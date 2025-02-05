BS”D

Something so very big is happening that it’s difficult to even conceptualize. Institutions so old and powerful that they were perceived as “eternal” are falling like flies before our eyes.

This is not a post idolizing any person, because I don’t believe in doing that. This is an article of praise to G-d, recognizing what He has done. Indeed, as the “pillars of society” topple like dominoes, our faith is reinforced that only the Creator has power, and no one else.

The news is continuous and dizzying. Are we dreaming?

What is USAID, anyway, and why is its destruction so historical and celebration-worthy?

At a glance - reportedly, among the tens of billions of dollars annually worth of innumerable horrors that USAID has been funding:

•“Gender changing” surgery, transgender-promoting cultural events and children’s books overseas, and other “woke” agendas, to the tune of hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars

•Soros-backed regime changes worldwide

•“Pandemic preparedness” psy ops, including promotion of falsehoods and suppression of true information around covid, and currently, the avian flu lie

•The World Economic Forum

Here is the story:

Let’s start with Vigilant News, on Sunday: https://vigilantnews.com/post/usaid-website-goes-dark-as-trump-administration-targets-deep-state/

The website of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) went offline Saturday evening amid reports that the Trump administration was preparing to curtail USAID’s independence by placing it under the direct oversight of the State Department. An error message on USAID’s website read: “This site can’t be reached Check if there is a typo in www.usaid.gov. DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN.”

Like I said before, USAID is a front for the CIA. And together with NGO’s like the Open Society Foundation, they have been using US tax dollars & govt resources as their personal piggy bank. It has been infuriating to watch. Hopefully now the whole truth will come out,” journalist Lara Logan wrote on X.

Karen Kingston on Monday: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/musk-closes-us-agency-that-funds

USAID Employees Attempt to Stop Audit in Physical Confrontation

Elon Musk announced this morning that President Trump agreed to permanently close USAID, after USAID employees unsuccessfully attempted to physically stop DOGE engineers from entering D.C. offices at the Ronald Reagan building on Saturday evening. DOGE’s audit confirmed that this US federal agency funded bioweapons research, global pandemic surveillance, and psychological operations (psyops). The New York Post also reported that, “The DOGE team worked through the weekend to audit USAID grants and other spending, with Musk calling the agency ‘a viper’s nest of radical left marxists’ and describing its foreign aid efforts as ‘not an apple with a worm’ but ‘just a ball of worms’.”

Jim Hoft quotes former Congressman Ron Paul: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/ron-paul-calls-shut-down-usaid-says-its/

Many Americans may still have the idea that USAID is a government agency delivering relief at disaster sites overseas. They may still remember the bags of rice or grain with the USAID logo on them, but that is not USAID. USAID is a key component of the U.S. government’s regime change operations worldwide. USAID spends billions of dollars every year propping up NGOs overseas that function as shadow governments, eating away at elected governments that U.S. interventionists want to overthrow. Behind most U.S. foreign policy disasters overseas, you will see the fingerprints of USAID.

As Attorney Jeff Childers points out: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/trumped-tuesday-february-4-2025-c

One of the most mysterious and least understood facets of the pandemic was how, within a few short weeks, every single country in the world but one fell into line with US pandemic policy. They all adopted the same draconian solutions, the lockdowns and the mandates, without any democratic debate or even a single vote in any congress, parliament, or legislature anywhere. I will not be surprised if we soon discover that USAID was the tool that was used to co-opt the world’s democracies during covid.

Interestingly, Attorney Childers noted:

… back in 2017, Florida Representative Francis Rooney complained to reporters that USAID funds the World Economic Forum, even though “everybody arrives in a Gulfstream G5.”

Alexander Dugin explains the significance of what USAID actually was:

https://www.arktosjournal.com/p/usaid-destroyed-trump-and-musks-conservative-revolution-continues

The liquidation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an event whose significance can hardly be overstated.

… USAID was the main operational structure for the implementation of globalist projects.

Through this agency, globalism was embedded in various countries. That is why USAID was financed with a substantial portion of the U.S. federal budget: about 1% — amounting to $50 billion annually. When you factor in subsidies from other globalist structures, this figure at least doubles. Thus, approximately 2% of the American treasury was spent on this agency each year. One can only imagine the material resources this organization possessed. Additionally, it was closely integrated with a certain segment of the Central Intelligence Agency (most USAID branches worldwide served as cover for CIA activities, into which globalist ideas were actively embedded).

After sweeping out the previous U.S. political leadership — super-globalists — Donald Trump began purging the CIA of representatives from this globalist structure. The banning of USAID is a critical, fundamental move, the importance of which, as I said, cannot be overstated. This is especially true because countries like Ukraine largely depend on this agency, receiving significant funding through it. All Ukrainian media, NGOs, and ideological structures were financed by USAID. The same applies to almost the entire liberal opposition in the post-Soviet space, as well as liberal regimes in various countries, including Maia Sandu’s Moldovan administration and many European political regimes, which were also on USAID’s payroll. And suddenly, all of this collapses. Sure, some committed liberals will continue their activities out of ideological conviction, but they are a very small percentage. The vast majority of liberalism and global liberal networks operate on the principle of “money for loyalty.” But whose money funds this liberal “loyalty”? It is USAID’s money. Therefore, without USAID — and given that Elon Musk has called it a “criminal organization responsible for deaths” — this funding for subversive activities will cease. This, in turn, is a blow to the entire global liberal environment.

Here is what Alexander Dugin means :

Dr. Meryl Nass clarifies something astonishing:

You didn't think Soros was spending his OWN money to foment color revolutions, did you? He was of course spending YOUR money, via USAID grants.

Dr. Meryl Nass brings us an article by Ekaterina Blinova:

USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html

Is US taxpayer money fueling George Soros' global influence? Let's find out. US conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation claimed in 2017 that George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) had been made "the main implementer of USAID’s aid" since at least 2009. But the Soros-USAID collaboration began much earlier. A 1993 USAID document shows the agency signed an agreement with the Soros Foundations’ Management Training Program to train 30 "professionals" from Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, a series of color revolutions shook Eastern Europe, with George Soros' network of NGOs playing a central role in the unrest. In 2003–2004, Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation partnered with USAID to support Ukraine's ‘Orange Revolution’. Prior to that, the US spent $54.7 million in 2003 and $34.11 million in 2004 on "democracy programs" in Ukraine through various agencies, including USAID. The US legal watchdog Judicial Watch revealed in April 2018 that USAID sponsored Soros’ globalist agenda in Guatemala. In total, OSF reportedly spent around $100 million fomenting unrest in Latin America between 2015 and 2018. In October 2018, the watchdog obtained documents indicating that USAID partnered with Soros to fund radical left-wing activists in Albania. In 2016, USAID reportedly allocated $9 million to a campaign overseen by Soros’ East West Management Institute. To illustrate the scale of funds managed by Soros-linked initiatives, in 2024, then-President Joe Biden requested nearly $30 billion for USAID in 2025.

Dr. Meryl Nass, on Monday: https://merylnass.substack.com/p/if-usaid-was-simply-an-aid-agency

From today’s Devex, the International Aid/development news aggregator:

USAID employees received an email — seen by my colleague Sara Jerving — that the agency’s headquarters will be closed today and anyone working must do it remotely. This only adds to rampant speculation that the department may be absorbed into the U.S. State Department. [Which is where it came from about 60 years ago—Nass]



In a sign of the dramatically escalating tensions between USAID staff members and Trump’s team, USAID’s director of security, John Voorhees, was placed on administrative leave after refusing to allow officials from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, access to the agency’s sensitive compartmented information facility, a secure area that protects classified information, my colleague Elissa Miolene scooped over the weekend.

In recent days, there’s been an uptick of fear across USAID staff as DOGE has entered the building — both literally and virtually — with many staff moving to Signal to avoid being tracked by the budget-slashing agency run by billionaire Elon Musk.

Of course, the pro-destruction, pro-death camp is absolutely furious:

More of Dr. Nass’s quote from Devex, above:

On his social media platform X on Sunday, Musk retweeted a post about the incident, along with an ominous message: “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.” In an audio message on X, he said he and Trump were in agreement on “shutting [USAID] down,” and this morning he posted: “We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper.”



USAID’s legislative and public affairs team — which maintains close contact with members of the U.S. Congress — was also dismantled. While exact numbers are unknown, 40 to 100 staff members were reportedly placed on administrative leave as of Sunday morning, according to those familiar with the matter.



They join more than a thousand other agency officials and contractors who’ve found themselves out of a job — and thousands more are expected to join their ranks as a result of the aid freeze.

Karen Kingston:

An audit conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) confirmed that USAID provided grant money to … the media psychological operations in spreading false information about the ‘pandemic’ and effective health measures, while silencing experts who came forward with verifiable facts and evidence (end of quote.)

In a repost on X, Musk writes, “USAID has been paying media organizations to publish their propaganda,” citing the work of AmericaFirstLegal and post from Mike Benz that USAID was actively instructing media organizations around the world to agree on policies of strategic silence.

It’s important to note that hundreds of millions of chickens would not have been slaughtered under the guise of “H5N1 pandemic prevention” if it wasn’t for the global pandemic surveillance systems funded by the WHO and USAID.

These global surveillance systems are a tremendous threat to our supply of chicken, eggs and milk forcing US ranchers to test chickens and cows for H5N1.

(End of quotes by Karen Kingston.)

Imagine, all this apparently has gone up in a puff of smoke over the weekend.

Just like that.

G-d can do ANYTHING. (And He alone is the One Who does everything.)

Vigilant News today: vigilantnews.com/post/insider-level-of-democrat-panic-over-musk-freezing-usaid-unlike-anything-ever-seen/

A Democratic Party insider says that the level of panic over …. DOGE freezing all USAID spending is “unlike anything he’s ever seen.” The source described the development as “a killing blow to the heart” of the deep state.

The insider says that so reliant on USAID funded schemes were Democrats in order to ram through their agenda, that this is the equivalent of 9/11 scale attack on them.

But that’s not all. Will the United Nations come to an end, as well?

Dr. Meryl Nass: Trump calls for review of UN funding, as US faces demand for $3 billion. https://merylnass.substack.com/p/trump-calls-for-review-of-un-funding

Those who have been aware that the UN is a foundation of pure wickedness, started for the very purpose of taking away belief in G-d from the masses and ripping apart the family, know to rejoice.

Clearly, much more to come.

Thank You, Creator of the world, for allowing us to see the answer to our prayers, the dismantling of evil anti-G-d and anti-family powers, in our days. This is an enormously momentous time. Its significance just cannot be overstated.

Headline of Dr. Paul Alexander’s tonight: Trump is gunning for the CIA too & offered entire CIA today a buyout package to leave!!! Developing!

