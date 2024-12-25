BS”D

Former Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon spent his career designing drugs, so he ought to know a thing or two. Dr. Yeadon says that from the structure of the covid vaccine, it’s clear that it was designed with toxicity in mind. That means, they were MADE to harm.

Click here to watch his talk: https://rumble.com/v5wcdf8-ex-pfizer-vp-blows-whistle-covid-vaccines-were-designed-intentionally-to-ha.html

Below is a tiny snapshot of the tragic - and planned - results. Mark C. Miller puts out multiple articles per week - a constant stream of documentation - showing the explosion in sudden deaths and injuries around the world after the covid vaccine rollout. This is just one of hundreds:

By Mark Crispin Miller, December 3

Since they started "vaccinating" Italy, eight employees at eyewear company Luxottica have "died suddenly" or in "vaxxidents"

Meanwhile, in recent days, 10 people have "died suddenly" in Biella, west of Milan

Context from Cathleen Anderson, our researcher in Italy:

The “vaccination” mandate was for every employee/employer in Italy. You needed the Green Pass to be able to work. There was no such thing as a religious exemption. The “green pass” could be either you took the shot or you did a 3x week PCR test showing negative result, at your own expense.

It started October 15, 2021. I know the date well because that’s when my husband was suspended from work for not having it. I went to work with him that day to film the incident. The manager was standing by the door asking for everyone's Green pass and scanning it. Roberto said he didn’t have it, but wanted to work, and the manager told him he couldn’t enter. Before that, during the summer, we couldn’t enter cultural sites, sporting and musical venues, we couldn’t eat indoors at restaurants. Then, we couldn’t stay in hotels or even eat outdoors in restaurants. Eventually we couldn’t enter anyplace except a supermarket, not even a bank (which is where my husband works). At one point they required it for anyone 50 and over (getting those that didn’t work). If you didn’t have it, they mailed you a fine. We were in Mexico during that time. We received the notices, but we ignored them. Nothing ever happened with that.

These deaths at Luxottica started in 2022. So they either took the vax or did the test. Luxottica manufactures vision care and eyewear, with over 150 name brands. They bought Oakley a few years ago.

No one I know is talking about this.

Luxottica employees:

Daniele Palman, Luxottica worker struck down by illness: he was 56 years old

August 21, 2024

Belluno — Daniele Palman, 56, a Luxottica worker at the Sedico plant, died last night from a sudden illness in his home in via Col di Piana: the death of him came as a bolt from the blue.

Link

Belluno, 40-year-old Luxottica employee found dead inside his van: who was Mimmo Tres

August 12, 2024

Mimmo Tres, a forty-year-old originally from Belluno and resident in Borgo Valbelluna, was found lifeless in a van parked along via Erizzo, in the hamlet of Bigolino in Valdobbiadene, in the province of Treviso. The discovery of the body occurred shortly after midday on Sunday 11 August. The man was found inside his van, parked under the scorching sun. Those who found him immediately understood that he was already dead. The Carabinieri and Suem 118 personnel immediately intervened on the scene, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done. The person who found him lifeless was in shock … It was necessary to call in the paramedics to help him before he recovered. Tres was an employee of Luxottica and it is assumed that an illness, which had perhaps occurred two days earlier, was the cause of death. According to initial findings, the man, who was in excellent health, could have been a victim of the extreme heat that has been raging in the region for weeks now. The van was locked from the inside and no one had noticed the body until that moment. Investigations are now underway by the military of the Arma.

Link

Kevin Fontanive dies at just 26 years old due to a sudden illness, he worked at Luxottica

January 16, 2023

Belluno - A sudden illness took the life of Kevin Fontanive, just 26 years old, a young man from Agordo who worked at Luxottica. The boy was found lifeless in his home in Frassené Agordino, in the municipality of Voltago, a few kilometers from the Trentino border with Primiero.

Link

Crashes into a house, 22-year-old dies instantly

October 24, 2022

Tragic accident in the night near Sedico, the victim is Alessandro Tabaku from Codogné. The young man worked at Luxottica and should have graduated in a month. A 22-year-old boy died on the night of October 24th due to a serious road accident that occurred near Sedico, in the province of Belluno. The man in question was Alessandro Tabaku, from Codognè, a Luxottica employee for about eight months, who died instantly. From the initial investigations into the dynamics carried out by the Carabinieri, who carried out the surveys, around 5:30 the 22-year-old lost control of his car while he was speeding along the SR 203 Agordina, crashing into the wall of a house, perhaps to avoid crashing into a large animal, perhaps a deer or a roe deer. The car overturned after the violent impact. The firefighters and paramedics from Suem were on site but unfortunately they could do nothing to save him. The 22-year-old died almost instantly from a cervical trauma.

Link

Luxottica mourns its employee

January 15, 2023

The tragic news of the passing of Enza Montuori has shaken the festive atmosphere and the souls of all those who knew and respected her. Enza was 47 years old and very close to her family, to her husband Roberto Villella, to her children Luca and Alessia, to her mother Anna, her father-in-law Aldo and her brother Mimmo with his wife Roberta. She was a person much appreciated by both friends and colleagues at Luxottica in Lauriano where Enza had been working for 12 years with great professionalism.

Link

Killed by a heart attack at just 51: "My sister, a brave woman"

March 12, 2022

Santa Giustina — Sabina Dal Vesco's smile suddenly disappeared on Thursday.The woman, who had been managing the bar da Chico in Santa Giustina for a long time, was only 51 years old. She had also worked at Luxottica. Originally from Cesiomaggiore where her mother still lives, she currently resided in Santa Giustina, where she was well known as she had been managing the bar da Chino in Salzan since 2019. The woman's life was normal, divided between work, which she carried out with passion and professionalism, and her family; her (husband), her children, her beloved grandson and her beloved cats. But tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon. Sabina was suddenly struck by a heart attack while she was resting at home. The timely intervention of the health workers was useless. There was nothing more that could be done for the woman. A tragedy that shocked the communities on the right bank of the Piave who knew and appreciated her, but also the many customers who came from outside.

Link

In hospital with fever, Christian killed at just 15 months by fulminant meningitis

November 28, 2022

Belluno - He died at just 15 months old, struck down by bacterial meningitis. His name was Christian Lozovyy, he was born on August 26, 2021 and lived in Belluno in the hamlet of Cavarzano in via Barozzi. He had been taken by his parents Olesya and Nazariy, of Ukrainian origin but resident in the capital for years, to the San Martino hospital with a high fever and from there transferred to the hospital in Padua, but the little boy died due to this fulminant menigitis caused by pneumococcus. The child's situation had in fact worsened rapidly and the Belluno pediatricians decided to transfer him to the city of the Saint. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 29 November, in Cavarzano, then the little boy's body will be buried in Cusighe. The child's mother, Olesya Stavchanska, is an employee of Luxottica , the father studied at the Segato institute.

Link

Death on Feltrina, Pederobba in mourning for Lucival Neves

March 16, 2022

Pederobba - Lucival Neves, a 46-year-old Luxottica employee of Brazilian origin, was the victim of the fatal accident this morning, Wednesday, at 5 in Pederobba, along the Feltrina. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim's car, for reasons currently being investigated, invaded the opposite lane and crashed into a truck. The sudden change in direction of his car could have been caused by illness or distraction. There was nothing that could be done for the 46-year-old, his injuries were too serious. The driver of the truck was a fifty-year-old resident in the province of Belluno who was unable to avoid the impact. The SUEM 118 paramedics arrived on site and could do nothing but confirm the man's death. The Carabinieri from the local station also arrived to carry out the legal investigations.

Link

Luxottica, Del Vecchio's fleet pilot dies of heart attack: Ivan was 50 years old

November 23, 2021

Agordo - Luxottica loses the pilot of its fleet. Ivan Berlai, 50, originally from Bertiolo (Udine) and resident in Codroipo, in the province of Pordenone, died during the night between Saturday and Sunday. He was killed by a sudden heart attack. After obtaining his license in Bologna, an experience at Benetton, for the last twelve years he was part of the fleet of aircraft of Leonardo Del Vecchio, owner of Luxottica. He was often the one to pilot the Gulfstream G650 jet, with the great captains. The attack came during the night, suddenly and capable of tearing him away. The 118 paramedics tried to revive him but there was nothing they could do for him.

Link

And the founder and president of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, died on June 27, 2022, at the age of 87 during a hospitalization to treat pneumonia:

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the story of a simple man. A new biography by Tommaso Ebhardt on the patron of Luxottica

August 25, 2022

Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica and chairman of EssilorLuxottica, who passed away on June 27, returns to Cadore today. He does so through the presentation of the biographical text of the same name, written by Tommaso Ebhardt and published by the Italian Sperling & Kupfer. This afternoon, at 6:00 pm, at the auditorium of Palazzo Cos.mo, a few meters from the center of Pieve di Cadore and the birthplace of Titian, the author will present the volume and will talk with Vittorio Tabacchi, chairman of the foundation of the Museo dell'occhiale onlus, and with Roberto Papetti, director of the Gazzettino. In approximately 320 pages, Tommaso Ebhardt recounts the life, between successes and ambitions, of the well-known entrepreneur.

Link

Plus, in Biella (about 111km west of Milan, ), 10 people “died suddenly” in recent days:

In a few days, six sudden deaths of young men and women from Biella

Many well-known people have left the Biella people in grief in recent days. The general impression is that the Biella area has been hit by an endless series of deaths: the deaths were of young people (from forty to sixty years old), only six of which were sudden in the last three days. The news of the death of Antonella Duca , a postman from Vigliano Biellese who passed away at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan last Friday was particularly heartbreaking (the funeral will be held tomorrow in San Giuseppe Operaio in Vigliano Biellese). Also shocking is the death of Mario Botta, a fifty-year-old well-known in the Biella area because (among other things) he was co-owner of the historic Cartoleria Mersi in via Bertodano in Biella.

More deaths of young men and women in the Biella area

In Valle Cervo the mourning was for Giuseppe Laterza, 63 years old, who yesterday (Sunday 15 October) collapsed in the street while he was taking a walk and died, struck down by a sudden illness that left him no escape. The man was very well known and esteemed, in the past he had also worked abroad as a craftsman in the construction field; the funeral will be held tomorrow (Tuesday 17 October) at 3 pm in the parish church of San Lorenzo in Andorno Micca. The most recent death was that of Claudia Aimone, only 54 years old, who passed away today at the hospital in Ponderano. Well known in the Biella area (she was an administrative employee in the Municipality of Lessona) she leaves behind her husband Romeo and her young son Federico. Her funeral will take place in the Bonino farewell room in Valdengo on Wednesday 18 October 2023 at 3 pm. Today two more sudden deaths : a 56-year-old man, who died while driving an Ape, and another 52-year-old man found dead in his home.

Link

A postscript (and more context) from researcher Cathleen Anderson:

One more event that happened to us. We had purchased tickets to fly to Mexico in late January of 2022 (along with my husband's mother, who had never flown on a plane in her life), since my husband was suspended and we couldn't enter inside anywhere (except a supermarket) or even go snow skiing without the Green pass. There was talk from the government that they were going to require the Green pass to enter an airport in January sometime. So we changed our flights and left earlier on January 10th. Flying to the USA was out of the question because they required all non-citizens to have the Green pass, but I could enter without it, but my Italian husband couldn't (makes so much sense, doesn't it?). I have dual citizenship, so during the time when Americans needed the shot to come to Italy, I would use my Italian passport to enter Italy and my American one to enter the US. Mexico only required a negative pcr test, which we made fake ones.

While we were waiting at the Bologna airport for our flight, we went to the bar to get a coffee and a crossiant. The bar was an open space area, not enclosed. While the barista was making our order, he asked for our "green pass", and we said we didn't have one. He gleefully poured out our coffee from the ceramic cups and poured them into plastic cups and put our croissants in a bag and said we couldn't eat in the bar and that we had to eat in the chairs in the waiting area of the airport.

At that point, it really hit me how discriminated we were—even dogs had more rights than the unvaxxed. That moment really shook me and I understood that the people were in agreement with the discrimination. Hitler and his goons didn't do it alone. He needed the willingness of the citizens to go against each other. It was the teachers, the bread makers, the neighbors, etc., that allowed his evil agenda to happen. Same as today.

Link to Mark Crispin Miller’s original article:

Share