In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Transcriber B
4d

Thank you!!

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Christine
3d

Yep, the devil is a liar, Out bodies were created to heal and regenerate, DMSO Dimethyl sulfoxide is the most amazing substance. I also learned that as we age, we need to supplement with Collagen Peptides so that the calcium deposits in our bones and not in our arteries!!! IFKYK

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