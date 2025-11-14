BS”D

Doctors are strongly promoting two RSV shots, which are still very new: one for pregnant women and one for newborns. But as usual, no all-cause morbidity and mortality analysis is shown by “health” authorities to see whether these injections actually save lives or cause extra harm and death.

When the CDC ignores the blaring safety signals coming from its own reporting system, and the medical establishment and legacy media pretend everything is great, it’s up to us to expose what the real-world data (and the RSV trials) actually show. So please pass this on.

We will examine here in detail two different injections. First, the RSV vaccine offered to pregnant women, (Pfizer Abrysvo) and second, the RSV shot for babies (Beyfortus, or Nirsevimab, which is semi-classified as a vaccine but is actually a monoclonal antibody.)

1) RSV VACCINES FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

Two years ago, when the Pfizer RSV vaccine for pregnant women was first approved by the FDA, Dr. Meryl Nass explained important facts about the shots and the illness in a number of articles and interviews, including one I did with her. I’ve included some of her slides here.

Important to know: Vaccines Approved for Pregnancy Get a Surprising Liability Waiver

The pregnancy approval has a unique legal effect, resulting from the “21st Century Cures Act” of 2016. Whenever a vaccine is recommended for pregnant women, it results in a waiver of liability for the manufacturer for this vaccine across the board (meaning, they’re not liable for any injuries caused by this shot, even in people who aren’t pregnant, like seniors.)

Keep this in mind as you read the oddities about the trial results and the RSV vaccine approval, later on.

Let’s work backwards here. First, we’ll take a look at the deaths and adverse events that are being seen now, after the Abrysvo maternal RSV vaccine was brought to market. Then, we’ll look back at the concerning trial, which has a lot in it to unpack.

Real World Use After RSV Vaccine Approval: Increased Fetal Death, Hemorrhage in Pregnancy, and Preterm Birth (plus non-pregnancy-related adverse events, such as paralysis, mini-stroke, etc.)

Nicholas Hulscher published an excellent summary of RSV vaccine harms on September 5 this year. Excerpts:

A peer-reviewed pharmacovigilance study published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics analyzed nearly 18,000 adverse event reports tied to the three FDA-approved RSV vaccines — Pfizer’s Abrysvo, GSK’s Arexvy, and Moderna’s mRESVIA. The findings are alarming: Pfizer’s vaccine generated 103 positive safety signals, including fetal death, hemorrhage in pregnancy, and preterm birth, while GSK’s vaccine generated 91 signals, including paralysis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and mini-strokes. Both carried strong signals for immune destruction (thrombocytopenia) and serious neurological damage — in some cases appearing over 200× more likely compared to other vaccines.

Here is the study: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2025.2550857

Researchers noted: “Our study utilized real-world data from large-scale spontaneous reporting systems to detect adverse events that were disproportionately reported following RSV vaccination.”

Key Safety Signals — Compared to Other Vaccines Pfizer Abrysvo Vaccine (RSVpreF) vaccine — marketed directly to pregnant women Premature delivery: ~267× more likely — ROR 266.61; IC 6.20

Preterm premature rupture of membranes: ~203× more likely — ROR 203.27; IC 6.09

Premature rupture of membranes: ~152× more likely — ROR 152.39; IC 5.94

Hemorrhage in pregnancy: ~118× more likely — ROR 118.43; IC 5.78

Fetal death: ~33.8× more likely — ROR 33.82; IC 4.68

Induced labor: ~101× more likely — ROR 101.43; IC 5.68

Cesarean section: ~121× more likely — ROR 120.87; IC 5.79

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS): ~8.5× more likely — ROR 8.49; IC 2.96

Facial paralysis: ~3.4× more likely — ROR 3.41; IC 1.73

Immune thrombocytopenia: ~3.6× more likely — ROR 3.55; IC 1.79

Platelet count decreased: ~5.0× more likely — ROR 4.98; IC 2.25

Here is the link to Nicholas Hulscher’s article: https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-rsv-shots-linked-to-over

However, the trials section which follows includes extensive information that highlights the vaccine companies’ and FDA’s duplicitous practices, which is applicable to all vaccines.

