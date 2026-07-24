In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
Jul 24

Extremely George Orwellian! And accurate. I have observed this pediatrician based entrapping of mothers and it sickens me.

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
6d

We are all being lied to about so much! Since Covid and its bizarre requirements and always morphing rules and increasingly dictatorial demands, I started to wake up to the fact that we are being lied to on a scale that I could hardly fathom. Now I see that most of what we have been told is a lie from the pit of Hell. Those creating these foul brews that are being injected anywhere they can will descend into that same pit to stew forever. Good riddance. :(

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