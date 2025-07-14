BS”D

I’m excited to let you know about the Rofim International Bikur Cholim “Health in Halacha” live symposium in Lakewood NJ tomorrow night, G-d willing.

Monday July 14, 7:30 PM, 590 Madison Avenue.

You can attend in person or on zoom.

Zoom shortcut link: tinyurl.com/TruthSavesLives (call-in number and zoom ID/passcode on the flyer, as well as below.)

Speakers:

•Dr. Ted Koren

•Rabbi Raphael M. Szendro

•ER Physician Dr. Richard Bartlett MD

•Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak

Zoom Meeting Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9521753151?pwd=W2OWcXYLjrd6v8AC407bcmb7HHrWF4.1&omn=85160177621

Zoom Meeting ID: 952 175 3151

Passcode: 911

Call-in numbers (enter above meeting ID and passcode):

929-205-6099 or 646-931-3860

The plan is for the recording to be posted to my hotline: 929-277-2700.

P.S. I’m not making this event myself, so it’s a treat for me!

