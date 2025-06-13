BS”D

On June 8, thank G-d, I was privileged to interview three of the people most informed about measles, treatments, and vaccine truths: Dr. Pierre Kory MD, Dr. Richard Bartlett MD, and researcher Roman Bystrianyk, co-author of Dissolving Illusions. Here is the must-watch video:

4 minutes in, and again at 1 hour 6 minutes: Dr. Pierre Kory MD, specialist in critical care, pulmonary, and internal medicine, has investigated the true cause of death of the two girls in Texas whom media reports to have died of measles. The truth? It wasn’t measles at all, but doctor negligence. When Dr. Kory rejoined, he focused on horrific vaccine harms, covered up by the establishment.

34 minutes in, and again at 1 hour 54 minutes: Dr. Richard Bartlett MD is treating measles cases on the ground in Texas very successfully, most importantly with simple budesonide nebulizer treatments. Watch the interview to find out the details. The very specific treatment segment is the one that starts at 1:54.

1 hour 29 minutes: Researcher Roman Bystrianyk has dug deep into historical archives to uncover truths that the establishment would rather we didn’t learn. Why did so many kids used to die of childhood illnesses, in the 1800’s and up till the 1930’s? Why did they stop dying?

Why does the establishment do their best to scare parents out of their wits about measles - and why do they not provide treatment education?

What are some of the horrific side effects of vaccines, which the media never mentions?

Arm yourselves with the answers here. You owe it to your children, your students, and your friends’ children.

