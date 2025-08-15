BS”D

In the Nazi euthanasia program, the workers ruthlessly detailed the savings that this program afforded: "The T-4 bureaucrats not only calculated the total number of their victims but also summed up the sum of money of the supposed savings for the country. The figure meant the amount of money needed to take care of those 70,000 people for the next ten years. 885,439,800 marks – this was the cost of 70,273 lives, around 12,000 for one life in Nazi Germany. A separate section of that notorious report included the number of eggs, potatoes, meat, butter, and even marmalade that would be presumably saved."

This is a guest post by investigative journalist Janet Phelan.

According to an article by Steven Farber and archived in U.S. Scientists' Role in the Eugenics Movement (1907–1939): A Contemporary Biologist's Perspective, “...many intellectuals and political leaders (e.g., Alexander Graham Bell, Winston Churchill, John Maynard Keynes, and Woodrow Wilson) accepted the notion that modern societies, as a matter of policy, should promote the improvement of the human race through various forms of governmental intervention. While initially this desire was manifested as the promotion of selective breeding, it ultimately contributed to the intellectual underpinnings of state-sponsored discrimination, forced sterilization, and genocide.”

It is a truism that the eugenics movement, initiated in America, was picked up on and pursued by Adolph Hitler, through first the mass killing of the mentally disabled, known as the T-4 program, and later through extermination policies targeting racial groups.

BW: The history of the eugenics program is extensively documented in the book “War Against the Weak,” available on Amazon, by bestselling author Edwin Black. The utter cruelty, including forced sterilization of many, perpetrated right here in the US, will shock you. I found it particularly illuminating to learn that modern birth control, genetic testing, and IQ tests all were originated by those associated with the eugenics movement.

The focus of this article is the similarities between the T-4 program and current US policy.

There are two programs currently up and running which impact the viability of the US elderly and disabled. One is the adult guardianship program, run through the state courts. The other is the physician assisted death program, also a state matter. Both programs target the elderly and disabled, though one program, the physician assisted death program, currently passed into law and thus legal in twelve states, explicitly is dedicated to killing the elderly and disabled while the other, the adult guardianship program, appears on the surface to protect and “guard” the elderly and disabled. However, this apparent conflict is non- existent and both programs seek to destroy the target populations.

While the Government Accountability Office has admitted, in several published reports, that elder abuse by guardians exists, Elder Abuse: The Extent of Abuse by Guardians Is Unknown, but Some Measures Exist, it to Help Protect Older Adults | U.S. GAO it has carefully sidestepped the “judge problem” in these cases. In reality, all the corrupt and abusive actions by a guardian must be approved by a judge.

Guardianship abuse has been covered in a number of mainstream publications, including the Wall Street Journal Abuses Plague Guardianship Systems Across the Country - WSJ, and this 2017 shocking expose in The New Yorker, How the Elderly Lose Their Rights.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/09/how-the-elderly-lose-their-rights

But these articles specifically exclude focus on the judges. To do otherwise would pave the way for an understanding that the US government is involved.

THE T-4 PROGRAM IN HITLER’S GERMANY

According to Wikipedia, "Aktion T4 (German, pronounced [akˈtsi̯oːn teː fiːɐ]) was a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia which targeted people with disabilities and the mentally ill in Nazi Germany. The term was first used in post-war trials against doctors who had been involved in the killings.[4] The name T4 is an abbreviation of Tiergartenstraße 4, a street address of the Chancellery department set up in early 1940, in the Berlin borough of Tiergarten, which recruited and paid personnel associated with Aktion T4.[5][b] Certain German physicians were authorised to select patients "deemed incurably sick, after most critical medical examination" and then administer to them a "mercy death" (Gnadentod).[7] In October 1939, Adolf Hitler signed a "euthanasia note", backdated to 1 September 1939, which authorised his physician Karl Brandt and Reichsleiter Philipp Bouhler to begin the killing."

