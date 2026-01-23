In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

That's not all. Pomegranate juice works almost as well as cranberry juice against urinary tract infections. And it doesn't cause diarrhea. Cranberry juice can cause diarrhea. I drink about that amount daily and take D-Mannose and Bay glycerite, and that completely works most of the time, and since I have a kidney stone that provides fuel for UTI, this is a real blessing.

The connection between pomegranate's antioxidants and endothelial membrane integrity is fascinating. The polyphenols likely help stabilize cell membranes in arterial walls, which could explain the reduction in intima-media thickness. It's remarkable how natural compounds can support cellular membrane function where pharmaceutical interventions often fall short. Thanks for highlighting this overlooked research!

