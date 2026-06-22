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Last Thursday, Dr. Tess Lawrie republished a firsthand account of a recovery from devastating stroke using DMSO and other complementary modalities, as written by a member of Dr. Lawrie’s team, who saved the life of her own ex-husband. Meanwhile, I (BW) actually have a personal account to tell over about DMSO for stroke as well - as thank G-d, a relative of mine experienced a remarkable, rapid and complete recovery from her stroke last spring. Through a Divinely orchestrated series of events, she was fortunate to begin receiving DMSO and Valasta from her family at the hospital within hours of her stroke beginning. Before she got the DMSO and Valasta, the clot-busting medication she received at the hospital had not shown any positive effects and she’d only gotten worse. Her speech was slurred, her mouth was uneven, and it was hard for her to speak. One of her arms didn’t work right. Then the Valasta and DMSO arrived. In the ICU, her family kept applying DMSO liberally to her head every few hours, and administering small quantities of Valasta by mouth. Praise G-d, she started rapidly improving. By discharge home around a week later, my relative was almost completely back to herself. She never required nor received any rehab services at all, and she continued the Valasta and DMSO, added the enzymes Lumbrokinase and Nattokinase, and very soon had a full recovery. Thank G-d there is zero visible disability, and in fact my relative stated last summer that she felt physically better than she had before the stroke. She did mention recently that sometimes she has difficulty with word recall - but it’s minor enough that it’s not something that we can tell from the outside. She said that issue is up and down and that Neuralli probiotic has helped her significantly with it.

By Divine Providence, as I began putting together this article on Thursday, I received a call from a woman who had a stroke a year ago and is still suffering from the effects. Thank G-d, I was able to visit her, bring her DMSO and Valasta, and tell her what else she should try.

I’m republishing Dr. Lawrie’s reprint of her team member’s November 2024 story, as well as some other amazing DMSO accounts here.

Here is Dr. Lawrie’s preface:

I am hearing of so many people with strokes, I thought I would re-share this story of how my amazing team member, Lucy, saved the life of her dear friend following a devastating stroke whilst he was on holiday in Greece. He has come on in leaps and bounds since then.

They said he’d never recover from stroke. They didn’t count on DMSO...

This personal story from WCH team member Lucy shows how natural therapeutic approaches, love and determination work miracles.

https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/they-said-hed-never-recover-from

WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH

NOV 15, 2024

Note: The information below is a personal account and does not in any way constitute medical advice.

It’s past ten on a Sunday night and my ex’s friend is calling me. I’m good friends with Jo, but this is unusual. Something is terribly wrong. I’ve feared this moment, ever since Simon took two doses of the experimental Covid vaccine – and now it’s here.

Jo tells me Simon’s had a stroke on a golfing holiday with his friends in Greece. They’d been at a local hotel, raising a glass to their annual tour. Instead of clinking his glass, he’d just stared into space and one side of his face looked different. Within an hour he was in an ambulance and taken to the nearest hospital.

The news is hard to bear: how am I going to tell Harriet, our 13 year old daughter? Her father is the beat of her heart. It’s the middle of the night and I’m looking at her school uniform laid out for the next day, all organised and prepared, just like her father.

“Mask, mask, mask…”

We get on the next flight to Athens. As Harriet sleeps on my shoulder, I pray he hangs on long enough for her to say goodbye.

After a fraught car ride, we reach the rural hospital where we’re accosted by people saying “mask, mask, mask” followed by “test, you must take Covid test, 2nd floor.” I thank them kindly and ignore their request.

From floor to floor we search, our Greek as good as their English. We eventually find him. Lying on a hospital bed with one eye open, he stares at us, confused. His face is swollen and one side doesn’t seem to be working like the other, but we see the recognition dawn: he knows who we are.

He looks in a huge amount of discomfort: the drip that was attached to him is hanging precariously from the crook of his elbow. We sit with him waiting for a doctor, a nurse, anyone who can inform us as to how he is. Attention comes only when his drip comes out of his arm and he starts bleeding profusely. Harriet’s cries of horror reach the nurses and they rush to stem the flow.

Hours later, we head to the car for some sleep. We tell Simon we won’t be far and will see him in a few hours. We think he can understand us by the movement of his eyebrow. At this point, I am furiously texting my friends, asking for help. Exhausted, I watch support and information pour in from all over the world.