Hitler made an effort to hide the extermination of ethnic Germans through T-4 which killed approximately 300,000 people. He did so in the following ways:

The involved institutions were instructed to falsify the death records. Bogus causes of death were assigned to the murdered. This practice is significant and is reflected in current US practices, as we will see shortly. In addition, the families of the exterminated were told that their loved ones had passed due to natural causes.

The involved parties, such as doctors, nurses and government officials, were encouraged to relay false information as to the status of the patients to their families. The involved parties were encouraged to present their killing centers as rehabilitation centers, not only to family members but also to those in the communities, According to Wikipedia, “Families were sent letters explaining that owing to wartime regulations, it was not possible for them to visit relatives in these centres. Most of these patients were killed within 24 hours of arriving at the centers and their bodies cremated.” Aktion T4 - Wikipedia

These false presentations are replicated currently in the US.

FALSE DEATH RECORDS IN THE US

In accordance with the aims of Hitler’s euthanasia program, the physician assisted death program in the US allows for the recording of false causes of death. For example, the state of Vermont reports that the underlying disease is reported in 100% of the cases of those ingesting poison, per the end of life protocols passed into law, and does not report the ingestion of poison/life ending drugs as the cause of death.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, “In Oregon, doctors list the underlying illness as the cause of death on the death certificate; in Washington this falsified report is explicitly required by law.” Assisted_Suicide_States_Safeguards.pdf

Alex Schadenberg, head of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, writes that “Every state that has legalized assisted suicide lists the cause of death as the reason for approving assisted suicide rather than the real cause of death, that being assisted suicide.

“Everyone wants to hide the reality of killing people. They claim it is based on privacy, but that is completely false because a death certificate is not available to the public.”

Equally, we are not seeing where the true aims of the court authorized adult guardianship programs are generally discussed or revealed. The courts and guardians are going to considerable lengths to conceal their actual aims. One need only to review the court’s decision in the Florida Rebecca Fierle case to see where the penalties afforded an individual who was caught terminating the life of her ward are minimal. Pleading “No Contest” to charges of abuse and neglect, Fierle received no jail time and four years of probation for her part in terminating Steven Stryker’s life. ITeam: Notorious guardian receives 'unbelievable' sentence

When probate attorney J. David Horspool and guardian Margaret Updike decided to let their father’s pacemaker run down and therefore cause Raymond Horspool’s death, they were not even criminally charged, THE JUSTICE CHANNEL: Elder Law Attorney Sued for Wrongful Death of His Father

A recent correspondence between this reporter and guardian Barbara Gingrande, questioning her treatment of her ward, Muriel Frank, came to naught when Gingrande refused to reply.

On Monday, June 16, 2025 at 02:24:37 PM CST, Janet Phelan <janet_c_phelan@yahoo.com> wrote:

Dear Barbara,

My name is Janet Phelan and I am a widely published journalist and author. I was forwarded the following email to you, and wanted to reach out to you for your comments.

I have covered guardianships for some years now and while I understand that caring for an elderly person has certain inherent challenges, I must of necessity ask for your thinking here. Forcing someone to evacuate their bowels in their pants is not a humane action to take. While I understand from Alicia that the aides may not be able to put Muriel on the commode, it seems hiring other help may address this issue.

It appears that Alicia is also raising concerns about her mother being tied tightly to the chair. Is this, in your estimation, absolutely necessary? Please share your thoughts on this.

Finally, I understand that Muriel is experiencing a lessening of vision. Has she been taken to an ophthalmologist? There are so many really wondrous advancements in medicine of late and we all want Muriel to be in the best shape possible, do we not?

Please get back to me with your thoughts on this, By the way, I was able to zoom into the hearing recently on the Frank conservatorship and I am planning an article on this particular case.

Thank you,

Janet Phelan



(Below is the email from Alicia Frank, which prompted the inquiry)



Hello Barbara,

Yesterday, upon mom hearing my voice as soon as I walked in, mom yelled out, Alicia, help me, help me, I am being strapped in very tightly. I cannot breathe or move.

As you know, ever since I bought mom the floor bicycle, mom has now been gaining strength in her arms (via the small weights) and legs, which was the purpose of the floor bicycle, as my mother can walk, with the proper exercise and support from those around her.

My mother has been trying more and more to stand up on her own, of which she should be applauded for and encouraged to do so. I watched with my own eyes, yesterday, my mother attempt to use her arms, after she wiggled to the front of the wheelchair, to stand up on her own, without even being prompted to do so.

However, as you must know, mom still needs assistance to stand up. She will do it eventually, the more she practices using the small weights that I have given her, along with using the floor bicycle every day.

HOWEVER, FOR YOU TO INSRUCT THE AIDES TO PREVENT HER FROM STANDING/WALKING BY INSERTING A VERY TIGHT SAFETY BELT AROUND HER WAIST, SO THAT SHE CANNOT EVEN BREATHE, OR MOVE AROUND ON THE WHEELCHAIR IS EXTREMELY ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR, BARBARA. I WILL MAKE SURE THAT EVERYONE KNOWS ABOUT THIS.

Your restrictions are extremely abusive, not only with myself, by telling the aides that I must wear sneakers to push my mother even in her own home in the wheelchair, but by also strapping my mother into the wheelchair so tightly that she cannot move nor breathe properly, is unreasonable and extremely abusive.

The more my mother takes steps to improve her life, the more, it seems, that you wish to set mom back by holding her efforts back. Are you afraid that if she gets better, she may not even need a guardian perhaps, which she never needed from the get-go?

I have been telling my mother since I bought the floor bicycle for her, to practice standing, so that the aides can allow mom to use the toilet or the commode, as opposed to YOU forcing mom to do her business in her pants, as you have continued to instruct the aides to enforce as well. This is also extremely abusive.

Now, with being strapped tightly to the back of the wheel chair and telling her to have a bowel movement in the same position is so abusive, that I am going to call DCF and OPPG on you, for forcing my mother to live in pain, as mom was screaming yesterday from the pain from the very tight safety belt around her waist, when I walked in. My mother begged me to find a scissor and cut this strap off, preventing her from moving and breathing properly.

After assessing the situation, LOUISE, mom’s aide, PUT ON THE BELT SO TIGHTLY, THAT MOM HAD NO ROOM TO EVEN MOVE ON THE WHEELCHAIR. Is this what you want Barbara?

I want the abuse of my mother stopped immediately Barbara.

The aides should be helping mom to stand, each time that my mother tries to stand on her own, as she has been doing everyday now, as opposed to restricting her movement. You are for sure sadistic as everyone can see that.

Upon my mother telling me that she is strapped into the chair, I will be calling the police, just fyi.

The aides should be close enough to mom to watch her if she is trying to stand; otherwise, what are they doing there? Are not aides in place to aide my mother to make progress in her life, or are they there to tie her to the chair and talk on their phones, or study for their classes, as Louise does all day long, while mom is in extreme discomfort?

If the aide needs to use the bathroom, of course, they could put the belt on with breathing room and then remove the belt when they come out of the restroom, as the only example that I can think of, where they can put it on loosely.

Mom’s independent living skills must be encouraged, as my mother can now hold her own coffee cup, drink from the cup and put it back on the table all on her own, as with the grace of God, she is getting stronger and learning more independent living skills, thank God, despite the fact, that her vision is completely gone, due to your not taking mom to see an ophthalmologist. When I lived with mom, she still had her ability to see everything around her, as she also was able to walk around her home. Mom was fully functional when I lived with her, except for the last few months, when mom was using a wheel chair, due to tripping over the open dishwasher door, that the aide left open. Mom should have been given a PT after I was thrown to the streets; however, her previous guardian chose to tell the aides never to help mom to stand up at all, instead??

She is certainly not going to get stronger with your aides ignoring her wishes, nor responding to her, and telling her to calm down and go have a bowel movement in your pants, while she is physically restrained!!!

I want this behavior stopped immediately, or I will ensure that your license is taken away from you for enforcing abusive behavior.

Louise is only a Nazi soldier, who will do anything that she is told to do, even if it is abusive, as she has instructed me, that it is her job to follow orders, no matter what that order is?????????????? She will not use discernment nor her brain at all. She told me that YOU BARBARA told her to strap my mother to the wheelchair very tightly, so that mom cannot move, which is cruel and unusual punishments directed at my mother, who never asked for any of this insanity in her life. My mother deserves a lot better.

Thank you for removing this safety belt from my mother’s waist, especially; whereby, it so tight, that mom cannot breathe, plus cannot even move around the chair, nor even have a BM in her pants as YOU instructed her to do.

The purpose of mom trying to stand is to gain independence, so that mom can use the commode on her own eventually; however, initially, she can at least stand up, for the aides to remove or lower her pants, and then to clean her up, after she uses the commode.

My mother’s walker is in the right walk-in closet in the master bedroom, which should be taken out for mom to use now or attempt to use.

Try to do your job, Barbara, by protecting my mothers’ rights to freedom and movement on her own.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Alicia S. Frank, MA, LMHC

This reporter then contacted Gingrande’s attorney, John Seller, who inadvertently revealed his primary motivation in this case, which is apparently financial. After offering to run her request to speak with him by the judge, and being challenged as to the necessity of getting the judge’s permission to answer the questions initially posed to the guardian, Seller snarled at this reporter that she wasn’t “paying him” for his time, so why would he provide any information, including the alleged legal necessity of getting a judge’s approval in order to answer some basic questions as to Muriel’s care.

Here is the thread with attorney Seller (emphasis added):

On Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 04:26:20 PM CST, Seiler, John P. <jseiler@sszrlaw.com> wrote:

Since I am not getting paid to do your legal work and I am certainly not getting paid to be interviewed by journalists, the answer is "I do mind".

As you know, my primary responsibility is legally representing the Court appointed guardian and, together, my client and I are focused on the best interests of the Ward.

My client and I don't seek, and won't seek, to be paid, compensated or reimbursed for fees, costs or expenses that are not consistent with our duties and responsibilities under Florida law.

As such, communicating with the media, a journalist, or an author needs to be consistent with our duties and responsibilities if I am to spend any more time on this alleged exchange.

As a courtesy to you, I offered a solution that would not be too time consuming (or time wasting). You chose to ignore that proposed resolution.

Again, if you want specific questions answered, you can submit the information and documentation previously requested and I will bring it to the Judge's attention.

If the Judge (who happens to be one of the best guardianship Judges in the State) authorizes me to communicate with you, I will call or email you.

Thanks, and best wishes.

On Thu, Jul 10, 2025 at 4:07 PM Janet Phelan <janet_c_phelan@yahoo.com> wrote:

Mr. Seiler,

Thanks for getting back to me so promptly. I am unaware of any Florida law which mandates that an attorney get permission from a judge in order to answer questions, which were tendered already in my email to your client and to you. In the spirit of complete disclosure and adherence to the law, would you mind terribly forwarding me that law?

Thank you!

Janet Phelan

This reporter was advised by other counsel that there is no such law on the books.

Muriel Frank was subsequently put into hospice, deprived of food and water and passed away on August 3, 2025. The contentions that she was physically brutalized by being tied to a chair and forced to evacuate her bowels in her clothes were never settled. Her daughter, Alicia Frank, reports receiving no notice that her mother was deemed terminally ill and therefore a candidate for hospice.

MOTIVATIONS BEHIND THE T-4 AND ADULT GUARDIANSHIP PROGRAMS

The motivations behind the T-4 program were dual and reflected both a financial impetus and a desire to “purify” the German bloodline.

As discussed in this report, Tiergartenstrasse 4 in Berlin: Nazi euthanasia program the T-4 workers had ruthlessly detailed the savings that this program afforded: “The T-4 bureaucrats not only calculated the total number of their victims but also summed up the sum of money of the supposed savings for the country. The figure meant the amount of money needed to take care of those 70,000 people for the next ten years. 885,439,800 marks – this was the cost of 70,273 lives, around 12,000 for one life in Nazi Germany. A separate section of that notorious report included the number of eggs, potatoes, meat, butter, and even marmalade that would be presumably saved.”

The financial impetus behind the adult guardianship program in the US has been repeatedly noted. Dr. Sam Sugar, author of Guardianships and the Elderly: The Perfect Crime Amazon.com: Guardianships and the Elderly: The Perfect Crime: 9780757004339: Sugar, Sam MD, Sugar MD, Sam: Books, discusses guardianships as revealing the tactics of “isolate, medicate, steal the estate.” Guardianships are known to be very expensive, with the guardians and their attorneys charging the estate for every twirl of a pen and every court appearance. Allegations that guardianship judges receive kickbacks and bribes are also at play. (DOC) Why Legal Reform Doesn't Work by Janet Phelan

In addition, the practices launched with the T-4 program included harvesting the gold from the teeth of the murdered. According to this article, Nazi dental gold - Wikiwand “The collection of gold dental fillings, dental caps and dentures extracted from the mouths of the victims of Aktion T4 and the Nazi concentration camps was a feature of the Holocaust. The practice originated with a 1940 order from Heinrich Himmler, and reinforced by a second order in 1942.[1] The collection was done with the active and voluntary cooperation of German dentists.[2] Dentists involved in the collection of gold included Martin Hellinger.[3]”

This practice has been—shockingly-- replicated in the US. Consider the guardianship of Alice Gore, whose teeth were removed and mined for their gold content: ProbateSharks.com: So what does the ARDC say when Alice Gore’s 29 gold teeth are pulled?

Some pundits declare that the Social Security fund is nearly depleted. New government report says Social Security will be broke in 10 years | Schiff Sovereign One way to ensure the continued economic viability of the US would be to eradicate names from the rolls. But that is just conspiracy theory, right?

LIVES UNWORTHY OF LIFE

The second impetus behind the T-4 program was ideological and involved the removal of “lives unworthy of life.” According to an article, published by the US Holocaust Museum, “ It started in 1939, about two years before the Nazis began systematically murdering Europe's Jews as part of the "Final Solution." The program was one of many radical eugenic measures which aimed to restore the racial "integrity" of the German nation. It aimed to eliminate what eugenicists and their supporters considered "life unworthy of life": those individuals who—they believed—because of severe psychiatric, neurological, or physical disabilities represented both a genetic and a financial burden on German society and the state.” Euthanasia Program and Aktion T4 | Holocaust Encyclopedia

While this ideology flies in the face of traditional US propaganda, i.e. “liberty and justice for all,” the strong history of US eugenics programs says otherwise. And the tendency for guardianship court judges to ignore and override the stated wishes of the guardianized, as in the case of Muriel Frank and innumerable others, speaks multitudes. Are the Elderly Being Dosed with Dangerous Antipsychotic Drugs? | ZeroHedge

One must also look at the plight of legal professionals who become aware of abuses in guardianship proceedings and move to contest them. Multiple lawyers have faced disciplinary proceedings as a result, including Texan Phil Ross San Antonio lawyer Phil Ross resigns rather than face discipline, Illinois lawyers Ken Ditkowsky Supreme Court Press and Joanne Denison https://www.sott.net/article/290235-Freedom-of-speech-in-Illinois-Not-if-you-are-an-attorney and Arizonan Grant Goodman Attorney Grant Goodman suspended without a hearing | TLR's SP (Support Platform). In Germany in the thirties, such protest could, and often did, result in placement in a concentration camp.

Back in 1988, President George Bush, in his Convention acceptance speech, announced the launching of a “kinder, gentler” America. Given what we know about the Bush family’s support of Adolph Hitler, we must of necessity question if he was actually referring to “a kinder, gentler” eugenics program.

