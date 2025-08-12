BS”D

"Snake Oil" has become synonymous with fraudulent medicine, yet its true history tells a radically different story. Chinese railway workers in the 1800s brought with them oil from the Chinese water snake (Enhydris chinensis), rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which they used successfully to treat joint pain, arthritis, and inflammation. It worked because it contained higher concentrations of EPA than most modern fish oil supplements.



The term only became pejorative after American entrepreneurs began selling fake versions – often containing turpentine, mineral oil, or beef fat – capitalizing on the remedy's reputation while delivering none of its benefits. The fraudsters ruined the reputation of a legitimate medicine.

This article by Sayer Ji is a huge eye-opener, going back deep into medical history. Dig in for some dark truths, past and present, and you’ll have a fuller understanding of the forces that shape the medical recommendations you receive.

I’m republishing most of Sayer Ji’s superb piece of journalism. Link to his original article here: https://sayerji.substack.com/p/why-snake-oil-might-be-safer-than

By Sayer Ji, August 11, 2025

The Ultimate Medical Irony: When the Accusers Become the Accused

Here's a question that might fundamentally challenge everything you've been taught about medicine: What if the real "quacks" aren't the herbalists, homeopaths, or traditional healers, but the very establishment that coined the insult?

The word "quack" – that favorite weapon of the medical establishment used to discredit anyone who dares practice outside pharmaceutical orthodoxy – has an origin story so ironic it borders on poetic justice. The term comes from "quecksilber," the German word for quicksilver, or mercury. It was first used in the 1830s by American dentists to describe their colleagues who were pushing mercury amalgam fillings – toxic dental work containing over 50% mercury that millions still carry in their mouths today.¹

Let that sink in: The original "quacks" weren't folk healers or snake oil salesmen. They were licensed, establishment dentists promoting one of the most neurotoxic substances known to humanity as a medical treatment. Today, their successors still place mercury in millions of mouths—while denouncing mercury-free dentists as "quacks" for refusing to poison their patients.

The Manufactured Myth of Snake Oil

Similarly, "snake oil" has become synonymous with fraudulent medicine, yet its true history tells a radically different story. Chinese railway workers in the 1800s brought with them oil from the Chinese water snake (Enhydris chinensis), rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which they used successfully to treat joint pain, arthritis, and inflammation. It worked because it contained higher concentrations of EPA than most modern fish oil supplements.²

The term only became pejorative after American entrepreneurs began selling fake versions – often containing turpentine, mineral oil, or beef fat – capitalizing on the remedy's reputation while delivering none of its benefits. The fraudsters ruined the reputation of a legitimate medicine, and the medical establishment was all too happy to use this as ammunition against all traditional remedies.

The Racist Roots of the "Snake Oil" Slur

When Medicine Met Xenophobia

The demonization of snake oil cannot be separated from the virulent anti-Chinese racism of 19th-century America. Between 1863 and 1869, an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Chinese workers – representing 80% of Central Pacific Railroad's workforce – laid tracks through the Sierra Nevada mountains, performing the most dangerous jobs for lower pay than their white counterparts.³

These workers, derided as "coolies" and "celestials," faced not only backbreaking labor and deadly working conditions (an estimated 1,200 Chinese workers died building the railroad),⁴ but also systematic dehumanization. The same men who literally built the infrastructure that connected America from coast to coast were legally barred from becoming citizens, owning land, or testifying in court against white people.⁵

Working 12-hour shifts in extreme conditions – from scorching desert heat to frozen mountain passes – Chinese workers relied on their traditional remedies to survive. Snake oil wasn't just medicine; it was one of the few connections to their homeland and culture. They used it as both a topical liniment for their aching muscles and joints, and sometimes consumed it as a dietary supplement, understanding what Western science would take another century to "discover" – that omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and support overall health.⁶

The workers would often share their snake oil with white workers suffering similar ailments. Initially, many were impressed by its effectiveness. But as anti-Chinese sentiment intensified – culminating in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the first law explicitly preventing a specific ethnic group from immigrating to the United States⁷ – anything associated with Chinese culture became suspect.

