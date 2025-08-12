In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Valid observations of obvious conflicts of interest between health and profit, have been made by many for a long time.

Mainstream medicine undermines its own integrity:

by not presenting valid research into natural remedies;

suppressing valid research into natural remedies;

slandering natural medicine practitioners regardless;

not pursuing valid research into the safety and efficacy of medical drugs, long and short term;

therefore never assessing safety and efficacy to inform themselves and the public.

Assessing the integrity of any website - alternative or not - is critical.

When that assessment is elusive - appears to be being sabotaged - questions inevitably arise.

Red flags undermine trust.

Yet, people keep wondering why I tell them the medical industry is about MONEY, not LIVES. The entire industry cares more about profits than they do about human lives. That's nothing new, and I don't see it ever changing for the better.

