BS”D

What is happening now in Bet Shemesh and Jerusalem? Discover The Horrific Truth Behind the Media Hype

Headlines screech: “Unvaccinated toddler dies of measles.” Does anyone bother speaking to people on the scene to find out the truth? My friend and I did, and, like Dr. Pierre Kory with the Texas tragedies, we have a critical story to expose.

There are six major facts to know here:

1) This illness is not ordinary measles. Those who are dealing with it report that it’s some kind of Franken-measles - not what they grew up with and know how to treat, raising questions of a bioweapon having been unleashed on the children, covid-style. Children are throwing up, having diarrhea, having high fever for days on end, and of course getting dehydrated. A large portion are developing shortness of breath and have low oxygen saturation. Many have gone on to develop secondary pneumonia. The regular measles remedies aren’t doing the trick. Something is off over here.

2) Just as in numerous other documented locations recently, this “measles outbreak” followed on the heels of a massive measles vaccine campaign in Israel, with more than 100,000 doses of live MMR vaccine having been administered in recent months.

Important! AN UNBIASED DOCTOR IN ONE OF THE HOSPITALS exposed something very strange in personal conversation with a friend of mine: THE MMR V being given to the children in the “ultra-religious” communities is NOT being given to the children in the secular areas. In fact, there is no vax campaign in the secular communities, and if a child does receive a measles shot, it’s not the MMR V.

3) The government has disallowed the clinics from offering early treatment. Just like in Covid. Therefore, children who are dehydrated and require IV fluids, or who have shortness of breath or pneumonia and simply need nebulizer and antibiotics, are either being hospitalized, sometimes with negative outcomes from hospital “mismanagement” (to put it nicely), and/or languishing at home and getting worse for fear of the hospital. As we saw in 2020, this is a planned recipe for disaster.

4) There is actually no need to panic. There are excellent, effective treatments for this illness which are thank G-d turning kids around very quickly. The children who died passed away because of lack of proper and timely treatment, not despite treatment. The lifesaving interventions are simple: Rehydration with IV fluids, Budesonide nebulizer treatments, and Clarithromycin or Azithromycin antibiotic for the secondary pneumonia. A medical drink called HydroShot, if available, contains molecular hydrogen and effectively raises oxygen levels in the body. Zofran combats the nausea and vomiting. If medications aren’t available, a natural combination which has been seen to raise oxygen levels and get some children out of the hospital overnight is a combination of frankincense oil and and black seed oil, both given internally and rubbed frequently on the body externally.

5) Calls to vaccinate are misplaced: A) The outbreak was fueled by mass vaccination to begin with. More vaccination will pour more fuel on the outbreak. B) Some previously vaccinated people are getting sick anyway. C) Many children who are getting vaccinated now are ending up in the hospital as a direct result of the vaccine. My friend herself is aware of four children whose parents recently got them the measles shot and then developed the full blown serious illness, and required hospitalization last week. Another woman told me of a baby who got vaccinated and then ended up in the ICU for several days as a direct result.

6) There is a very dark backstory to the death of the little child who passed away in the hospital, and whose death was used as the pretext for the frenetic calls for more vaccination. The account of people close to the child points to a deliberate hospital murder of this two year old.

“COVID FOR KIDS”

My friend is on the ground at the epicenter of the outbreak in Israel. She knows what measles is supposed to behave like, and this isn’t it.

Many families who live the traditional way are used to the childhood illnesses and are expert at handling them with aplomb. Fluids, vitamins, and rest would do the trick just fine, and complications were extremely rare. Just like the story told by the graphs taken from CDC data on measles before the vaccine rollout in the US: almost all of the time, kids would come through with flying colors.

But something is very wrong now, and when I put my friend on the phone with Dr. Richard Bartlett, Emergency Room physician in Texas, he confirmed that the children in Texas experienced the identical, awfully “modified” measles: vomiting and diarrhea leading to dehydration, and a huge rate of progression to pneumonia/low oxygen saturation/breathing difficulties. What is going on? Where did this horrible, abnormal illness come from?

MONSTER-LIKE MEASLES FOLLOWS MASS MEASLES VACCINE CAMPAIGNS IN SAMOA, TEXAS and ISRAEL: HAS A BIOWEAPON BEEN INJECTED INTO OUR CHILDREN?

Jon Fleetwood has documented multiple regions in the US and Canada this year where an aggressive campaign by local health authorities for mass measles vaccination has directed preceded a conflagration of measles.

It’s not a surprise when you realize that the measles vaccine is labeled “live,” and even the CDC acknowledges that the vaccine “sheds.”

Above is the actual vaccine currently being administered specifically in the religious neighborhoods in Israel.

