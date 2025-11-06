BS”D

This is mind boggling. Bovaer is a drug developed to reduce cows’ methane output from their burps (yes, you read that right.) It has been misclassified as a “feed additive” in order to recklessly fast-track its approval process, despite studies showing it is carcinogenic and harmful to the reproductive system.

As of October, the Danish government forced farmers to add it to their cows’ feed, or face huge fines. The result? Many cows very sick, and some dead. Some cows miscarried. If 16.82% of the administered Bovaer dose is excreted in the cows’ milk, as the New Zealand toxicology study showed, what on earth is this drug doing to the pregnant women and children drinking the milk? What about the men, of whom the FDA said Bovaer may damage their fertility and reproductive organs?

Female rats were unable to become pregnant after exposure to the drug.

I wish I could say that this insanity has not reached the US yet - but Jon Fleetwood reports that “the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $22.8 million to Dairy Farmers of America to promote Bovaer use in California, Utah, and Idaho, and the product is already in use in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Vermont, and New York.”

Please read Jon Fleetwood’s articles below and watch the video interviews of the devastated farmers on his original article link, if you can, or on the Danish journalist’s X handle (the videos are very important but I could not get them into my article here.)

I suggest you call the dairies that produce the milk you buy and tell them that you don’t want Bovaer in your milk.

Danish Dairy Crisis: Farmers Confirm Mandated ‘Methane-Reducing’ Bovaer Feed Additive Is Killing Cows

Government-funded animal studies confirm Bovaer causes cancer and infertility.

By John Fleetwood, November 5, 2025

A government-mandated “methane-reducing” feed additive called ‘Bovaer’ (here)—already linked to tumors, infertility, and residues in milk—has reportedly triggered a wave of catastrophic health problems in Danish dairy herds since its rollout on October 1, 2025.

Bovaer is developed by DSM-Firmenich (contact), which licenses the drug in Denmark directly.

Bovaer is licensed in the U.S. by Elanco (contact).

This website has been warning about Bovaer since December 2024 (here, here).

Farmers across Denmark are now reporting cows suffering from stomach cramps, fevers, miscarriages, sudden collapses, and drastic drops in milk production.

Some cows reportedly had to be euthanized.

Farmers say symptoms disappear when Bovaer is removed from the feed and return when it’s reintroduced—a pattern that’s prompted emergency calls for a government pause.

The reports are being documented by journalist Kent Nielsen on his Twitter/X account, @Kentfrihedniels.

You can see his X posts below.

Mandate Timeline: ‘Cow Ambulances’ Across Jutland

Denmark’s new law requires large dairy farms—those with more than 50 cows—to feed Bovaer (chemical name 3-nitrooxypropanol) daily or face fines of up to 10,000 DKK (~$1,450 USD).

The additive, marketed as a climate-friendly methane reducer, was developed by the Dutch-Swiss conglomerate DSM-Firmenich and received funding from Bill Gates.

Since October 1, at least 1,400 farms have been using Bovaer across Jutland and other dairy regions, where reports of “cow ambulances” rushing sick animals for emergency care have circulated widely on Danish social media.

The National Association of Danish Milk Producers (LDM) confirmed it has received many reports from farmers describing identical symptoms—20-30% drops in milk yield, spikes in miscarriages, and neurological distress leading to euthanasia.

LDM chairman Kjartan Poulsen has demanded Agriculture Minister Jacob Jensen issue an immediate moratorium on the mandate.

“We have so many people who call us and are unhappy about what is happening in their crews,” Poulsen told local outlets.

Background: Tumor-Linked Feed Drug Found in Cow Milk

This is not the first safety controversy surrounding Bovaer.

In a New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) toxicological assessment, researchers found that 16.82% of the administered Bovaer dose was excreted in milk—the largest pathway of elimination.

That same review documented tumor formation in female rats, reproductive toxicity, and widespread accumulation in vital organs such as the liver, adrenal glands, and reproductive tissues.

“Tumours in female rats … demonstrate carcinogenic potential,” the New Zealand EPA report states.

The FDA, meanwhile, admitted in writing that Bovaer “is a drug” but opted to classify it as a feed additive and bypass the more rigorous animal drug approval process.

The agency’s letter further warns that Bovaer is “not for human use” because it “may damage male fertility and reproductive organs, is potentially harmful when inhaled, and is a skin and eye irritant.”

Despite this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $22.8 million to Dairy Farmers of America to promote Bovaer use in California, Utah, and Idaho, and the product is already in use in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Vermont, and New York.

Worldwide Push Continues Despite Mounting Evidence

Just months before the Danish crisis, a BlackRock-owned subsidiary, ABB, announced it was constructing the first large-scale global Bovaer production plant in Dalry, Scotland, to “accelerate” adoption of the drug worldwide by November 2025.

According to ABB, Bovaer’s supposed climate benefit—cutting cow methane by 30-45%—would reduce total atmospheric methane by roughly 0.0000000822%, an imperceptible shift achieved by contaminating the milk supply with a known carcinogen.

Bottom Line

Denmark’s dairy crisis is the first real-world mass rollout of Bovaer under government mandate—and early results are alarming: collapsing cows, miscarriages, and dead animals.

The same compound is already being used across the U.S. food supply, classified as a “feed additive” despite FDA acknowledgment that it’s a drug with reproductive and carcinogenic risks.

If Bovaer is harming cows, what is it doing to the people drinking their milk?