The transformation of "snake oil" from respected remedy to synonym for fraud paralleled the transformation of Chinese workers from "industrious" (when their labor was needed) to "dangerous" (when white workers saw them as competition). By the 1890s, white American entrepreneurs had begun selling fraudulent "snake oil" that contained no actual snake oil, deliberately trading on and ultimately destroying the reputation of the authentic Chinese remedy.⁸

This wasn't just cultural appropriation – it was medical gaslighting on a massive scale. The very people who built America's prosperity were mocked for their medicines, then watched as charlatans destroyed their remedy's reputation while the medical establishment used this as evidence of the "primitive" and "unscientific" nature of all traditional Chinese medicine.

The supreme irony? The snake has been a symbol of Western medicine for 4,000 years. The famous Greek physician Galen prescribed snake preparations that were still being used in Italy in the 1980s. Yet when Chinese workers used snake oil that actually worked, containing therapeutic compounds Western science wouldn't “discover" for another century, they were mocked as primitive.

Real Snake Oil Works—And Western Medicine Proved It 35 Years Ago

The bitter irony is that modern science has completely vindicated those Chinese railroad workers. In 1989, Dr. Richard A. Kunin, a San Francisco physician, published laboratory analysis in the Western Journal of Medicine that should have changed everything.

Dr. Kunin had snake oil samples analyzed using chromatography and flame ionization. His findings were stunning:

Chinese water snake oil: 20% EPA concentration

Black rattlesnake oil: 8.7% EPA

Red rattlesnake oil: 12.8% EPA

To put this in perspective, the prescription omega-3 drug Lovaza that costs $300-400 per month contains about 46% EPA/DHA combined. The "quack cure" mocked for over a century contained therapeutic levels of the exact same anti-inflammatory compounds now sold by Big Pharma at a 5,000% markup.¹²

BW: In this vein, I want to interject with a similar story. “The Cancer Industry,” by Ralph Moss, who used to work for Memorial Sloan Kettering, documents a heartbreaking chain of cancer cures found by individual researchers, and then suppressed by the establishment powers. Do those controlling the mainstream narrative truly believe the discoveries are ineffective? No. Ralph Moss tells (page 431) of a private conversation with a high official at Memorial Sloan Kettering in 1976, during which the man closed the door and told him privately “Do you know how we get all our new ideas?” And this leading scientist took off his shelf the American Cancer Society’s book "Unproven Methods in Cancer Management" which was written as a pejorative compendium of “quackery.” “This is our Bible,” the MSK official said simply. Indeed, last generation’s “unapproved” cancer treatment, maligned by the establishment and kept from reach of dying patients, becomes tomorrow’s “brilliant new idea” after the molecules are tweaked by Pharma so the treatment is patentable, and then doled out for astronomical sums, (no credit, of course , to the original scientist, who was long ago disgraced.)

Dr. Kunin's conclusion deserves to be quoted:

"I find it humbling that the essence of today invests the quackery of yesterday with new credibility. Perhaps our ancestors were wiser than we could appreciate…”

Think about that: A Western physician, publishing in a peer-reviewed medical journal, admitted that "this particular therapy, snake oil, has long been our favorite symbol of quackery" while simultaneously proving it works through the exact same mechanism as FDA-approved drugs.

This wasn't published last week. This was 1989—thirty-five years ago. Yet how many doctors know this? How many medical schools teach it? How many patients suffering from inflammation have been denied this information while being prescribed NSAIDs that destroy their stomach lining?

Multiple additional studies demonstrate that snake-derived lipids have legitimate therapeutic properties:

Boa constrictor oil shows potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureusand Streptococcus pyogenes.⁹

Erabu sea snake oil improves glucose control in diabetic mice¹⁰ and enhances physical endurance in aged mice by improving lactate metabolism.¹¹

The fat from boa constrictors has even been shown to inhibit keloid and scar tissue formation,¹³ while having beneficial effects on wound healing comparable to pharmaceutical options.