Now let’s dig deeper into the RSV vaccine trials , from before the FDA approved the Abrysvo shot for the public.

The maternal RSV vaccine randomized TRIAL data: 24% increased risk of preterm delivery

As Nicholas Hulscher points out: The serious safety signals we’re seeing now that the vaccine is being given to the public, corroborate exactly what the randomized trial data already showed. A major meta-analysis by Marchand et al found that RSVpreF vaccination during pregnancy was linked to a 24% increased risk of preterm delivery, alongside higher rates of systemic maternal adverse events.

As the above study noted, the Pfizer vaccine (which was approved) and the GSK vaccine (whose trial was actually halted because of an extremely high rate of preterm births) use identical pre-fusion F-protein technology.

In the Pfizer trial, there was a 15-20% higher rate of preterm births and low birth weight babies in the mothers who received the RSV vaccine, (even compared to the toxic “placebo.”) Of course, prematurity results in more deaths and other problems, and in fact, one baby in the vaccine group died because of complications of prematurity. Pfizer tried to claim that the death had “no relationship” to the vaccine, 😉 but the FDA didn’t completely buy that.

Here is what I found about the very strange Pfizer Abrysvo trial for pregnant women:

The trial “results” published by Pfizer give cause for great concern, but Pfizer will not give their raw data - except to select researchers upon approval - so we don’t know what really transpired.

What we can see is that lots of babies died, both in the vaccine group and the “placebo” group (there were 19 stillbirths plus 22 infant deaths in total.) In fact, almost double the amount of live-born infants died in the “placebo” group, (but they didn’t die from RSV.)

I find this extremely strange. Pfizer isn’t telling us what any of the babies died from, (except saying that one baby in the placebo group died from RSV, and one baby in the vaccine group died because of prematurity.) SOMETHING VERY ODD IS AFOOT, but without access to the raw trial data, we don’t have a way to know what actually happened and how Pfizer likely “adjusted” the data to their benefit, which they are known to do.

When Pfizer and other vaccine companies publish their trial results, they have many tricks to “cook the data” and make outcomes appear differently than they actually are. Deaths and serious outcomes in trial participants are routinely glossed over as “unrelated to the vaccine” (as all the deaths in this trial were) - but this is simply the “judgment” of the trial investigators, who are being paid by Pfizer. We can’t even read the accounts to see for ourselves what really happened.

Importantly, it isn’t me saying that Pfizer is known to fake their trial results. They’ve been convicted in court:

Without our having access to Pfizer’s raw trial data, and despite their untrustworthiness, and despite their injecting a poisonous concoction they called “placebo” into the non-vaccine group in an attempt to equalize the rates of harm between the groups (see more on that below), we can still glean some important warning signs from the Abrysvo RSV pregnancy trial. Specifically, in the vaccine group, there was a higher rate of:

•Maternal Eclampsia

•Maternal Preeclampsia

•Infant jaundice

•Preterm birth (resulting in the death of one baby)

•Low birth weight

•Newborns needing to stay in the hospital or be readmitted

•In the vaccine group, there was also one death from Maternal Hemorrhage. Of course, this was deemed “unrelated to the vaccine.” 😉

https://www.fda.gov/media/171939/download

https://www.pfizer.com/sites/default/files/plsr-studies/C3671008

Here it is VERY important to explain that the “placebo” group was NOT receiving plain saline. According to my search results, those pregnant women were being injected with a toxic brew that included tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, and polysorbate 80. These are what I found were the ingredients of the placebo:

If you search up the results of injecting tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, or polysorbate 80, you’ll see that calling the “placebo” a “saline solution” containing “no active ingredients” is a tragic joke. Those ingredients are toxic when injected and can lead to a host of severe health outcomes. Here I summarized some search results:

Tromethamine is a potent drug and injection can cause respiratory depression and cardiovascular issues. Tromethamine hydrochloride injection can cause gastrointestinal issues, cardiovascular thrombotic events, and renal problems. Bleeding risk: The drug inhibits platelet function, increasing the risk of bleeding, including postoperative hemorrhage. Injecting a pregnant woman with tromethamine (or tromethamine hydrochloride) is generally discouraged, especially during the third trimester due to significant risks to the fetus and mother, including potential fetal renal impairment, and premature closure of the fetal ductus arteriosus, a critical blood vessel in fetal circulation. Fetal Renal Dysfunction: Use at approximately 20 weeks gestation or later may cause fetal renal impairment, potentially leading to oligohydramnios (abnormally low amniotic fluid levels). This can result in complications such as limb contractures and delayed lung maturation. In severe cases, neonatal renal failure has been reported, sometimes requiring invasive procedures like dialysis. Adversely Affected Fetal Circulation: The drug’s effects can generally compromise fetal blood circulation.