The power of community

One friend, a doctor, recommends infrared light therapy—a treatment routinely used in stroke wards in Russia that could provide hope for Simon. Buying online is a two-week wait but a friend’s friend in Athens arranges for a device to collect the following day.

Another text arrives, this time from a nutritionist friend who tells me Simon should be taking DMSO, a natural substance with far-reaching, proven results. I have some at home, so I arrange for Jo to bring it with her to Simon.

https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/dmso-for-strokes

The next day brings fresh horror. When Jo arrives, she sees immediately the hospital is sorely overstretched but when we ask to move Simon elsewhere, the doctors refuse. It’s only when we speak to the insurance company that we discover why. The insurer translates what the doctors had been trying to communicate in the two-minute exchange we’d had with them: that Simon’s condition is too poor for him to moved, and that the stroke is so severe, he will never recover.

The hardest thing I’ve ever done…

My heart breaks yet again and thoughts rush in. He can’t die in this place… how do I fly his body home? How do I tell Harriet her beloved dad, her hero will never be the same again? I break down. With Harriet next to her dad unaware of the news, Jo and I sit on the bench outside the ward and cry.

When I make my way back to Harriet, she asks me if he’s going to be ok. I know the importance of positive energy and how it heals the body. I know that if her energy dips with lost hope, he’ll absorb this and it’ll be downhill from there. I do the hardest thing I have ever done as a mum. I look her in the eyes and say, “He will be ok, angel.” She asks me to promise, and I do. I can’t let her give up hope; by my saying those words out loud for Simon to hear, I know this keeps the positive energy alive for him too.

Determination sets in. I have promised this to my beautiful daughter so now I must manifest his recovery and make a miracle happen. We’re not just leaving him in the hands of Big Pharma and hospital staff who don’t know any better – we’re going to help him in our own way.

Another message has arrived from a colleague whose friend had healed from stroke. She suggests we give Simon essential oils of frankincense and sandalwood - how on earth am I going to find these? The answer comes quickly. My new Athenian friend messages to say she’s collecting the red light device in a few hours. I ask if she can help me locate the oils. “Of course, no problem!” she replies.

Locked out of the ward that night (despite attempting the fire escape), we set to work at dawn the next day.

Our alternative treatment begins…

I start by setting up the red light, pointing it about 30cm from his head and letting it run its set time of 15 mins. Jo and the Greek staff look perplexed.

Infrared lamp

Then I set to work on the essential oils. The combination makes the toxic chemical hospital smell disappear and it smells like a spa. Simon is now showing little signs of improvement, using his good hand to open his eyes. He can hear us as he raises an eyebrow now and then when we try to tell him a joke. As the day goes on, I move the lamp around his head so that all areas absorb the light.

The nurses are confused. “What is this?!” they ask.

I tell them it’s to help with blood flow to his brain. They shrug, not disapprovingly but with curiosity.

Later, after doing some more research on DMSO, I decide to give it a go. As he’s still nil by mouth, I pour 99.5% DMSO onto my hands and apply it to his forehead and temples. After more research I learn magnesium oil helps too. The local pharmacy sells a magnesium gel so I think, why not? It’s got to be better than none at all.

Progress!

As the day progresses, Simon shows more improvement. His eyes are opening without his fingers doing the work and he’s even able to give us a slight smile. We continually tell him to keep trying, that his mindset will do all the work, that he just needs to believe he will get better.

The hourly routine continues: DMSO, essential oils, red light. We get strange looks but no one tries to stop us.

We see a doctor, a rare sight.

She seems surprised that he is doing so well. He is now nodding occasionally, opening both eyes together, and he’s more responsive. Great! Any progress is a most welcome sign! Is it the additional therapies he’s receiving from us, I wonder?

The unmasked speech therapist that arrives also sees improvements each day. He becomes able to say yes, no, right so far. Over the following days, we continue with the red light and DMSO – when I give him the DMSO mixed with orange juice, the improvements pick up even more.

I learn that blueberry juice and walnut oil can help, so start giving him sips of blueberry juice through the day, and walnut oil-soaked bread, which he’s now able to eat in small bites. I know sound frequencies are important and learn that 528hz can help stroke victims. I find a track on YouTube and play it to Simon as he sleeps.

Jo, Harrie and I take it in turns to be by his side. We hear a new word each day and he can even hum a song and say some of the words to his beloved St Helen’s rugby league tune ‘When the saints go marching in’. Harriet beams from ear to ear.

Then the news comes: we are going home! A medical flight has been arranged just three weeks after the stroke we were told he would never recover from. To think at one point I didn’t think he’d make it back alive.

The triumph of love, hope and connection

Now as I sit with my daughter on our flight back from Athens, I am overwhelmed by the resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope. What began as a nightmarish ordeal became an incredible testament to love, determination, and the healing potential that lies within and around us.

Navigating the chaotic landscape of modern medicine, I discovered that true healing often transcends traditional practices. It flourished in the connections we forge with supportive friends, colleagues, and even strangers who stepped in to offer their kindness and expertise. This experience reinforced my belief in the importance of community—how coming together in times of crisis can create a tapestry of support that uplifts and empowers us.

Through the storm of uncertainty, I learned to trust not only in nature’s ability to heal but also in my own capacity to advocate fiercely for my loved ones. I witnessed firsthand how combining conventional and alternative approaches could lead to remarkable progress, and I am filled with gratitude for the wisdom shared by my friends and colleagues. Their encouragement and guidance became a lifeline during our darkest hours.

As we prepare to embark on the next chapter of Simon’s recovery, I am hopeful.

Miracles can, and do, happen

The journey ahead may still be fraught with challenges, but I am confident that with love, persistence, and the right resources, miracles can happen. This experience has solidified my commitment to championing holistic healing and advocating for those who may feel voiceless in the face of modern medicine.

BW NOTE: This story took place a year and a half ago, in November 2024. As Dr. Tess Lawrie noted in her preface, Simon has made tremendous improvement since that time.

Resources

On DMSO, A Midwestern Doctor has a fascinating and informative series on Substack, starting with the link below:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety

There are several studies on red light therapy as a treatment for stroke, including this clinical trial, this 2016 study, and this article that references research on the positive therapeutic effects of red light therapy for stroke patients.

On blueberries as a therapeutic treatment for stroke: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11203670/

On blueberries and walnuts and their role in treating stroke: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2007/11/071106122843.htm

Link to the original WCH article: 👆🏼https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/they-said-hed-never-recover-from

HEART ATTACK SURVIVAL:

Here is a fascinating NYT article from back in 1966, telling about animals that survived, due to being administered DMSO, when arteries that supply blood to major portions of the heart muscle were blocked off (simulating a heart attack.) Researchers in 1966 expected DMSO to be used on human heart attack victims with a year … pending FDA approval. Tragically, as they have done with so many other treatments that are “too effective,” the FDA got in the way.

https://www.nytimes.com/1966/03/16/archives/dmso-to-be-tried-on-heart-victims-chemical-helped-animals-survive.html

Stopping Stroke & Stroke Treatment

Obviously, a person who suspects stroke should immediately call an ambulance and go to the hospital. However, in the time until the ambulance arrives and continuing in the hospital as well, there is a huge role for DMSO to play in G-d willing, increasing survival and decreasing disability.

Here are portions of two articles which explain using DMSO for stroke. The second article provides step-by-step guidance.

Like Penicillin, ‘Miraculous’ DMSO Could Change the Lives of Afflicted Millions

https://rescue.substack.com/p/like-penicillin-miraculous-dmso-could

By Mary Beth Pfeiffer

Excerpts:

In 2023, strokes—officially listed as cerebrovascular disease—killed 162,000 Americans, the fourth leading cause of death. But what if there was an effective, readily available drug or supplement to sharply curb that? There likely is one—hiding in plain sight in the medical literature.

As early as 1976, a study of post-stroke rhesus monkeys showed DMSO afforded “significant protection from the severe neurological deficits” compared to “dexamethasone and no-treatment controls.” In following years, animal studies showed DMSO could curb damage when blood supply was cut off to the brain. And, in 2002, a pilot study of people given intravenous DMSO at stroke onset, showed seven of eleven were “improved or markedly improved” up to six months later—triple the improvement of a control group.

AMD and colleagues have long used DMSO against stroke. “We feel it’s a crime it’s not the standard of care,” AMD told me. “So many could be spared from lifelong disability with it.”

DMSO works in both ischemic (blood-clot caused) and hemorrhagic (brain-bleed related) stroke, obviating the need to wait for a CT scan before initiating treatment. AMD believes DMSO should be in every ambulance, where it could be given intravenously to stroke as well as spinal cord injury patients.