The Modern "Disinformation Dozen": When Truth Becomes Treason

The same tactics used to discredit snake oil and label innovators as "quacks" continue today with even more sophisticated propaganda. In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate coined the term "Disinformation Dozen" to target twelve individuals who dared question pharmaceutical narratives during the COVID-19 pandemic.³⁵

But who were these dangerous "spreaders of misinformation"? They included:

Dr. Joseph Mercola , who promoted vitamin D and zinc for immune support

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , who questioned vaccine safety and regulatory capture

Dr. Christiane Northrup , who advocated for informed consent

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny , who highlighted vaccine adverse events

Sayer Ji (founder of GreenMedInfo), who compiled peer-reviewed research on natural interventions

Their crime? Speaking truths inconvenient and threatening to the medical establishment's monopoly. They cited peer-reviewed studies. They quoted CDC's own data. They asked questions that pharmaceutical companies didn't want answered. They promoted natural interventions that couldn't be patented.

The campaign against them wasn't about protecting public health – it was about protecting profits. When vitamin D studies showed it could reduce COVID severity by 80%,³⁶ this information was labeled "misinformation." When ivermectin showed promise in dozens of studies,³⁷ doctors were threatened for prescribing it. When natural immunity proved robust³⁸ social media platforms banned anyone who mentioned it.

The "Disinformation Dozen" weren't spreading lies – they were spreading competition. They weren’t spreading misinformation, rather, were guilty as charged for spreading MISSING information. And just like Thomas Sydenham in the 1600s, they were labeled dangerous quacks for challenging orthodoxy with evidence.

The Death Toll of "Scientific" Medicine

While hurling accusations of quackery at natural healers, let's examine the track record of FDA-approved, "scientifically validated" pharmaceutical medicine:

Vioxx : Withdrawn after causing an estimated 60,000 heart attack deaths ¹⁵

OxyContin : Marketed as "non-addictive," sparked an opioid epidemic killing 70,000+ Americans annually ¹⁶

Correctly prescribed medications : Kill over 106,000 Americans every year – making pharmaceutical drugs the 4th leading cause of death ¹⁷

Iatrogenic deaths: Medical errors and hospital-acquired infections kill approximately 786,000 Americans annually¹⁸

And yet, when was the last time you heard a pharmaceutical executive called a "quack" for pushing deadly drugs? When has the FDA been accused of "snake oil salesmanship" for approving medications that kill more people than they help?

BW: Here Sayer Ji links a fascinating article of his about cancer. A small quote:

We exposed how the breast cancer awareness movement itself was hijacked from its inception—with Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), the chemical manufacturing giant that later spun off its pharmaceutical division as Zeneca (now AstraZeneca), founding Breast Cancer Awareness Month while manufacturing both mammary carcinogens and chemotherapy drugs. This created a perfect profit loop: produce the chemicals that cause cancer, promote screening to find more ‘cancers,' then sell the treatments. Every October, this 'pinkwashing' campaign actively suppresses discussion of environmental carcinogens' role in the breast cancer epidemic while promoting detection and treatment.²

The Science They Don't Want You to See

Earthworm Paste Beats Big Pharma: The Soil-to-Gut Connection

This might sound like medieval medicine, but before you dismiss it, consider this: The entire arable surface of Earth – every crop, every vegetable, every fruit that sustains human life – depends on healthy soil. And who creates that soil? Earthworms. These humble creatures transform dead minerals and organic matter into the dark, microbial-rich matrix of life itself.

