In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

User's avatar
Shannon Clark's avatar
Shannon Clark
Aug 15

I have no words. I knew some of this. I am so sad and sorry. Let these demons have this broken down world. The cruelty is heartbreaking.

Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
Aug 15

Hand-in-hand with eugenics euthanasia is eugenics sterilizations. US SCOTUS ruled 8-1 that, "three generations of imbeciles is enough" in approving the eugenics practice that targeted the "useless eaters" blood line under Buck v. Bell.

Defendants at the Nuremberg trials cites Buck v. Bell as precedence in the US. They were right to do so. The worst case in US history.

Buck was subsequently restrained as the horrors of eugenics sterilizations were leaking out of Germany. And permitted so long as the condemned closely 'consented" to being sterilized.

The mind managers simply enlisted the work of Mad Men trained in Madison Avenue manufacture of consent by convincing imbeciles to believe they are really members if their opposite agenda, those with Gender Dysphoria to sterilize themselves with "gender-affirming" medical interventions that leave the mentally ill, imbeciles, incapable of reproducing. Demanding their eugenics sterilizations as a civil right. Buck v Bell lives with the assistance of Mad Men.

Yes, the trans movement is a sophisticated eugenics operation. To contain life deemed worthless via genital mutilation.

