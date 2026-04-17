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UPDATE: Here is the recording link: https://rumble.com/v78v2ou-can-valasta-help-someone-you-love.html

I’ve been waiting for perhaps two years for the opportunity to interview Sam Shepherd about Valasta, and I’m very excited and grateful that the chance is finally here. I’ve seen Valasta literally be G-d’s messenger to save the life - twice - of a toddler with kidney cancer (the first time it got him to start eating again after chemo had led him to the brink, and it got his tumor to start shrinking. The second time, it saved him from VOD, a life-threatening complication after his bone marrow transplant which had kept him in the ICU for two months. Soon after starting Valasta he was able to go home.) I’ve seen Valasta reverse Crohn’s. I witnessed it give very weak patients back their appetite and energy, and help a diabetic to no longer need his insulin. Valasta helped my friend become pregnant, and also stopped her daughter’s 24/7 mouth breathing caused by her swollen tonsils and adenoids. A mother reported to me how after taking Valasta for a few weeks, her son’s liver enzymes became almost normal for the first time in fifteen years.

Please join us this Sunday, April 19, at 1 pm New York time, to hear Sam’s story (he saved his own life from an incurable cancer) and learn more about this product. It might just be something that can make a huge difference in the life of a friend or relative of yours.

PLEASE NOTE THAT I AM NOT EMPLOYED BY VALASTA AND DO NOT EARN ANY COMMISSION. 😊

Zoom Meeting with Sam Shepherd, Inventor of Valasta

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9521753151?pwd=w87Wbf5YbRskemaOW73GtakAEBMmVb.1&omn=81858064771

Or call, US: 1-929-205-6099

Eretz Yisroel: +97223764509

U.K.: +442034815240

Meeting ID: 952 175 3151

Passcode: 1818

ValAsta has helped many children and adults with inflammatory health conditions, including:

• Allergies and immune-related sensitivities

• Autoimmune conditions, including arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and colitis

• Neurodevelopmental conditions, including PANDAS, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and behavioural issues

• Neurological conditions, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and stroke recovery

• Mental health and mood-related concerns

• Cardiovascular health concerns, including high blood pressure

• Metabolic and hormonal conditions, including diabetes and PCOS

• Liver and kidney function support

• Reproductive and urinary health concerns

• Respiratory and lung conditions, including asthma

• Thyroid-related conditions

• Lyme disease and related chronic inflammatory issues

• Cancer and cancer treatment side effects

• Pain and chronic pain conditions

• Rare and complex health conditions

• And much more

Please share with friends who may benefit!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Genuine Valasta is sold by the manufacturer. It is NOT sold on Amazon.

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