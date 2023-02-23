BS”D

Through a series of Divinely orchestrated events, I came to discover a a fascinating product called Valasta, which is extremely promising in the treatment of cancer and other diseases as well.

Valasta is a patented brand of astaxanthin (red algae extract), and is being used successfully in the treatment of cancer and inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, IBS and Crohn’s, Parkinson’s, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, kidney and liver diseases, and eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts.

(I want to note, that I am not employed by the company manufacturing Valasta, and do not sell the product or receive any profits from its sale.)

Here is an 8-minute explanatory video that the company has, explaining how Valasta was developed and what it does:

More:

Here is some of what I have learned:

What is Valasta? It’s not a medicine - it's a food supplement. Valasta is like juicing a thousand carrots, a thousand tomatoes, two and a half salmon, over 1200 cups of blueberries - that’s the antioxidant power that's in it! Sam was told in 2003 that he had a bone blood cancer called polycythemia vera, for which there was no chemo or radiation available. Since he is a scientist, physicist, and inventor, has a Master’s in biochemical engineering, and is very versed in organic chemistry - he has 41 international domestic patents - Sam set out to find a cure for himself. He discovered five animals that researchers had previously found simply didn’t get cancer. They had identified a common carotenoid that existed across all five of those species - astaxanthin, which comes from an algae. Sam knew how to grow the algae, and how to stress the algae to produce the astaxanthin. He kept eating the algae and was eventually declared cancer-free. When Sam used Valasta to help family and friends with cancer, their arthritis, their type 2 diabetes, their irritable bowel syndrome, and their Parkinson's tremors all unexpectedly went away, as well. He went back into the lab to figure out what's causing these diseases, and found four free radicals that cause over 90 percent of human inflammatory disease. Valasta neutralizes all four of those. When you control your level of inflammation by neutralizing free radicals, then you control your health. So many different inflammatory diseases - arthritis, cancer, heart disease, lupus, type 2 diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, MS - are symptoms of inflammation, like branches of a tree, that the doctors treat. But the trunk of that tree is made up of the four free radicals - so if we cut the trunk of the tree off, all of those diseases go away. That’s what Valasta does.

What separates Valasta from other brands of astaxanthin is that it is a unique, liposomal glucosodic Astaxanthin, and therefore it is extremely absorbable, making easy-to-take amounts highly effective.

It is not feasible to reach the concentrations at which the extreme healing benefits of astaxanthin were found in the clinical studies, by taking the standard forms of astaxanthin.

ValAsta provides highly absorbable astaxanthin, through a patented process which took Sam Shepherd 8 years to develop. Sam discovered a way to reattach the glucose back on to the extracted astaxanthin, to aid in absorption.

The body loves glucose and pulls it into the cells, and when the glucose goes into your cells, it pulls the astaxanthin in with it.

Valasta is therefore five or six hundred times stronger than many other brands of astaxanthin, because of the increased efficiency in the absorption of the product.

Valasta helps neutralize Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), which causes both inflammation and DNA damage to cells. This type of damage is what cause cancers to form or other inflammatory damage to organs and cells. Here, Sam Shepherd explains ROS:

I was amazed by the science and by the stories of how Valasta is helping people. The healthcare practitioners on the call felt similarly and are now pursuing the use of Valasta for their patients.

Please see the website, www.Valasta.net, for more information about the product.

Also, here is a google drive that contains a lot of information, including an excellent 3 minute explanatory video featuring Sam Shepherd, and testimonials:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a5GvoBbbHUAXIz7QRW3qYzTU-GqUZed5

Astaxanthin has undergone hundreds of clinical trials with positive results, to treat conditions throughout the human body, ranging from the brain and neurological system, to the heart, to the muscles, circulatory system, reproductive system, etc.

This picture illustrates the wide range of studies that have been done, showing benefits of astaxanthin to every part of the human body:

This shows illnesses that people report Valasta astaxanthin helping them with:

Here are pictures of the beginning page(s) of some of the studies about astaxanthin that are linked on the google drive:

Here are a couple studies about astaxanthin improving both female and male fertility, which I found fascinating:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9098901/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3721213/

Example of a safety study on Astaxanthin (thank G-d, it is completely safe): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32512118/

Valasta has a nurse that can be contacted with questions at no charge.

Her name is Michelle Nay, and you can email her at info@valasta.net. She receives an overwhelming amount of messages a day, so be patient and Michelle will get back to you.

If you can’t email, you may call her at 803-470-1913.

I’m told that there are advanced cancer patients who are seeing quicker results by choosing to take more ValAsta than the standard recommended dose, and also, that while there have been people applying the oral ValAsta topically for skin cancer and for pain relief with excellent results, there is also a ValAsta Salve with DMSO available.

If you want to buy Valasta, you can order it online at www.valasta.net or by phone: 1-803-470-1913

(Please note: Valasta is not available on Amazon.)

It’s better to choose the ValAsta Liquid Astaxanthin 100ML size (the smaller size may be too small to see results, and it is not cost effective.)

The cost is $264 + shipping, and the 5% discount code is 1234. (I know it seems expensive, but the cost actually works out equal to other forms of astaxanthin, because you would be taking much more of the cheaper ones to achieve a similar dosage.)

A bottle is typically sufficient for between 1 to 3 months of treatment, depending on the patient’s symptoms and their body weight. See patient recommendations on this picture message.

Note: I did not start working for the Valasta company, lol. 😂 Just sharing what I’m excited about, as I’m hearing lots of amazing testimonials.

ValAsta’s astaxanthin is grown and produced in the USA in closed vessels and the extraction of the astaxanthin is done under strict guidelines, using critical CO2 extraction techniques.

ValAsta holds the only patent production process that attaches a glucoside or liposomal molecule to the astaxanthin molecule making it so highly absorbable.

This is the link to the patent: https://valasta.net/pages/patent

First page of the patent:

ValAsta is highly concentrated, so one capsule can hold up to 40mg. The company does not put the product in a gel cap as the heat used to do the encapsulation may degrade the astaxanthin.

Many people put the product into the empty vegan gel caps provided. Others just add the liquid oil astaxanthin to a spoonful of peanut butter, yogurt or apple sauce.

DISCLAIMER: THIS MESSAGE AND GOOGLE DRIVE IS FRIENDS SHARING INFORMATION. VALASTA, WE, AND THIS GOOGLE DRIVE DO NOT CLAIM TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, PREVENT, OR CURE ANY DISEASE.

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With prayers that G-d send speedy healing to all who need it.