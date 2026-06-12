In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
6dEdited

Here's something else the RCT's are used for: the FDA recently impounded a purchase I made of meds from India. The notice told me that I couldn't count on overseas manufacturing to be "safe and effective." WHen I argued that the FDA inspects plants in India and that half our over the counter meds are manufactured there, the "Compliance Officer" (you can;t make this stuff up!) said that inspected is different than approved, which requires an RCT.....Happy to share with any responsible party who wants to further investigate how our freedoms as citizens are being curtailed.

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1 reply by Brucha Weisberger
RCON's avatar
RCON
6d

Excellent article. Well written used to understand and make sense of something otherwise complicated.

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