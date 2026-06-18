BS”D

The problem:

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy frequently cause leukopenia (reduced white blood cell counts.) Leukopenia is a serious adverse effect and can interrupt cancer treatment, as white blood cells are critical to fighting infection and a suppressed immune system leaves the patient vulnerable to dangerous infections. Other serious frequent adverse effects of chemo and radiation are anemia (low levels of red blood cells) and thrombocytopenia (low platelets.) This is because all three types of blood cells - WBC, RBC, and platelets - originate from a single type of stem cells called multipotent hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), which are destroyed by chemotherapy and radiation.

Equally concerning is the fact that while a well-functioning immune system is critical to fighting off the cancer itself, the chemo and/or radiation suppresses the very immune system that’s so urgently needed for the cancer battle.

Even Google admits:

Yes, adequate white blood cells (WBCs) are essential. They are the front-line defenders of your immune system, actively identifying, targeting, and destroying abnormal cancer cells. Furthermore, having a robust supply of WBCs is crucial for withstanding standard cancer treatments.

What can be done?

G-d already created solutions:

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were safe treatments which would help keep a patient’s blood cells at healthy levels throughout cancer treatment, and even make the patient feel stronger and healthier? Wouldn’t it be even better if these products also helped fight the cancer, and even made the chemo or radiation more effective?

Well, actually, these miracle “drugs” do exist! In fact, G-d has prepared multiple wonderful, safe, and natural solutions.

For example, in China, it is routine for patients undergoing cancer therapy to also receive injections of an extract from a plant called astragalus, which boosts the effectiveness of the chemo/radiation and reduces its harms to the body. Astragalus has been used in China for over 2,000 years and it works rapidly to increase WBC and platelets.

Astragalus is just one of many ideas that we have collected to help cancer patients maintain optimal health, safety, and energy during treatments. These natural products can G-d willing dramatically assist in maintaining life-sustaining blood parameters during conventional treatment, allowing the treatment to continue without killing the patient. As such, these supportive substances can truly make the difference between life and death.

It is worth noting that there is no conventional medical therapy in existence that is FDA-approved for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels.) That is one reason why this collection of safe natural treatments is all the more important.

G-d’s pharmacy beats man’s pharmacy, any day.

Here are seven different blood-cell boosters. They have the added benefits of being cancer fighters, too!

Please read on to learn the many documented and potentially lifesaving benefits of:

•Melatonin • Wheatgrass juice •Papaya Leaf •Astaxanthin •Astragalus •Colostrum •Imunobel Pro

May G-d help that this article be His messenger to help bring healing to all who need it.

•HIGH DOSE MELATONIN

Research indicates that melatonin acts as an adjuvant in cancer treatment, showing promise for mitigating chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-induced myelosuppression. Clinical and preclinical studies show melatonin helps preserve or accelerate the recovery of white blood cells (WBCs), lymphocytes, neutrophils, and platelets. Clinical trials, such as those on rectal and metastatic breast cancer patients, have found that patients taking supplemental melatonin experience significantly milder declines in WBCs, neutrophils, and platelets during treatment.

See these studies:

https://www.integratedhealthclinic.com/the-protective-effects-of-melatonin-on-blood-cell-counts/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2517357/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11248993/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10231730/

https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/112/11/1241/59268/The-Effect-and-Underlying-Mechanism-of-Melatonin

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7377846/

Melatonin helps protects normal cells from radiation toxicity and DNA damage:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S002751079700211X

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5425818/

Melatonin Protects from Radiation-Induced Fatigue, Anxiety, and Depression:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12402606

Of course, there is so much research showing how melatonin helps fight cancer in and of itself:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8123278/

Comprehensive article drawing on many studies, on the multitude of benefits of melatonin in enhancing cancer patients’ wellbeing and survival:

https://www.oaepublish.com/articles/2394-4722.2024.05

Amazing study in which 1,000 mg nightly dose of melatonin was effective at halting cancer progression in 54% of end-stage patients:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358670112_A_Preliminary_Phase-2_Study_with_very_High-Dose_of_Melatonin_1000_mgday_in_Untreatable_Advanced_Cancer_Patients_Already_Progression_on_Previous_Palliative_Therapy_with_High-Dose_Melatonin

Here are many studies on melatonin for breast cancer:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11042834/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276020301557

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4457700/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4301735/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4301735/

On the benefits of melatonin for blood cancers:

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/844487

Melatonin inhibits angiogenesis:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28974455/

•WHEATGRASS JUICE or POWDER

Wheatgrass juice can help patients tremendously with energy, nutrition and vitality, and helping them keep up their blood counts and avoid complications during treatment. Its tremendous benefits in maintaining life-sustaining blood parameters during chemotherapy are supported by these studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17571966/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345549/

If you cannot get fresh wheatgrass juice, you can use a powder, such as Garden of Life Green Superfood: https://a.co/d/05dC5dRo

•PAPAYA LEAF EXTRACT

Here are studies documenting that papaya leaf can help maintain and significantly raise platelet and white blood cell levels.

