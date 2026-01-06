BS”D

Did we ever truly think we would see this day? It’s the falling of the Berlin Wall. The CDC always ADDED to the bloated childhood vaccine schedule, and almost never removed anything.

But on Monday, everything changed, as dozens of childhood vaccines were slashed from the schedule - an admission that its safety was never established at all.

From Focal Points:

BREAKING: CDC SHRINKS ROUTINE CHILDHOOD VACCINE SCHEDULE BY ~55 DOSES

The largest rollback of routine childhood vaccination in U.S. history.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher reported January 5:

Today, the CDC formally adopted a revised childhood and adolescent immunization schedule, following a Presidential Memorandum directing alignment with international best practices.

This marks the largest rollback of routine childhood vaccination in U.S. history.

After reviewing peer-country schedules and the scientific evidence underlying them, federal health leadership acknowledged that we are hyper-vaccinating our children.

The result is a dramatically smaller routine childhood vaccine schedule, cutting approximately 55 routine doses.

This is a major victory — even as serious safety concerns remain for the vaccines that continue to be recommended.

The Key Change: ~55 Routine Doses Eliminated

Previous U.S. routine schedule (2024)

84–88 routine vaccine doses

Targeting 17 diseases

(18 if RSV monoclonal antibody is included)

New CDC routine schedule (2026)

~30 routine doses

Targeting 10–11 diseases

Based on international consensus

Net change: approximately 54–58 routine doses removed, commonly summarized as ~55 routine doses.

Importantly, this reduction applies only to vaccines previously labeled “routine for all children.” No vaccines were banned or removed from availability.

What Was Removed from the Routine Schedule

The following vaccines are no longer recommended for all children by default:

COVID-19

Influenza

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B (including removal of the universal birth dose if the mother is HBsAg-negative)

Rotavirus

Meningococcal ACWY

Meningococcal B

These vaccines account for nearly the entire ~55-dose reduction.

What Remains Routine

The CDC now limits routine childhood vaccination to the following vaccines:

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Polio

Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib)

Pneumococcal disease

Varicella (chickenpox)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV), reduced from two doses to one

This is still not “safe by default”

These vaccines remain:

Insufficiently studied for long-term outcomes

Untested in placebo-controlled trials

Never evaluated as a cumulative schedule

Inducers of over 20 chronic diseases

Adverse events such as febrile seizures, severe neurological injury including autism, ADHD, tics, autoimmune disease, asthma, allergies, skin and gut disorders, ear infections, and a long list of other chronic diseases have been documented across multiple vaccines on this list:

NICOLAS HULSCHER, MPH

DECEMBER 11, 2025

Read full story

Reducing the schedule does not equal proving safety. It simply reduces exposure. Nonetheless, that reduction alone is quite meaningful.

Where Those Vaccines Went

Non-consensus vaccines were reclassified, not banned:

Shared Clinical Decision-Making

COVID-19

Influenza

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Rotavirus

Meningococcal ACWY

Meningococcal B

High-Risk Groups Only

RSV monoclonal antibody

Hepatitis A (travel, outbreaks, liver disease)

Hepatitis B (HBsAg-positive or unknown maternal status)

Dengue

Meningococcal vaccines for defined risk groups

All remain available and fully covered by insurance. However, given entrenched institutional habits and ideological adherence to maximal vaccination, many clinicians are likely to continue promoting shared clinical decision-making vaccines as de facto routine unless families are informed and assertive.

Why This Is Still a Massive Win

For decades, the childhood vaccine schedule expanded without:

Schedule-level safety trials

Long-term outcome data

Meaningful public debate

Informed consent

This decision reverses that trajectory. It:

Shrinks routine exposure dramatically

Restores parental agency

Forces future decisions to confront risk-benefit reality

Most importantly, it breaks the false premise that “more vaccines is always better.”

Conclusion

The CDC has eliminated every non-consensus vaccine from the routine childhood schedule, cutting routine exposure by approximately 55 doses—an implicit admission that the safety of the expanded schedule was never adequately established.

This decision does not end the problem. The vaccines that remain routinely recommended are still largely untested in long-term, placebo-controlled trials, are administered during critical periods of neurodevelopment, and continue to pose serious safety concerns. As a result, a substantial number of autism cases and other chronic conditions will continue to occur.

However, by sharply reducing cumulative exposure during early childhood, this change marks the first credible step toward reversing the trajectory. The burden of neurodevelopmental injury should begin to decline—not disappear, but diminish.

Even with its limitations, this action represents the most consequential course correction in U.S. pediatric vaccination policy in modern history. It breaks the assumption that an ever-expanding schedule is inherently safe, restores proportionality, and opens the door to long-overdue accountability, transparency, and real safety science.

Link to Nicolas Hulscher’s original article:

P

BW - My take:

It seems to me that there is no going back to the way things were, because you cannot un-know and unsee what you’ve learned. Previously, the idea that vaccines could cause harm was widely ridiculed, and public debate effectively stifled. Many parents of injured kids feared telling their stories and cowered in silence, knowing they’d likely be ostracized. Others did not even realize the source of their child’s disabilities.

Now that the automatic assumptions of safety and “more is better” have been shattered, and everyone has read the public tweets from the most famous and powerful person in the US, the trust has been breached and the silence is over. There has been an admission on an enormous scale. The cat is out of the bag. It seems to me that such a damning public statement hasn’t happened in the entire history of vaccination, and I don’t think the topic can ever get stuffed back under the covers again.

At a moment like this, my feelings are:

1) Awe and excitement at witnessing a miracle of G-d , and being reminded how He can literally do ANYTHING.

2) Amazement as I contemplate that so many people worked so hard for so long and seemed to accomplish very little to move the needle - but when G-d decreed it to be the right time, all those efforts and prayers added up and everything changed in an instant.

3) Joy for those children who will escape severe harm, whether from the particular vaccines that have been removed from the schedule, or from the cumulative exposure of so many.

4) Hopeful happiness for the families whose children are out of school because they’re missing one or more of the vaccines which were now removed from the schedule.

5) Frustration because there are so many more vaccines that need to go (all of them), to keep kids from getting killed and hurt.

6) Pain, especially, that one dose of the particularly deadly and useless HPV vaccine is still on the schedule, and also that babies and toddlers will still be getting shots at ages when they’re susceptible to SIDS and autism.

Keep on praying to the Creator and keep on talking to everyone you can about this!

Share