Introduction:

“Terminal” Cervical Cancer on her way to a full recovery, G-d willing

This story was written up and posted by me with the input and approval of the patient, who’s on the group. This was my post on March 12:

Baruch Hashem I want to share more extremely encouraging news. T., who’s on our group, was very sick just a couple of months ago. In fact, when she introduced herself to me in November, she told me she has “terminal cervical cancer.” She had been diagnosed in September with a recurrence of cervical cancer, Stage 4. It was in her lungs and bones, and doctors gave her zero hope.

Unbelievably, while her doctors told T. right off the bat that she would not survive, they still forced her to do chemo treatments whether she wanted to or not, telling her that if she would quit chemo, they would stop giving her pain medication and other needed medical care.

When we first spoke, she was in terrible pain, very weak, and had lost a lot of weight.

Baruch Hashem, T. is now like a different person. She’s drastically better. Here is her miracle story:

At the end of November, after we spoke, T. started fenbendazole paste plus most of Randy’s protocol (she didn’t take melatonin or moxidectin.) She also got Valasta soon afterwards, but had been mistakenly taking only 4 pumps a day, most days.

T. was barely eating at that time, so she had a rough patch because she tried taking Randy’s protocol without food, got stomach upset, and almost gave up on everything. Thankfully, T. started eating more, and taking the supplements with food - and the problem completely resolved.

T. followed a keto diet.

During December and January she was very sick from chemo and very weak, and was sleeping much of the time. I’m not sure how regular she was about taking everything during those months.

In the beginning of February, T. ran out of supplements for a little while, but when she got a new supply, she started taking them carefully. At the same time, she realized that her tumor had stopped growing, although it was still present.

When I checked in with T. yesterday, after not speaking to her for a month, to my delight I found her energetic and chipper. She told me happily that she’s feeling really good, doesn’t have pain, and has gained weight.

Subsequent to our conversations, here are texts:

“I am pretty much pain free. I have a tiny pain in spot on my left clavical bone but only when I touch it and it’s getting better everyday it seems.

“I used to have extreme tail bone pain so that it was painful to sit and lay down. That has completely gone away. My life is so much better now that I can sit down like a normal person.

“Also, my white blood count and hemoglobin are finally normal.

“My weight has gone up to 140 BH .. I gained 20 lb. I still don’t eat any carbs or sugars so it’s great that I have been able to gain weight on just meat and fat. I feel strong and healthy. At one point I was so skinny and had stick legs.

“Also all my cervical pain has stopped. I was having very bad cervical pain. I don’t know if I told you but I have been laying in bed nearly 24/7 for 6 months. Recently I was able to get on a plane and fly to Florida and live like a normal person for the first time- sitting, walking, going to Shul, walking on the beach. A huge contrast to laying flat in bed.”

Me: How long have you been on everything?

T.: 3 months or a little longer. It was hard to get into the swing of things at first and I wasn’t taking some of them enough times a day but now I really have it down. I have 5 large pill boxes.”

Update:

T. just had a scan and Baruch Hashem the results were wonderful! Some metastases have shrunk and others are gone!

Notes on what T. took - at first she had started with liquid ivermectin but due to an error was taking an extremely weak dose. Then she got ivermectin paste, which was too costly to maintain, and eventually around the beginning of February she switched to IVM tablets, which Maggie mailed to her. The tablets are what she has been on the last month, during which she saw the greatest improvement, B”H. T. never went higher than 24 mg a day on the tablets, but she’s planning to go higher now. T. also switched from Fenbendazole paste to Fenbendazole tablets, also received from Maggie. She takes a 500 mg tablet twice a day. As mentioned earlier, T. also took almost all of Randy’s protocol, and took Valasta as well. She’s planning to go up in her Valasta dose now.

T. mentioned: “I also stopped doing chemo for 2 months and just did it again because the doctor pressured and threatens me.”

T. said that when she went yesterday for her forced chemo, she noticed that she looked so much better than everyone else there, and after the chemo, she felt absolutely fine! (Yes, thank G-d, those are the happy side effects that people frequently report from Valasta and from Randy’s protocol!)

I am telling T.’s story to encourage everyone that there IS HOPE even if you are EXTREMELY sick, as T. was, with the doctors having doomed her to certain death, G-d forbid.

I ALSO am telling her story to show everyone how cruelly FALSE it is that doctors “forbid” patients from taking “anything else” during chemo. We have the studies and the experience to know that the products we recommend only make the chemo MORE effective and LESS harmful. THANK G-D, T. is a wonderful example of this truth.

All the thanks and credit goes to the Creator of the world, Healer of all flesh, Who arranged through a series of events starting years ago, for T. and I to connect. And He made the treatments work!! May He bring a complete healing to all, speedily.

Bone Cancer on the retreat - young person with recurrence now has shrinkage/disappearance of lesions

I posted this on my WhatsApp group on March 6 with the approval of the young person’s family:

CHASDEI HASHEM, THANK G-D there is wonderful news today (really a miracle.) I’m posting this with permission but I can’t give identifying details. The family wants to stress first of all, that this is straight from G-d, and that prayer is the most important ingredient.

This is about a young person with a recurrence of bone cancer. First I’ll tell you what they did that wasn’t enough and did not show results, and then I’ll tell you what they did afterwards which has been G-d’s vehicle for positive results.

In September, they started doing 36 mg of ivermectin, 1,000 mg fenbendazole, a little Valasta, and some parts of Randy’s protocol, but saw no improvement by the end of December.

So in January, they added the rest of Randy’s protocol, went way higher on the Valasta, and on Dr. Makis’s recommendation, went up on the ivermectin plus switched to mebendazole, higher dose. Plus, they added most of Dr. Makis’s protocol.

Altogether, since January they have been doing this:

•Ivermectin tablets 96 mg daily (1.5 mg/kg)

•Mebendazole 1,500 mg split up

•Valasta, 32 pumps daily

•Double Wood Lactoferrin 1,000 mg daily split up

•Gaia Olive leaf extract 1,000 mg

•IP6 International IP6 Gold-Inositol, 2 scoops daily

•Double Wood Artemisinin 600 mg split up

•Scientific Solutions Melatonin 300 mg daily spread out

•CBD oil 100 mg daily

•Zinc 50 mg

•Gaia Turmeric Supreme 2 daily

•Gaia Black seed oil 2,000 mg

•Double Wood Berberine 1,000 mg

•Life Extension Vitamin D3 30,000 IU daily (was first doing 20,000 and went up recently)

•Life Extension Vit K2 100 mcg daily

•Double Wood Turkey Tail mushroom 1,000 mg

•Gaia Immune Mushroom Blend 2/day

•Life Extension Milk Thistle twice/day

•Sunergetic Anatto tocotrienols twice/day

•Dr’s Best Serrapeptase twice/day

•NOW Omega 3, (used a low dose by mistake and going to go up higher now with a more potent brand)

•DMSO Store DMSO 1 tsp twice daily diluted

•Double Wood HMB 2,000 mg split up (note, it’s supposed to be 3,000 mg)

•Moxidectin paste 1/4 tsp. about every 3 weeks

PRAYER is what the family wants everyone to know is they key aspect here.

All the above was done in addition to heavy duty chemotherapy which doctors miraculously agreed to start in January as well. (Patient has received two rounds so far.) But because of the difficulty in treating this cancer, the family knows that the improvement is certainly not the work of the chemo alone.

Baruch Hashem the new scan now shows disappearance of some lesions and shrinkage of others, to the doctors’ shock. The results are certainly better than the doctors expected.

Baruch Hashem the chemo was also tolerated better than the doctors would have expected. They said that the bloodwork numbers were really good. During the two rounds of chemo all that was required was platelets in the second round. The patient did not get really weak from chemo, and the nausea did not last as long as typical. The doctors do NOT know the secret!! 😉

The family has agreed to anonymously share this story in progress in order to give others hope and beneficial information. Please pray for this young person to continue in the same positive direction and have a complete and lasting recovery quickly!!

CNS Lymphoma patient with Leptomingeal relapse who had been close to being placed on “palliative care,” now making dramatic improvement, to doctors’ surprise

The wife of this patient is on our group and has been posting wonderful updates:

March 7:

Just wanted to update you on my husband’s CNS lymphoma with leptomingeal relapse. We are on Randy’s full protocol plus ValAsta for about 5 weeks now. Started Ivermectin, ValAsta plus some of Randy’s supplements 8 weeks ago. My husband’s doctor was pleasantly surprised that my husband had no further decline over time as this is quite common with leptomingeal relapse. He stated that considering the aggressiveness & speed of my husband’s cancer and the nasty symptoms that cancer in the central nervous system carries with it he is stunned to see my husband in such good shape - walking and talking. No pain at all. Just some fatigue. “The new ‘Zynlonta’ treatment (or Randy’s protocol) must be working,” he said 😂😂😂 Waiting for MRI results. At least it looks like the disease is held in place for now for healing to occur over the next weeks and months ✨✨✨

March 11:

Got the first brain and spine MRI results back after starting my husband on Randy’s full protocol about 5 weeks ago. Looks pretty good and stable 🙏

My husband has bilateral intracranial subdural collections (from repeated ITs and LPs). They shrank from 17 mm and 13 Mmmmh to 9 mm each.

We are on Randy’s Protocol and doing simultaneously LONCA-T.

March 22:

We got some good news too: Despite a bone marrow failure my husband’s CNS lymphoma with leptomingeal relapse has - against all odds - significantly shrunk on the latest MRI and his immunity is holding up well, not a single infection on Randy’s Protocol and Valasta!! ❤️ Therefore doctors are now offering him another, allogeneic bone marrow transplant 👏👏👏 That’s from close to palliative care to a potential cure!

PLUS:

Here is a March 10 update on a patient whose wife is on the WhatsApp group and whose story I published in February:

Stage 4 Prostate cancer patient sees PSA drop from 222 to 4.88 and leg swelling vanish, has so much energy his wife gets tired just watching him!

BS”D

🎺Thank G-d, a wonderful update on Zev Steiner (whose wife Moriah is on our group. Zev was Stage 4 prostate cancer with mets to bones and lymph nodes in pelvis.)