Modern research vindicates what traditional Chinese and Maori healers knew for millennia:

Earthworm paste demonstrates superior gastroprotective properties compared to ranitidine (Zantac) in preventing ulcers²⁰

Provides antioxidant and liver-protective effects against alcohol-induced damage²¹

Contains lumbrokinase, an enzyme complex with documented cardiovascular benefits²²

But here's where it gets really interesting: earthworms are essentially mobile fermentation units, transforming matter through their gut microbiome in ways remarkably similar to how our own microbiome processes nutrients. The therapeutic compounds in earthworm preparations may work by restoring our own disrupted gut ecology – providing enzymes, beneficial microbes, and bioactive compounds that modern sterile diets lack.

And before you recoil in disgust, consider that mainstream medicine now performs fecal microbiota transplants (FMT)– literally transplanting one person's stool into another's colon – with remarkable success rates for conditions like C. difficile infections.²³ The medical establishment charges thousands of dollars to literally feed patients someone else's processed waste, while mocking cultures that use earthworm preparations.

The bitter irony? Earthworms process soil through multiple digestive chambers, creating a final product rich in beneficial bacteria, enzymes, and humic substances that support gut health.²⁴ They're nature's probiotic factories, producing compounds that modern science is only beginning to understand. Meanwhile, Zantac – the drug that earthworm paste outperformed – was recently recalled for containing NDMA, a probable carcinogen.²⁵ The drug generated $1.6 billion in annual sales before losing its patent.

Which is the real snake oil – the natural remedy that works better and connects us to the living soil that sustains all life, or the synthetic chemical sold at a 5,000% markup that turned out to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds?

The Suppressed Evidence Revolution: 102,610 Studies They Hope You'll Never Find

The examples of snake oil and earthworm paste are just the tip of an enormous iceberg of suppressed natural medicine research. What if I told you there's a hidden library containing over 102,610 peer-reviewed research abstracts on natural substances – studies published in the same journals doctors read, but which never make it into medical education or practice?

This isn't conspiracy theory – it's documented fact. The National Library of Medicine's database contains thousands upon thousands of studies on natural interventions, but this knowledge remains buried, inaccessible to those who need it most. Why? Because you can't patent turmeric. You can't monopolize garlic. You can't charge $10,000 a month for ginger.

That's why GreenMedInfo.com created the world's most powerful Research Dashboard – a revolutionary workspace for evidence-based natural medicine research that puts 10,008+ health topics at your fingertips. This isn't alternative medicine; it's medicine backed by the same quality of research Big Pharma uses, but which they desperately hope you'll never discover.

Consider what this database reveals:

Turmeric: Not just one or two studies, but over 10,000 peer-reviewed papers demonstrating anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties that rival or exceed pharmaceutical drugs.²⁶ Yet mentioning these benefits can result in FDA warning letters.

Garlic: Over 3,000 studies showing cardiovascular benefits, antimicrobial properties, and cancer-preventive effects. One study found aged garlic extract reduced arterial plaque by 80% – something statins can't achieve.²⁷

Vitamin D: More than 5,000 studies linking deficiency to everything from cancer to COVID-19 severity, yet most doctors still don't test for it.²⁸

Cannabis: Despite decades of prohibition, over 2,000 studies document therapeutic benefits for conditions ranging from epilepsy to PTSD.²⁹

Black Seed (Nigella sativa): Over 1,600 studies on what Islamic tradition calls "the cure for everything but death" – showing benefits for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and antimicrobial activity.³⁰

Flaxseed: Reduces prostate cancer proliferation rates³¹ and improves diabetic kidney disease³² – but you can't legally make these claims on a product label.

This Research Dashboard doesn't just list studies – it organizes them by condition, substance, and mechanism of action. Looking for natural interventions for arthritis? The database contains 2,847 studies on 384 natural substanceswith anti-arthritic properties. Concerned about cancer? Access 14,000+ studies on natural anti-cancer agents, many showing selective toxicity to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

The dashboard even tracks adverse effects of pharmaceutical drugs with over 30,000 studies documenting their dangers – information the drug companies are legally required to report but hope you'll never actually read.

The Thomas Sydenham Precedent: Yesterday's Quack, Today's Hero

History provides the perfect case study in medical establishment blindness. Dr. Thomas Sydenham, now revered as the "Father of Modern Medicine,"was nearly stripped of his license in the 1600s and challenged to duels for being a "quack."³⁴

His crime? Observing that the standard smallpox treatment – based on 1,500 years of medical theory – was killing patients. Orthodox physicians believed smallpox was caused by evil humors requiring release through increased body heat. They piled blankets on patients, closed windows, and administered strong liquors.

Sydenham noticed death rates were higher in summer and concluded the fever-inducing treatment was the problem, not the solution. He prescribed the opposite: cool air, open windows, and light hydration. His colleagues called him a dangerous quack. Today, his approach is standard medical practice.

The Modern Witch Hunt

Today's medical boards employ the same tactics used against Sydenham. As documented in proceedings from the Federation of State Medical Boards, committees actively conspire to strip licenses from physicians who practice complementary medicine, regardless of patient outcomes.³⁹

Dr. John Renner, speaking at the 84th FSMB meeting, openly admitted to going undercover as a patient to gather intelligence on alternative practitioners. The goal wasn't to protect patients from harm – it was to eliminate competition to pharmaceutical medicine.⁴⁰

Seven states have already passed legislation preventing medical boards from prosecuting physicians solely for using alternative therapies, with 12–15 more considering similar protections. The public is awakening to the conspiracy.

The $500,000% Markup: Who's Really Selling Snake Oil?

When a cancer drug sells for 5,000 times its production cost,⁴¹ when Americans pay $1,200 for insulin that costs $5 to manufacture,⁴² when a simple aspirin in a hospital costs $25⁴³ – who exactly is peddling snake oil?

The pharmaceutical industry has mastered the art of the con:

Create the disease: Invent new conditions or pathologize normal variations Control the narrative: Fund medical schools, journals, and regulatory agencies Criminalize competition: Use regulatory capture to ban or marginalize alternatives Price gouge with impunity: Charge whatever the market will bear for "life-saving" drugs

Reclaiming Our Medical Freedom

Benjamin Rush, signer of the Declaration of Independence, warned: "Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize itself into an undercover dictatorship."⁴⁷

That time has come. But the tide is turning.

Every time someone heals their arthritis with turmeric instead of NSAIDs that destroy their stomach lining...

Every time someone reverses their diabetes with diet instead of becoming a lifelong customer of insulin manufacturers...

Every time someone chooses prevention over profitable disease management...

The real quacks lose their power.

The Bottom Line: Follow the Money and the Bodies

If we define "quackery" as promoting unsafe, ineffective treatments for profit, then modern pharmaceutical medicine is the greatest quack operation in human history. The evidence is overwhelming:

They kill more people annually than every war, terrorist attack, and natural disaster combined

They charge astronomical prices for often-ineffective treatments

They systematically suppress safer, cheaper alternatives

They've captured regulatory agencies meant to protect us

Meanwhile, traditional remedies mocked as "snake oil" are validated by modern science, proving safer and often more effective than patented drugs.

The question isn't whether natural medicine works – thousands of studies prove it does. The question is: How long will we let the real quacks – the ones in pharmaceutical boardrooms and regulatory agencies – continue their deadly charade?

Your Health, Your Choice

The next time someone dismisses natural medicine as "quackery," remind them that the original quacks were pushing mercury, not herbs. When they mock "snake oil," point out that real snake oil contains therapeutic omega-3s, while FDA-approved drugs kill a 9/11's worth of Americans every ten days.

The conspiracy isn't a theory – it's a business model. And the only way to break it is to stop being customers.

Research everything. Question orthodoxy. Trust your body's wisdom. And remember: The same establishment that calls turmeric "unproven" once prescribed mercury for teething babies and told pregnant women thalidomide was safe.

Access the evidence yourself on GreenMedInfo.com – where 102,610 studies await to arm you with the truth they don't want you to know.

Who exactly are the quacks again?

Here is Sayer Ji’s original extremely informative article:

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/why-snake-oil-might-be-safer-than