Papaya leaf for white blood cells:

https://esculapio.pk/journal/index.php/journal-files/article/view/573/435

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6371484/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8170887/

Papaya leaf for platelets:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8753228/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5108100/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6406160/

Two studies presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting showed how papaya leaf extract could help people with cancer who develop thrombocytopenia (low platelets) during treatment. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia doesn’t have an FDA-approved therapy. In a recent interview, hematologist oncologist Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari emphasized just how widespread this issue is; he and many oncologists see patients with CIT multiple times a day. Despite this, there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically designed to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT).

https://healthtree.org/blood-cancer/community/articles/papaya-leaf-extract-for-thrombocytopenia

Surprise, papaya leaf also is a cancer fighter!

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11467756/

https://ufhealth.org/news/2010/uf-researchers-find-cancer-fighting-properties-papaya-tea

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4734615/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/2019/01/case-reportpapaya-leafdandelion-root-extracts-may-be-effective-in-treating-a-deadly-type-of-leukemia

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2018.01319/full

https://www.oaepublish.com/articles/2394-4722.2018.22

https://www.oatext.com/phytochemical-hematologic-and-anti-tumor-activity-evaluations-of-carica-papaya-leaf-extract.php

Here is a recommended brand of papaya leaf extract: Herbal Goodness https://a.co/d/0hotvi8V

•VALASTA ASTAXANTHIN

There may perhaps be nothing equivalent to astaxanthin! Yes, astaxanthin can help maintain normal blood counts during treatment, and it can do so much more!

Not only is astaxanthin also a cancer fighter itself, but it sensitizes cancer cells to chemo and to radiation, and synergizes with those treatments to make them work better against cancer cells. It does all this while protecting healthy cells from chemo/radiation damage, reversing radiation damage, and boosting energy levels because it helps the mitochondria.

👉🏼Astaxanthin helps maintain healthy blood counts during cancer treatment:

Research indicates that astaxanthin shows promise in ameliorating treatment-induced hematopoietic failure and modulating oxidative stress during chemotherapy and radiation. Rather than interfering with therapy, several studies suggest it may selectively protect normal blood cells while enhancing tumor cell death.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13287-016-0464-3

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13096522/

https://examine.com/research-feed/study/96xpO1/?srsltid=AfmBOooxi4qE5zYoWyaWVucAQNFKZ32jaB6aRxPxNZEOZeheakYuGv0B

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7222357/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12189495/

👉🏼Astaxanthin sensitizes cancer cells to chemotherapy and radiation, making the chemo/radiation MORE effective:

Rather than protecting the tumor, astaxanthin often exhibits a chemosensitizing and radiosensitizing effect. Studies on breast cancer and other tumor cell lines demonstrate that astaxanthin can act as a pro-oxidant in cancer cells while retaining its antioxidant effect in normal cells, making tumors more susceptible to therapy while helping to preserve normal tissue.

It is therefore particularly tragic when people are advised - based on lack of knowledge - not to take Valasta astaxanthin during chemo or radiation. What a mistake! Astaxanthin will actually make the cancer cells MORE susceptible to getting killed by chemo / radiation, which is exactly what you want to happen! Amazingly, it does this while protecting the healthy cells from radiation or chemo harm. Truly G-d’s miracle:

This review details studies highlighting the effectiveness of astaxanthin in sensitizing cancer cells to chemotherapy: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11865706/

Astaxanthin increases cancer cell radiosensitivity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28475750/

Astaxanthin synergizes with ionizing radiation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38103098/

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s43046-026-00352-z

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11865706/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/406344131_Radiosensitizing_effect_of_astaxanthin_on_radiation-induced_cytotoxicity_in_breast_cancer_cells

Astaxanthin inhibits angiogenesis - the process of new blood vessel formation - the critical mechanism by which tumors acquire the necessary nutrients and oxygen to sustain their growth:

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-13401-4

The cancer-killing effects of radiation are improved by the addition of treatments that interfere with angiogenesis, as this article documents: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1550318/

👉🏼Astaxanthin helps protect normal cells from radiation damage, including DNA damage:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cbdd.14321

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42995-021-00095-x

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Antioxidant-properties-of-astaxanthin-and-its-radiation-protective-effect-on-cells-AST_fig10_370102084

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5260077/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28230827/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28027548/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8433905/

👉🏼Astaxanthin helps heal radiation-induced injury:

https://academic.oup.com/rpd/article-abstract/199/17/2096/7237358

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.5c18884

👉🏼Astaxanthin Helps Energize Weak Patients:

In our experience, Valasta brand astaxanthin has repeatedly helped weak and sick patients tremendously to regain their strength and appetite to continue their fight. This is supported by research showing that astaxanthin enhances energy by protecting mitochondrial function.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/15/5/575

👉🏼Astaxanthin as a Cancer Fighter Itself:

Multiple Mechanisms of Anti-Cancer Effects Exerted by Astaxanthin: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4515619/

Effects of Astaxanthin on the Proliferation and Migration of Breast Cancer Cells: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6210693/

Astaxanthin suppresses the metastasis of colon cancer: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6603017/

Astaxanthin Inhibits JAK/STAT-3 Signaling: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4189964/

Astaxanthin Inhibits Proliferation of Human Gastric Cancer Cell Lines by Interrupting Cell Cycle Progression: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4849689/

Astaxanthin inhibits gemcitabine-resistant human pancreatic cancer progression through EMT inhibition and gemcitabine resensitization: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5652142/

Astaxanthin anticancer effects are mediated through multiple molecular mechanisms: A systematic review: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661819327367

The Promising Effects of Astaxanthin on Lung Diseases, Including Lung Cancer: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33179051/

Recommended brand of astaxanthin:

I strongly endorse Valasta brand astaxanthin. Other brands do not offer the same benefits in fighting cancer. Please be aware that Valasta is sold by the manufacturer (www.Valasta.net) and is not sold on Amazon or Ebay. If found there, it is fake.

•ASTRAGALUS

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus) has been used in Chinese medicine for over 2,000 years to support the immune system. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4844899/

Astragalus contains active compounds—primarily Astragalus Polysaccharides (APS)—that stimulate the bone marrow and promote the proliferation of immune cells . Astragalus protects hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow from damage and cell death resulting from chemotherapy or radiation.

Astragalus supports healthy levels of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. Its beneficial effects can be seen very rapidly, even within hours.

Astragalus is also a cancer fighter in itself, in addition to synergizing with radiation and/or chemotherapy to make them more effective, while also dramatically protecting from the harms of those treatments to the body. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12643993/

Astragalus acts as a protective agent for the blood and bone marrow, especially under conditions like myelosuppression (e.g., bone marrow damage from chemotherapy or radiation) or anemia.

From the introduction to a meta-analysis (a review of many clinical trials) on astragalus:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12643993/

Furthermore, we summarized the clinical applications of astragalus polysaccharides in patients with digestive tract tumors. We summarized the effective mechanism of astragalus polysaccharides on digestive tract tumors, including apoptosis induction, proliferation inhibition, immunoactivity regulation, enhancement of the anticancer effect and chemosensitivity. Therefore, in view of the multiple functions of astragalus polysaccharides in tumor immune microenvironment and its clinical efficacy, the combination of astragalus polysaccharides with antitumor therapy such as immunotherapy may provide new sparks to the bottleneck of current treatment methods.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10517906/

A simple search yields a wealth of results explaining the benefits of astragalus:

The specific mechanisms by which astragalus supports these blood cell levels are detailed in scientific research:

1. White Blood Cells (WBC) & Immune Function

Cellular Mechanism: APS increases the proliferation and maturation of lymphocytes, neutrophils, and monocytes.

Apoptosis Inhibition: In animal models with bone marrow suppression, astragalus acts via the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway to inhibit the apoptosis (programmed death) of white blood cells.

Human Studies: Clinical studies on healthy adults have shown that sublingual administration of astragalus extract leads to a dose-dependent increase in circulating neutrophils, monocytes, and lymphocytes within 8 to 12 hours.

2. Red Blood Cells (RBC) & Hemoglobin

Erythropoiesis: Astragalus aids in the recovery of red blood cell counts by preventing the destruction of erythroid progenitor cells.