Lacking that, there are alternatives. “In the case of topically, I put it over the arteries that feed the part of the brain affected by the stroke,” AMD wrote to me. “I made up the latter approach and I have not seen any data on if this ‘works’ but it seems logically plausible and has worked when I tried it (although IV does more).”

A similar protocol to reverse a suspected stroke, from naturopathic doctor Amandha Vollmer, suggests rubbing DMSO on the neck, head, shoulders and spine, while consuming small amounts in water periodically.

“Given soon after a stroke, DMSO can dissolve the clot that causes the stroke, restoring circulation and avoiding paralysis,” Vollmer writes. “A substance that can stop a stroke as it’s happening is something many might want in their home medicine chest.”

Decades ago, Dr. Jacob gave all his patients a “stroke kit” with a DMSO vial and a syringe. The instructions were provided by his son, Jeff Jacob. They read:

“In the event of a stroke, the entire content of the vial is to be injected into the buttocks as soon as possible. The sooner the better. Do not waste time.”

Here are Amandha D. Vollmer’s instructions, and excerpts from her post:

Link: https://yummy.doctor/blog/dmso-for-strokes/

DMSO Stroke Protocol – Oral and Topical:

DMSO for Stroke GOALS:

Prevent death, remove excess fluids, reduce tissue injury, reduce excessive blood clot formation, reduce swelling, open blood flow to the brain, protect the nerves from damage, control inflammation, aid tissue recovery, and reduce scar tissue formation.

At the first signs of a stroke, if the patient is conscious, administer by mouth (P.O.) a 50% solution of DMSO in water with a little honey or juice every 15 minutes for two hours and then every half hour for two hours. 1/2 ounce (15 ml or approximately 1 tbsp) DMSO (99.995% adjust accordingly if you have a 90% DMSO on hand) in 1/2 ounce distilled or RO water (if you don’t have it use what you have available, even juice, just no tap water) mixed with 1 tsp of honey or other natural sugar, immediately. Give no higher a percentage dose than 50% total concentration of DMSO. Wash the skin with a clean cloth. Rub 1 tablespoon of 80-90% DMSO over the neck, chest, and back, concentrating over the spine, as well as over the temples and scalp if possible. It is also advised to apply magnesium oil over as much of the DMSO-covered skin as is feasible to assist the detoxification effect of the DMSO. If the patient is unconscious, apply the DMSO and magnesium topically and bring some with you to the emergency room to apply more within the next 30 minutes topically. A 50% mixture of DMSO with magnesium can also be applied every hour for the next 3 hours after the first 2 steps of the protocol have been given. More details are below.

To clarify with steps:

1) Administer by mouth (P.O.) 1/2 ounce (15 ml) DMSO in 1/2 ounce distilled or RO water with a little honey or juice added every 15 minutes for two hours and then every half hour for two hours.

2) Wash the skin with a warm, wet, clean cotton cloth. Rub 1 tablespoon of 80-90% DMSO over the neck, chest, and back, concentrating on the spine, as well as over the temples and scalp. This can be strong, producing redness, itchiness, and even hives. Do not be alarmed. It will fade and return to normal. A lower concentration can be applied if you are concerned about skin sensitivity (50-70%)

3) Apply magnesium oil over the body and rub it into the skin well overtop of the DMSO-applied areas.

4) Wipe down the skin again. Apply another layer of 80-90% DMSO over the same areas 30-45 minutes from the first application. Always use clean hands. If you do not wish to touch it (as it is a fully transdermal substance and one that can carry other things with it), apply it with cotton balls or a new, clean natural bristle paintbrush. DMSO will dissolve gloves. You can use pure 99.995% DMSO, however, expect redness, hives, and if used repeatedly a temporary, leathery skin appearance. Again, this will fully recover once the DMSO is halted. To learn everything about DMSO safety, take a flip through my user-friendly book, it’s a handy guide when you need to make a decision about concentration.

5) Use 50% DMSO with magnesium (or just magnesium) every hour, about 12-15 sprays for the next 3 hours after the first 2 applications. Oral magnesium can also be given if the patient is conscious.

6) Reassess and find out what type of stroke has occurred and how severe.

