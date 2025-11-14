In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
_Jim's avatar
_Jim
22m

re: "Recommended’ RSV Vaccines for Pregnant Women and for Newborns Cause Increased Deaths"

Question: What is the perceived need by these 'doctors' for such vaccines to be administered?

a) We are being overrun by 3rd-worlders carrying this contagion?

b) Blind administration of any and all vaccines is standard policy?

Has to be one of the two above, or maybe both? Rational, sane minds would like to know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brucha Weisberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture