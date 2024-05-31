Shocking: Police Detective Now Facing Tribunal in Canada for Investigating Sudden Baby Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout
Helen Grus was the one person in the department genuinely doing her job. When she heard of healthy babies suddenly dying in their mothers’ arms, she had to find out why. The powers didn’t like that.
Police Detective Helen Grus is now facing a tribunal for doing what she was supposed to be doing: investigating possible criminal causes of children’s deaths.
In testimony, Grus said she had been concerned after being informed of a “doubling if not tripling of baby deaths” that happened after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. Grus said two detectives had told her “fully alert and healthy babies” had suddenly died in their mothers’ arms.
“That concerned me. In 20-plus years of policing, I’ve never seen that phenomenon,” Grus said.
-Western Standard
This post on X alerted me to the breaking story and tells it very well:
Click link to watch 10 minute video: https://x.com/citizenfreepres/status/1795320670286717169?s=43&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw
Transcript of video on X:
“Detective Helen Grus of the Ottawa Police will be telling her story to the world for the first time at a police disciplinary tribunal that's been plagued with bias, corruption, perjury, witness intimidation, and abuse of process. Helen faces the bogus charge of discreditable conduct for simply doing her job as an Ottawa police detective.
In January 2022 detective Grus initiated an investigation into a possible connection between nine sudden infant deaths and their mothers’ vaccination status. Ms. Grus’s evidence package included Pfizer documents that showed 31 of 32 pregnancies followed by trial investigators resulted in spontaneous abortion. Only one baby of 32 pregnancies survived.
Within days of opening the investigation detective Grus was suspended for discreditable conduct for initiating an unauthorized investigation, and was formally charged in July 2022.
What's disturbing to learn is that in late March 2022, overwhelming evidence points to two police colleagues illegally providing confidential police information to CBC reporter Shaamini Yogaretnam, which resulted in CBC articles and broadcasts about the police investigation, of course impacting the investigation itself.
After leaking the story to CBC, Ottawa Police were then faced with a 24-hour ultimatum from reporter Shaamini Yogaretnam to contact the parents of the deceased infants before the story broke - so it's just a giant coincidence that after the news broke, Ottawa Police made a financial settlement with one of the parents. The news was then used as a propaganda tool to assist in swaying public opinion. The timing of the settlement also couldn't have been better given that it was one day before detective Grus’s hearing in December 2023.
The mainstream media has been very strategic in their reporting just enough to cover the basics, but not too much to stir the pot. Of course, things you'll never see the mainstream media report on, is the fact that the one and only parent of the nine deceased infants Detective Grus contacted during her investigation very much appreciated her phone call, or that the grandfather of another deceased infant only had positive things to say about detective Grus at the tribunal.
Members of the Ottawa Police at one point got so desperate for a smidge of wrongdoing that they initiated a wiretap, listening in on Detective Grus and her family. For those who don't know, under the Criminal Code there are two ways for a wiretap to be granted.
One way is somewhat tedious, where grounds are established, affidavits are signed, etc., while the other way is via an emergency provision under Section 1844 of the Criminal Code, meant for abduction, murder, terrorism, or hostage situations, where actual lives are at stake.
So as you can all guess, after 36 hours of listening to Detective Grus, they came back with absolutely nothing.
The decision maker at detective Grus’s tribunal is adjudicator Chris Renwick, retired superintendent of Ottawa Police, who, by the way, has zero legal training. The prosecutor is Ms. Vanessa Stewart. There are so many things unjust about the current proceedings that it would take hours to cover it all, but for those watching, here are some quick examples that indicate the fix is in: Just as detective Grus was to testify in her own defense, her counsel Blair Ector, announced to the tribunal that his client had received a threatening email earlier in the day. He said, and I quote, “It's come to my attention today that Inspector Hugh O’Toole sent an email to my client stating that she could not rely on any Ottawa Police Service documents.
That is witness tampering. That is intimidation. That is obstruction. This tribunal should be outraged. I am outraged, Ector said.
Other things of concern is that adjudicator Chris Renwick ruled that defense has to give all their questions for witnesses in advance. Right.
