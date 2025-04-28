In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Johnsh
3d

Read the bill for yourself here https://bills.parliament.uk/publications/59833/documents/6243

BlackSheep
7d

B'H

Malachi 4:5-6

"Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD: and he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse."

How do we in the "spirit" of Elijah get fathers to start fighting for their children?

First and foremost, we need to completely end the Family Court System, including all "Court" interference with "families." We already have laws that address violence. Communists always seek to replace "family" with the "state" (the collective). The way these Nazi/Communists destroy "family" is by eliminating (redefining, feminizing, domesticating) the father. To these destroyers the "state" is god and since they are the state, they think they are god. But YHWH is the true and living God. The true ABBA. The Holy One of Israel our Savior. Baruch HaBa B'Shem Adonai!

