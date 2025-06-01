BS”D

Are you concerned about measles? I know that many parents are, so I am very excited, G-d willing, to be interviewing the top experts next Sunday about what’s really going on, why you should not panic, and most importantly, how to effectively treat measles.

SUNDAY JUNE 8, STARTING 11 AM EASTERN TIME

To Join Zoom:

tinyurl.com/TruthSavesLives

Or: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9521753151?pwd=QnhXdmJ3Q2FFV202K1RvSGpkK0ZvQT09&omn=84480737239

Meeting ID 952 175 3151

Passcode 1818

Or call: 929-205-6099 and enter above meeting ID and passcode

The event recording will, G-d willing, be posted on truth613.substack.com. If you aren’t yet subscribed, subscribe for free for articles and studies.

For the audio recording, call my hotline: (929) 277-2700. Call to hear over 30 interviews with doctors and researchers.

Dr. Richard Bartlett MD is an emergency room and family physician and is treating measles cases on the ground in Texas.

Dr. Pierre Kory MD is Critical Care, Pulmonary, and Internal Medicine Specialist who is frequently called upon to testify in court as to cause of death. Dr. Kory has done an exhaustive review of hospital records of the two highly publicized tragedies in Texas and exposed the shocking medical negligence. While media reported “measles” deaths, Dr. Kory discovered that both girls had died NOT of measles, but of pneumonia, for which the doctors did not give the simple, standard antibiotics they should have.

Please join us on June 8 at 11 AM Eastern Time, G-d willing, and discover the truth.

