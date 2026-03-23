In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
Mar 23

It seems that most of what was ‘discovered’ over the past 50 years might be suspect at the very least or harmful for most!!!! This system is rotten to the core and needs to be razed to the studs and rebuilt on extremely reliable, proven truths. I pray that these researchers and policy makers of this corrupted data are all turfed after being found guilty in a court of law and then tossed into prison or worse. It’s the least they deserve!!!! Hundreds of Billions of dollars have completely corrupted the entire medical system. It’s become a bottomless pit of corruption. 😢🙏🏻

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JJ's avatar
JJ
Mar 24

Astronomical amounts of folic acid in prenatal vitamins is most likely the cause of postpartum depression and possibly postpartum psychosis. So sad that these things are preventable!

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