BS”D

Here is the recording link: https://rumble.com/v78v2ou-can-valasta-help-someone-you-love.html

Thank G-d, the interview was chock full of valuable and highly interesting information. Sam shared his personal cancer journey and how G-d miraculously pulled him back from the brink, how he got the inspiration for Valasta, what it did for him, and what he’s seen it do for many others with their various health conditions - plus much more.

Here is the google drive of the audio:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OWcUnDSRNym7savQB29cRiqftfX_aqID/view

The program recording can also be heard on my hotline: 929-277-2700.

There is more information about Valasta, including testimonials, in my previous articles on it:

As I mentioned recently, I’ve seen Valasta literally be G-d’s messenger to save the life - twice - of a toddler with kidney cancer (the first time it got him to start eating again after chemo had led him to the brink, and it got his tumor to start shrinking. The second time, it saved him from VOD, a life-threatening complication after his bone marrow transplant which had kept him in the ICU for two months. Soon after starting Valasta he was able to go home.)

I’ve seen Valasta reverse Crohn’s. I witnessed it give very weak patients back their appetite and energy, (whether they were debilitated from chemo, or just from a series of complications post-surgery.)

A woman recounted to me how Valasta helped her diabetic husband to no longer need his insulin. Valasta helped my friend become pregnant, and also stopped her daughter’s 24/7 mouth breathing caused by her swollen tonsils and adenoids. Another mother reported to me how after taking Valasta for a few weeks, her son’s liver enzymes became almost normal for the first time in the fifteen years since his bone marrow transplants.

PLEASE NOTE THAT I AM NOT EMPLOYED BY VALASTA AND DO NOT EARN ANY COMMISSION.

ValAsta has helped many children and adults with inflammatory health conditions, including:

• Allergies and immune-related sensitivities

• Autoimmune conditions, including arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and colitis

• Neurodevelopmental conditions, including PANDAS, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and behavioural issues

• Neurological conditions, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and stroke recovery

• Mental health and mood-related concerns

• Cardiovascular health concerns, including high blood pressure

• Metabolic and hormonal conditions, including diabetes and PCOS

• Liver and kidney function support

• Reproductive and urinary health concerns

• Respiratory and lung conditions, including asthma

• Thyroid-related conditions

• Lyme disease and related chronic inflammatory issues

• Cancer and cancer treatment side effects

• Pain and chronic pain conditions

• Rare and complex health conditions

• And much more

IMPORTANT NOTE: Genuine Valasta is sold by the manufacturer at www.Valasta.net. It is NOT sold on Amazon.

Please be aware that there are fake “Valasta” products being sold on Amazon. It is not known what substance they contain, but they are definitely not Valasta.

Please share with friends who may benefit!

Share