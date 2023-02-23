In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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LolaCrown's avatar
LolaCrown
Feb 23, 2023

So interesting! Thank you for this information!

My husband is in remission from Transverse myelinitis precursor to MS. But he still has symptoms that won’t go away. Hoping to try this.

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Rachel Green's avatar
Rachel Green
Feb 23, 2023

I just found out about a coupon code for Valasta it is 1234. Thank you Brucha W for sharing this important information to help people!

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