The world has changed a lot in the past three years. Tragically, many people are no longer with us, and a lot of those we lost were helped on their way into the Next World by Fauci’s messengers. But on the positive side, the tide has started to turn against the Evil.

Three years ago, Dr. Eric Feintuch suggested that I start a substack. I told him that I didn’t know how I’d find the time to write. While I did set up a substack page on January 16, 2022, I didn’t publish anything. The world was absolutely crazy then. People were being forced to choose between their job and their life or health, literally, and I was getting calls constantly, making educational events, working on New Yorkers for Religious Liberty vs. City of New York, and trying to do whatever I could to hold back the overwhelming wickedness that threatened to engulf us. I literally used to pray the Yom Kippur prayers on regular days, because I felt that millions of people’s lives were hanging on the line.

On February 27, 2022, I spoke at an emergency protest rally that I helped organize in Brooklyn, against the covid vaccine mandates and NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul’s quarantine camp regulation. Here’s a section of the flyer from that event:

Later, it occurred to me that I could publish my speech as an inaugural article on my substack, so I did. That very first post was on March 11, 2022, and there was 1 subscriber - me! But I circulated the article link on my chat groups, and it got 330 views.

That was the humble beginning of this substack! 😊 This past Friday, thank G-d, just under 3 years later, we reached 10,000 subscribers.

To me, this was the fulfillment of a dream, as when I started out, my fantasy wish was 10,000 subscribers to spread G-d’s truth to - because I knew the underlying reason the entire global killing spree was happening was because most had forgotten the Creator of the world.

But 10,000 subscribers felt like a very faraway dream. As time passed and the numbers grew, the fantasy began seeming possible, and I started counting down to this moment. So, now, in gratitude to the Creator Who has made it all happen, I thought it would be appropriate to republish my very first article.

This piece is actually fitting, because it’s now the same time of year - and even more so, because of the tremendous downfall of evil that we are currently witnessing. G-d stored up our prayers and is fulfilling them now.

I interspersed with the original article some current news pieces, and edited it a bit.

Important explanatory note: The Biblical “Amalek” were people who hated G-d and humanity and waged a perpetual “war” against the Creator. Their ideology never disappeared. “Amalek,” now, too, refers to forces who work to sow doubt in people’s minds about G-d’s existence, His power to sustain us, and His love for His creations.

Without further ado, here is my February 2022 talk at the rally in Crown Heights, Brooklyn/ the March 2022 very first substack:

The War of Amalek Against G-d in Every Generation- Wake Up, World!

By Brucha Weisberger, March 11, 2022

I come before you today by the grace of G-d, to beg for the future of humanity. We are approaching the holiday of Purim, and from the Book of Esther we know how Esther begged for the lives of her people before King Achashverosh. I too, beg G-d for the lives of all people in the world, who are in grave danger, but do not even know it.

We are here today to talk about the vaccine mandates and Governor Hochul's very dangerous new regulations, but really it's about much more than that. There's a wicked, murderous plan to reduce the world population, and it's been brewing for many years. History repeats itself. This is nothing new. The evil Haman, from the family of Amalek, planned to wipe out the entire Jewish nation, and he got King Achashveirosh, who ruled the entire world at the time, to agree to let him carry out his wishes. Haman was descended from Amalek, who are in a perpetual war with G-d. Amalek is the force that seeks to plant doubt in people's minds about G-d's existence and power, and distance people from their Creator.

Amalek NEVER stops their awful, murderous work. WE ARE NOW IN DANGER OF OUR LIVES FROM TODAY'S AMALEK, who appears in a different form, but has the same goals.

As we approach Purim, we will soon be reading the Torah portion of Parshas Zachor, in which G-d commands us never to forget the evil deeds of Amalek, who sought to wage war against G-d, and still seeks to do so in every generation. The Torah tells us that G-d's throne is not complete as long as Amalek exists. Amalek today is clearly those who question the ability of the earth to hold and feed so many people. Amalek is the liberals who call for killing G-d's children by abortion or euthanasia, for helping young people mutilate their bodies, CONTRARY TO G-D’S WILL, for the lie that they will be happier by pretending to become a member of the opposite gender, and of course, they become sterilized in the process.

Thank G-d, there’s a positive update now in February 2025:

Amalek is the government healthcare establishment who murdered hundreds of thousands by claiming that there was NO treatment for covid, badmouthing and outlawing proven lifesaving cures. Amalek pretends to be kind, but in reality is cruel, racist, and abysmally inhumane, because they are G-dless. The evil people who are the CREATORS OF COVID, THE COVID FEAR NARRATIVE, AND THE COVID SHOTS, ARE AMALEK. THEY ARE ENEMIES OF G-D! WE ARE IN A WAR WITH THEM FOR OUR VERY LIVES, AND FOR OUR WAY OF LIFE.

Amalek is murderous because yes, they are bloodthirsty and they have no compunctions about killing people straight out, as in the Holocaust. But they are also murderous because by severing people's connection with G-d, they end up killing us in myriad other ways - making people sin, getting people so depressed, so disconnected from their soul and from their fellows that they feel hopeless, and feeling such a lack of meaning that they commit suicide. Or getting people to think there are too many people in the world already, so they don't build a family, and don't bring life into the world. Or, Amalek makes women think it's OK to kill their unborn children.

AMALEK IS EVIL. G-D CREATED US WITH FREE WILL, “BECHIRA CHOFSHIS.” What could be worse than those who seek to remove our free will? To make us their slaves, to control us, and to restrict our G-d given liberty to worship Him, to build families, to come together, to earn a livelihood? THAT IS WHAT THEY WANT TO DO!

As we approach the holiday of Passover, when we were liberated from slavery, we remember that G-d redeemed us in order to serve Him, and He does not want us to be slaves to human masters. THIS GRAVE DANGER THAT WE ARE IN CANNOT TRULY DISAPPEAR UNTIL WE REPENT, AS WE DID IN THE DAYS OF QUEEN ESTHER. WE MUST CONTEMPLATE DEEPLY WHAT G-D'S WILL IS, TEACH THOSE AROUND US ABOUT THE WORD OF G-D, AND PRAY WITH ALL OUR HEARTS TO THE ONE TRUE G-D.

Each of us may be small people, but our power adds up together spiritually, when we all contribute our part. Here’s a great proof to that. Just recently, we read the Torah portion in which Hashem commanded that each individual give a half shekel donation towards the building of the mishkan, the Tabernacle. A half shekel is a tiny amount. Later, when Haman gave Achashverosh 10,000 talents of silver, which was equal to 30,000,000 shekels, in exchange for permission to kill the Jewish people, G-d said that the merit of the mitzva of the individual contributions of a half shekel each outweighed Haman's money on the Heavenly scales. Yes, YOUR actions as ONE SMALL INDIVIDUAL DO MATTER! G-D IS WATCHING US! HE WANTS OUR PRAYER, OUR REPENTANCE, HE WANTS US TO COME BACK TO HIS WAYS.

G-d's seal is TRUTH! BUT THE WORLD IS FULL OF FALSEHOOD AND IMMORALITY, as in the days of the flood. Fauci has made falsehood acceptable and in vogue. His very NAME means "false"! He has destroyed true science in the U.S. He is a professional liar and smooth talker, AND HE ALSO BEARS much OF THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR popularizing the destructive transgender narrative, because of his destruction of true science and normalizing and elevating falsehood.

HOW? The censorship which has now become so blatant in the media has been going on in scientific journals for decades already, thanks to Fauci. Most of us had no idea. But falsehood cannot stand for long. G-d is on our side. This is not just a war against us, it's a war being waged against G-d, because G-d loves truth and hates falsehood. Those in power who promote the shots and the rest of the covid narrative, such as Fauci, the CDC, and the WHO, do so for their own personal agendas, and NOT because they truly believe in the science or care about our health.

Fauci does not care about human life or suffering. He has been conducting lethal experiments for decades, testing out dangerous drugs on orphaned children in foster homes, killing hundreds of children. There is even a mass grave here in New York containing many of these children. All this is documented in the book "The Real Anthony Fauci". How can anyone possibly be trusting this "Mengele" and his cronies and injecting themselves and their children with the substances that he helped create and is pushing for?

WE CALL NOW FOR THE DISMANTLING OF THE CDC AND THE NIH! WE DO NOT NEED THE "PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES"! THEY ONLY SERVE TO ENRICH THEMSELVES, AND SICKEN AND KILL THE POPULATION!

Update February 2025: Dismantling the CDC seemed like a joke three years ago, and now, it feels possible!

G-d hates lies and immorality, murder and oppression. G-d wants TRUTH! G-d wants us to THINK CRITICALLY, and reject the lies of the liberal movement, the government, the mainstream media. Turn off social media, the television.

Get back to reality, the truth of G-d, which has nourished humanity since the Creation. Open the Books of Bereshis, Genesis, and Shemos, Exodus, and read how G-d made the world, redeemed us from slavery, punished the evildoers measure for measure, and what He asks from us who dwell in His world. Read the great work Chovos Halevavos, Duties of the Heart, and learn how to become a more elevated human being, closer to G-d. You will then have the tools inside yourself to detect the falsehood and to open the eyes of others, and to elevate those around you.