Injecting polysorbate 80 (PS80), a common pharmaceutical excipient, can lead to a range of effects including injection/infusion-site reactions, hypersensitivity reactions (including potentially fatal anaphylactic shock), and potential organ toxicities (e.g., liver, kidney, and cardiovascular.) In animal studies, it has been linked to cardiovascular issues, such as a profound and sustained decrease in blood pressure, and potential damage to the lungs and intestines. Cellular Effects: In vitro and animal studies suggest PS80 can increase cell membrane permeability, enhance oxidative stress, and may have cytotoxic effects.

Injecting “placebo” participants with toxic ingredients is standard operating procedure, as it masks the adverse effects of the vaccine being studied. (Both groups will have similar rates of adverse events, so the vaccine is deemed “safe.”)

However in this trial, it was impossible to mask the excess rate of preterm labor.

When the FDA voted about whether to approve the vaccine for pregnant women, even they were concerned. They ended up agreeing that they’ll give the okay for pregnant women to get vaccinated and then “keep an eye” on how things go after the approval through “post marketing surveillance.” Meaning, obstetricians and mothers-to-be are told that the RSV vaccine is safe for them and their infants and is essential to protect their babies (it’s FDA approved!) - while behind the scenes, the FDA is not sure that it’s safe and is using these mothers and babies as unknowing trial participants. In other words, everyone receiving the RSV shots are guinea pigs. Don’t take my word for it. Read this to see what Paul Offit and committee members actually said:

Qualms about preterm births After a full day of discussion, hearing from the company, FDA experts, and members of the public, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted separately on efficacy and safety questions.

Regarding safety, the vote to recommend the vaccine passed on a narrower 10-to-4 vote.

Though the GSK vaccine wasn’t part of the consideration for the Pfizer vaccine, the fact that the company stopped pursuing it for use in pregnant women loomed large over yesterday’s discussions.

[In the GSK maternal RSV trial, the risk of preterm birth was 37% higher in the vaccine group.]

Several VRBPAC members said more data are needed to clarify preterm birth questions, and the group agreed that postmarketing data will provide crucial information on the issue. Paul Offit, MD, professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said, “A lot’s at stake. We’re risking one group to protect another, and there’s not enough data to be reassured.” Other members raised concerns about unanswered questions regarding vaccine coadministration in pregnant women.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/fda-advisers-recommend-rsv-vaccine-pregnant-women-protect-newborns

Here’s a link to the Clinical Review Memorandum for the Abrysvo shot, on the FDA website, with a photo of a relevant section:

https://www.fda.gov/media/171939/download

2) Beyfortus Baby RSV Injections (Nirsevimab Monoclonal antibody)

I wrote about this shot in 2023, when it was just approved. Beyfortus killed 12 babies in the trial, and has killed more since then. The article also contains important scientific background information explaining why any RSV “vaccine” is a very poor idea, as it can actually cause children to get more severe RSV than they would otherwise: https://truth613.substack.com/p/the-newest-death-potion-meant-for

Since the FDA approval, as Beyfortus has been administered in the real world, the picture is looking even worse. Here are excerpts of a 2024 report from Europe, based on French researcher Helene Banoun’s findings:

Independent French scientists found that after the introduction of this “vaccination” in hospitals in France, the mortality rate among infants increased. Data suggests a high prevalence of side effects – including bronchiolitis – even though the treatment is designed to protect newborns from respiratory disease. The report from Eudra Vigilance, the EU’s adverse event database, confirmed 64 adverse events related to Beyfortus in newborns aged one month or younger and 68 in babies and toddlers aged between 2 months and 2 years as of 24 December 2023. One death of a baby under one month of age was recorded, as well as 60 entries containing the word bronchiolitis. According to VigiAccess, the WHO’s adverse event database, 104 adverse events were reported, including 57 infections and respiratory illnesses. In another study of premature and newborn babies with heart or lung disease, comparing Beyfortus with other monoclonal antibodies previously used in high-risk babies, six deaths were recorded– five of which were due to bronchiolitis. Of the six babies who died, five had been treated with Beyfortus. The INSEE in France is the authority that compiles the official birth and death data. This data indicates an improbably high mortality rate – “an increase in deaths among infants aged 2 to 6 days” – in France in September and October 2023. According to INSEE data, 54 deaths out of 55,489 births were registered in France in September 2023, although the average number of expected deaths was 38. For October 2023, the data showed 61 deaths out of 57,940 births, although the average number of expected deaths was 40. The so-called single vaccination is administered 2 days after birth. This increase, the researchers suspect, coincides with the introduction of Beyfortus in French hospitals, which began on 15 September 2023.

https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/eu-affairs/rsv-infant-mortality-rate-increased-after-vaccination-was-introduced-in-hospitals/

Dr. McCullough also published a summary a year ago of Helene Banoun’s investigation into the Beyfortus trial and its disastrous early real world effects:

Beginning in October, 2023, Beyfortus® (Nirsevimab) has been given routinely to all healthy newborns for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus infection. High-tech synthetic antibodies have never been injected in a human on the first day of life before, so as one could expect, it is a brave new world for babies and the fate of this novel public health intervention. Dr. Helene Banoun has summarized the clinical trials and the early post-marketing results with Beyfortus (nirsevimab) and the results are not good. Despite theoretical reductions in RSV calculated from the studies, the observed cases of invasive RSV infection and death nearly immediately after the shot are alarmingly imbalanced with worsened outcomes for babies given Beyfortus. Banoun believes the antibody may make RSV infection worse because of antibody dependent enhancement. That means the antibody grabs the virus and human cells in turn can then attach to the end of the antibody and pull the virus into the cell making the infection worse. Because half of babies get RSV in the first year of life and it is easily treated with nebulized medicine at home, nirsevimab for all appears to be a dangerous proposition. Not only does the antibody worsen the infection in some victims, but it may globally lead to resistant strains of RSV making it a much bigger public health problem in a few years.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-manuscript-banoun-analysis

I have not yet been able to find the data on how many death or serious event reports have been filed altogether since Beyfortus started being given to the public. I did find this post-marketing surveillance study from Spain which reports 2 fatalities: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12197746/

Here’s a death report that’s on VAERS now, for the Beyfortus monoclonal antibody. This baby became unresponsive within 48 hours of the shot and died from fluid buildup in his lungs.

In fact, I spoke to a different mother personally today, whose baby was killed by an RSV monoclonal antibody that was supposed to “protect” him, because he was a preemie.

I urge you to say NO!

In Conclusion

There’s so much fear being hyped around RSV. But, how great of a risk does RSV actually pose?

Right now, trying to scare parents into getting and giving the new RSV shots, the CDC claims that “each year, an estimated 100 to 300 children younger than 5 years of age die due to RSV.” Estimated? That sounds like a guess, but the CDC shouldn’t be guessing. They possess data.

An actual 2021 CDC analysis of death certificates for the 12 years between 2005 and 2016 shows that there were only an average of 26 infant deaths per year with RSV. Only 17 of those were from RSV.

Let’s keep things in the proper perspective. RSV is not a major risk to the lives of our country’s babies. Yes, sometimes children need to be hospitalized. But death is exceedingly rare.

Every death is a tragedy. But that doesn’t mean we should rush to inject products that can create more death.

Dr. Nass’s slides:

Does the RSV vaccine make death from any cause less likely - or more likely? That’s what regulators and vaccine manufacturers never seem to check.

How about - gasp - actually treating RSV with effective treatments, such as nebulized glutathione, Budesonide nebulizer treatments, and even oral steroids when necessary? Why should any child die in 2025, with such advanced medical treatment available - except for lack of proper care? (Shades of COVID-19, anyone?)

