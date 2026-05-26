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This article is packed with many resources for mental health:

Here is the interview that I did on May 17 with Chaim Moshe Steinmetz LISW, and with my unbelievably knowledgeable friend Malky.

Watch here: https://rumble.com/v7a18mc-lev-aharon-bikur-cholim-mental-health-part-1-may-17-with-chaim-moshe-steinm.html

Or listen here to the audio: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/mobile/folders/1twuH2_bozHUHnaf4PT5ts_4Wk8Z1iWeL

Also available soon to listen by audio at 929-277-2700.

In the interview:

Part 1: Amino Acid Therapy

Chaim Moshe Steinmetz is a therapist in private practice who uses many highly effective modalities to help clients with anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, addictions, and more. We spoke about the newest tool in his arsenal, Amino Acid Therapy, which he’s been seeing some amazing results with. He says that Amino Acid Therapy can also be helpful in ADHD, social anxiety, stress, sleep problems, phobias, and relationship issues.

Part 2: Thyroid, Gut, Hormonal Imbalance, and Nutritional Depletion as Causes of Mental and Emotional Health Issues

After talking with Mr. Steinmetz, I spoke with my friend Malky, who is teaching me about how a damaged gut, thyroid insufficiency, hormonal imbalances, and nutritional depletion (all extremely common) can have severe impacts on mental and emotional well-being - and how to get help. Watch our fascinating conversation, including dramatic healing stories we witnessed, on that link above. If you know anyone with postpartum anxiety or depression please do not miss watching this - it will be life changing.

Bottom Line - your mental health is directly related to your whole-body health!

In fact, the book Brain Energy provides a unifying theory, putting every mental health disorder into the framework of malfunctioning metabolism. There are fascinating case studies of schizophrenic and bipolar patients who have gotten completely well by healing their bodies. A common denominator of the stories is a healthy low carb or keto diet and exercise. Read the book: https://a.co/d/00pCOGAU

More Resources and Referals:

•How to reach Chaim Moshe Steinmetz LISW: His website is Chaimmoshesteinmetz.com. Email him at chaimmoshe@chaimmoshesteinmetz.com.

•Referals: For referals to holistic health practitioners (such as for thyroid and gut healing), and for holistic psychiatric referals, email info@chiyus.org.

Here are two MDs that have been vetted by Chiyus.org:

•Dr. Michael I. Gurevich, MD, CAc

(Holistically-Minded Psychiatrist Helping Patients Heal Beyond Medication)

https://www.holisticmd.org/

Call 516-674-9489

*****

Dr. Robin Ellen Leder MD

(MD that practices functional medicine with a strong focus on healing patients with psychiatric conditions)

https://www.drrobinleder.com/

Office: (201) 525 -1155

Direct Call phone: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday: (551) 298-8799

a.better.alternative.medical@gmail.com

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Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring MD and his team help people taper off of psychiatric medications:

https://taperclinic.com/about-us/

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• The following resource - Hardy Nutritionals micronutrients - was shared with me (by someone who got it from an orthomolecular MD I respect), and looks very promising. The woman who informed me about the website and this product says that it helped someone with bipolar that she knew, and that it has helped a dozen people she knows to transition off of antidepressants. (Please do not do that without professional guidance!)

https://www.hardynutritionals.com/ They offer free consultations. Please give me feedback if you do try the product.

A few screenshots from the fascinating website:

•For further reading:

•Here is a very important interview with Laura Delano, who was diagnosed with bipolar after a one hour visit with a psychiatrist at age 14. For the next fourteen years, she was not really living. Two medications spiraled into five, and Laura became completely dysfunctional. Thank G-d she eventually had a “lightbulb moment” when she finally understood the actual cause of her problems, and set out to rebuild her life.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/what-the-mental-health-industry-doesnt-tell-you-laura-delano-5855438

•This book was recommended by Chiyus.org:

A Mind of Your Own: The Truth About Depression and How Women Can Heal Their Bodies to Reclaim Their Lives – A New York Times Bestselling Science-Based Guide to Inflammation and Gut Health

https://a.co/d/0d00rLc4

(It’s not just for women!)

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