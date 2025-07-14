Live “Health in Halacha” Event in Lakewood NJ Tomorrow Evening, Link and Call-In Number to Join by Zoom
Health and Healing From a Torah Perspective
BS”D
I’m excited to let you know about the Rofim International Bikur Cholim “Health in Halacha” live symposium in Lakewood NJ tomorrow night, G-d willing.
Monday July 14, 7:30 PM, 590 Madison Avenue.
You can attend in person or on zoom.
Zoom shortcut link: tinyurl.com/TruthSavesLives (call-in number and zoom ID/passcode on the flyer, as well as below.)
Speakers:
•Dr. Ted Koren
•Rabbi Raphael M. Szendro
•ER Physician Dr. Richard Bartlett MD
•Rabbi Shlomo A. Pollak
Zoom Meeting Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9521753151?pwd=W2OWcXYLjrd6v8AC407bcmb7HHrWF4.1&omn=85160177621
Zoom Meeting ID: 952 175 3151
Passcode: 911
Call-in numbers (enter above meeting ID and passcode):
929-205-6099 or 646-931-3860
The plan is for the recording to be posted to my hotline: 929-277-2700.
P.S. I’m not making this event myself, so it’s a treat for me!
Question for the Ravs: How can we educate those Ravs - some of them sit on medical ethics boards and direct rabbinical medical decisions in hospitals here in Israel- who are still making psakim to encourage their followers to take poison shots of all sorts? Thank you, will listen to the recorded zoom call for your answers.
When will a recording of this amazing event be available to listen.
Thank you so much in advance.