Here is ONE of their BIG LIES: THEY SAY KIDS ARE IN DANGER FROM COVID, AND PUT OTHERS IN DANGER, SO THEY MUST GET VACCINATED. BUT IT IS JUST A HUGE, DEADLY LIE, DESIGNED TO KILL KIDS! Studies in multiple school districts found no evidence of child to child or child to adult transmission, and in fact, they found that children had a protective effect on the adults in their households. And, locations which did not mask children and did not close schools did not have a higher death rate than locations who did.

I can see the truth with my own eyes, as in my community, children and adults have been socializing freely and unmasked for going on 2 years, and thank G-d, we are doing fine! But the wicked lie continues to be perpetrated upon us that children need to mask, that they need to quarantine, and that they need the experimental genetic therapy injections.

WHY? WHY ARE THE CDC AND GOVERNMENTS TORTURING KIDS AND ENDANGERING KIDS' LIVES FOR NOTHING? It is NOT for the children's benefit. There are children who are suicidal! The fear that's being pumped into them, and lack of normal socialization has done grave emotional harm. Children’s speech and social emotional functioning aren’t developing properly because of the useless masking. And most painful, is the covid injection being given to trusting, vulnerable, innocent kids. What will be with their health and fertility as they grow? All we know that the crazy rate of myocarditis, stroke, neurological disorders, and fast growing cancers in people who have gotten this shot is extremely concerning. We know that menstrual disorders which are so common after the shot can indicate ongoing ovarian damage from the lipid nanoparticles, which concentrate in the ovaries.

Sad update February 2025:

A girl is born with all the eggs she'll ever have, so there is no replacing damaged eggs. Since there is no scientifically proven case of ANY healthy child dying of covid, what possible justification is there for exposing children to these terrible risks?

Vaers data from the CDC, which we know is underreported, show 116 children and teens having already died very soon after the covid shots.

It's MURDER! THE LATEST CHILD TO DIE WAS A HEALTHY 8 YEAR OLD BOY FROM MISSISSIPPI, WHO WAS FOUND BLUE AND LIFELESS IN HIS BED on February 11, 8 DAYS AFTER HIS SECOND PFIZER DOSE! And we know tens of thousands of young people who are still alive have gotten myocarditis from the shots, which permanently damages their hearts and is very likely to reduce their lifespan! It's not just the kids! This shot INCREASES THE DEATH RATE FOR PEOPLE IN ALL AGE BRACKETS. IT INCREASES THE INFECTION RATE WHEREVER IT'S ROLLED OUT. THE DEATH RATE INCREASES AMONG VAXXED INDIVIDUALS. THE VAXXED PERSON IS LEFT WORSE OFF THAN BEFORE, WITH A WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEM. THIS SHOT DOESN'T WORK! AND IT KILLS SO MANY, AND DISABLES SO MANY MORE!

The total death count on VAERS IS OVER 24,000 PEOPLE, and we know that's only a fraction of the real numbers!

LET'S TELL THE TRUTH- IT'S NOT A VACCINE! IT'S A BIOWEAPON. This is MENGELE NUMBER 2!

Our bodies are holy temples that G-d has given us as repositories for our soul, so that we can serve Him on this world. We are commanded to take very great caution with our bodies and treat them with respect. We have no right to inject unknown, dangerous substances into ourselves! Too many people don't realize this!

We CANNOT remain silent! Rabbi Avigdor Miller was a fearless warrior for the truth. He was never shy about calling out the liberal agenda's lies, fighting against immorality, abortion, and all forms of unfaithfulness to the Torah. He symbolized the duty we all have to NOT REMAIN SILENT in the face of evil. In his teachings from the Torah portion of Ki Sisa, Rabbi Miller discusses how the people made a terrible mistake by forming the image of a golden calf which they meant to serve as an intermediary between themselves and G-d. They did not understand that we do not need any intermediaries. Each one of us is meant to connect closely with G-d on a personal level.

I think that we, too, have lost much of our connection, as many people today are thinking more about meeting the demands of society and not enough about what G-d truly desires. We need deep internal contemplation of G-d's will, to get back to the truth. And we need to be willing to stand up fearlessly for that truth, for G-d, even if it is very difficult and uncomfortable, just as the tribe of Levi did when Moshe (Moses) called "Mi Lashem Ailai" (“Whoever is for G-d, [let him come] to me”) when he descended Mt. Sinai and witnessed the worship of the golden calf. The Levites are rewarded by G-d forever because they courageously took an unpopular stand for the truth, for G-d, and acted upon it, excruciatingly difficult as it was.

