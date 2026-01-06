In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah W's avatar
Hannah W
2d

The news is very encouraging. But to give a bit of perspective, compare it with Israel's routine vax program for children.

I just looked it up... currently it's only 20-22 doses by the age of 18.

Just one more reason for Jews in America to seriously think about family aliyah.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SJPA's avatar
SJPA
2dEdited

As I see it after reading many of the news articles and headlines it is a case of moved, NOT REMOVED. 

Kennedy Scales Back the Number of Vaccines Recommended for Children

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/05/health/children-vaccines-cdc-kennedy.html

Moving 6 of the 17 childhood vaccines including Covid mRNA to “shared decision-making”  without outlawing financial inducements to doctors is meaningless.

You can see below that on the CDC website that they just placed a new title on their recommended vaccination schedule ie the hepatitis B still for “high risk” to be given Day 1.

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2026/2026-cdc-acts-on-presidential-memorandum-to-update-childhood-immunization-schedule.html

Under the accepted recommendations, CDC will continue to organize the childhood immunization schedule in three distinct categories, all of which require insurance companies to cover them without cost-sharing:1. Immunizations Recommended for All Children

2. Immunizations Recommended for Certain High-Risk Groups or Populations

3. Immunizations Based on Shared Clinical Decision-Making

https://www.hhs.gov/childhood-immunization-schedule/index.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Brucha Weisberger and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brucha Weisberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture