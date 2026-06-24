In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Danielle pentecost's avatar
Danielle pentecost
3d

So sad, Those vaccines for women are dangerous

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Christine's avatar
Christine
2d

I'm absolutely 💯% convinced that

" They" know these jabs are weapons of death and destruction and it infuriates me to no end. My heart goes out to the parents and loved ones of this Beautiful soul, gone far too soon 💔😨

Restacked to reach more people

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