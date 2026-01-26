BS”D

First, The Number That Breaks the Narrative

Less than one percent of women who test positive for what is called HPV ever develop cervical cancer. This is not a fringe claim. This is the German Cancer Research Centre’s own data—the DKFZ, one of the world’s leading cancer research institutions, the workplace of Harald zur Hausen, the man who received the 2008 Nobel Prize for claiming HPV causes cervical cancer. The numbers are straightforward. Up to 80 percent of women test positive for HPV markers at some point in their lives. In 80 percent of these women, the markers disappear spontaneously—no treatment, no intervention, the body resolves whatever was being measured. Of the 20 percent who show what orthodox medicine calls “persistent infection,” less than one percent develop cervical cancer. In Germany, approximately 7,000 women develop cervical cancer annually out of a female population of 40 million. That’s 0.017 percent. Flip it around: 99.983 percent of German women do not develop cervical cancer. Even accepting the establishment’s premise—that a virus called HPV exists and that testing detects it—these numbers make causation impossible. A cause produces its effect. If smoking causes lung cancer, smokers get lung cancer at rates that distinguish them from non-smokers. If asbestos causes mesothelioma, asbestos workers develop mesothelioma. The relationship between exposure and disease is visible in the data. Positive HPV tests are nearly universal among adults. Cervical cancer is rare. The marker is present in most cervical cancer cases—this is the fact endlessly repeated—but only a vanishing fraction of women with the marker develop the cancer. The numbers do not describe a cause. They describe a coincidence, or at most a marker of something else, or perhaps a consequence rather than an origin. What they do not describe is a pathogen that produces a disease. Lutz Gissmann, a researcher at the DKFZ, admitted the problem plainly: “We just don’t know why most women are able to cope with the virus.” This is not a minor gap in understanding. This is the entire question. If you cannot explain why 99 percent of “exposures” produce no disease, you do not have a causal theory. You have a correlation—and a weak one at that, given the numbers involved. The logical problem is simple enough for a child to grasp. If nearly everyone tests positive and almost no one gets sick, what the test detects is not what makes people sick. Something else is doing the work. The genetic material they call HPV, at most, is present at the scene. It is not the perpetrator. Finding genetic material in cancer tissue proves nothing about causation. The material could have caused the cancer. It could have arrived because of the cancer—a consequence rather than a cause. It could be a passenger, present but irrelevant. It could be a misidentified product of cellular breakdown. It could be an artifact of the detection method itself. The establishment assumed the first explanation without excluding the others. That assumption became a Nobel Prize, a vaccine, and a global screening apparatus—all built on a logical leap that was never tested. This statistical reality has not stopped a global industry—screening programs, vaccination campaigns, surgical interventions, pharmaceutical profits—built on the premise that HPV causes cervical cancer.

I am republishing below my previous critically important article warning about the dangers of the HPV (Gardasil) shots. Please share it with everyone and save lives:

In 2023, after hearing from a friend about her friend’s daughter in Lakewood NJ, totally paralyzed and bed-bound for six years already as a direct result of the HPV (Gardasil) shot - one of three girls in her community suffering a similar fate! - I wrote the following article. If you haven’t read it yet, please take the time now.

My friend actually can think of at least six people that she personally knows who have been severely injured by the HPV vaccine. Two of her friends were, in fact, in the hospital with their gravely injured daughters on feeding tubes, at the time we spoke.

Tragically, medical providers and influencers continue to push the absolutely ineffective and highly dangerous shot. Another friend, who is in the healthcare field, sees so many girls who are badly hurt by Gardasil. Some have had their reproductive systems totally destroyed - no periods; no follicles left. Others get their periods twice a month. These are young women who want to get married and start families. The crime that’s been done to them is horrific.

We can’t ever stress this enough - TELL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEADLY PRODUCT.

This article will break down the propaganda behind the HPV shot and show why it is useless - and just how dangerous it is.

The HPV vaccine, and the mass HPV vaccination campaign, are built on the presumptions that:

•The injections will prevent the recipient from contracting human papillomavirus (which is spread through activity that scrupulously religious people do not engage in, anyway.)

•That this virus, contracted at an average age of 20, is the cause of cervical cancer which develops in a tiny minority of women twenty, thirty, forty, or fifty years later.

•Therefore, getting the HPV vaccine as a child will prevent cervical cancer in later adulthood.

•That the vaccine is so completely safe, that we ought to be injecting all our young children now, to “protect” them many years later.

As you will see here, the above tower of propagandized presumptions is a fraud - a house of cards built on emptiness, evil lies that have been promulgated by corrupt vaccine manufacturers and their captured regulatory agencies for profit, and which bear no resemblance to reality.

Crunching the numbers reveals the madness

Unbekoming, who is in Australia, just published a comprehensive piece on the HPV “vaccine.” I’m going to use parts of it here. The link to his original article is below.

Unbekoming:

In my previous articles I did quite a bit of number crunching to outline the madness that is this injection. Here are some bullet points:

Cervical cancer is rare in Australia, with mortality rates even lower than in the United States, at 1.8 deaths per 100,000 women. Despite this Australia implemented widespread HPV vaccination.

The necessity of vaccinating 100,000 teenage girls to potentially save 1.8 lives 40 years later is insanity.

Assumptions that would be required for this necessity include HPV as the sole cause of cervical cancer, no other treatment innovations, 100% vaccine effectiveness, and 100% safety. No such certainty exists.

Cervical cancer risk in Australia is 1.8 deaths per 100,000, equating to a 1 in 55,555 chance of death. Compare this to death from bee stings (1 in 57,825).

In 2013, Australia reported adverse event rates following HPV vaccination, which were 122 per 100,000 in girls and 101 per 100,000 in boys aged 12-13. Applying an evidence based 41x under-reporting factor suggests a truer adverse event rate of 5,002 in girls (1 in 20) and 4,141 in boys (1 in 25).

This from The Real Anthony Fauci:

Since deaths from cervical cancer occur on average at age 58 in the United States and affect only 1/40,000 women, and since virtually all these deaths are preventable with early detection … any vaccine given to young girls to prevent the low risk of preventable death half a century from now ought to be 100 percent safe—and this vaccine isn’t even close.

BW: Here is the link to a documentary video that Unbekoming brings. The video, produced six years ago, tells of hundreds of documented cases of young people who have been killed and thousands injured by the HPV vaccine.

Sacrificial Virgins - The Dangers of the HPV Vaccination | Full Documentary 2017

Homepage - Sacrificial Virgins

Ruby Shallom, featured in the video, is almost completely paralyzed as a result of her HPV shot.

Unbekoming:

Comprehensive Summary

The video delves into the contentious debate surrounding Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, particularly focusing on the scientific arguments, personal stories of those affected, and the ensuing legal battles. It features interviews with experts in molecular biology, obstetrics, gynecology, and aluminium toxicity, as well as individuals and families impacted by the vaccine's side effects.

The narrative begins with Professor Peter Duesberg, a molecular biologist, who challenges the causal relationship between HPV and cervical cancer. He argues that HPV, often found in cervical cancer cells, is akin to a fossil, indicating a past infection but not necessarily causing the cancer. This perspective raises questions about the efficacy and necessity of HPV vaccination.

The video then shifts to personal stories, highlighting cases like Yasmin Soriat, a 19-year-old who died after receiving the HPV vaccine. Her case, among others, sparked concerns about the vaccine's safety. Dr. Johann Missliwetz, a forensic pathologist involved in Soriat's case, faced pressure from the medical establishment when he suggested a potential link between the vaccine and her death.

Professor Christopher Exley, an expert in aluminium toxicity, discusses the presence of aluminium adjuvants in HPV vaccines. He expresses concerns about the new types of aluminium used and the potential for these adjuvants to cause neurological damage. The video presents cases of young girls who developed severe neurological symptoms post-vaccination, suggesting a possible link to the aluminium content.

The documentary also explores the legal landscape, with various international groups like SaneVax and AAVP (Spain) advocating for the vaccine's removal from the market and seeking compensation for those affected. The video highlights the challenges in proving vaccine injury, the issue of informed consent, and the complex relationship between pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and the medical community.

The fraud

HPV vaccines have never been proven to prevent cervical or any other cancer. Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturers, did not have to prove that the vaccines prevent cancer. They were allowed to use “precancerous lesions” as “surrogate endpoints” in the clinical trials. Scientists do not know if the decline in cases of precancerous lesions will translate into fewer cases of cervical cancer in 20–30 years. - The HPV Vaccine on Trial

In 2006 the Gardasil vaccine hit the market. In 2005 there had been 3,710 deaths from cervical cancer. For a population of 149m women, that was about 1 in 40,000. (The same number will pop up again when you read the Duesberg excerpt from his book published in 1996.)

As of 2021, there were 4,290 deaths from cervical cancer in the US. For a population of 169m women that is about 1 in 40,000 deaths again.

So, said another way, the rate of deaths from cervical cancer has not changed since Duesberg wrote his book in the mid 1990s, and more importantly since the widespread use of the vaccine for 15 years on a population wide basis.

The disproven claim that HPV causes cervical cancer

This idea of a latency period that spans decades (BW: between having the virus and getting the cancer) is arguably one of the most scandalous “scientific” ideas they have ever been able to foist on a trusting public.

Here is Peter Duesberg, [molecular biologist and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California Berkeley] on the HPV virus and latency:

Indeed, the evidence for the papilloma hypothesis has since fallen apart. When zur Hausen and his colleagues discovered that at least half the American adult population and, therefore, half the adult women, had been infected by the virus, yet only 1 percent of women develop the cancer in their lifetime, they began to see a discrepancy. Koch's first postulate has also tested the credulity of the cancer virologists, since at least one-third of all women with cervical cancer have never been infected by the virus. The rest of the cervical cancer patients are not all infected with the same strain of papilloma virus; over a dozen different varieties of the virus can be found in these women. An incredibly long time elapses between infection by the virus (in those who do get infected) and the onset of the tumor. Papilloma virus tends to be contracted by women who are younger, estimated at an average twenty years of age. Cervical cancer, a disease of older age, strikes women in their forties through their seventies. By subtraction, zur Hausen calculates a whopping "latent period" ranging between twenty and fifty years! Nor does the virus reactivate when the cancer appears; in keeping with the revised Lwoff hypothesis of viral latency and cancer, scientists simply assume the virus caused some sort of necessary but not sufficient mutation twenty to fifty years earlier and can therefore remain soundly asleep in the tumor tissue. But this explanation cannot account for several key facts. For one thing, the leftover pieces of the virus cause entirely different, and therefore irrelevant, mutations in the genetic code of each tumor. Also, each cervical cancer grows from one single cell, leading to the obvious question of why all the other millions of infected cervical cells never develop into tumors.

BW: For more information on the hoax of HPV causing cervical cancer, also see molecular biologist Professor Peter Duesberg here: http://www.robertscottbell.com/government/what-if-hpv-does-not-cause-cervical-cancer-by-norma-erickson-and-peter-h-duesberg-phd/

This from a very good article by Barbara McKenzie:

The Gardasil Criminal Enterprise Still Defies Gravity – Sto Vounó (stovouno.org)

Merck insiders blow the whistle Diane Harper, a former Merck scientist and Gardasil researcher who appears to have had a crisis of conscience, has dismissed the possibility of Gardasil being effective: ‘In fact, there is no actual evidence that the vaccine can prevent any cancer.’ Dr Harper also stated that reported side effects of the vaccine prove HPV vaccines are more dangerous than the cervical cancer its makers say it prevents. ‘the chance of Gardasil actually helping an individual is about the same as the chance of her being struck by a meteorite’. (Diane Harper, Merck scientist and Gardasil developer) Dr. Bernard Dalbergue, who has also worked with Merck, described the Gardasil vaccine as ineffective, deadly and very profitable. ‘I predict that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all times because at some point in time, the evidence will add up to prove that this vaccine […] has absolutely no effect on cervical cancer and that all the very many adverse effects which destroy lives and even kill, serve no other purpose than to generate profit for the manufacturers.’

What are some of the injuries associated with HPV vaccination?

Bullet points from CHD article below.

Studies from Denmark found that HPV vaccines were associated with significantly increased rates of serious nervous system disorders, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and complex regional pain syndrome. A Danish and Swedish study involving nearly 300,000 girls showed a significant association between HPV vaccines and autoimmune disorders such as Bechet's syndrome, Raynaud's disease, and type 1 diabetes. Another large study of 3 million Danish and Swedish women identified seven adverse events with statistically significant increased risks following HPV vaccination, including Hashimoto's thyroiditis, celiac disease, lupus erythematosus, and more. A 2017 French study found a 3.78-fold increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) among young girls who received the HPV vaccine. A U.S. study in 2011 revealed a higher risk of GBS within six weeks post-Gardasil vaccination compared to the general population. Some researchers speculate that the similarity in protein sequences between HPV and the human genome might lead to the immune system attacking itself, causing autoimmune reactions. The HPV vaccine contains epitopes that overlap with human proteins, potentially triggering autoantibodies against the body's cells, leading to autoimmune dysfunction. Autoimmune disorders linked to HPV vaccination include ovarian failure, systemic lupus erythematosus, breast cancer, and sudden death, among others. A Danish and German study in 2022 suggested that HPV vaccines may have similarities to human autonomic nerve receptors, potentially leading to autoimmune reactions.

Source: The Truth About HPV Vaccination, Part 2: Studies Link the Vaccines to Neurological, Autoimmune Disorders Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

Ovarian failure (premature menopause)

From CHD article below.

In 2014, a peer-reviewed case series describing premature ovarian failure among Australian women following HPV vaccination was published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine.

This prompted other researchers to systematically examine the VAERS data to see if there was a connection between premature ovarian failure and Gardasil. Their study found a “potential safety signal” and concluded that “further investigations are warranted.”

VAERS analysis on ovarian failure

Two recent publications based on VAERS reports (first study, second study) found that events with a probable autoimmune background were significantly more frequent after HPV vaccination compared to other vaccinations.

Most strikingly, the mean number of premature ovarian failure cases increased significantly from 1.4 per year prior to 2006 to 22.2 per year after the HPV vaccine was approved, with a proportional reporting ratio of 46.

The investigators noted that the WHO and CDC declared the HPV vaccine safe regardless of lacking adequate research into safety concerns.

For example, the authors note that in a CDC-sponsored VAERS study, 17 cases of premature ovarian failure were identified but 15 were “excluded due to insufficient information to confirm the diagnosis.”

Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hpv-vaccine-safety-concerns-part-1-et/

BW: To more fully understand the mountainous lie that is the HPV vaccine, please read my March 1 article linked above, “HPV Vaccine Horror: Murder and Disability by Gardasil,” watch the 2017 documentary, see Unbekoming’s full article (link below), and research the articles that he provided.

(P.S. One of the injured people my friend knows is a boy who developed narcolepsy after Gardasil. So it was fascinating when I found this article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/merck-gardasil-hpv-vaccine-teens-narcolepsy/.)

Please share and save lives.

