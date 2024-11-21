BS”D

There is nothing like the power of real-life testimonials of people who were extremely sick, thank G-d getting better. If they come along with “before” and “after” test results, the evidence is irrefutable, and the naysayers haven’t a leg to stand on.

So, I am therefore very happy to present to you a compilation of oncologist Dr. William Makis’s recent case reports, republished with his permission, showing the cancer-fighting powers of an Ivermectin-Fenbendazole-plus protocol.

I encourage you to subscribe to Dr. Makis at https://makismd.substack.com/.

Dr. Makis can be reached for consultations at Makisw79@yahoo.com.

Case 1. IVERMECTIN-FENBENDAZOLE TESTIMONIAL - 50’s Stage 4 Cervical Cancer patient metastatic to liver sees first dramatic drop in blood cancer markers after a few weeks of adjusting Ivermectin & Fenbendazole doses!

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

Every Cancer Case has wonderful lessons!

We started an Ivermectin/Fenbendazole Protocol beginning of September and after 4 weeks the CA125 value had gone from 91U/mL to 99.2U/mL which I considered stable but a little bit stubborn.

But the Signatera test had shown dramatic improvement (circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and had gone from 9 to 2, so we were on the right track already!

But I wasn’t happy with the stable CA125, so we made adjustments.

We were a bit slow getting the Ivermectin up, so I increased it by 30% increments to +100% We switched up and mixed the Fenbendazole Brands

And the next CA125 dropped by 30% for the first time! In just 3 weeks!

You have to be able to adapt and fine-tune.

Ivermectin really does work at higher doses. But sometimes it’s not easy to get there.

And for Fenbendazole, you CANNOT be married to a brand. Mix things up.

There are at least 5 brands: Sanare Labs, Fenben Labs, Happy Healing, Panacur C, Safeguard and then the generic brands from India.

This article is not here to cast aspersions on one brand or another. But when it comes to Fenbendazole, there is a fierce competition going on between brands and questions have been raised about quality control. Or maybe you got unlucky and you have a bad batch. That happens too.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO CHANGE BRANDS! That’s the lesson here.

Update November 11:

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

50s year old Stage 4 Cervical Cancer metastatic to liver

Protocol:

Ivermectin 2mg/kg/day (split over 2 doses)

Fenbendazole 2000mg/day (split over 2 doses)

(we switched Fenbendazole brands after a few weeks, when CA125 hit 99.1)

46% drop in CA125 in 1.5 months !

The picture of the CA125 trend is worth a thousand words!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-testimonial-stage-4-cervical

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-154

Case 2. IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial in Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer with liver metastases patient in his 60s - dropping CEA and chemo side effects disappear completely!

ONE MONTH IN….

High dose Ivermectin

High dose Fenbendazole

TWO MONTHS IN…

Dr. Makis says: My Take….

Some testimonials have such great lessons!

When you combine chemo with an Ivermectin/Fenbendazole protocol I generally predict two things:

You’ll have a better outcome than chemo alone You’ll have less chemo side effects

Yes, I tell patients I can do better than their Oncologist.

And look at the results:

“usually took me a couple of days to get back to feeling better”

Now compare to being on a high dose Ivermectin/Fenbendazole protocol:

After 4th chemo cycle: “I had no side effects. In fact, I played golf the day after completion of chemo”

After 5th chemo cycle: “I am not experiencing any side effects!!”

I love these testimonials because you get an unprecedented look into how much of a better job Oncologists COULD be doing, if they weren’t fully captured by big pharma!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial

Case 3. IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 70s yo Stage 4 Lung Cancer patient to liver: all lesions shrinking after 7 weeks

Dr. Makis says: My Take….

Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

Primary Lung lesion LLL 2.9cm to 2.1cm (28% decrease)

Liver at porta hepatis 5.3cm to 1.6cm (70% decrease)

Right hepatic lobe inferiorly 2.4cm to 1.0cm (58% decrease)

Right hepatic lobe 2.1cm to 0.8cm (62% decrease)

“Overall, hepatic metastases appear markedly decreased in size when compared to the previous CT”

“Less than 7 weeks after initiating the protocol”.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-a30

Case 4. IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 40s year old woman with Stage 4 NCSCL Lung Cancer - dramatic improvement after 3 months!