If the patient is extremely tiny in weight, adjust amounts accordingly. This is a protocol for an adult. Doses in a child must be dropped to half or less depending on size. DMSO with magnesium and step 1 (above) oral protocol can be ample if this is all you can manage. Always continually assess the patient for improvement. Use watchful caution with administering. Do not administer in high doses if the person has been consuming alcohol. Stop the DMSO if the patient has a hypersensitivity reaction, like nausea or vomiting. Continue DMSO and magnesium therapy at home, including other healing methods that assist stroke recovery.

Expanded Protocol:

Systemic enzymes: Serrapeptase with nattokinase (clot control, prevents and removes scar tissue)

Internal as well as topical magnesium (hundreds of functions, speeds up responses, liver and hormone support)

High dose vitamin C (rapid tissue repair, tissue integrity)

Vitamin E (tissue repair, blood viscosity)

Potassium (fluid balance, brain function)

MMS/CDS – (tissue recovery, electron lending) available through our private club (info@dmso.club)

Cod Liver Oil (inflammation control, tissue recovery, mitochondrial function)

Niacin (brain recovery, blood flow repair, neuroplasticity support)

Red laser therapy or Terahertz frequency therapy (email support@yumnaturals.net for more info and to purchase) (structures cells EZ water zones, increases electrical potential, nerve and brain recovery, cell communication)

B12 with methylfolate (nerve repair, specifically myelin sheaths)

St. Johnswort botanical (cannot be taken with most prescription medications) (nerve tissue repair)

Also, look into Vitamin D, probiotics, Strauss Heart Drops and CoQ10.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an anti-inflammatory and analgesic compound that holds promise in managing a wide range of debilitating health conditions. DMSO is an approved pharmacological agent in more than 125 countries, and its safety and therapeutic effects are backed by nearly 50 years of research and more than 10,000 scientific articles on its biological implications (1).

DMSO should be used in the treatment of all stroke patients. DMSO has a number of properties that make it valuable in treating any problem involving the brain.

One very important property of DMSO is the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. It is one of the few products to cross this protective barrier. The blood-brain barrier serves as a protective mechanism that exists between circulating blood and the brain. It protects the brain from substances that are toxic to brain tissue.

There is normally an accumulation of water in the brain as a result of the stroke because the stroke damage breaks down some of the cells. The fluid buildup in the cranium compresses other brain cells resulting in the death of more cells. DMSO actually helps to remove the excess fluid from the brain resulting in lower pressure and less brain damage. There can also be an accumulation of blood that should be removed if it is providing pressure on brain cells. The best way to remove this blood is through the use of DMSO. The DMSO helps other blood vessels take over the work of the damaged blood vessels, thereby potentially saving the life of the stroke victim.

DMSO also protects nerve cells from any disruption following stroke injury. Other products have been used for this, but DMSO provides better protection than the other products. Another important consideration is the fact that there are no harmful side effects when using DMSO. The proper use of DMSO could save the lives of many stroke victims each year.

When the patient has a stroke DMSO treatment should start as soon as possible. Emergency personnel should all be trained in the use of DMSO. Ambulance crews should at least give DMSO treatment topically to all stroke patients when the patient is first picked up. When the patient arrives at the hospital he can have DMSO added to his intravenous infusion. Delay in starting treatment can result in permanent brain damage or death.

Immediate treatment is desirable even if the stroke is relatively minor. With a minor stroke immediate DMSO treatment will minimize the possibility of any permanent damage. If it is a major stroke immediate treatment with DMSO can often prevent major permanent disability or death. Brain tissue is very fragile and deteriorates rapidly if it is deprived of oxygen. When treatment is delayed certain brain functions can be destroyed permanently or the patient can die.

Even though early treatment is desirable good results have been obtained when treatment is started long after the stroke.

BW: (Amandha quotes extensive scientific evidence but I don’t have enough space here to copy it all in.)

Given soon after a stroke, DMSO can dissolve the clot that causes the stroke, restoring circulation and avoiding paralysis. Once DMSO gets into the body either daubed on the skin, given in I.V., or by mouth, it permeates the body and crosses the brain barrier, so even taken orally it can improve circulation. Ideally, it should be I.V.

Even though DMSO 40% causes a prolongation of bleeding time, it is still indicated for use in treating embolic or hemorrhagic stroke. DMSO is superior to any other treatment for wounds to the brain where a great deal of bleeding is present (Morton, 1993).

Please see Amandha’s full post with the scientific background information and links to the studies here: https://yummy.doctor/blog/dmso-for-strokes/

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