IF YOU ALREADY READ ZEV’s STORY IN JANUARY, SCROLL DOWN TO TODAY’S WONDERFUL UPDATE B”H!

In this wonderful success story still in progress, prayer, Valasta, and many components of Randy’s protocol were G-d’s messengers for drastic improvements and a reduction in PSA from 222 to 27.9, and now to 4.88!

Background:

On January 29 I had posted:

With G-d’s help I want to share with you the miraculous progress of Zev Steiner.

Towards the end of December, Moriah grew increasingly concerned about Zev, and was worriedly posting and asking for advice about his deteriorating condition on our group.

Zev had been diagnosed in November with Stage 4 prostate cancer which had already spread to his bones and to lymph nodes in his pelvis. He was scheduled for chemo and for hormone therapy but had not yet received either one.

Meanwhile, his legs swelled up, which was very worrisome.

On December 25, Zev and Moriah had a zoom consultation with Dr. Leah. Zev started Valasta that very evening, and many other treatments right afterwards.

Thursday, January 16, Moriah:

Zev is doing good.

Tuesday January 21, Moriah:

My husband is good. The edema in his legs is almost 100% gone. Only a little bit left near the left ankle only. The PET SCAN showed the cancer had reached the lymph nodes in his pelvis so maybe it's being eliminated there. He's very consistent with all his meds and tea and he's working out almost every day.

Me:

WOW this is really amazing news, thank G-d!!! Is he on conventional treatment at the moment?

Moriah:

No, he hasn't received chemo yet. He got plugged in for chemo for 5 minutes a month ago but they stopped it when they found out he hadn't gotten the hormone shot yet. It had to be ordered. They don't keep it in the pharmacy. It took about 10 days to get it. Now that he has had it the doctor wants to see how he does and how his blood work looks. The appointment is Feb 6th. He hasn't taken any standard meds and won't till he goes on chemo, according to his doctor.

Me:

Wow! When did he finally receive the hormone shot, and did you see the swelling in his legs go down before he got the hormone shot? Please let me know what treatments have been G-d’s messengers.

Moriah:

He saw the swelling go down before he got the hormone shot. Zev feels the messengers are the protocol. He hasn't taken doctor prescribed meds except the hormone shot.

He started taking the natural protocol the 28th of December after he received it. At that time he'd already been taking Ivermectin and Fenben from the end of November. He had the hormone shot on the 13th of January. But he'd mentioned to the doctor just before the shot that he thought the swelling in his left leg was going down. On 1/16 he noticed the other leg also starting to go down. There's a little swelling left just above the right ankle.

The natural protocol he's taking is:

Valasta

Ivermectin

FenBen

Super K

High potency D3

DMSO

Berberine

Milk Thistle

Lumbrokinase

Ultra Omega 3D fish oil

Zinc

Magnesium

Essiac Tea

Albendazole

He follows a very high fat diet with Chicken, Salmon, meat, fat, cream (in coffee), eggs, butter, and sauerkraut.

Zev works out at least 5 days a week.

Me:

Can you give me the dosages of the meds he’s been on?

Moriah:

Ivermectin liquid- 1 ml twice a day with DMSO

Ivermectin pills - 12 mg pills twice a day

Fenbendazole - 444 mg a day

Albendazole - 3 3/4 ml twice a day.

He's only had one prescription from the oncologist and that's the hormone Fermagon. Some of the typical side effects are depression, hot flashes and loss of muscle, and thank G-d Zev hasn't experienced any of them. The consistent work outs take care of the threat of muscle wasting.

January 29 update from Moriah:

Brucha, You asked for the latest news on Zev. His PSA blood test went from 222 to the most recent PSA 27.9.

Me:

Omg thank G-d that’s awesome!! How is he feeling? How are his legs?

Moriah:

His legs are great, he's motivated and positive.

Me:

Does he feel stronger and more well?

Moriah:

Absolutely! He's having very intense workouts. He has no nausea. Despite the cancer in his bones he says he only has pain in his lower back and it doesn't prevent him from doing anything.

Update March 10:

Hi Brucha, Zev is doing good. He just got results on his last PSA which was 4.88! Zev increased his Ivermectin and Fenbendazole... five 12 mg Ivermectin per day and four 220 mg tablets per day. Between the first result and the last one Zev only had two hormone shots and one chemo.

He's good.. feeling positive and strong.. No problem any longer with his legs.

We went for a long walk today in Tzfat, up and down hills. We had errands to run. It was warm and spring-like. It was amazing. He wants to incorporate early morning walks into his exercise regime so we can get that early morning sunlight. He's been faithfully working out 6 days a week. They're very intense- rain or shine tired or not. I get exhausted just watching him. 🤣

Extremely important note: Moriah and I both agree that this wonderful success story in progress is really all about G-d orchestrating everything for Zev to receive these treatments all the way up in his remote northern town (a whole series of Divinely orchestrated stories in themselves) and Him MAKING the treatments WORK, which is always a miracle! Prayer and faith are the most important ingredients of all.

We look forward to continued good news from Zev and Moriah and we thank G-d.

My take:

Thank G-d!!!!