John’s article link: https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/danish-dairy-crisis-farmers-confirm

Tumor-Linked ‘Bovaer’ Methane-Reducing Cattle Feed Supplement Used in U.S. Is Excreted in Cow’s Milk: New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority

FDA admits Bovaer “is a drug” but classifies it as “feed ingredient,” skipping more rigorous drug approval process.

By John Fleetwood, December 2, 2024

(Not all of the files in the original article could be copied here for lack of email space.)

In a significant study assessing the safety and metabolism of the methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer® (3-NOP or DSM073738) in lactating dairy cows, researchers found that a substantial portion of the compound and its metabolites are excreted into milk.

Nevertheless, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated—owned by BlackRock and Vanguard—in May announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed its review of Bovaer, a “first-in-class methane-reducing feed ingredient, and determined the product meets safety and efficacy requirements for use in lactating dairy cattle.”

As of July, 150 U.S. farms have enrolled on Elanco’s Uplook online tool that tracks dairies using Bovaer.

It was announced last winter that the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) $22.8 million to incentivize dairies in California, Utah, and Idaho to use Bovaer.

The announcement indicated the drug was already being used in cows in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Vermont, and New York.

Elanco, who can be contacted here, has received significant financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

A letter from the FDA to the Director of Global Nutritional Health Regulatory, Dr. G. Allen Bridges, confirms that while Bovaer “is a drug,” the agency chose to “refrain” from putting the drug through the more rigorous animal drug approval process, instead classifying it simply as a feed supplement.

The FDA animal drug approval process is more comprehensive and rigorous than the process for animal feed supplements, requiring extensive safety and efficacy testing, longer review periods, and stricter regulatory oversight compared to the simpler, often self-determined safety assessments for many feed supplements.

The agency’s decision to classify a substance they admit is a drug as a feed additive raises significant safety concerns and questions about the agency’s motives.

The FDA letter also confirms Bovaer is “[n]ot for human use” because it “may damage male fertility and reproductive organs, is potentially harmful when inhaled, and is a skin and eye irritant.”

Moreover, Bovaer is toxic and has been linked to tumor growth.

Components of Bovaer are also excreted in the cow’s milk we drink.

This discovery raises important questions about residues in milk from treated cows and their potential implications for human consumption.

A comprehensive analysis completed by New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) confirms a carcinogenicity study found “tumours in female rats which could be due to 3-NOP treatment and to demonstrate carcinogenic potential.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett told this website that the FDA’s disregard for safety and regulatory requirements on a new cattle drug with unknown long-term effects highlights the need for reform under new leadership to protect public health.

“The current FDA has gone rogue,” Dr. Bartlett said. “In my opinion, it is utterly irresponsible for the FDA to arbitrarily bypass requirements for new animal drug approval, pharmaceutical current Good Manufacturing Practices, adverse event reporting, and proper labeling of a new drug with no long-term safety evidence.”

“This drug, intended for use in cattle, will ultimately be consumed by humans. New federal healthcare public servants, under a new HHS Secretary Kennedy, will work to reduce health risks for all Americans,” the 30-year Texas ER doctor added.

New Zealand EPA Confirms Over 16% of Bovaer Dose Found in Milk, Raising Consumer Safety Concerns

The New Zealand EPA document also confirms 16.82% of the administered dose of Bovaer was excreted via cows’ milk during the study period.

This makes milk the largest excretion pathway for the compound, compared to urine (4%) and feces (2.6%).

Researchers used radioactive labeling of DSM073738 to trace the compound and its breakdown products, even in minute quantities.

These findings suggest that Bovaer and its byproducts become part of the milk’s biochemical makeup, raising questions about the long-term effects of such residues on humans consuming dairy products.

Widespread Tissue Accumulation of Bovaer: High Residue Levels Found in Key Organs

The New Zealand study revealed that DSM073738 (Bovaer) and its associated radioactive residues were widely distributed throughout the body, with notable accumulation in specific organs and tissues.

The highest levels of radioactivity were found in the adrenal glands, bone marrow, kidneys, and liver, indicating these as primary sites of retention.

Additional significant accumulation was observed in the thymus, renal fat (fat surrounding the kidneys), spleen, pancreas, and lungs.

Sex-specific tissues also exhibited radioactivity, with females showing notable concentrations in the ovaries and uterus, while males exhibited accumulation in the prostate at the lower dose (50 mg/kg).

Residual radioactivity was also detected in the carcass, accounting for a small percentage of the administered dose (4.4% in males and 3.1% in females at the low dose; 3.7% in males, and 3.1% in females at the high dose).

Additionally, measurable levels were found in plasma, with concentrations varying by dose and sex.

This distribution demonstrates extensive tissue penetration of DSM073738, particularly in metabolic, excretory, and endocrine-related organs.

No Mating Female Rats Became Pregnant After Exposure to Bovaer

Female rats who had shown evidence of mating were unable to become pregnant after exposure to the drug.

Gastrointestinal Toxicity

During post-mortem examination of an animal sacrificed at 2,000 mg/kg bw, dark red foci were discovered in the jejunum and ileum (sections of the small intestine).

These dark red foci likely indicate hemorrhagic lesions or localized damage to the intestinal tissue.

This suggests that high doses of 3-NOP may cause severe gastrointestinal toxicity, possibly due to irritation or internal bleeding.

The presence of a drug classified as a feed additive in milk, coupled with evidence of carcinogenicity, tissue accumulation, and reproductive toxicity, demands urgent independent scrutiny—not just for the safety of the dairy supply but to expose the troubling regulatory gaps allowing such risks to reach consumers unchecked.

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/tumor-linked-bovaer-methane-reducing