Molecular Action: Astragalus mitigates inflammatory cytokines that can suppress red blood cell generation.

Clinical Trials: Research reviews have highlighted that astragalus can improve and significantly increase hemoglobin and red blood cell parameters, particularly in anemic patients.

3. Platelets & Thrombopoiesis

Megakaryocyte Protection: Astragalus polysaccharides protect megakaryocytes (the bone marrow cells that produce platelets) from radiation or chemotherapy-induced toxicity.

Colony Formation: In vitro tests demonstrate that APS significantly promotes the formation of colony-forming units of megakaryocytes (CFU-MK), accelerating platelet recovery.

Human Response: Studies of healthy individuals taking astragalus have measured increases in circulating platelets as early as 4 hours post-administration.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006497119854630

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6268577/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006497118628290

https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/122/21/4216/12438/Astragalus-Polysaccharide-has-hematopoietic-and

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/mmr.2020.11653

https://www.yperikon.gr/en/astragalus-membranaceus-skoni-bio

https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/134/Supplement_1/4903/428738/Astragalus-Polysaccharide-Promotes-Hematopoiesis

•COLOSTRUM

Bovine (cow) colostrum - the first milk the mother produces right after the calf is born - is a rich source of immunoglobulins and peptides and has anti-microbial and immunomodulatory properties. Colostrum can help reduce chemotherapy-induced side effects, like oral mucositis and inflammation. It can also help preserve lymphocyte counts and reduce hospital-acquired infections , and boost nutrition, energy, and cancer fighting abilities.

Colostrum is highly recommended to patients for its cancer-fighting and nourishing powers by some integrative consultants I know. Colostrum is also high in lactoferrin, which is heavily studied for its anti-tumor properties, including apoptosis and tumor suppression.

Please see this article:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9785718/

A search shows the following fascinating information on the benefits of colostrum during cancer treatment:

Immune Cell and Lymphocyte Support: A study on acute critically ill patients showed that colostrum supplementation can significantly increase blood lymphocytes and serum levels of CD4 and CD8 protein concentrations, which helps the body defend against secondary infections.

Modulation of Inflammatory Biomarkers: Clinical trials indicate that bovine colostrum can lower systemic inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), and Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α).

Gastrointestinal and Mucosal Protection: A randomized controlled trial in children with leukemia showed that prophylactic bovine colostrum significantly reduced the peak severity of chemotherapy-induced oral mucositis. Similar benefits in protecting the gut have been demonstrated in pre-clinical models.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464623005091

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12386378/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8228205/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10384749/

https://aspenjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jpen.1528

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7230051/

Here is a recommended brand of colostrum powder:

Immune Tree 6: https://a.co/d/07jcqJxu

The dose which is recommended by a practitioner I know is 2 tablespoons 3 times a day.

👉🏼Colostrum contains high concentrations of lactoferrin, which is heavily studied for its anti-tumor properties, including apoptosis and tumor suppression:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7175311/

Lactoferrin has been shown to enhance the cytotoxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs and activate specific immune cells (natural killer cells and T cells) to recognize and clear cancerous cells.

👉🏼Even more benefits: Studies have shown that bovine lactoferrin and its derivatives can induce apoptosis in human B-cell lymphoma and other cancer cell lines, while sparing healthy cells.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0014480010000286

•Beljanski Imunobel Pro

Imunobel Pro helps stimulate production of platelets and white blood cells. Imunobel Pro also stimulates the body’s own immune system to fight the cancer.

Immunobel-Pro® by Beljanski Professional is a dietary supplement formulated to support healthy immune function and white blood cell production.

https://www.maisonbeljanski.com/fr/pages/why-beljanski-professional

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With heartfelt gratitude to the Creator of the world for providing cures and for opening our eyes to them.

A big thank you to Randy Howe for the foundational research he has given us, which started me off with many of the ideas in this article.

Thank you to all the other people who have made this article possible, sharing information and working to help patients day and night. You know who you are!

L’iluy Nishmas my grandmother, Chava Rivka bas Yair Yitzchak (Evelyn Kozak), whose yahrtzeit is tonight, 3 Tamuz. https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/113024817/evelyn_chava_rivka-kozak

L’iluy Nishmas my son in law Ahron ben Dovid.

L’iluy Nishmas Moshe ben Esther and Shneur Zalman ben Yosef Moshe.