Investigative journalist Mordechai Sones, based in Israel, explains: https://jewishhome.news/the-manufactured-measles-crisis-how-vaccine-campaigns-ignite-outbreaks-from-texas-to-tel-aviv/

Thousands of miles away, Israel is caught in the same feedback loop. Facing its own surge that began in the spring of 2025, the Israel Health Ministry launched an emergency response, administering more than 100,000 MMR doses. Despite these efforts, the outbreak has only intensified, swelling from a few dozen cases in May to over 660 by late August, with children on life support. Officials blame pockets of vaccine hesitancy in haredi communities, yet the timeline remains undeniable: the escalation of the outbreak has shadowed the escalation of the official response. It begs the question: is the official response fanning the flames?

A Live Wire in a Crowded Room

The core of this uncomfortable question lies in the nature of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine itself. Unlike inactivated vaccines, the MMR uses live, albeit weakened, material. The medical establishment has long assured the public that these attenuated vaccines are safe and cannot cause the disease they are meant to prevent. But the evidence is mounting that this is a dangerous oversimplification. The vaccine material doesn’t just disappear after injection; it replicates, and it can spread.

This phenomenon, known as “shedding,” is well-documented in scientific literature, though rarely discussed in public health messaging. A 2024 study in the Journal of Clinical Virology found that more than a third of recently vaccinated children shed measles vaccine RNA in their nasal passages for up to a month. Older studies, including one from the CDC itself, have confirmed the vaccine virus can be transmitted through urine for weeks. (BW: A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine.) In Israel, this has found startling support from an unexpected source: the sewer. Wastewater surveillance has detected the vaccine’s specific genotype in 8% of samples, confirming that the virus is being shed into the environment on a scale that could easily contribute to community transmission.

You can find proof of the government’s mass vax campaign online:

Documentation of Israel’s mass vaccination campaign: https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-856772

If the vaccines help, why did the crisis only intensify as more and more doses were administered?

Jon Fleetwood has published extensively on the phenomenon of the measles vaccine triggering the measles that it was supposed to “prevent:”

1) In Texas, the mainstream story is that Gaines County experienced the state’s worst measles outbreak in decades. What they’re not saying is that the outbreak exploded immediately after the health district’s free vaccination campaign that handed out live MMR shots. Measles jumped 242%.

In other words, Texas, which gave an 15,000 extra doses of MMR this year, then experienced an epidemic, with more measles cases than the entire US had in the whole of 2024. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/texas-gave-15000-more-mmr-shots-this

2) An Ontario measles outbreak more than doubled in three weeks after an aggressive vaccine push by federal and local governments - becoming their largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/ontario-measles-outbreak-more-than

3) Hawaii’s first confirmed measles infection occurred in the weeks following the state government’s messaging campaign that urged citizens to receive a measles (MMR) vaccine. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/hawaiis-first-measles-case-occurs

4) The first documented measles case in Ingham County, Michigan, since 1994, occurred in April in a baby who had just received the measles vaccine: https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/michigan-baby-infected-with-measles

5) The first measles case struck Southern New Mexico’s most vaccinated county, Doña Ana, after the state nearly doubled its measles (MMR) vaccination rate compared to last year. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/first-measles-case-strikes-one-of

6) Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in April following state and local health officials aggressively issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get vaccinated with the live, shedding, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, raising serious questions about whether the vaccine itself is to blame for the infection. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/virginias-first-measles-case-follows

7) Illinois confirmed their first measles case of 2025 in April, just two weeks after the Illinois Department of Public Health launched their “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving an MMR vaccine. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/illinois-confirms-first-measles-case

8) Iowa’s first measles case since 2019 struck in May, immediately following the state significantly increasing its measles vaccination recommendations in April. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/iowas-first-measles-case-in-years

Israel is now experiencing what Texas and New Mexico experienced last spring, as documented by Jon Fleetwood: Two States With Greatest MMR Vaccination Rate Increase Also Report Most Measles Cases in 2025.

In Texas, two children died, and the media, of course, reported them as “unvaccinated measles deaths.” An expert investigation, however, revealed that far from being measles deaths, the girls were killed by doctors’ negligence: a lack of basic appropriate pneumonia treatment. https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/my-expert-review-of-the-medical-records

But all the above pales in comparison to the horror that was perpetrated on the children of Samoa in 2019, in an extremely suspicious measles “outbreak” in which there were 83 deaths, with a case fatality rate 40 times the global average.

In The Killing Fields of Samoa, Dr. Ah Khan Syed asks:

Why did a measles outbreak occur in 3 neighbouring islands at the same time, just weeks after a delivery of UNICEF vaccines to those very islands?

Why did the death rate in the Samoan outbreak reach such high levels, far in excess of what would be expected in a country with access to healthcare?

