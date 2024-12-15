BS”D

This is Part 3 of my republishing of A Midwestern Doctor’s excellent expose on the egregious harm the FDA has caused to the American people. For the beginning: https://truth613.substack.com/p/the-fdas-war-against-americas-health and https://truth613.substack.com/p/part-2-the-fdas-war-against-americas

Link to AMD’s original is at the end of this article.

By A Midwestern Doctor

Vaccine Coverups

Many have been horrified to learn that the FDA and CDC systematically ignored every possible sign the COVID vaccines were dangerous as they pushed it on more and more people (e.g., in this leaked recording, consider how stubbornly the head of FDA’s vaccine division refuses to acknowledge any of the evidence brought forward by a group of permanently injured vaccine recipients).

BW: Please see AMD original article link for the embedded videos, which did not copy.

This severe betrayal of trust from our authorities thus made many ask, “How could this have happened?” In truth, this did not come out of nowhere. Rather it was simply the subsequent escalation of a longstanding tendency by the government to push vaccines they knew were unsafe and ineffective to market, synopsized in this remarkable presentation by Suzanne Humphries, MD, and covered in much more detail in this article:

In Humphries’ talk, she briefly mentions the following:

•Throughout the history of vaccination, many vaccine disasters have occurred.

•When developing the polio vaccine, a key challenge Salk faced was administering enough formaldehyde to the polio virus to inactivate the virus but not enough that it deformed it to the point it could no longer solicit a sufficient antibody response. Due to the national fear surrounding polio, an “emergency” existed which justified an expedited 1955 approval and Salk advocating for an (untested) accelerated manufacturing process which was at risk of containing live polio viruses. Then, two weeks after the vaccine was released, cases began emerging across America of children who had become paralyzed in the limb that was injected with Salk’s polio vaccine.

In the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that many of the labs that produced the polio vaccines had never had their product tested on humans, and an NIH researcher (Bernice Eddy) had already discovered that those vaccines caused polio. Still, her bosses decided to release the vaccine nonetheless.

•Five years later (in 1960), Eddy also discovered that the polio vaccines were contaminated with a cancer causing virus (SV-40). Her superiors (who’d already discovered it the previous year) decided not to disclose her findings to the public (to maintain public trust in the vaccine program). Eddy then bravely presented them at a cancer conference, after which she was demoted and lost her lab. It was not until 1963 (as evidence of the problem continued to mount) that the federal government forced the vaccine manufacturers to stop growing the vaccine on SV-40 contaminated monkey kidneys—at which point between 40-98 million Americans (and many more globally) were infected—although a case can be made SV-40 was present until around the year 2000 in some of the vaccines (e.g., we still frequently find it is critical to treat the SV-40 component of cancer).

This caused a massive cancer wave, which until the even worse COVID-19 vaccines, was completely unprecedented in American history.

•When the earliest influenza vaccines hit the market in 1945, Joseph Anthony Morris PhD was recruited by the Division of Biologics Standards (DBS) to assess vaccine safety and efficacy, eventually becoming the Chief Vaccine Control Officer. Morris discovered the influenza vaccines were unsafe and only worked between 0-40% of the time, and had safety issues. Still, his superiors ignored his data and released the “safe and effective” flu shots.

Like Eddy, Morris also faced significant retaliation, being harassed, demoted, losing access to his lab, and blocked from publishing his results. Before being fired, Morris decided to fight the FDA’s gross misconduct by hiring a lawyer and going to the Senate. This prompted a 1972 Senate hearing, which concluded that the issues Morris raised were only the tip of the iceberg. As a result of the hearing, thirty-two unsafe and unproven vaccines were taken off the market. Most of the DBS’s conduct was deemed so egregious that it was scrapped and replaced with a division in the FDA (which unfortunately did not fix the rot within the agency).

After being transferred to the new FDA agency, Morris continued to be responsible for overseeing our influenza vaccines. Then, in February of 1976, a swine flu strain was found in a soldier who died in March, leading to the government trying to drum up as much fear as possible about an apocalyptic repeat of the 1918 influenza. Morris was called to investigate and (correctly) proved this swine flu posed no risk whatsoever to America.

Since that swine flu strain reproduced slowly, it was not feasible to produce enough of it to make a vaccine before the “pandemic” faded into memory, so they hybridized it with the fast-growing 1918 influenza. Morris thought this was insane, but was again gagged by his superiors, so he went on a national speaking tour and was given a platform by sympathetic television hosts (as the pharmaceutical industry had not yet bought out the media).

Sadly, Morris was not listened to, and the experimental vaccine was distributed across America. Before long, the injuries piled up, with hundreds becoming paralyzed from Guillain–Barré syndrome, dozens dying, and thousands of lawsuits being filed.

Note: Given that I and colleagues knew many people who were severely injured by this vaccine, I am relatively certain the official figures I just cited significantly understated the actual number of injuries.

However, the one bright side to this was it occurred in an era when 60 Minutes was willing to do a segment on the disaster (which has numerous remarkable parallels to what happened during COVID-19).

Many more disasters were also green-lighted by the FDA. For example:

•During the Gulf War, a faction within the Department of Defense (DoD) which was deeply invested in bioweapons research, convinced the military to give American soldiers a variety of agents to protect American troops from Saddam Hussein’s suspected biological and chemical weapons. Since, many of the agents they used were experimental, the DoD convinced the FDA to author an “Interim Rule,” which gave the FDA commissioner the authority to override all the protections soldiers had against receiving experimental drugs (e.g., informed consent) if the commissioner deemed doing so necessary for a military objective.

Unfortunately, the military failed to follow the procedures the FDA had laid out to test experimental agents on soldiers. This ended up being a massive issue because approximately 250,000 of the 697,000 U.S. veterans developed a severe chronic illness known as Gulf War Syndrome that was tied to these experimental agents, particularly the anthrax vaccine (whereas in contrast, Hussein never deployed biological or chemical weapons on US troops). Remarkably, rather than pull the vaccine, the military continued to mandate it on our troops, and eventually in 1998, the FDA forced the manufacturer to temporarily stop production, due to their rushed “emergency” vaccines being heavily adulterated and much different from had been promised (and likely why it injured so many people).

Note: the devastation of the anthrax vaccines is hard to put into words and in many ways, served as a blueprint for the cruel military COVID-19 mandates. I covered it in more detail here.

•In the lead up to the second Iraq war, George Bush tried to create a national hysteria about Hussein releasing smallpox on America (which he never had). He began a mandatory vaccine campaign within the military (and a voluntary one for first responders), which was then stopped midway (after 578,286 military personnel and 39,353 healthcare workers had been vaccinated) due to it causing myocarditis.

Note: those events (and the media coverage) are detailed further here. As best as I can tell, the FDA enabled this one to happen, but was not as belligerent in protecting the vaccine as it had been in the other incidents.

•To make a lot of money, Merck pushed a new vaccine onto the market which could “prevent” cervical cancer, and then did a massive marketing campaign in coordination with the CDC and FDA to scare people senseless about cervical cancer (a relatively rare cancer). During the vaccine trials (in healthy young girls), an extraordinarily high rate of (often permanent) injuries happened (e.g., at least 2.3% developed permanent autoimmune disordersand 0.085% died). To hide this, Merck gave a harmful “placebo” (the autoimmune triggering vaccine adjuvant) to the control group, so the high rate of injuries in the vaccine group would be comparable to the “placebo” and thus not linkable to the vaccine.

Once the HPV vaccine hit the market, the FDA was immediately deluged with reports of severe vaccine injuries (on a scale that had never been seen with any previous vaccine). Still, the FDA and CDC chose to do everything they could to protect (and promote) the vaccine regardless of the public protest it received. Much later, it was also discovered the trial data showed the vaccine increased your risk of developing cervical cancer if you were already vaccinated. Twenty years later, there’s very little evidence the vaccine reduced cervical cancer at all (which it was never actually proven to do) and quite possibly increased it.

