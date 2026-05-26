In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Dr. B
May 26

I blame the psychiatrist!

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Desert Nomad
May 27

In my opinion, most of these drugs should be outright banned. No one seems to be addressing the fact that SSRI's in particular make some people homicidal and are behind many of the mass shootings.

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