There can be no question that the mass vaccination triggered the outbreak - and that the lack of medical treatment sealed the children’s fate.

Unfortunately we are facing a similar scenario now in Israel.

NO EARLY MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN WITH MEASLES IN ISRAEL, BY GOVERNMENT DECREE

One would expect, in a country with an advanced medical system, that no effort would be spared to save lives. Surely, clinics would urge parents to bring in their children at the first hint of concern, to receive IV hydration, antibiotics, and breathing treatments. Right?

Wrong. The Kupot Cholim have been directed to not provide any care to measles patients. The only place that they are allowed to receive any treatment has been at the hospital. If a mother brings her child to a clinic, this is what happens: A doctor comes outside (in some locations, he is dressed in frightening covid-era protective garb), and gives the pulse oxymeter to the mother to check the child, refusing to touch the patient himself. Then, he gives the verdict, directing her to the hospital. No fluids. No breathing treatments. No early treatment at all. The “exception” is that in some locations, the doctor would indeed give a prescription for antibiotic, but the wrong one. When the parents request “Azil” (azithromycin) instead, the doctor replies sharply “I’m the doctor!”

What does this remind you of? We know from 2020 that lack of early treatment is a recipe for death. Apparently, that’s what is desired here.

Think about it. Many parents are aware that hospitals are unsafe. They know that the “ultra religious” and the unvaccinated are favorite targets. They know that the establishment is looking for measles deaths. They fear terrible outcomes, should they venture to the hospital, and they have good reason to fear. So they try to care for their child at home, but they likely have no access to antibiotic for a child who has progressed to pneumonia. They may have no access to IV fluids for a child who has become dehydrated, and no access to nebulizer medication for a child who needs it. The basics are denied them. If they finally give up and go to the hospital, they still may not receive the proper treatment, and are now under the hospital’s control. And of course, the official count of the hospitalized now goes up - for children who could have been helped outside the hospital, had the establishment only wished it.

Now you can understand how two children in Israel have died “of measles.” No, they didn’t quite die of measles. They died because of cruel and twisted directives by people who have goals other than saving their lives.

One of the little boys is the second child in his family murdered in a hospital by medical malpractice. The first child to be killed, two years ago, was vaccinated.

In the current tragedy, from the time the child came to the hospital with pneumonia post-measles, his family got the distinct feeling that the powers-that-be had a goal that this child would die. He was placed on an ECMO but then completely ignored, put off into a corner. The family was told by the hospital to just appreciate that they’re being allowed to remain! There was so much that could have been done for the child, but the hospital refused all entreaties. At first, they would not even give him antibiotics. For the next two weeks, they were constantly told that their child is already dead and they should say goodbye to him, but they fought for his life and refused to give up. When the doctor came in, after being away for ten days, and seeing them, exclaimed “You’re still here?!?” they said “Yes, isn’t it a miracle?” Answered the doctor “It’s not a miracle; it’s a fashla (a failure!) The little child didn’t live long after that.

In Texas, something very similar happened. As Jon Fleetwood said, it isn’t a public health crisis—it’s a narrative war. In Gaines County, he explained, the Mennonite community was targeted by public health officials and corporate media—not because they were sick, but because they’re independent.

Two Mennonite girls were killed in the hospital by lack of the simple proper antibiotics for pneumonia. Are we really to believe that in both cases, the deviation from normal protocols of care was an “oversight?” Deaths were needed to propagate the vaccine narrative.

Now back to Dr. Syed, on the children of Samoa who were prevented from accessing effective treatment:

… it is reasonably clear from reports on the ground that there were major issues getting hold of medical treatments for those affected. It’s really worth watching this episode of The Highwire from Dec 2019 which gives a very different view of the situation than the government and WHO reported. https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/crisis-in-samoa/

The takeaway from reports in Samoa at the time was that basic medical care, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C and other supportive measures, was denied to the children of Samoa. It is almost as if it was necessary that a lot of children died to promote a narrative that then required government intervention “to sort out the problem”. To be clear, those children didn’t need to die. They died because the government needed to convince the population that they were in charge and dissent was not allowed.

In any case the desired intervention came swiftly in early December.

Door-to-door forced vaccinations.

Dr. Ah Kahn Syed:

Isn’t this just the same scenario we have seen over the last 3 years?

(BW: By now in 2025 it’s almost 6 years…)

A viral outbreak suspiciously appears Repurposed and safe drugs (including vitamins) are denied as adjunctive treatment to people who would likely benefit from them at zero risk The vaccine people come along to pretend to save the day (and likely make the situation worse because vaccinating the population during an outbreak is usually a really bad idea) Social media nudge units move into action to denigrate anybody suggesting anything other than what BigPharma and BigGovt suggest as the solution, then many more people die than should have.