Note: the parallels between what happened with the HPV and COVID vaccine disasters are extraordinary, and I covered them here.

More Coverups

Sadly, the FDA’s tendency to relentlessly protect a drug it approves is not unique to vaccines (e.g., consider Dr. Graham’s testimony about Vioxx at the start of the article). Of those scandals, I believe the SSRI antidepressant saga (detailed here) provides the closest template of what happened with the COVID vaccines.

When the SSRIs were originally developed, the evidence for them was so poor, it took (admitted) bribery to get the first one, Prozac, approved. Since the Bush family had close ties to Prozac’s manufacturer, once it got an overseas approval, George HW Bush pushed it through here. Unfortunately, the SSRIs, beyond having very poor evidence they helped depression, had a variety of frequent severe side effects, including frequently emotionally anesthetizing the recipients, 20-40% of users developing Bipolar syndrome, 59% getting sexual dysfunction (which makes you depressed), and a 255% increase in suicidal tendencies. Worse still, they had a tendency to cause violent and psychotic behavior (e.g., mass shootings, grisly homicides, and most commonly violent suicides), frequently causing the user to behave in a manner sometimes analogized to “being possessed.”

Because of this, once the SSRIs came out, the extraordinary personality changes they created caused them to rapidly become the most complained about drug in America. Remarkably however, the FDA refused to listen to the public, and even gagged their own scientist from publishing a report showing they caused children to commit suicide. Much later, lawsuits revealed all these issues were discovered throughout the clinical trials, but the FDA hid it from the public, and to this day still relentlessly defends the drugs.

Note: as part of their defense against SSRI suicide lawsuit, Pfizer paid lawyer Dan Troy 358,000.00 for some legal “work” shortly before Bush appointed him the FDA’s chief council in 2001 (despite the fact he’d represented both the tobacco industry and pharmaceutical industry in court). Once there, the FDA began interceding to defend SSRI manufacturers being sued in court (which worked). Additionally, while there he issued a new policy requiring all warning letters to drug companies and medical device manufacturers to be approved by his office. In the wake of the new policy, the number of warning letters issued by the agency dropped by 70%, further worsening the FDA’s already lax enforcement.

Many other controversial approvals can be cited as well. Of these, the most recent one happened with a new Alzheimer’s drugs that eliminate amyloid plaque from the brain (something which few know the brain actually produces to protect itself from damage). The first drug failed to show any improvement for Alzheimer's disease, while brain swelling or brain bleeding was found in 41% of patients enrolled in its studies, resulting in the FDA’s advisory panel (which typically votes yes) voting 10-1 not to approve it.

Nonetheless, the FDA overrode their panel, leading to three resigning from the panel. Congress then investigated the approval (because the drug was so expensive it had the potential to bankrupt Medicare) and discovered numerous red flags (e.g., the FDA sidelined its scientists who raised concerns about it, and the FDA helped the manufacturer prepare its presentation to the FDA advisory committee). Despite all this, the FDA kept it on the market, but fortunately, it was so unsafe and ineffective, that doctors were unwilling to use it, and before long the manufacturer was forced to pull it from the market.

Shortly after, another Alzheimer’s drug was brought to the FDA, and this time, the commissioner decided to bypass the advisory panel and instead gave it a backdoor approval. Immediately after, he was a keynote speakerat an annual pharmaceutical investment conference where JP Morgan hyped up the incredible profits both the new Alzheimer’s and Obesity drugs (e.g., Ozempic) would offer in the years to come. As you might expect, when each of those Alzheimer’s drugs was approved, the agency released a glowing press release and since then has pushed Ozempic on America’s children.

Please see A Midwestern Doctor’s original link for the continuation of the article, where he discusses his thoughts on reforming the FDA.

Share