You might think that you do not have the skills needed to speak up and make a difference.

But in this past week's Torah portion, Vayakhel, we are told that whoever's heart moved them to donate items for the Tabernacle, found that G-d gave them the talents and wisdom to create the items, even though special talents were needed which these individuals did not previously possess.

SO START SPEAKING UP FOR THE SAKE OF G-D, AND HUMANITY!

WITH G-D'S HELP, YOU WILL INDEED ACCOMPLISH.

None of us can be silent at a time like this. History is repeating itself. In Tehillim, Psalms, chapter 106, we read how the children of Israel neglected to follow G-d's instructions upon entering the Land of Israel. They mingled with the idol worshipping nations and learned from their ways, and sacrificed their sons and daughters to the idols of Canaan, spilling innocent blood and angering G-d. When a shot is shown to not prevent disease and death, but rather to cause death, as the true data worldwide show, and yet its promoters keep admonishing blind obedience and belief in "the science", which they are never willing to openly debate, what is that, if not a false religion?

Does anyone realize that Peter Daczyk, one of the covid architects, boasts that his father was a Nazi? Do people know that Bill Gates has been giving sterilization vaccines for years to women in other countries, particularly in Africa, without informing them, pretending it's a tetanus vaccine? Do people know that a wildlife INFERTILITY vaccine named PZP exists and is in use in some places, to reduce wild populations of horses and other animals? Check out the site spayvac.com. The technology exists! And Bill Gates has SAID he wants to reduce world population growth through vaccines! HOW BLIND HAVE WE BEEN?!

And lastly, everyone must know about Hochul's murderous new regulation, which DID go into effect, and which she can order quarantine and detention of anyone she deems a public health threat, indefinitely.

February 2025: Here’s something recent by Hochul to remind us of her true colors:

Back to February 2022:

IT'S A VERY DANGEROUS TIME TO GET A COVID TEST RIGHT NOW IN NY STATE, BECAUSE A POSITIVE RESULT- EVEN WITHOUT SYMPTOMS- AND WE KNOW THERE ARE SO MANY FALSE POSITIVES - MEANS THAT YOUR DOCTOR IS OBLIGATED TO MAKE SURE YOU QUARANTINE, HE MUST REPORT YOU TO THE GOVERNMENT, AND THE GOVERNMENT CAN TAKE YOU AWAY TO QUARANTINE IN A CAMP, FOR AS LONG AS THEY WANT. As Tehillim, Psalms, chapter 44 states, Ki Alecha Horagnu Chol Hayom, Nechshavnu K'tzon Tivcha. We have become like sheep for slaughter.

Update February 2025: Thank G-d, that the above did NOT end up happening, although we know it’s what they wanted to do. We must remember to give thanks that the evil plans were averted.

I will end off with prayers from Yom Kippur, which seem so apropos at this time: Uvchaintain pachdecha Hashem E-lokeinu al kol ma'asecha, v'aimaschaal kol ma shebarasa. V'yira'ucha kol hama'asim, v'yishtachavulefanecha kol hab'ru'im, v'yai'asu chulam aguda achas, la'asosretzoncha b'laivav shaleim, k'mo sheyadanu, Hashem E-lokeinu, shehashaltan lefanecha, oz b'yadcha, ugvura biminecha, v'shimcha nora al kol ma shebarasa.

And so, too, O Hashem, our G-d, instill Your awe upon all your works and Your dread upon all that You have created. Let all works revere You and all creatures prostrate themselves before You. Let them all become a single society, to do Your will wholeheartedly. For as we know, Hashem, our G-d, that the dominion is Yours, might is in Your hand and strength is in Your right hand, and Your Name inspires awe over all that You have created. And so, too, the righteous will see and be glad, the upright will exult, and the devout will be mirthful with glad song. Iniquity will close its mouth and all wickedness will evaporate like smoke, when You will remove evil's domination from the earth.

Update February 2025: Now we understand better who headed the “iniquity, wickedness, and evil” that we’ve been praying to see the end of.

Avinu Malkeinu, zechor rachamecha, uchvosh ka'ascha, v'chalei dever, v'cherev, v'ra'av, ushvi, umashchis, ve'avon, umageifa, ufega ra, vecholmachala, vechol takala, vechol ketata, vechol minei furaniyos, vechol gezeira ra'a, vesin'as chinam, me'aleinu

Our Father, our King, remember Your compassion and suppress Your anger, bring an end to pestilence, bloodshed, famine, captivity, destruction, iniquity, plague, evil mishap, every illness, every obstacle, every strife, every sort of punishment, every evil decree, and baseless hatred from upon us.

G-D BLESS YOU ALL!