It got worse in Samoa because, once the unusual and unusually deadly measles outbreak happened, things escalated quickly. What did the Samoan government do? They mandated measles vaccination and brought in the Chinese army to help (note that any reference to the Chinese army’s presence in Samoa has been scrubbed from the internet2). The population was told to put a red flag outside their house to identify them as unvaccinated. Are you getting the Warsaw-ghetto picture now?

In fact it was so bad that there was a campaign against it on twitter using the hashtag #NaziSamoa. Good luck finding any dissenting tweets with that reference now.

And of course, to “nudge” any Samoan dissenters into the government directive, the government also locked the country down with school closures and bans on gatherings. Sound familiar?

Is this the final piece of the puzzle?

Dr. Syed:

There is one piece of the puzzle of Samoa that has been bothering me. That is, why did a relatively vaccinated population manage to fare so badly with a measles outbreak?

Dr. Syed shares compelling evidence for his hypothesis about the deadly measles vaccine strain that had been delivered to the island: https://www.arkmedic.info/p/the-killing-fields-of-samoa

WHAT ARE THE EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS FOR THE CURRENT OUTBREAK?

Number One is to pray. Number Two is to be on the alert constantly to make sure the children are hydrated - giving liquid very frequently. Plain water isn’t enough - a homemade electrolyte drink will do much more. If parents allow children to sleep and sleep and not drink, they can get into serious danger.

Dr. Richard Bartlett taught us what (thank G-d!) treatments actually work for the current measles outbreak:

1) Budesonide nebulizer treatments - don’t wait, start right away, before the child has breathing trouble or low saturation.

2) Antibiotic for the pneumonia that frequently comes along - make sure it’s Clarithromycin or Azithromycin!!

3) IV hydration if needed - this is lifesaving. (Of course, parents should be continuously trying to hydrate their child before it gets to that point, but sometimes it’s impossible.) SOME CHILDREN ARE TURNING AROUND INSTANTLY WHEN THEY RECEIVE IV FLUIDS, with oxygen saturation rising from 91 to 99.

4) If you can access the medical drink HydroShot, Dr. Bartlett has found it to be miraculous. It raises oxygen levels in the body. https://drantonucci.com/resource/hydroshot/

https://h2bev.com/

5) Dr. Bartlett recommends Zofran for nausea if needed.

Children receiving the antibiotic, budesonide nebulizer treatment, and HydroShot are going overnight from needing hospitalization to doing great!

6) ANOTHER VERY EFFECTIVE TREATMENT found in Israel - for people who had no access to antibiotics and budesonide - is frankincense oil, plus black seed oil, taken internally as well as rubbed frequently onto the body. Some children recovered and left the hospital the next day after treatment with these oils was initiated.

Dr.Bartlett provided us with links to the treatments and how to access them:

https://budesonideworks.com/ https://budesonideworks.com/be-prepared/

Dr. Bartlett said this is a must-watch: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/exclusive-doctor-and-parents-at-the-epicenter-of-texas-measles-outbreak/

Here is my program in May with Dr. Bartlett discussing effective treatments: https://truth613.substack.com/p/measles-vaccines-and-treatments-dr

You can also listen on the JAVI hotline 929-277-2700 to the program with Dr. Bartlett explaining the treatments as well as Dr. Kory explaining the truth about the measles. It’s Box 34. Or you can listen on this google drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KgKA0B0NMKmcUsWdWK3Ty8r3VGSQlEHy/edit

Important information from Jon Fleetwood below: jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/two-states-with-greatest-mmr-vaccination

Live Virus, Live Risk: Infections Emerging After MMR Vaccination Campaigns Raise Alarms

JonFleetwood.com is keeping a running list of troubling patterns linking measles infections to recent government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus can and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

The claim that many of these measles cases are from wild-type measles viruses and not the live virus in the vaccine is undermined by the fact that the PCR test used as evidence of wild-type infection is only reliable less than 3% of the time. Research in Access Microbiology highlights that standard PCR assays might not effectively distinguish between vaccine and wild-type strains. The CDC has confirmed that PCR tests often misinterpret measles vaccine virus infection as wild-type measles infection: “Inability of these testing panels to differentiate between measles virus causing illness and incidental detection of measles vaccine virus RNA can have significant public health reporting and response ramifications, potentially leading to misdiagnosis of measles virus infection,” writes CDC.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently confirmed a fifth case of measles in Colorado this year in a Denver County adult resident with verified measles (MMR) vaccination records.

PLEASE PRAY TO THE CREATOR, SHARE, AND SAVE LIVES!

May G-d protect us all.

