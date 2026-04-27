In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Jock Hislop's avatar
Jock Hislop
Apr 27

Great interview, thank you kindly.

I have a question, I believe a Keto diet works in a similar way, by reducing inflammation.

Is there any dose change or contraindications for anyone on a Keto/Carnivore diet?

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Y G
Apr 27

Thank you Brucha for all that you do for us!!

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