STORY:

40s year old Stage 4 Lung Cancer Patient in the UK

In August 2024, we started Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

and Fenbendazole 444mg/day 6 days on 1 day off

There were some transient visual effects from Ivermectin to overcome in the first few weeks:

But they went away after a few days! And less need for pain medications!

“All side effects have completely gone now”

Patient no longer needed strong pain medication:

“haven’t needed to use any of the oro-morphine liquid for over a week and have stopped taking paracetamol”

3 month Follow-up Report:

“Cancer is stable and all lesions / tumours have shrunk”

“biggest shrink of all was the one above adrenal gland which has gone from 6cm to 3.6cm!”

“spots on the left lung and liver were so small they were too small to measure”

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

It is wonderful to see results like this after only 3 months!

Sometimes there are some minor growing pains in the beginning - some transient side effects to overcome (like the visual effects for ivermectin), but once you overcome them, it’s smooth sailing!

In this case they lasted about 10 days and then they were gone.

And yes, we did push to get to Ivermectin 2mg/kg/day and Fenbendazole 888mg/day.

Can you imagine a Stage 4 Lung 6cm adrenal metastasis shrinking to 3.6cm and all other lesions shrinking, some disappearing or becoming too small to measure?

Not bad for horse medicine!

UK patients have it hard as it’s quite difficult to obtain Ivermectin and Fenbendazole but many try and succeed despite the roadblocks!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-ee2

Case 5. IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 50s man with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer - incredible response to therapy after 8 weeks - 75% drop in CA19-9

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

75% reduction in blood tumor marker CA19-9 after only 8 weeks of high dose Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is wild.

We’re certainly on the right track.

Excellent question and lesson point here. Is it problematic that the tumor is not shrinking yet?

That takes a bit longer and is a more involved process.

That’s why a PET/CT scan would be good here. We could see the metabolic activity of the tumor drop dramatically, suggesting most of the cancer cells are dead, even if the tumor mass hasn’t shrunk yet.

It takes time for the body to re-absorb or clear dead tumor cells from a solid mass.

The tumor mass could be 80% dead cells and still appear unchanged in size. Eventually the body does get to mopping it up.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-a9a

Case 6. IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient - PSA drops 1533 to 968 in 12 days - is fatigue and bone pain normal?

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

Stage 4 Prostate Cancer patient:

Started Ivermectin 1mg/kg and Fenbendazole 1000mg 3 days on 4 days off.

In 12 days PSA drops 1533 to 968 (37% drop). Abdominal cancer lymph nodes have disappeared.

To be honest, that’s a lot of cancer cell killing over a very short period of time.

That will cause a great deal of FATIGUE. That’s to be expected.

Bone pain? Also. As cancer cells in bone get killed, the inflammation can also cause bone pain.

These go away with time.

Incredible response? Absolutely. This gentleman is on his way to becoming cancer free.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-779

Case 7. FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial in Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer patient - didn't listen to Oncologist's advice to stop Fenben, and is now cancer free

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

There is a key lesson here.

The Oncologist gave the opposite advice, of what was good for the patient.

Every day, I get emails from family members frustrated that their loved ones still believe their Oncologist wants the best for them. They trust their Oncologist implicitly.

If this patient had followed his Oncologist’s advice and stopped the Fenbendazole, he would still have active Stage 4 melanoma metastases with a much worse prognosis.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/fenbendazole-testimonial-in-stage

Case 8. IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - Testimonial in a patient with Advanced Epiglottis Cancer (who was offered no treatment options)

Dr. Makis says: My Take…

I am extremely happy to receive these.

Epiglottis Cancer is a type of Head and Neck Cancer that is difficult to treat surgically or otherwise.

“Surgeons offered no hope, no options”.

“I am alive & in gratitude to you and your substack!”

Thank you for every card, every message. I treasure them all.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-d8f

My take: G-d is opening the gates of wisdom and revealing methods of healing from conditions that previously held little hope. This is an exhilarating time to be alive.

We must always remember, above all, that He is the One bringing the healing, and the treatments actually have no power of their own. So we need to talk to the Creator all the time and ask Him for health. This is extremely important.

I think nowadays everyone seems to know someone with cancer. So please share this article, and perhaps you’ll save a life!

Share

Don’t forget to subscribe to Dr. Makis at https://makismd.substack.com/.