Mr. Renwick also ruled that detective Grus could not review her own handwritten notes from January 30th, 2022, the very day upon which it is alleged she engaged in misconduct by calling one of the parents. Although, the prosecutor was throwing a curveball when Detective Grus’s own sergeant admitted on the stand that she had every right to look into the file. I'm sure the prosecutor would love to redo that day as far as testimonies go.
All five defense expert witnesses were denied by adjudicator Chris Renwick. They include Dr. Eric Payne, (pediatric neurology), Dr. James Thorp, (Obstetrics and Gynecology), Dr. Gregory Chan, (Family Medicine), Ottawa Police Staff Peter Danyluk, and Lawyer Shawn Buckley.
On a different note, before many of the questions could even get past the second word, the prosecutor, Vanessa Stewart, would constantly object to to the question, in an effort to protect their witnesses from perjury.
Mrs Stewart also despicably compared detective Helen Grus’s calm demeanor to that of a serial rapist and murderer in this country.
Speaking of Vanessa Stewart, adjudicator Chris Renwick denied defense's request to switch out prosecutor Ms. Stewart on the grounds that she is the sister-in-law of the primary prosecution witness. Yes, you heard that correctly.
Evidence exists that the case against detective Helen Grus is an engineered, politically motivated setup, by persons within the Ottawa Police Services. Detective Grus has been serving her community for over 20 years as a police officer, and carries an exemplary police record, with glowing reviews. Ms. Grus’s commitment to catching and convicting bad guys in the S. Assault and Child Abuse Unit is second to none.
This case in particular is one of the most important cases in Canadian history, as it will define how police investigate crimes. The question then becomes: are we going to have police officers frightened, like we do in communist countries, to do their duty without thinking of the political implications?
In Western police forces across Canada and the United States, police officers are encouraged to initiate any investigation they see appropriate. We allow the police to do this so that politicians can't corruptly direct Police Operations. Autonomy is granted in order to prevent the police from being used politically.
If you're able, please come and show your support for Helen Grus at 211 Huntmar Drive, Kanata, Ontario, from May 27th to the 31st, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Detective Grus is a hero who is standing up for all police officers and citizens alike. If you wish to donate to detective Grus’s legal fund, I have provided a link in the description.
Pray for Helen. We pray for relief from the stress that she's been under, and the onslaught that she's faced for doing the right thing.”
Here is the story from The Western Standard (excerpts):
Ottawa Police Service detective Helen Grus, accused of discreditable conduct after investigating the COVID-19 vaccination status of mothers of deceased infants, testified at her hearing Monday she was only doing her duty.
“My duty as a police officer is to preserve life and property, to preserve the peace. And if I see any one of those situations arising where I need to step in and preserve life, I will do something. And that’s what I did,” Grus testified at the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) building in Stittsville, as reported by Epoch Times.
The detective with the OPS sexual assault and child abuse unit is accused of discreditable conduct for conducting an“unauthorized project” between June 2020 and January 2022 by examining the sudden deaths of nine infants.
Grus allegedly accessed Ottawa police files and then contacted the coroner’s office to learn the COVID-19 vaccination status of the parents, as she believed there could be an association between the two.
On Jan. 30, 2022, Grus also allegedly contacted the father of a deceased infant to inquire into the COVID-19 vaccination status of their mother, without the knowledge of the lead detective.
Grus was suspended without pay from the OPS on Feb. 4, 2022, then ordered to return to work with restrictions during an Oct. 11, 2022, OPS internal hearing.
Grus said her investigation aligned with Peel’s Principles, a set of ethical guidelines for policing by Sir Robert Peel in 1829. The fifth principle states that police must “seek and preserve public favor not by catering to the public opinion but by constantly demonstrating absolute impartial service to the law.”
The detective said while COVID-19 vaccine mandates were coming into force and causing “division” within OPS, she felt it was important to impartially investigate the infant deaths, not “pander to public opinion.”
Link:
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/ottawa-detective-grus-testifies-her-investigation-of-the-covid-vaccine-connection-to-infant-deaths-was-proper/54885
For a glimpse of slanted reporting at work, take a look at these news articles from MSM, covering the same happenings in a totally different way. Instead of focusing on what any logical person would deem most important - an officer getting to the bottom of why babies are dying in order to prevent future deaths - these writers made the story all about how wrong of her it was to “invade parents’ privacy” by trying to figure out why their baby died. Upside down world indeed!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-police-board-settles-with-family-over-invasion-of-privacy-1.7052010
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-police-board-settles-with-family-over-officer-who-accessed-dead-child-s-vaccine-records-1.6678298
This is horrific. The evil is off the charts.
Relatedly:
Former police officer reveals that 50% of SIDS cases happen within 1 week of a vaccine
stkirsch, posted August 16, 2023
https://rumble.com/v383hl8-former-police-officer-reveals-that-50-of-sids-cases-happen-within-1-week-of.html
[See also related post:
"New police testimony + peer-reviewed literature both show vaccines ARE causing SIDS: No doubt about it!" by Steve Kirsch, August 17, 2023
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/new-police-testimony-peer-reviewed ]
TRANSCRIPT
JENNIFER: Hi. My name is Jennifer and I was asked by Dr. Ben Tapper, a dear friend of mine, to share briefly my story. And so I'm going to try to do that in about 2 minutes. We'll see what happens here.
I was a police officer in a medium-sized urban area, so was my husband, he's a retired sergeant, I was an officer, we were both assigned to the Child Victim Sexual Assault Unit. And what, what really sparked some surprise and shock in us was the amount of children that actually do died of, die of quote unquote SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome.
We, in our unit were in charge of investigating all child deaths whether they were suspicious or not, so any time a baby died of SIDS in the home, officers were called out to investigate, to rule out foul play. And I will tell you this, SIDS deaths occurred at about a rate of 3 to 4 a month in a city of about 350,000. So probably an alarming number when we're led to believe it's super, super rare.
One thing that we started to noice was a pattern of when these children would die. It would usually be within hours to a week of their immunizations. And, I would say, most commonly this would happen after the 6 month immunizations. They get a lot at 2 months and they get a lot at 4 months and we did see SIDS deaths at those periods, too, but primarily 6 months was kind of, that was kind of the threshold where we would see a lot of the SIDS deaths happening.
So one thing that I started to really notice was that the medical examiners would detail a lot of things on the death reports, like, you know, if the baby was eating solids or if it had had a bath, and had lotion on and what kind what was it, and was there smoking in the home, who was on the house. They left no stone unturned. They literally would mark everything down. And then they would stamp SIDS on it.
The one thing that they wouldn't ever put down was that the child had been recently vaccinated. And that really, I found that odd because if there was any other pharmaceuticals involved, like a round of antibiotics or Tylenol or whatever, that was certainly on the report. But not vaccines.
And so I started doing my own digging and I found out that because vaccines do not have liability, that the manufacturers do not carry liability, then the medical examiners are not obligated to put vaccines on the medical report.
And this is what really started my journey in investigating vaccines. Because I was expecting my child, my first child, when I was working in that unit and, you know, we were deciding who our doctor was going to be, and things like that, and this really opened my eyes to whether this was something I wanted to do for my kids, but it just seemed like, this was what you do, right? But I was raised to question everything, so when I saw these red flags I really started to go down this rabbit hole.
And I will tell you that I did not see a SIDS report that didn't have some sort of symptom on it. And, you know, people are led to believe that SIDS, there's no symptoms, the baby's just dead. But there was always symptoms. And those symptoms were pulmonary petechiae, meaning there was like broken blood vessels in the lungs, and petechiae in the brain. And those were also common with shaken baby, but for whatever reason the doctors could tell the difference between traumatic petechiae and nontraumatic and that would get marked on there, too. So I'm thinking, well, if it's just a sudden death and it's a mystery, why do we see these, these symptoms listed on the report?
So that also was just another way that I started down the rabbit hole. And you know, my husband and I were both led to the decision to not vaccinate our children.
But that's pretty much my short abbreviated version of my story. There's more to it but Ben told me 2 to 3 minutes and I've already gone over, so going to wrap this up.
I haven't told you my agency or my full name because, as you probably know, there's repercussions with speaking the truth and so because I have a family that I care about I'm going to refrain from that information for now, but thank you for listening.
4:55
[END]