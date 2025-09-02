In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3d

Heartbreaking exposé of the vaccine push. May we awaken to the realities inherent in blindly and ignorantly accepting and embracing the myths we have been led to believe.

Thank you for this vital research. Now to find the adequate tools for responding with a cogent argument to those who would challenge our position. Facts are hard to dispute unless the opponent wholeheartedly embraces a contrary opinion, facts or no facts.

God bless you as you continue on this journey. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brucha Weisberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture