and congress members hold for the American people.
SAMPLE LETTER 2
Dear Senator:
My name is:
I am one of your constituents.
I live at: Address
Phone
I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Over a period of decades, he has demonstrated his commitment in fighting for the rights and safety of ordinary Americans. For these reasons, I think that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be an excellent choice for this position.
Please use one of these sample letters, or one that you create, to reach out to your U.S. Senators. Please also share this far and wide with your networks and encourage them to do the same. We need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become Secretary of Health and Human Services and you can help make this happen.
Thanks,
Curtis Cost
Here is a video recording of a zoom forum Curtis Cost organized with activists last week. You can share it to help inspire others to reach out to everyone they know, and request that they contact their senators, too:
There are only a couple of days to work on this, so it’s of immediate urgency.
May G-d send the right messenger to topple the Pharma evil (and all other evils), quickly. Most of all, we need to pray to the Creator for His help.
Curtis Cost’s original article:
In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For years I have said that RFK, Jr. is unbeatable in any vaccine debate. And it's true. He is by far one of the very best in the USA and the world on this topic that I know of and I have a whole chapter about the child-maiming pharmaceuticals called vaccines in my book manuscript which includes a mention of some of the very best thinkers and researchers on this topic. But as a nation we must take a lesson on the level of the human soul about what happened in the first Trump administration. President Trump talked about making RFK, Jr. head of a vaccine safety commission. This did not happen at that time. While it's possible there are secondary reasons for this, the primary reason is that the nation did not merit at the time to have RFK, Jr. as head of a vaccine safety commission. To have good government, the people must be deserving. To have bad government, the people must be deserving.
The USA could have the most righteous leader at its head but still have terrible, evil government if the people are not deserving of good government because his free will could be altered by G-d. We see that the heart of a king can be changed by G-d right in Mishlei (Proverbs) 21:1 here, meaning that free will could be altered: https://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/16392/showrashi/true/jewish/Chapter-21.htm
So even if a great leader went into office in the USA with the most holy and righteous intentions and plans, he would not succeed without the people being deserving.
So America must fully adopt the sin theory of dictatorship and corresponding repentance theory of freedom. America's non-Jews must be keeping the Seven Noahide Laws and its Jews the whole Torah.
RFK, Jr. certainly would completely wipe out the vaccine industry overnight if the nation is deserving. We don't need to any longer labor under the U.S. and UN departments of child-maiming. He says he's for "safe vaccines" but if anyone goes down the list with him of each and every vaccine on the market in the USA, he can refer to studies about how each is unsafe. By the end of the discussion, it would be clear that there are no safe vaccines and that he said that with the goal of keeping the audience from running away. His statement that he's for "safe vaccines" is surely a way of not scaring away those who believe strongly that they are so important and who might be unwilling to listen to someone they think sounds "extreme." After all, he's trying to reach those who need to learn and not only those who already know there is a problem. But even though he'd be unbeatable in any debate with a vaccine proponent, he would be hindered and blocked and completely blocked with every turn as head of HHS if the nation doesn't repent at that time. No matter how excellent a leader he is, the nation has to repent or else his goals will be totally unrealized while, with G-d's stamp of approval, the Deep State sabotages his every project and/or uses those opposed to such a cause both inside and outside of the agency to prevent any good plan from moving. G-d is keeping our nation from having excellent health at a time when the nation hasn't yet fully repented. It's merciful to have a wake-up call.
But this lesson we can learn as a nation about what happened in the first Trump administration certainly doesn't apply only to the subject of vaccinations, health, government-mandated maiming of children and adults, etc. It applies to each and every arena where we see freedoms are almost gone or are nonexistent. Everyone must live life G-d's way so that the sin theory of dictatorship is acted upon properly. This is the only chink in the armor of the Deep State.
A Noahide,
John
Insulting Consulting
I’m calling my Pennsylvania Senators Monday morning!