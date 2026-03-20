In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Joey's avatar
Joey
Mar 20

Thank you so much for a great education on this! A good friend was just told she has “heart disease”. I told her immediately “do NOT allow them to put you on statins!” I just sent her this article along with some supplement suggestions that I have my husband on as preventative, as his mother was put on statins!! I TOLD HER! 😖 This article is going to her as well!! You can lead a horse to water…….

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Brenda Broley Cook's avatar
Brenda Broley Cook
Mar 21

Best blessing on your sons new household. Thank you for caring as you do to educate. The Mayo clinic proved years ago that it was internal inflammation that is the cause of heart disease & not cholesterol. I watched a lengthy documentary that they did! It seems to have been scrubbed from the internet. I also read that the start of prescribing of statins can be correlated to the rise in dementia because cholesterol is the myelin sheath that protects our brain neurons..Apology I did not save that article. Maintaining metabolic health with low inflammation should be our goal. Yes there are certain natural botanicals that can contribute to the state of radiant metabolic health…but certainly chemicals do not.

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